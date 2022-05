00:00

We should not be ideological about this. We should be pragmatic. It is possible to both tax extra ordinary profits fairly and incentivize investment. And so like previous governments including conservative ones we will introduce a temporary targeted energy profits levy. We have built into the new levy. We have built into their new levee but we have built into the new levee a new investment allowance similar to the secret. That means that means companies will have a new and significant incentive to reinvest their profits. The new levy will be charged on profits of oil and gas companies at a rate of 25 percent. It will be temporary. And when oil and gas prices return to historically more normal levels the levy will be phased out with a sunset clause written into the legislation.