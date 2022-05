00:00

THE GLOBAL GROWTH STORY VERY MUCH THE CONVERSATION WHEN IT COMES TO THOSE ON THE SLOPES OF DAVOS. MODEST GAINS BEING MADE ON THE EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS. I IMAGINE MANY IN THE U.S. WAKING UP WITH THEIR THOUGHTS ELSEWHERE AFTER WHAT HAPPENED IN TEXAS YESTERDAY. KAILEY: ESPECIALLY THOSE PARENTS WAKING UP GETTING WERE HE DID SEND THEIR CHILDREN TO SCHOOL. ALL OF OUR THOUGHTS ARE WITH THOSE FAMILIES AND TAXES. ALSO WITH GLOBAL GROWTH. THAT HAS BEEN A STORY VERY PREVALENT IN CHINA FOR WEEKS AS IT CONTINUES TO GRAPPLE WITH ITS COVID POLICY. QUESTIONS AROUND HOW MUCH THEY CAN ACTUALLY OFFSET THAT NEGATIVE GROWTH IMPACT. NEVERTHELESS, IT WAS A MOSTLY UPDATE IN ASIA. CHINESE EQUITIES WERE INDEED HIGHER UP ABOUT 6/10 -- .6%. THE OTHER STORY WE WERE MONITORING OVERNIGHT WAS IN NEW ZEALAND. THE HIKING RATE, 50 BASIS POINTS PLUS SIGNALING THE PATH FORWARD IS GOING TO BE MORE HAWKISH THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT. GETTING UP TO 3.9% BY THE END OF 2023. THAT MORE HAWKISH OUTLOOK REALLY SHOWING UP IN THE NEW ZEALAND BOND MARKET. THE NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR IS ONE OF THE ONLY G10 CURRENCIES A STRONGER THAN THE U.S. DOLLAR TODAY CHIDING RIGHT AROUND SIT -- TRADING RIGHT AROUND $.64. MATT: WE HAVE HAD A LITTLE BIT OF A ROLLER COASTER ACTION ALREADY THIS MORNING. IT IS NO LONGER BUY THE DIP, IT IS SELL THE RED. FUTURES UP AND NOW DOWN. THE MOVE IS ABOUT 1% IN THE LAST HOUR OR SO. U.S. 10 YEAR YIELD COMING DOWN AS INVESTORS NOW BY THAT DEBT. WE HAVE 274 WHICH IS IN LINE WITH WHAT WE SAW YESTERDAY. NOT REALLY A LOT OF MOVEMENT IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, BUT WE HAVE SEEN THEM COME DOWN DRAMATICALLY FROM 3% LAST WEEK. CRUDE UP 1%. IT HAS BEEN HOVERING AROUND THE 110 LEVEL AS WELL. ALMOST NOTHING ON BITCOIN. IT LOOKS LIKE THIS MARKET REALLY HAS TO ASSESS HOW IT FEELS ABOUT GROWTH. IT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE TRADERS ARE MAKING REALLY BIG DECISIONS RIGHT NOW BECAUSE WE'RE JUST DOING A WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING I GUESS WAITING FOR THE OPEN. ANNA: A WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING HERE AS WELL. REALLY ASSESSING WHERE WE ARE ON THE INFLATION STORY ON THE INFLATION FIGHT AND THE GROWTH IMPLICATIONS OF THAT FIGHT. WE SEE THAT IN BOND MARKETS. THE MOVES WE SEE AND THEN THAT DEMAND FOR SOVEREIGN DEBT. THIS IS WHAT WE SEE ON EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS RIGHT NOW. A FAIRLY FLAT PICTURE WAS JUST THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE FLATLINE. UP BY .3% ON THE U.K. MARKET. SOME OF THAT ALSO COMES DOWN TO ENERGY START -- STOCKS. THE EURO IS INTERESTING. WE TRACK TO HIRE YESTERDAY AND SHOWED IT TO YOU MOVING HIGHER IN SESSION. THAT IS NOW DOWN .6%. YESTERDAY, THE MOVE HIGHER ON THE MOVE OF 50 LAGARDE TESTING OUT HER EXPECTATIONS ON RATE HIKES. TODAY WAS THE DAY FOR THE DEAF TO SPEAK OUT. DIRECTS GROUP, YESTERDAY WE TALKED ABOUT THESE POWERGENERATING BUSINESSES IN THE U.K. THAT DROPPED ON THE THREAT OF A WINDFALL TAX TO PAY FOR THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS HERE IN THE U.K.. WITH SOME REPORTS AND THE OTHER DIRECTION FROM OTHER MEDIA SUGGESTING THAT MAYBE THOSE TAXES WILL BE APPLIED TO THESE BUSINESSES. WE SEE THEM REGAINING SOME ABOUT LOST GROUND FROM YESTERDAY. THIS WHEN I PUT IN JUST TO CHEER EVERYBODY OUT. BECAUSE WE WERE TALKING ABOUT PETCO, THIS STOCK UP. IT SEEMS THAT DESPITE EVERYTHING, WE ARE STILL HAPPY TO GO OUT AND SPEND A LOT OF MONEY ON OUR PETS. MATT: AS USUAL. KAILEY: CAN DEFINITELY SAY THAT IS TRUE FOR ME AND MY EIGHT MONTH OLD SILVER LAB. TWITTER WILL BE HOLDING ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AT 1:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME WHERE INVESTORS ARE EXPECTED TO ASK QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PENDING TRANSACTION WITH ELON MUSK. 2:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME, THE FED MINUTES WILL BE RELEASED HERE IN NEW YORK. WE LOOK TO SEE WHAT CLUES WE GET. MATT: WE WILL DEFINITELY BE WATCHING THAT VERY CLOSELY. ONE OF THE THINGS THAT IS SORT OF OCCUPYING OUR FOCUS THIS MORNING IS A TERRIBLE STORY. THE DEADLIEST SCHOOL SHOOTING IN ALMOST A DECADE. A TEENAGE GUNMAN OPENED FIRE AT THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN TEXAS KILLING AT LEAST 19 CHILDREN AS WELL AS TO ADULTS. A NUMBER OF OTHERS WOUNDED. THE GUNMAN WAS THEN SHOT AND KILLED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT. PRESIDENT BIDEN SPOKE AFTER THE ATTACK. > > AS A NATION, WE HAVE TO ASK, WHEN IN GOD'S NAME ARE WE GOING TO STUDENT TO THE GOOD LAW ABUSE -- GUN LOBBYISTS? MATT: WHAT TO EXPECT THE RAMIFICATIONS OF THIS TO BE POLITICALLY ACTIVE -- POLITICALLY? > > YOU DON'T THINK THIS STORY CAN BE WORSE AND FOR ME, I ACTUALLY WENT TO BED AND WOKE UP AND THE DEATH COUNT ACTUALLY ROSE BY THE TIME I GOT OUT OF BED THIS MORNING. POLITICALLY, WE HAVE BEEN HERE BEFORE. THIS IS THE DEADLIEST MASS SHOOTING OF AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SINCE SANDY HOOK IN 2012 AND THERE HAS BEEN PUSHES IN CONGRESS, A VERY ANGRY AMERICA PUSHING FOR GUN LEGISLATION, BUT IT HAS BEEN BLOCKED BY REPUBLICANS AND THE ISSUE THEY HAVE RIGHT NOW IS THAT THE SENATE IS DIVIDED 50-50. THE HOUSE LAST MARCH PASS LEGISLATION THAT WOULD EXPAND BACKGROUND CHECKS, TO BILLS THAT WOULD EXPAND BACKGROUND CHECKS BEFORE BEING ABLE TO BUY CERTAIN GUNS AT GUN SHOWS AND ONLINE AND YET, THAT HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO MOVE IN THE SENATE. POLITICALLY, IT DEPENDS WHAT THIS COULD MEAN FOR THE NOVEMBER MIDTERM ELECTIONS. IF THIS IS SOMETHING THAT CAN GALVANIZE PEOPLE TO PUT LAWMAKERS IN PLACE THAT WOULD WANT TO MOVE ON THIS KIND OF LEGISLATION. KAILEY: ON THE SUBJECT OF THOSE MIDTERMS, WE HAD PRIMARIES IN A NUMBER OF STATES YESTERDAY AND IN GEORGIA, THE TRUMP BACKED TO CANDIDATE ENDED UP LOSING. WHAT SIGNALS DOES THAT SEND? > > GOVERNOR KEMP NOT JUST WINNING, BUT REALLY WINNING OVER TRUMP BACK PURDUE. THIS WAS REALLY A MIXED BAG SO FAR WHEN YOU LOOK ACROSS THE UNITED STATES ON THE PRIMARIES, BUT THIS REALLY JUST SHOWS THAT TRUMP'S HAND-PICKED CHOICE WAS NOT ABLE TO TURN IT OUT. THIS ONE IS VERY INTERESTING BECAUSE GOVERNOR KEMP HAS BEEN THE GOVERNOR THAT HAS SAID THAT WHEN HE 20 ELECTION RESULTS WERE FAIR AND TRUMP HAS CONSTANTLY CAMPAIGNED AGAINST THIS INDIVIDUAL AND HE WON BIG LAST NIGHT SO HE IS GOING TO BE RUNNING OFF AGAINST STACEY ABRAMS. WE NEED TO GET A LOT OF OTHER RESULTS IN PLACE, BUT IT DOES SEEM THAT AT LEAST IN GEORGIA, TRUMP IS REALLY LOSING HIS HOLD. ANNA: THANKS VERY MUCH. BACK TO THE MARKET STORIES. LET'S GET MORE WITH DANI BURGER WHO IS WITH US. RUSSIA GETS CLOSER AND CLOSER TO DEFAULT. > > EXACTLY. THIS INFLATION ALLOWED U.S. BANKS TO BRING IN DOLLAR DENOMINATED BOND PAYMENTS FROM RUSSIA. IT WAS LEAD EXPIRED ON MIDNIGHT AS OF MIDNIGHT NEW YORK TIME THIS MORNING. THAT WILL MAKE IT REALLY DIFFICULT FOR RUSSIA TO SERVICE DEBT FOR THOSE HOLDING IN THE U.S. PUSHING THEM CLOSER TO DEFAULT, A FEW TO BE SHORES. WE DID HAVE THEM STEP UP PAYMENTS IN ANTICIPATION THAT COMES TODAY. AND THERE A LOT OF EUROPEAN DEBT HOLDERS SO RUSSIANS MAY FIND A WAY TO PAY THEM IF ENOUGH OF THAT MONEY IS PAID OUT SAFELY. THEY DO HAVE ABOUT $1 BILLION IN COUPONS THROUGH THE END OF 2022. IF THIS IS A WAY TO REALLY HAMMER DOWN ON THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY, ONE THING THAT SHOWS MAYBE NOT HAVING THE IMPACT IS THE RUBLE THAT BARELY MOVED. IT IS A LOT OF CAPITAL CONTROLS. LOT OF QUESTIONS TO HOW ACCURATE IT IS BUT ONE THING THAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING IS THIS HUGE TRADE SURPLUS IN RUSSIA. MONEY HAS JUST BEEN POURING IN BECAUSE OF THE SALE OF COMMODITIES. YOU HAVE THE RUBLE ADDING INSULT TO INJURY PUSHING RUSSIA TOWARD A DEFAULT. THEY ANNOUNCED THEY ARE HAVING AN EMERGENCY CENTRAL BANK MEETING TO TALK ABOUT AND COMBAT THIS VERY STRONG RUBLE. THEY HAVE NOT SAID THEIR OPTIONS BUT MANY THINK IT WILL INDEED BE A RATE CUT. ANNA: WE ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE COMMODITY EXPORTS OF OIL AND GAS BUT ALSO ON THE FOOD CRISIS. WE HAD A STORY YESTERDAY SAYING RUSSIA IS WINNING FROM THE GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS IT HELPED TO CREATE. CHINA IS ALL BUT CERTAIN TO MISS ITS ECONOMIC GROWTH TARGET BY A LARGE MARGIN FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER THIS YEAR AS THE COUNTRY'S COVID ZERO POLICY HAMMERS THE ECONOMY. TOM MACKENZIE HAS THE DETAILS. WE TALKED ABOUT A COUPLE OF BANKS TAKING DOWN THEIR FORECAST FOR GROWTH IN CHINA. NOW, WE HAVE THIS KIND OF CONSENSUS EMERGING. > > THIS IS A BLOOMBERG SURVEY. THE TARGET TO THE GOVERNMENT SET THEMSELVES AS ABOUT 5.5%. BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS ACTUALLY SEE GROWTH FALLING AS LOW AS 2%, THE FIRST TIME THE U.S. WILL OUTPACE CHINA SINCE ABOUT THE 1970'S. IT IS UNDERSCORES THE CONCERNS ABOUT THE IMPACTS OF COVID ZERO AND THE UTILITY OR NOT OF ANNOUNCING NEW POLICY MEASURES WHEN SO MUCH OF THE COUNTRY REMAINS IN RESTRICTED TERRITORIES. SO WHAT THEY DO? THEY COULD FIVES THE NUMBERS. GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS HE BIT SMOOTH OVER STATISTICS AND MAYBE INCREASE GDP BY 1%. IN THIS CASE, GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS THE HIT FROM COVID WILL BE SO BIG THEY PROBABLY WON'T BE ABLE TO DO THAT. OR THEY JUST DOWNPLAY THIS TARGET TO REITERATE A VERY IMPORTANT POLITICAL YEAR FOR XI JINPING AS HE SEEKS A THIRD TERM. THE FRONT PAGES OF SOME OF THE BIGGEST STATE RUN NEWSPAPERS HAILING HIS ECONOMIC ADVENTURES -- ADVANTAGES AND SUCCESSES IN CHINESE MEDIA TODAY AND POINTING AS WELL TO A MAGNIFICENT AND BRIGHT FUTURE FOR THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT. WHEN I SPEAK TO PEOPLE ON THE GROUND IN CHINA, THAT FUTURE SEEMS A VERY LONG WAY AWAY. MATT: THE INTERESTING THING TO ME IS THAT THEY LET THESE NUMBERS SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY. WE ALWAYS ASSUMED PREVIOUSLY YOU HAD TO TAKE CHINESE ECONOMIC FIGURES WITH A MASSIVE GRAIN OF SALT OR MANY. AT THIS POINT, ESPECIALLY FOR XI JINPING, TO ALLOW THIS KIND OF INFORMATION TO GET OUT DOES NOT FIT THAT NARRATIVE. > > IT DOES NOT. THE MOST RECENT DATA DOES TALLY WITH SOME OF THE HIGH-FREQUENCY DATA ECONOMISTS LOOK AT SUGGESTING THEY HAVE NOT BEEN FUDGING THOSE NUMBERS AT LEAST. IN THE LAST FEW YEARS, YOU HAVE HAD ECONOMISTS IN CHINA SAYING LET'S DOWNPLAY THE TARGET. SOME HAVE SAID LET'S DROP THE TARGET ALTOGETHER. OTHERS SAY IT IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE IT MOTIVATES OFFICIALS AT THE LOCAL LEVEL TO ACHIEVE CERTAIN TARGETS. BUT IT IS LESS IMPORTANT THAN IT ONCE WAS AND MANY OFFICIALS WILL BE JUDGED ON THEIR ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE. XI JINPING AS WELL MAY BE JUDGED AS WELL. MATT: THANK YOU VERY MUCH COVERING ALL WE NEED TO KNOW OUT OF CHINA. TWITTER HOLDS ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING WHERE INVESTORS ARE EXPECTED ASK QUESTIONS ABOUT ELON MUSK'S PLANNED TAKEOVER OF THE COMPANY. KAILEY: -- LAURA: TWITTER MARGINALLY HIGHER. WHILE THERE WON'T BE A VOTE ON WHAT IS PROPOSED, THE KEY QUESTION REALLY IS WHETHER ELON MUSK, THE WORLD'S WEALTHIEST PERSON, WILL SHOW UP IN PERSON ARE VIRTUALLY. WILL HE MAKE ANY INFLAMMATORY COMMENTS. HE IS THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER WITH A 9% STAKE. THE SPREAD BETWEEN WHERE TWITTER SHARED YESTERDAY STANDS $18, THE WIDEST SINCE WE LENT HIS INITIAL STAY APRIL 4. ELON MUSK HAS INDICATED THAT IF 25% OF ACCOUNTS ON THE PLATFORM WERE FALSE, HIS OFFER SHOULD BE 25% LOWER. YOU COULD ARGUE THE FALLOUT FROM SNAPCHAT YESTERDAY BOLSTERED ELON MUSK'S AMBITIONS TO LOWER THE ORIGINAL OFFER PRICE. SO WHERE DO WE STAND ON THE DEAL AT THE MOMENT? ACCORDING TO ADVISERS ON BOTH SIDES CLOSE TO THE DEAL? THEY ARE WORKING DILIGENTLY SO THIS CROSSES THE LINE UNDER THE ORIGINAL FORMAT. THERE ARE A COUPLE OF OTHER SCENARIOS THAT PLACE. A LOWER PRICE IS AGREED ON OR EITHER TWITTER OR ELON MUSK WALK AWAY WITH A ONE MILLION-DOLLAR EXIT FEE. THE PLATFORM IS NOW SYNONYMOUS WITH ELON MUSK. OR THE OFFER BECOMES LEGALLY VOID, THAT IS A TRICKY SCENARIO. ELON MUSK HAS TO SHOW SOMETHING HAS MATERIALLY CHANGED. TESLA HAS TAKEN A HUGE HIT DOWN SOME 40%. ANOTHER TOUGH BLOW. PULLING ELON MUSK'S WEALTH BELOW $200 BILLION FOR SECOND TIME. ELON MUSK TWEETED LAST WEEK HE IS ONLY SPENDING 5% OF HIS TIME ON THIS DEAL. I DON'T THINK THE WORLD IS READY FOR WHEN ELON MUSK IT RAMPS UP HIS ENERGY LEVELS. WILL ANY OF US BE ABLE TO COPE? KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. LET'S GET BACK TO SOME OF THE OTHER STOCKS MOVING. SOCIAL MEDIA STOCKS MOVING AND PRETREATING. SNAP HAD A MORE THAN 40% PLUNGE. THE BLEEDING DOES NOT STOP THIS MORNING. IT DOWN ANOTHER HALF A PERCENT OR SO. A MORE POSITIVE STORY FOR NORDSTROM, IT IS A DEPARTMENT STORE RETAILER AND WAS ABLE TO RAISE ITS OUTLOOK. REALLY HIGHLIGHTS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE HIGHER END OF LOWER INCOME -- CONSUMER. NORDSTROM IS UP ABOUT 10% IN EARLY HOURS. WENDY'S ALSO UP.