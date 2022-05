00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Quad leaders met for the first time. Just over one year ago it seems longer. But today the partnership is central to achieving our goals. And and critical for the foundation of our continued cooperation. In my view we already accomplished a great deal as was referenced earlier. Cooperating on Covid-19 response and health security. More to do is to state the obvious. Partnering on 5G and technology supply chains technology standards setting and launching are our quad fellowship program which I think could make a difference which we talked about earlier. At the same time we're navigating a dark hour in our shared history. The Russian brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe and innocent civilians have killed in the streets and millions of refugees are internally displaced as well as exile. And this is more than just a European issue. It's a global issue. The fact is that what if you turn on the television and you'll see what Russia is doing now it appears to me that Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. He's not even aiming at military targets anymore. He's taking out every school every church every every natural history museum as if to try to obliterate Ukrainian culture. And the world has to deal with it. And we are. The global food crisis is made worse by Russia's blocking Ukraine from exporting its millions of tons of grain and also as long as Russia continues the war the United States will work with our partners to help lead a global response. Because it's going to affect all parts of the world at the same time. United States must and will be strong steady and enduring partner in the Indo-Pacific. We are in the Pacific. We are we are in a new Pacific power was once asked by. Well I won't go into it but I was once asked by the leader of China why I kept talking about mean an end of Pacific power. I said because we are we share the Pacific one entire hour outside of our country. And we have been deeply involved with all of you for a long time as long as Russia continues its war. We're going to continue to be partners and Glee leads a global response. And you know we're into Pacific power. As I said we're going to stand with you our close Democratic partners and really stand for the shared values that and the shared vision we all have. You know shortly before Russia launched its invasion my administration published our Indo-Pacific strategy to advance a free open connected secure and resilient Indo-Pacific. Russia's assault on Ukraine only heightens the importance of those goals. The fundamental principles of international order territorial integrity and sovereignty international law human rights must always be defended regardless of where they're violated in the world. So the quad has a lot of work ahead of us. And the fact of the matter is that we have a lot of work to do keeping this region peaceful and stable. Tackling this pandemic and the next one and addressing the climate crisis is referenced by our new colleague ensuring that technologies of the future are governed according to our values governed according to our values. But a short time then a short time we've shown the quiet isn't just a passing fad. We mean business. We're here to get things done for the region. And I'm proud of what we're building together. And I look forward to our vital partnership flourishing and for many years to come.