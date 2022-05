00:00

Compared with pre-recorded level. How are you seeing the current recovery of domestic and international flights. How was demand during the golden week. And what is your prospect for the summer holiday season. We have seen a healthy and robust recovery recently. Demand for domestic flights recovered 65 per cent and 30 per cent for international flights during the Golden Week holiday. Earlier this month reservations for the next three months are as expected and looking quite promising. I'm sensing a powerful return of flight demand. Japan is set to relax border controls from June accepting a small number of foreign tourists. Are there any further support or a move that ANA seeks from the government. I'm very grateful to the governments for easing restrictions. However from a global perspective I do believe there's some room for easing requirements for PCR tests before departure. When foreign nationals come to Japan also I would like to see the government ease the level of travel advice and warnings on infections and diseases for Japanese people who wish to travel to certain countries. How has Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted ANA's business either directly or indirectly so far. All flights from Japan to Europe have been flying over Russia but now and they all need to go around Russia extending their travel time by 25 percent. The biggest direct impact of this situation is the cost increase. ANA has been hit by soaring oil prices. Like many other businesses. But how will it impact the procurement of sustainable aviation fuel. I can say there's no direct impact from the current soaring oil prices on our plans for sustainable aviation fuel. In the process of achieving our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 we aim to replace 10 per cent of our fuel with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 procuring both internationally and domestically. We have also been hedging against rising oil prices so there won't be a huge impact on our earnings in the short term. Do you think a weaker yen will help Japanese airline businesses. And if so how? we need to think from both the cost and revenue sides on how the weak yen impacts us. On the cost side we've been hedging so the impact is quite limited when it comes to revenue. A weaker yen will bring more foreign tourists to Japan and that would push up domestic demand as well. I have very positive expectations about the weak yen Foreign travelers used to comprise about 10 per cent of all travellers in Japan with the Covid situation. I don't expect a huge jump in numbers of visitors but I still expects 3 to 5 percent of foreign travelers to come back after largely halting hiring for a three years. Does ANA have enough number of pilots and flight attendants that can meet flight increases when the demand recovers. And if not how is ANA going to address the situation. We have enough pilots and flight attendants. We never stopped hiring pilots. It takes time to educate them. So we have a constant flow of pilots coming in. Some flight attendants have been assigned to overwork during Covid. But we can ask them to return to work as the demand increases. What is the biggest challenge that Japan is facing right now.This is strictly my personal view. I think we need to set our minds on the global standard. What I mean by this is so many excellent technologies and discoveries remain buried within Japan. Governments and industries should all take initiatives in making these brilliant Japanese powers apparent in the global arena. The Japanese airline industry is in the same situation. We've been part of Star Alliance since 1999. Since then we have learned so much from global members which helps lead us to being a profitable company. We have also built our own knowledge and information over the past 23 years and it's time for us to bring that forward