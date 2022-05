00:00

Mr. de Guindos thank you very much for joining us. Uncertainty is quite high at the moment. It is actually has never been higher before. We have a war. We have supply constraints. We have record inflation. And we have an ECB policy that is about to shift to the findings of the Financial Stability Review. Leave you optimistic that the financial system can actually handle the challenges or concerns that risks have increased too much. Well I think that the main conclusion is that the risks clearly have increased in comparison with the situation that we have six months ago. Why. Well the main reason is the invasion of Ukraine and the war and the fallout from that from the invasion. And you know the outlook is is worse than it used to be. Only two or three three months ago six months ago. And that's the main reason why the financial stability landscape has been deteriorating. You identified the macro economic outlook as one of the most severe risks we're looking at. How concerned are you that we will be trapped in a stagflation area environment or even fall into recession. Well it depends. How do you define the stagflation number two for sure that what we're going to have from this is quite obvious. For instance in the predictions of the European Commission the European Commission is that the growth is going to be lower. Simultaneously inflation is going to be much higher. So the combination of both factors. You know the term trimming and pave the way for a worse situation in terms of financial stability. So the macro economic outlook is their main risk that no financial market cycle from. That's totally that's totally totally true. Are we seeing. Are we going to see a recession. We don't think so in our baseline. You know we do not see a recession if we define recession as you know two quarters within for quarter on quarter growth. We are not we are not there. Well let's see. You not want predictions. But even in the predictions of the European Commission that I don't find it very different from apart from my predictions. You do not see you know a recession. What we are going to have is much lower growth. We are downgrading growth and simultaneously higher higher inflation. So the combination in terms of financial stability implications is worse than it was before the war. So far the market has responded rather orderly to the shock from the war. But you are warning of further corrections. How big a risk are we looking at. And which sectors are you actually most concerned about. Well you know that it will depend on the evolution of the war but something that was not done under our control simultaneously. How do you know the macro economic outlook evolves over time. Now what we are seeing is that for instance you know previously abilities like high net for corporates for households for submarines now simultaneously you know the situation in no uncertain could be could be worse than than before because you're going to macroeconomic outlook is going to improve. You know that the financial conditions of all the sectors of the economy. So you know that's the main the main their main risk. And the main the main element of vulnerability in India in the near future. So I would say that perhaps you know the combination of lower growth Covid inflation you know paid higher interest rates is going to have an impact on for instance corporate solvency. That is one of the main risks that we have faith in the face. Now you mentioned higher interest rates the ECB is about to is about to raise rates. How much of a risk does that policy shift away from negative rates. Away from very very accommodative policy posed to financial stability itself. Well you know our monetary policy stance is determined by our mandate. Our mandate our primary mandate is price stability. We have an inflation outlook. We'll have any projections in two weeks and we'll decide accordingly. What I can I have to say is that our monetary policy stance you know is determined by and by. By inflation outlook. And this is the factor that we have to take into consideration. The main factor that I have to take into consideration for sure that there are other elements of financial stability something that this is relevant. But now our policy monetary policy stance is going to be fully determined by the inflation outlook and that you know that we are able to bring down inflation to our price stability target. That is you know 2 percent symmetric in the medium term. Now the president Christine Legarde has outlined her timetable of where she sees policy moving over the coming months lift off in July out of negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter. Is that something that you can agree with. Well I think that the indications that the president have given are very sensible learned but they are very prudent and they are not very clear. They are determining and not marking a very clear path. It's quite clear that we will finalize on the will and discontinue our purchase program in the in the in the third quarter in July. It's quite clear that these permits that will happen you know the first rate hike in July. And I think that you know is sensible to say that at the end of the third quarter while negative rates will be a history of the past what are the chances that we'll actually see positive rates by the end of the third quarter. Well it will depend on the on the on the on the on the outlook. Nobody and I am quite prudent in terms of you know their future actions and the future policy measures that the Governing Council is going to take. But I think that you know it will depend on that. We are a little dependent. Well this very sure is at the end of their of day of the third quarter of negative rates. It will be left behind us. And let's see let's see what happens. No but you know we are people dependent. We always stress that part was was all the data dependency markets are. Markets are pricing about 100 basis points of tightening this year. Are they prudent in doing that. Are they getting ahead of themselves. Well markets sometimes get it right and sometimes get it wrong. What I can say is that. Well let's see let's see the predictions in in June. I think that you know the course of action over the next two quarters is quite quite clear. In other words we'll see you know cut what happens with the evolution of inflation or predictions that you know inflation will be hovering around seven percent over the next months and that will start to decline. And you know in there in the last quarter of of of this year that it will converge to a much lower level in 2023 around 3 percent. So that inflation will start to decline. But simultaneously we'll have for you know we'll have to keep an eye on second round effects. I think that the key factor that is going to determine you know the evolution of monetary policy is you know how second round effects crystallize. If we start to see that that the wage bargaining process indicates that wage claims are not compatible with price stability then our monetary policy reaction will be different. Are there such signs at the moment. So far we have not seen you know an indication but which bargaining process is a little bit let's say delayed. So we have started to see that in some in some countries which claims are on the rise living on the rise and simultaneously that in other countries for instance indexation crosses you know are becoming more common. That's not very good news in terms of the persistency of inflation in the medium term. So this is something that we are looking at very carefully. On the inflation outlook what are the chances that inflation will actually be in line with your definition of price stability in 2024 which is the most outward looking projection that you will. Well you know we have not finalized the word projections but I think that you know that that then this is quite clear. We'll have a lower inflation in 2023. And we hope that in 2024 we will converge to towards somewhat additional price stability 2 percent around 2 percent symmetric. Let me talk about sovereign borrowing costs. They have risen in anticipation of of higher ECB rates. Concerns about fragmentation fragmentation have increased. Concerned at all that we will face another debt crisis in Europe. No I don't think so. I think that fragmentation is has always been a source of concern. Took a patient for four for. Even when we signed to the pandemic program that BPP we will produce the component of of flexibility in order to deal with and to address fragmentation. Fragmentation you know affects negatively the first mission of monetary policy. And this is something that always we take into consideration. Nevertheless you know it's very important to distinguish between our monetary policy stance that has to be totally focused on price stability direct and patient and the kind of fragmentation that is produced. So far we have seen an increasing I mean ideals all over all over the euro area simultaneously while the splits happening have been widening a bit. But it's not comparable to the situation that we had in the past in the previous debt crisis. Talking spreads are hovering around 200 basis points in the case of Italy. Won't have that intense. And then in the case of Spain. But while this is a situation that is not comparable to the one that we had in the period of the crisis how will you know when when it's too much. Well you know it's something that we'll have to analyze. You know it will depend on many factors. What they think that this important is you know their main source of fragmentation at the end of the day are the different fiscal profiles of the countries. So in order to avoid conviction on the end of the day those countries that have you know let's say a weaker fiscal profile with higher debt and higher structural deficits will have to put in place prudent but very clear programs in order to guarantee fiscal sustainability over the medium term like in that that's going to be you know quite relevant. Yet at the same time governments all over the region are actually increasing spending to offset inflation for the most vulnerable households. I mean is that is that a concern from a fiscal position. Well I think that the fiscal policy has a very important role to play. You know in the present crisis. And but it has to be much more targeted much more selective much more temporary than it was for instance in the time of the pandemic mainly because we have seen that you know then and now deterioration of the public that the ratio of iteration of the public then the public deficits. So now I think that you know the sign and to the nature and the characteristics of their fiscal policy have to be different in comparison with the ones that we've had in the past. Selective temporary and trying to address you know the problems of the venerable groups of the society some as president. Thank you very much.