EUROPEAN STOCKS DOING WELL AS WE HEAD INTO THE CLOSE THIS THURSDAY. WE ARE UP I AROUND 0.8 PERCENT. RETAIL IS DOING WELL. LUXURY IS DOING WELL. LUXURY HAS CRATERED RECENTLY. FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS IN THE FORM OF THE U.S. CONSUMER. LOOK AT THE MACY'S NUMBERS. LOOK AT WHAT IS COMING OUT OF BLOOMINGDALE'S. IT PAINTS A POSITIVE PICTURE. EURO ALSO HIGHER TODAY BY AROUND 0.3%. 107 IS THE HANDLE WE NOW HAVE. HOW MUCH HIGHER DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE POUND FAIRLY FLAT. THE BORIS JOHNSON GOVERNMENT TODAY OUT WITH NEWS THAT IT IS GOING TO HAVE A WINDFALL TAX ON ENERGY COMPANIES FOR THE STRESSED IN SOCIETIES. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE OBLIGATIONS OF THAT IN JUST A MOMENT. I WILL CONTINUE THAT THEME THROUGHOUT MY MARKET CHECK AS WELL. TECH IS LEADING THE ADVANCE. WITHIN THE S & P HAVE DOLLAR TREE, DOLLAR GENERAL, EVEN NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE, THE TOP PERFORMING STOCKS WITH THE S & P, AND THAT TELLS ME THAT IT'S THE REOPENING TRADE THAT IS HELP AND SUPPORT STOCKS. TAKE A LOOK AT THE NASDAQ, UP BY OVER 2%. HAVE WE BEEN ABLE TO FIND A BOTTOM? IF YIELDS HAVE PEAKED, MAYBE THE FIND SOME SUPPORT FOR TECH STOCKS. NVIDIA, IF YOU REPORT EARNINGS THAT WORRY INVESTORS AND YOUR STOCK IS UP, THAT CAN DEFINITELY BE A GOOD SIGN FOR THE BOTTOMING IN TECH STOCKS. GUY: NVIDIA IS REALLY INTERESTING. WE HAVE SEEN THESE NAMES PUNISHED. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.K., BORIS JOHNSON'S GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO IMPOSE A 25% WINDFALL TAX ON THE PROFITS OF OIL AND GAS COMPANIES TO HELP FUND FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR BRITONS FACING A COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS. THE CHANCELLERY OF THE EXCHEQUER RISHI SUNAK SPOKE IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS. > > WE SHOULD NOT BE IDEOLOGICAL ABOUT THIS. WE SHOULD BE PRAGMATIC. IT IS POSSIBLE TO BOTH TAX EXTRAORDINARY PROFITS FAIRLY AND INCENTIVIZE INVESTMENT. AND SELECT PREVIOUS GOVERNMENTS, INCLUDING CONSERVATIVE ONES, WE WILL INTRODUCE A TEMPORARY TARGETED ENERGY PROFITS LEVY. WE HAVE BUILT INTO THE NEW LEVY -- BUT WE HAVE BUILT INTO THE NEW LEVY A NEW INVESTMENT ALLOWANCE SIMILAR TO THE SUPER DEDUCTION THAT MEANS COMPANIES WILL HAVE A NEW AND SIGNIFICANT INCENTIVE TO REINVEST THEIR PROFITS. THE NEW LEVY WILL BE CHARGED AT A RATE OF 25%. IT WILL BE TEMPORARY AND WHEN OIL AND GAS PRICES RETURN TO HISTORICALLY MORE NORMAL LEVELS, THE LEVY WILL BE PHASED OUT WITH A SUNSET CLAUSE WRITTEN INTO THE LEGISLATION. ALIX: ROWDY THERE IN PARLIAMENT. THAT WAS U.K. CHANCELLOR RISHI SUNAK SPEAKING IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS. LET'S GET THE BRICK AND WITH? , JP MORGAN -- LET'S GET THE BREAKDOWN WITH CHRISTYAN MALEK, JP MORGAN. WHAT COMPANIES ARE MOST EXPOSED TO THIS? CHRISTYAN: THE MAJORS, BP, SHELL, AND TOTAL, BUT ALSO THE COMPANIES WITH SMALLER REVENUE LINES ARE GOING TO BE MORE DISPROPORTIONATE GIVEN THEY ARE MORE FOCUSED ON THE U.K. AS A REVENUE STREAM, WHERE IS THE MAJORS ARE MORE DIVERSE. GUY: HAVE WE ALREADY PRICED INTO THE STOCKS? THEY HAVE TAKEN A HIT. IS THIS ALREADY AND? CHRISTYAN: IT IS A GREAT QUESTION. MOST OF THE INCOME OF THE PAST FEW WEEKS IS WHAT ABOUT THE WINDFALL TAX. CLEARLY THE CASH FLOW HERE IS NOT THAT MATERIAL, PARTICULARLY AS WE HAVE VERY HIGH OIL PRICES POTENTIALLY FOR LONGER, BUT FROM ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE, THE QUESTION IS WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION GOING FORWARD FOR THE U.K., BUT ALSO GLOBALLY. THE POINT AROUND TRAVEL AND ARRIVAL WITH THIS IS EVEN THIS HAS BEEN A THEME FOR SOME TIME, A QUESTION OF WHETHER THIS IS MORE OF A RELIEF. ALIX: WE ARE SEEING THIS WITH -- CHRISTYAN: IN SOME WAYS IT IS SOWING THE SEEDS FOR MORE UNDERINVESTMENT. IN SOME WAYS, WITH THIS MOVE TO LEVEES, YOU GET NEAR TERM CASH FLOW, FANTASTIC, BUT WHAT YOU ARE DOING IS ESSENTIALLY PUSHING BACK INVESTMENT AND SPECIFICALLY IN THE WAY THAT IF YOU GOT A HIGHER RISK PREMIUM TO THESE STOCKS, YOU'VE GOT MORE CASHBACK INVESTORS TO APPEASE THIS FUTURE OVERHANG. IN OTHER WORDS, THE PRICE NEEDED FOR THESE TWO ACTUALLY INVEST IN OIL HAS GONE UP, NOT TO MENTION THE FACT THAT YOU HAVE TO INVEST MORE THAN YOU NORMALLY HAVE AN OIL AND GAS. SO THIS IS PROBABLY DILUTED TO INVESTMENT AND THEREFORE PROBABLY CAUSES PRICES TO GO UP HIGHER FOR LONGER. GUY: THE GENERATORS WERE EXCLUDED, BUT THERE WAS TALK THAT THEY MAY BE INCLUDED FURTHER DOWN THE ROAD. IT WAS PROBABLY TOO SOON TO BE ABLE TO EFFECTIVELY ANNOUNCE TODAY. SHOULD WE EXPECT THEM TO BE INCLUDED? HOW ON EARTH, AT A TIME WHEN WE HAVE JUST HAD COP IN GLASGOW, CAN I GOVERNMENT SAY WE NEED TO MAKE AN ENERGY TRANSITION BUT WE ARE GOING TO TAX YOU GUYS TO MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT? DOES THE CARVEOUT WORK? CHRISTYAN: IN SOME WAYS ON THE GENERATORS, IT IS A COME PICK FORMULA, PARTICULARLY GIVEN IT IS A WINDFALL TAX, BUT IT IS PARTICULARLY DIFFICULT. WHEN IT COMES TO TRYING TO TRYING TO INVEST AND DECARBONIZING, ONE OF THE ISSUES IS SO LONG AS THERE IS NO FULL ENDORSEMENT OF INVESTING IN OIL AND GAS, WE WILL END UP WITH A SORT OF NO MAN'S LAND WHERE COMPANIES ARE BEING TAXED ON ONE PLANE . SO IN SOME WAYS I THINK WE END UP WITH PARALYSIS. INVESTMENT CONTINUES TO BE PUSHED OUT. WE HAVE WORKED UP $1.3 TRILLION IN ENERGY SPEND TO CLOSE THIS DEFICIT. IF WE DON'T SEE THAT INVESTMENT, WE WILL SEE OIL PRICES MOVING MUCH HIGHER, CLOSER TO THE $150 SCENARIO WE PAINTED LAST YEAR, ONLY BECAUSE THIS INVESTMENT ISN'T HAPPENING, SO THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY, ALL IT DOES IS CONTINUE TO DELAY THE VERY MUCH NEEDED CAPEX, AND WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT AND MORE POTENTIAL OVERHANGS IN TERMS OF CARBON, FOSSIL FUEL, AND THE IMPLICATIONS ON ESG, IT IS VERY LIKELY THAT THE MAJORS WILL CONTINUE TO FLATLINE THEIR INVESTMENT AND RETURN AS MUCH CASH AS THEY CAN TO INVESTORS. ALIX: IT IS SUCH A TOUGH SPOT WITH THAT. I WONDER, THEY SAY IT IS GOING TO BE SHORT-TERM AND THEY WILL ROLL IT BACK. IN YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH THIS KIND OF STUFF, DOES THIS STUFF GET ROLLED BACK? CHRISTYAN: IT IS INTERESTING BECAUSE WHEN RISHI SAID WHEN OIL PRICES GO BACK TO HISTORIC NORMAL PRICES, DEFINE NORMAL. WHAT THIS WILL DO TODAY IS EFFECTIVELY ELEVATE PRICES ONLY BECAUSE YOU'RE SORT OF DELAYING INVESTMENT EVEN FURTHER FROM A NEGATIVE STARTING POINT. IN OTHER WORDS, IF OIL CONTINUES TO ROLLOVER AT $100 AND STAY WITHIN THE ONE UNDER $20 TO $150 RANGE IN THE MEDIUM-TERM, OUR LONG-TERM COST IS $80, THEN I DON'T SEE HOW YOU CAN ROLLBACK PARTICULARLY IF IT REMAINS ELEVATED, SO I THINK THIS WILL BE A MOVING GOALPOST AS FAR AS HOW TO REVIEW THE SORT OF LEVY GOING FORWARD. IT IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THE GOVERNMENT DEFINES NORMAL PRICES WOMEN GO BEYOND RUSSIA AND THE RISK PREMIUM IN RUSSIA BECAUSE I THINK, IS THIS DUE TO RUSSIA OR AN UNDERINVESTMENT PROBLEM THAT HAS BEEN CAUSED OVER YEARS, I CAN MORE TOWARDS A SUPER CYCLE? IF IT IS THE LATTER THAN THERE IS MORE WORK TO DO. GUY: HOW DOES THE U.K. COMPARE WITH OTHER COUNTRIES? AND IS THAT THE WAY WE SHOULD THINK ABOUT THIS? IF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE DOING SOMETHING SIMILAR, DOESN'T MAKE IT EASIER FOR INVESTORS TO GET OVER WITH THE U.K.'S DOING HERE? CHRISTYAN: ITALY STARTED AT 10% AND MOVED TO 25%, A PROXY TO THE U.K. WE HAVE SEEN SPAIN CAP PRICES ON RETAIL MARGINS FOR PETROL. OTHERS ARE DOING VARIOUS THINGS IN THE RETAIL SEGMENT, BUT WHAT I WOULD SAY IS THIS IS AN INDUSTRY THAT HAS BEEN LITTERED WITH REGIME CHANGE, GOVERNMENT CHANGE, AND TYPICALLY WHEN PRICES MOVE HIGHER, YOU TENDENCY MORE FISCAL RENT, SO THIS IS NOT UNEXPECTED. WE TYPICALLY DISCOUNT 25%. WHY DO WE DO THAT? FOR THIS VERY REASON, THAT EVEN WHEN BRYCE'S -- WHEN PRICES MOVE HIGHER, THEY WILL HAVE TO PAY MORE RENT. SO THIS IS VERY MUCH INCONSISTENT WITH HOW THEY HAVE BEEN APPROPRIATED THROUGH REGIME CHANGES WHEN PRICES HAVE MOVED HIGHER. SO INVESTORS ARE VERY AWARE WITH WHAT THEY ARE DEALING WITH. IF PRICES DO CONTINUE TO STAY HIGHER, THIS MOVE IS RELATIVELY SMALL AND DISPROPORTIONATE OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM. IT IS BULLISH BECAUSE EVERY TIME YOU SEE TAX LEVIES AND MORE REGIME CHANGE, ALL YOU ARE DOING IS DELAYING INVESTMENT, PUSHING PRICES HIGHER. GUY: I'M NOT SURE THAT THE TREASURY IS GETTING MUCH BEYOND THE IMMEDIATE RIGHT NOW. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, INDEED. CHRISTYAN MALEK, JP MORGAN HEAD OF GLOBAL ENERGY STRATEGY. SMART ANALYSIS AS TO WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. REALLY APPRECIATE IT. A BIT OF NEWS. WE HAVE AN INVESTOR SUING ELON MUSK IN FEDERAL COURT OVER THE TWITTER DEAL,'S THAT HAVE BEEN MADE. MUSK ACCUSED UP AND IF YOU LEADING THE MARKET AHEAD OF THE TWITTER TAKEOVER. TWITTER CURRENTLY TRADING UP 5.36%. OBVIOUSLY WELL AWAY FROM THE CURRENT OFFER PRICE. COMING UP, DO YOU BUY THE DIP IN STOCKS? WE WILL ASK SEEMA SHAH OF PRINTABLE GLOBAL INVESTORS THAT VERY QUESTION. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: THE NASDAQ 100 THEY HIGHS OF THE SESSION. CITI PETTY NOTE THIS MORNING RECOMMENDING TO BUY THE DIP IN STOCKS. IF YOU COULD NOT STOMACH THE U.S., IT'S A DEFINITELY BUY THE DIP IN EUROPE AS WELL AS EMERGING MARKETS. WE WANT TO GET THE TAKE FROM SEEMA SHAH, PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS SENIOR STRATEGIST. I WANT TO START WITH THE U.K. AND THE WINDFALL TAX AND THE SUPPORT THAT IS GOING TO GO TO LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLDS. IS THAT A BULLISH OR A BEARISH SIGN TO INVEST IN U.K. EQUITIES? SEEMA: IT IS A DIFFICULT ONE TO THINK THROUGH BECAUSE ON ONE SIDE, THE U.K. HAS BEEN ONE OF THE FAVORITE PLACES, AND THE MAIN REASON IS IT HAS BEEN A VERY STRONG DIVIDEND PLAY AND IT HAS VERY SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO ENERGY. SO IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY. IN TERMS OF EXPOSURE TO ENERGY WHICH HAS BEEN THE KEY REASON TO INVEST IN THE U.K., IT DOES CHANGE THE DYNAMIC SLIGHTLY. GUY: IN TERMS OF THAT CITI CALL ON EUROPE BOTTOMING OUT, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THAT? SEEMA: I THINK IT IS POSSIBLE, CERTAINLY WHEN WE LOOK AT VALUATIONS. WHEN WE LOOK AT FUNDAMENTALS, WE ARE CONCERNED. WE SEE A RECESSION, STAGNATION COMING TOWARDS THE END OF THE YEAR. BUT INCREASINGLY WE SEE THAT IS ALREADY PRICED IN, SO YOU HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT DOWNGRADE OF EARNINGS FORECASTS. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT VALUATIONS, THEY HAVE CHEAPENED CONSIDERABLY. THE U.S. IS PROBABLY THE CHEAPEST HAS-BEEN, SOMEWHERE SIMILAR TO THE SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS. SO WE ARE NEUTRAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES AND LOOKING AT THE POTENTIAL TO BE OVERWEIGHT. ALIX: I FEEL LIKE THE VALUATION CALL IN EUROPE IS PURELY A VALUATION CALL, BUT ON A FUNDAMENTAL LEVEL, HAVE WE PRICED THAT IN YET? SEEMA: THAT IS A KEY TAIL RISK, WHICH WE CAN'T INVEST ON, BUT WE HAVE BEEN VERY COGNIZANT OF THAT. IT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY WE HAVE BEEN A LITTLE BIT RETICENT OF GOING OVERWEIGHT. I THINK IT IS SUMP AND WE HAVE TO GIVE A VERY CLOSE EYE ON. FOR ALL INVESTORS, THAT IS THE NUMBER ONE QUESTION THEY ASK US. GUY: IF I THINK ABOUT INVESTING IN THE U.S., I THINK ABOUT YOUR CALLS, YOU HAVE BEEN REALLY POSITIVE ON THE U.S. VERSUS EUROPE FOR A REALLY LONG TIME. ARE YOU STARTING TO RETHINK THAT IS A VIEWPOINT RIGHT NOW? SEEMA: ACTUALLY WE ARE NOT. ALTHOUGH WE THINK EUROPE HAS POTENTIALLY BOTTOMED OUT, WE DO THINK THAT THE U.S. ECONOMY IS STILL STRONGER THAN EUROPE. SO FROM A POND THEM INTO PERSPECTIVE -- A FUNDAMENTAL PERSON -- A FUNDAMENTAL PERSPECTIVE, WE WOULD PREFER TO BE IN THE STABILITY OF U.S. OVER EUROPE GIVEN THE ECONOMIC DYNAMICS. ALIX: DO YOU FEEL THE U.S. DOLLAR HAS PEAKED AND YIELDS HAVE PEAKED? HOW DOES THAT FEED INTO YOUR THESIS? SEEMA: INCREASINGLY WE ARE EXPECTING THAT YIELDS HAVE PEAKED, AND AS YOU SAID, THE DOLLAR HAVING PEAKED. WHEN WITH INK ABOUT THE U.S. VERSUS EUROPE, WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS RIGHT EXPECTATIONS FOR THE U.S., WE DON'T THINK THEY WILL GO MUCH HIGHER, AND ON EUROPE WE ARE ON THE WAY UP IN TERMS OF THE EXPECTATIONS FOR THE ECB. FROM THAT PERSPECTIVE IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO SEE THE DOLLAR MUCH MORE, AND FROM A VALUATION PERSPECTIVE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, THE DOLLAR HAS LOOKED OVERVALUED. GUY: WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF EARNINGS SEASON THUS FAR? WE ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE CONSUMER. WE ARE GETTING A CLEAR INDICATION THAT THE CONSUMER ONCE TO HAVE A PARTY THIS SUMMER. EVERYBODY ONCE TO GO OUT AND HAVE A GOOD TIME. WHAT I AM WEARING IS WHAT COMES AFTER THAT THAT'S WHAT I AM WONDERING IS WHAT COMES AFTER THAT, AND WHEN DOES THE MARKET START DISCOUNTING THAT. SEEMA: THAT COMES TO THE FRONTAL ANYTHING ABOUT AIRLINES. EVERYONE WANTS TO GO ON HOLIDAY. THEY HAVEN'T HAD A HOLIDAY FOR TWO YEARS. BUT I WONDER WHAT HAPPENS ONCE THEY'VE GOT THAT OUT OF THEIR SYSTEM AND THEN YOU START TO FEEL REAL PAIN COMING THROUGH. TO US, THE KEY STORY ABOUT EARNINGS SEASON HAS BEEN THE CONSUMER. IT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY THE NUMBERS FROM WALMART AND TARGET REALLY DISRUPTED MARKETS, AND WE HAVE TO KEEP A REALLY CLOSE EYE ON IT IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC DATA, BUT ALSO THE KIND OF GUIDANCE COMING OUT FROM SOME OF THOSE LOWER QUALITY STORES. ALIX: WHICH RAISES THE QUESTION, WHERE ARE WE IN INFLATION? BECAUSE AT LEAST IN THE U.S. YOU ARE SEEING FREIGHT COSTS COME OFF THEIR HIGHS. TRUCKING COSTS ARE COMING DOWN. THERE DOES SEEM TO BE SOME GREEN SHOOTS. I WONDER IF YOU THINK THERE'S A POSSIBILITY THAT INFLATION HAS ACTUALLY PEAKED AND YOU ARE GOING TO SEE MORE FLEX PEOPLE SAID AND MORE FLUX ABOUT ECB. -- MORE FLEXIBLE ECB. SEEMA: OF COURSE, YOU HAVE TO GIVE A BIG CAVEAT TO THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES, BUT OUR CONCERN FOR THE U.S. IS THAT INFLATION COMES DOWN VERY GRADUALLY. BY THE END OF THIS YEAR, WE ARE ONLY EXCITING HEADLINES TO COME DOWN TO AROUND 5.5%, SO THIS IS VERY SLOW. THE DIFFERENCE FOR EUROPE IS THAT THE PEAK OF INFLATION IS PROBABLY STILL AHEAD OF US, BUT THE EVER DIFFERENCE IS THAT FOR EUROPE, MOST OF THAT IS FROM THE OIL AND GAS SECTOR, WHEREAS FOR THE U.S. IT IS REALLY A SECOND-ROUND EFFECT WITH A CONSIDERABLE BROADENING OUT IN PRICES. SO THERE'S A LOT OF DIFFERENT DYNAMICS TO CONSIDER. GUY: DO YOU THINK EUROPE WILL HAVE SECOND-ROUND EFFECTS AS WELL? ONCE IT GETS EMBEDDED IN EUROPE, IT IS MUCH STICKIER BECAUSE OF THE WAY THE LABOR MARKET WORKS IN TERMS OF COLLECTIVE BARGAINING, ETC. SEEMA: UP TILL NOW IT HAS ALL BEEN ABOUT THE FIRST-ROUND EFFECT. IT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY PEOPLE HAVE QUESTIONED WHY THE ECB WOULD BE HIKING IN THIS ENVIRONMENT WHEN IT IS DRIVEN BY SOME OF THOSE MORE VOLATILE FACTORS. BUT ONCE YOU START THINKING ABOUT THE SECOND-ROUND EFFECTS, AND YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE TENTATIVE SIGNS OF THAT, IT BECOMES MORE IMPORTANT FOR THE ECB TO ACT. HOW FAR THEY GO, MAYBE TO JUST BRING IT BACK INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY, I DON'T THINK THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY IS STRONG ENOUGH TO DEAL WITH RATES SIGNIFICANTLY INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY. ALIX: YOU MENTION YOU ARE NEUTRAL ON EUROPE, VERY DIFFERENT FROM WHERE YOU WERE IN THE PAST. WHAT WOULD MAKE YOU SENT ABOUT BEING MORE BULLISH? SEEMA: THE NUMBER ONE THING WOULD BE IF THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS WOULD START ABATING. EUROPE IS CLEARLY THE EPICENTER. IT IS REALLY ABOUT EUROPE. GUY: CHINA OPENING UP WOULD PROBABLY HELP AS WELL. WE WILL LEAVE IT THERE. GREAT STUFF. SEEMA SHAH, PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS CHIEF STRATEGIST, THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN CURRENTLY SPEAKING IN WASHINGTON. HE'S TALKING ABOUT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S POLICY TOWARDS CHINA. HE HAS ALREADY SAID THAT BUSINESSES CAN'T SACRIFICE VALUES FOR ACCESS TO CHINA, AND A LACK OF RECIPROCITY ON ACCESS IS UNSUSTAINABLE. > > I'M WORRIED ABOUT CHINA AND THE CURRENT POLICY. I THINK IT IS UNSUSTAINABLE BECAUSE THE VIRUS ONLY BECOMES MORE INFECTIOUS, SO I THINK WHAT WAS AMAZING MANAGEMENT OF THE VIRUS IN 2020 IS A LIABILITY NOW . ALIX: THAT WAS STEPHANE BANCEL SPEAKING FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS. WE OFTEN JUST HEARD FROM U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN. THE LACK OF ACCESS TO CHINESE MARKETS. LET'S PUT A THREAT INTO ALL OF THIS. JOINING US ON THE PHONE IS TOM ORLIK, BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS CHIEF ECONOMIST. I WANT TO FOCUS MORE ON THAT ZERO-TOLERANCE COVID POLICY. PREMIER LI WAS TALKING ABOUT BEING AGGRESSIVE IN TRYING TO GET MORE STIMULUS INTO THE ECONOMY, WHICH CONTRASTS WITH XI'S ZERO COVID TOLERANCE POLICY. WHAT IS YOUR UNDERSTANDING OF IT? TOM: THERE'S CLEARLY A TENSION THERE, BUT NOT A TENSION THAT CAN BE MANAGED. YOU EITHER LIKE THE ECONOMY DOWN TO BRING CASES BACK DOWN TOWARDS ZERO, OR YOU STIMULATE, WHICH REQUIRES OPENING THE ECONOMY UP, HAVING MORE PEOPLE GOING TO WORK, MORE PEOPLE GOING TO THE FACTORIES AND CONSTRUCTION SITES , AND INEVITABLY YOU HAVE AN INCREASE IN VIRUS CASES. SO THERE ISN'T REALLY A HAPPY COMPROMISE BETWEEN THE TWO, AND UNTIL EITHER COVID ZERO SUCCEEDS COMPLETELY AND THERE'S NO MORE VIRUS IN CHINA OR CHINA ULTIMATELY DECIDES TO LIVE WITH THE VIRUS, WHICH THEY WILL HAVE TO DO AT SOME POINT I THINK, STIMULUS JUST ISN'T GOING TO BE EFFECTIVE. GUY: XI JINPING IS LOOKING FOR REELECTION. WHICH IS MORE IMPORTANT TO HIM, REELECTION OR STABILIZING THE ECONOMY? TOM: I AM PRETTY CERTAIN HE WOULD LIKE TO DO BOTH, BUT I THINK THE CALCULUS FROM CHINA'S TOP LEADERS IS PRETTY CLEAR THAT AT LEAST IN 2020 TWO, THEY ARE PRIORITIZING SAVING LIVES OVER SAVING GROWTH, SO MY EXPECTATION , I THINK PRETTY MUCH THE CONSENSUS EXPECTATION IN THE MARKET IS THAT CHINA IS GOING TO BE STICKING WITH COVID ZERO, AND ALL THAT MEANS FOR LOCKDOWNS AND UNEMPLOYMENT AND LOST GROWTH, BUT ALSO SAVED LIVES, AT LEAST UNTIL THE PARTY CONGRESS IN THE FALL. ALIX: THAT IS AN INTERESTING WAY OF LOOKING AT IT. BUT IF YOU SHUT DOWN STUFF, YOU'RE GOING TO NEED SOME KIND OF FISCAL POLICY AND FISCAL STIMULUS TO SUPPORT PEOPLE WHO LITERALLY CAN'T GO TO WORK WHERE FACTORIES ARE SHUT DOWN, ETC. WHAT DO YOU EXPECT WE WILL SEE? TOM: I THINK THAT IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT, YOU DO NEED STIMULUS TO TIDE PEOPLE OVER, BUT THAT IS ALL IT IS DOING. WHAT YOU ARE DOING IS PREVENTING PEOPLE GOING BANKRUPT, PREVENTING BUSINESSES FROM GOING UNDER, PREVENTING PEOPLE FROM GOING SHORT ON FOOD OR OTHER NECESSITIES. YOU ARE NOT STOKING GROWTH. SO THE GOVERNMENT WILL PUT THAT KIND OF FISCAL FLOOR UNDER BASIC STANDARDS OF LIFE AND PUT THAT FLOOR UNDERNEATH BUSINESS IS TO PREVENT THEM FROM GOING UNDER, BUT THAT IS NOT GOING TO BRING GROWTH BACK UNTIL COVID ZERO IS OVER. GUY: WHAT IS THE DOWNSIDE RISK ON COVID GROWTH THIS YEAR? TOM: WE SAW INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FALLING IN APRIL. WE SAW A SALES FALLING SHARPLY IN APRIL. BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS, WE HAVE CUT OUR GROWTH FORECAST FOR THE YEAR ALL THE WAY DOWN TO 2%, WORSE THAN WHAT WE SAW IN 2020. THE CONSENSUS IS NOT QUITE THERE YET, BUT IT IS MOVING CERTAINLY DOWNWARDS AS THE COVID ZERO POLICY PERSISTS, AND EVIDENCE OF THE DAMAGING IMPACT THAT HAS ON OUTPUT AND CONSUMPTION BECOMES MORE CLEAR. GUY: GREAT STUFF. REALLY APPRECIATE YOU WEAVING THIS ALTOGETHER FOR US. TOM ORLIK, BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS CHIEF ECONOMIST. GREATLY APPRECIATED. EUROPEAN MARKETS ARE ABOUT TO SHUT UP SHOP. THIS IS WHAT THE NUMBERS LOOK LIKE RIGHT NOW. WE ARE SEEING A FAIRLY POSITIVE SESSION ON EQUITIES. RETAIL HAVING A GOOD DAY TODAY. LUXURY HAVING A GOOD DAY TODAY. THE DAX IS UP. GUY: EUROPEAN STOCKS SHUTTING UP FOR THE DAY. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT'S HAPPENING HERE. A DISSENSION DAY AS WELL. BE AWARE OF THAT. A NUMBER OF EUROPEAN MARKETS ARE CLOSED. NEVERTHELESS, AND I THINK I TALKED ABOUT AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR, LUXURY STOCKS ARE HAVING A REALLY GOOD DAY TODAY, RETAIL IS HAVING A GOOD DAY TODAY. THAT IS WHERE WE ARE GETTING OUR PERFORMANCE. SOME OF THESE LUXURY NAMES RECENTLY HIT A 52-WEEK LOW, CERTAINLY BOUNCING OFF THOSE TODAY. REALLY SOLID SESSION COMING THROUGH. LET'S TAKE A QUICK LOOK AT HOW THE DAY HAS DEVELOPED. IT LOOKS LIKE THROUGHOUT THE DAY, AS YOU CAN SEE, STARTING OFF CAUTIOUSLY AT WE REALLY GET INTO GEAR. THIS IS WHEN YOU START TO GET RESULTS IN NAMES LIKE MACY'S. THAT HAS DRIVEN THE U.S. MARKETS UP AND, BY EXTENSION, DRIVEN THE EUROPEAN MARKET UP AS WELL. UP BY ABOUT .9%. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING FROM A CENTER POINT OF VIEW. YOU SEE RETAIL UP BY FOUR .5%. THE TREE NAMES AS WELL. TRADING HIGHER, 2.29%. STAR PERFORMANCE COMING THROUGH HERE. ALSO TRADING HIGHER AS WELL, TECHNOLOGY DOING WELL. FREEDOM BEVERAGE NOT HAVING A GOOD DAY AS WELL. LET'S TALK ABOUT INDIVIDUAL NAMES. I HAVE MENTIONED WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE TREE SECTOR. THAT WINDFALL TAX ANNOUNCEMENT, NOT MUCH OF A SHORT. WE ARE SEEING CERTAIN NAMES UNDER PRESSURE YOU HAVE SHALL ACTUALLY UP TODAY. LARGELY PRICED INTO THE BIG ENERGY PRODUCERS HERE IN THE U.K., BUT MAYBE NOT INTO THE GENERATORS. SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN DOWN BY 4.9 PERCENT. THAT WASN'T A WINDFALL TAX THAT GENERATES TODAY TOWARD THAT HAPPENING. THE OIL AND GAS SECTOR HAD TIME FOR PRICES. IT LOOKS LIKE THE GENERATING SECTOR HASN'T. THEN, WE COME TO ANOTHER INDIVIDUAL INDIA SOCRATIC STORY. THERE IS SOMETHING OF THE KID THAT ALLOWS THE GOVERNMENT TO LOOK AT FOREIGN BIDS IN A NATIONAL SECURITY CONTEXT. WE ARE CERTAINLY SOARING THAT TODAY. BT GROUP DOWN BY 2.32%. AT LOOKS LIKE THEY'VE BEEN BUILDING A STOCK IN BT GROUP AND WILL LOOK CAREFULLY AT HIM MOVING FORWARD. SECRETARY OF STATE, THE BUSINESS SECRETARY. BASICALLY, THERE IS A MESSAGE BEING SENT HERE, POTENTIALLY, BY THE SECRETARY OF STATE, SAYING THAT WHEN YOUR RESTRICTION ENDS AND YOU BEGIN TO BUILD A FURTHER STATE, WE ARE GOING TO BE WATCHING VERY CAREFULLY. I THINK THE MESSAGE BASICALLY IS THAT THIS IS A NATIONAL SECURITY INTEREST STOCK, WE ARE GOING TO HOLD ONTO IT. THE STOCK THERE DOWN BY 2.32%. ALIX: LET'S LOOK AT THE IRON ORE MARKET. IT IS WELL-BALANCED. STRAW DEMAND FOR THE RAW MATERIAL USED TO MAKE STEEL THAT IS NOW OFFSET BY CHINA'S CODED RESTRICTIONS. THE CEO DID SPEAK TO BLOOMBERG IN DALLAS. > > THE GOOD THING ABOUT DOING BUSINESS IN CHINA IS THE CHINESE PEOPLE THINK VERY LONG-TERM IN BUSINESS. WE HAVE HAD A VERY LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIP IN CHINA. WE MADE OUR FIRST VENTURE WITH CHINA IN 1985 IN AUSTRALIA. WE KEEP ON NOT JUST SELLING TO CHINA, BUT MAKING PARTNERSHIPS AND JOINT VENTURES. AT THE MOMENT, WE ARE FOCUSING ON DISCUSSIONS, SIGNING FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS THAT SIGNAL TO IRON ORE DEPOSITS IN SYDNEY AND AFRICA. THERE IS A DEEPENING > > OF RELATIONSHIPS INTO CHINA. > > TALKING A LITTLE BIT ABOUT IRON ORE PRICES, HOW HIGH CAN THEY GO? > > IT IS OUR JOB TO TRY TO PRODUCE WHAT THE DEMAND IS. IT'S NO SECRET THAT WE HAVE BEEN STRUGGLING A LITTLE BIT JUST AT THE BRINK OF BRINGING A NEW IRON ORE MINE IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA. IT IS THE FIRST GREENFIELD SITE FOR MORE THAN 10 YEARS. THAT HAS GOT TO HELP US IN BEING ABLE TO PRODUCE MORE. ON THE OTHER HAND, RIGHT NOW, THERE'S PROBABLY A GOOD BALANCE. THERE IS NOT TOO MUCH DEMAND OR TOO MUCH SUPPLY. > > STUCK DOING OK? > > YEAH, I WILL BE RINGING IN SOME MORE. A DECENT BALANCE. > > WHAT SUPPRESSES YOU THE MOST? > > AS HUMAN BEINGS, WE TEND TO BE OPTIMISTIC. IT HAS BEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A LEAK BACKGROUND AND TO APPLICABLE TENSIONS. THEY ARE NOT VERY UPBEAT. THE BRIGHT LIGHT OF DAVOS, IN MY VIEW, IS THAT I SEE ENORMOUS DETERMINATION FOR BOTH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND FROM BUSINESS LEADERS TOWARD THE GREEN TRANSITION. IT IS A BIG CHALLENGE FOR US PRODUCING OUR STOCK. WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN AFRAID THAT THE WORLD IS FOCUSING ON SOMETHING ELSE, BUT I DON'T FEEL THAT. I FEEL THAT PEOPLE ARE SUPPORTING IT. WHAT HELPS US IS THAT I CAN SEE OUR SUPPLIERS ARE ON THE DECARBONIZATION TRAIN. OUR CUSTOMERS ARE COMMANDING AT AS WELL. IT FEELS LIKE THAT JOURNEY HAS MET EXPECTATIONS. GUY: THE CEO SPEAKING A LITTLE BIT EARLIER AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS. WE ARE JUST ABOUT DONE FOR THE DAY HERE IN THE U.K. I'M JUST WAITING TO SEE WHAT THE AUCTION DID BECAUSE AT THE END OF THE DAY, IN A REGULAR SESSION, WE WERE JUST OFF SESSION HIGHS. FINISHING UP TODAY AROUND .6%, .56%. DIPPING A LITTLE DURING THE AUCTION PROCESS, UP BY 1.8%. THE TOP THEY ARE, CLEARLY THE FOCUS OF ATTENTION HERE IN THE U.K., THAT WINDFALL TAX. WE WILL DISCUSS THAT ON THE CABLE SHOW, 5:00 P.M. ON THE RADIO. PODCASTS ARE AVAILABLE ON ITUNES AND SPOTIFY. ALIX: COMING UP, WE WILL TALK MORE ABOUT THE WIN FALL TAX AND THE U.K., AND WHAT THAT MEANS FOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES. YOU DEFINITELY DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS. VERY MUCH FOCUSED ON IPAQ AND LIFECYCLES WE ARE TALKING TO NIGEL ABOUT THAT IN JUST A MOMENT. FIRST OF ALL, GIVEN THAT YOU ARE HERE, IT IS GREAT TO GET YOUR TAKE ON WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE IN THE U.K. WITH A LITTLE MORE DETAIL. WHAT IS YOUR VIEW OF A WINDFALL TAX? > > IS AT THE RIGHT THING TO BE DOING RIGHT NOW? IT IS A TIME WHEN THE U.K. LOOKS TO BE BASICALLY PIVOTING IT ENERGY SOURCING AWAY FROM OIL AND GAS, INTO NEW, MORE SUSTAINABLE SOURCES. THERE IS ALSO TALK OF TAXING NEWER GENERATIONS. > > HAS HE RIGHTLY SAID, THIS IS A CALM LOOK AT SITUATION FOR US TO EVALUATE BECAUSE OF ALL OF THOSE THAT YOU JUST TALKED ABOUT. WE DO VIEW THE BIG OIL AND GAS COMPANIES AS INVESTORS IN THE U.K. WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRANSITION REQUIRED. WE HAVE EDF, OUR PARTNERS IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING BUSINESS, AND THERE IS A DEMAND FOR CAPITAL INTO THESE BUSINESSES. A LOT OF THESE ARE THE PLAYERS WHO ARE GOING TO INVEST THAT CAPITAL. BEEN WORKING WITH THEM FOR SEVERAL YEARS ON THEIR OWN TRANSITION PLANS. WE ARE EXCITED ABOUT THE PROSPECT OF THEM PIVOTING THEIR BUSINESS MODEL. I THINK THEY ARE ALL GOING TO HAVE TO REFLECT ON THAT. IF YOU CAN MAKE IT LESS ATTRACTIVE TO INVEST IN, BY CAUSING WHEN FALL PROFITS LICK THIS. ALIX: I SHOULD POINT OUT THAT BP IS SPAWNING OUT TO THE WINDFALL TAX, SAYING IT WILL HAVE A MULTIYEAR IMPACT. THEY'RE LOOKING AT THE IMPACT ON U.K. INVESTMENT PLANS, TO YOUR POINT. THAT AFFECTS WHERE YOU WANT TO INVEST. IF YOU WANT TO BE PART OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION, SIX MONTHS AGO, THAT SEEMED LIKE A VERY GOOD IDEA. IS IT AFFECTING YOU NOW? > > I THINK WE WILL PART OF THE MAJOR TRANSITION. THIS IS A MAJOR PART OF OUR BUSINESS MODEL. A FEW WEEKS AGO, WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITIES TO COINVEST HERE AND THERE IN THE U.K. WE WERE EXCITED ABOUT THE THINGS WE CAN DO IN THE U.K., IN TERMS OF TRANSITION. I WOULD BE INTERESTED TO FIND OUT IF THEY ARE STILL THAT ENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT DOING THAT IN THE COMING WEEKS. GUY: I'VE KNOWN YOU FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS. YOU'VE CONSISTENT TALK ABOUT THE INDUSTRY HAVE SO MUCH PENT-UP CAPACITY TO BE ABLE TO DELIVER FOR THE U.K., TO BE ABLE TO DELIVER THE KIND OF INFRASTRUCTURE THAT THE U.K. AND OTHER COUNTRIES NEED RIGHT NOW. I HAVEN'T SEEN YOU PROBABLY FOR 18 MONTHS OR TWO YEARS. HOW HAS YOUR THINKING ON THAT INVOLVED? HAS GOVERNMENT GIVEN YOU WHAT YOU NEED, IN TERMS OF LEGISLATION AND REGULATION, TO BE ABLE TO ALLOW THAT TO HAPPEN? ARE YOU A FRUSTRATED MAN RIGHT NOW OR ARE YOU ON THE FRONT FOOT? > > WHERE ON THE FRONT FOOT. WE HAVE PROVEN THE BUSINESS MODEL AND SO MANY GREAT CITIES. WE ANNOUNCED LAST WEEK A 4 BILLION POUND DEAL TO LEVEL OUT AND BUILD BACK BETTER THAT REGION. WE GOT 400 OR 500 MILLION IN CITIES ACROSS THE U.K. WE'VE ACCELERATED AND LED INTO THIS GROWING TREND THAT NEEDS MORE INFRASTRUCTURE. THE U.S. IS EXACTLY THE SAME. MASSIVE SHORTAGE OF INFRASTRUCTURE, PARTICULARLY IN SECOND-TIER CITIES. WE SEE STILL A HUGE OPPORTUNITY. WE LIKE PARTNERSHIPS AND WE LIKE PARTNERING WITH OTHER COUNTRIES. THERE ARE SOME MANY STRONG NEEDS AROUND WHO WOULD LIKE TO PARTNER WITH US. WE ARE NOT SURE HOW THEY'RE GOING TO REACT TO THE PROSPECT OF ONE FULL PROFIT TAX IF ANYTHING BECOMES TOO SUCCESSFUL. I THINK WE HAVE HAD GREAT SUPPORT FOR WHAT WE'RE DOING. THE PRIME MINISTER IS A BIG CHEERLEADER FOR THESE TYPES OF PROJECTS. I WILL BE HAVING AN INTERESTING DIALOGUE WITH RICHIE TO SEE WHAT HE THINKS NEXT ABOUT WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING IN SUPPORT OF THE GOVERNMENT. SO FAR, THE LEGISLATION AND REGULATION, IT'S LOWER THAN WHAT WE WOULD LIKE. GUY: THIS WINDFALL TAX, YOU THINK, IS GOING TO HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON YOURS AND OTHERS -- > > NOT IN HOURS WHATSOEVER. WE ARE VERY HAPPY WITH THE PIPELINE OF INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES WE HAVE IN THE U.K. IT HAS NO IMPACT ON US. IT WILL HAVE IMPACT ON OTHERS, WHO WE ARE ASSUMING ARE GOING TO PUT INTO ON INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE U.K. OUR TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM, DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM AROUND ENERGY, IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH. WE ARE MOVING TO AN EV WORLD. THE FACTORIES AND ALL THE REST OF THE THINGS WE WANT TO PRODUCE IN THE U.K., THAT A BIG STEP UP IN INVESTMENT THAT IS REQUIRED. PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW WHAT THE RETURN IS GOING TO BE FROM THAT INVESTMENT BEFORE THEY INVEST IN IT. ALIX: I DEFINITELY WANT TO TALK TO YOU AFTER YOU SPEAK TO YOUR COLLEAGUES. IT WOULD BE INTERESTING TO GET YOUR TAKE ON BOTH OF THOSE CONVERSATIONS. WITHIN THE U.K., THEN WE CAN GET TO THE U.S. ALSO, WHERE IS THE MOST ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITY? IS IT NUCLEAR, EV, GAS STATION, POWER? WHERE IS THE BEST RETURN AND WHERE IS THE BEST BANG FOR THE BUCK? > > I THINK WITH A COMPREHENSIVE APPROACH TO IT. IT IS MULTIDIMENSIONAL. WE DON'T DO VERY LARGE NUCLEAR FISSION PLANTS. EVEN THOUGH THAT IS PART OF THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT PLAN, WE ARE NOT PARTICULARLY ENTHUSED ABOUT THAT, SO WE'RE NOT GOING TO INVEST IN IT. WE DO EV CAR INFRASTRUCTURE. WE ARE VERY HAPPY TO DO OFFSHORE, ONSHORE WINDS. WE ARE DOING NUCLEAR FUSION. WE ARE ALSO INVESTING IN HOUSING, FIGHT TECH ACROSS THE U.K. WE TRIED TO EMULATE KINDLE SQUARES, TO BE HONEST. WE HAVE 250, 2000 JOBS CRATED IN THAT AREA. WE ARE WORKING REALLY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH UNIVERSITIES AND THAT HAS BEEN OUR BIG BREAKTHROUGH IN THE LAST THREE OR FOUR YEARS. GUY: 4 BILLION INTO THE UNITED STATES. WHERE'S THAT MONEY GOING TO GO? > > I THINK IT'S A WHOLE HOST OF SECOND-TIER CITIES. GUY: FOR EXAMPLE? > > THE TEAM WAS VERY SENSITIVE ABOUT THAT. WE HAVE BEEN WORKING FOR A YEAR ON GETTING SOMETHING IN THE PIPELINE. IT'S A REASONABLY LARGE NUMBER, 4 BILLION. I WILL COME BACK AND UPDATE YOU AS WE MOVE THROUGH THAT. WE HAVE DONE ABOUT 35 BILLION POUNDS, INVESTED $45 BILLION SO FAR IN THE U.K. AMERICA IS AT LEAST AS BIG AN OPPORTUNITY FOR US AS THE U.K. ALIX: THE POLITICAL SITUATION IN THE U.S. IS EXTRAORDINARILY VOLATILE. HEIDI THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU'RE PUTTING TOGETHER THESE BILLIONS OF POUNDS TO WORK? > > IT'S ALL ABOUT PLAYERS, REALLY. IT'S THE SAME IN THE U.K. WE HAVE A FANTASTIC RELATIONSHIP WITH THE MAYORS OF MOST OF THE CITIES, WITH CHANCELLOR'S OF THE UNIVERSITIES ACROSS THE U.K. WE EMPOWER THEM TO DO THINGS FOR THEIR OWN PARTICULAR VISION. WE JUST PROVIDE THE PEOPLE AND THE CAPITAL. WE ARE THE DOERS, WE MAKE THINGS HAPPEN. AMERICA IS A BIT SIMILAR TO THAT. WE HAVE MET A NUMBER OF SENIOR POLITICIANS IN VARIOUS STATES, THE UNIVERSITIES OUT THERE ARE VERY DYNAMIC, AND THEY DEFINITELY WANT TO GROW AND MODERNIZE THEMSELVES AND GET INVOLVED IN WHAT IS THE MOST EXCITING THEORY EVER FOR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY RIGHT NOW. COMPARING ONLY THE 1850'S AND 1860'S COMPARES TO THAT. AMERICA'S PROBABLY CLOSE I CAN WITH THE MAJOR UNIVERSITIES. THIS IS SOMETHING WE HAVE TO CAPITALIZE ON PEER WE ARE NOT INVESTING ENOUGH RIGHT NOW. WE HAVE TO LEAN IN TO GET THE ECONOMY GROWING, CREATE REAL JOBS, PAY REAL WAGES. I THINK THAT IS A LONG-TERM TRUST OF OURS HERE. GUY: THERE IS A GROWING DEBATE ABOUT ESG. NOW, WE ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT IT ACTUALLY MEANS, THE RULES, THE REGULATIONS, RULES OF THE ROAD TO GOVERN IT. ARE YOU RETHINKING YOUR APPROACH TO ESG? WE TALKED ABOUT NUCLEAR LITTLE EARLY ON. THERE BEEN FIERCE DEBATES RAGING OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS AND WEEKS. WE SAW WHAT HAPPENED AT HTC. ARE YOU CHANGING YOUR THOUGHT PROCESS AROUND ESG AND HOW IT SHOULD WORK FOR LEGAL IN GENERAL? > > I THINK THE ANSWER TO THAT IS YES. I THINK PART OF THAT WAS COVERED RELATED. WE HAVE ALL RECOGNIZED THAT HEALTH IS THE NEW WEALTH. WE HAVEN'T INVESTED ENOUGH IN OUR HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS, EDUCATED PEOPLE ENOUGH THAT THEY LOOK AFTER THEMSELVES BETTER. WE HAVE TERRIBLE HEALTH INEQUALITY NOW IN BRITAIN. BEFORE COVID, IT WAS BAD, BUT TERRIBLE AFTER. WITH PROGRAMS TO DO A LOT OF RESEARCH. WE NEED TO GET ON AND DO RESEARCH ACTUALLY, THIS IS SO IMMEDIATE, WE HAVE TO GET ON AND MAKE THESE THINGS HAPPEN. I THINK WE ARE EVOLVING OUR NARRATIVE. THE NARRATIVE DOESN'T REALLY CHANGE. WE HAVE DONE A LOT OF G TO START WITH. NOT MUCH S HAS ACTUALLY GONE ON. WE DO NEED TO WORK MORE ON THAT. THINGS LIKE AFFORDABLE HOMES, WHICH HAS BEEN TREMENDOUSLY SUCCESSFUL FOR US HERE IN THE U.K. SOMETHING ELSE WE LOOK OUT FOR IN THE UNITED STATES. HE --E IS A BIT MIXED AT THE MOMENT. I WOULD SAY WE ARE IN THE SAME POSITION. WE ARE DECIDING WHERE WE ARE GOING TO PUT OUR DOLLARS AND POUNDS TO INVEST TO REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN TRANSITION. NUCLEAR FISSION ISN'T IT, PRE-MUCH ALL OF THE OTHER CATEGORIES, WE ARE GOING TO BE BIG INVESTORS. GUY: GREAT TO SEE. THANK YOU FOR GIVING US DETAILS ON WHERE THIS IS GOING TO GO. WE WILL GET YOU BACK WHEN WE MAKE THOSE ANNOUNCEMENTS. > > I HOPE TO BE THERE. GUY: THAT WOULD BE FANTASTIC. THE CEO OF LEGAL IN GENERAL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: THE HIGHS AROUND THE SESSION REALLY LED BY TECHNOLOGY STOCKS. TRACKING SOME OF THOSE MOVES. ABIGAIL: WHAT A DIFFERENCE A WEEK MAKES THE S & P 500 OVER THE LAST FIVE DAYS, THE BEST FIVE DAYS SINCE ARCHED WHEN HE SECOND. IN FACT, THE LAST TWO DAYS OF THESE FIVE THIS WEEK, THE FIRST OF WEEK POTENTIALLY IN EIGHT WEEKS. REALLY PRETTY SPECIAL, I WOULD SAY. THE STOCK RALLY WE ARE HAVING HERE, MAYBE FINALLY THE START OF SOME SORT OF BEAR MARKET RALLY. THAT LAST STRETCH WE ARE NEARING IN ON, THAT WAS THAT BEAR MARKET RALLY WHERE THE S & P 500 ROSE BY 12%. BIG DRIVER TODAY IS OF COURSE RETAIL. MACY'S IS UP 15%. THE OUTLOOK RAISED THESE RETAILERS, NOT GOING INTO THE TREND OF WALMART AND TARGET. WILLIAMS-SONOMA UP .11%. BEST DAY EVER. THEN, DOLLAR GENERAL AND DOLLAR TREE, NOT JUST THE HIGH-END CONSUMER, THESE COMPANIES BEING ABLE TO BEAT AND RAISE. IT IS ALSO DISCOUNT RETAILERS. DOLLAR TREE IN PARTICULAR, THE BEST DAY EVER SINCE 1995. THAT OF THE KIND OF GAINS WE HAVE SEEN, SOME OF THIS HAVING TO DO WITH THE DECLINE THEY HAD INTO THAT THEY WITH WALMART AND TARGET AND OTHER RETAIL COMPANIES THAT DIDN'T DO SO WELL. IT IS AN INTERESTING CLIP WE HAVE IN RETAIL. ANOTHER LIFT FOR STOCKS ON THE DAY IS THE FACT THAT THE 30 YEAR MORTGAGE RATE HAS DIPPED DOWN. YOU CAN SEE ON TOP OF THIS CHART, THE 30 YEAR MORTGAGE RATE HAS DIPPED DOWN TO 5.1%, THE BIGGEST DECLINE IN TWO YEARS. WE HAVE THE HOMEBUILDERS GUIDE UP 3.8%, THE BEST DAY IN ABOUT TWO MONTHS. INVESTORS LIKE THE IDEA THAT THE HOUSING MARKET MAY HOLD A LITTLE BIT FIRMER THAN IT HAD BEEN, AS REITS POTENTIALLY GO BACK DOWN. GUY: A LITTLE BIT OF WINDOW DRESSING. THAT'S MY JOKE. MAYBE THE FACT THAT WE'RE COMING INTO THE END OF THE MONTH. ABIGAIL, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. ALIX: [LAUGHTER] IF YOU HAVE TO EXPLAIN IT, I DON'T THINK IT COUNTS. GUY: I KNOW, IT DOESN'T. FROM COSCO, WE GET A LITTLE GAS LATER ON. WHAT HAVE YOU GOT FOR TOMORROW? ALIX: TOMORROW, WE HAVE MORE EARNINGS.