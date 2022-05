00:00

This bid. Finally this change in the narrative. We've seen everything killing in the last first part of the year. We saw bonds full with stocks. But now suddenly the haven big comes into bonds. Is that sustainable. Tony. It's a big silver lining to what we've seen recently in price action between stocks and bonds. For some time consider the move in the 10 year yield 10 year treasury from one and a half to two percent from two to two and a half in two and a half to three. What was the reaction in the stock market and the credit markets and elsewhere. No. Now is what I would call burden sharing in terms of the Fed's tightening being distributed amongst the other parts of the financial markets and that enables the Fed to do its handiwork. So there are five transmission channels in monetary policy the way the Fed gets things done. Its stock prices. Bond yields. Credit spreads. The value of the dollar. And bank lending standards. And it was all wrong. The burden was all on the bond markets back. All the stores were put there. So what we've seen recently is a self stabilizing effect of rising yields pulling down stock prices causing yields to stop rising. And so that's a change in correlation that equity investors probably should be happy with because it suggests that yield climbs from here will be more difficult to occur because of the influence on other markets. Tony does the why though behind the yield moves matter. I was reading a note from the economists over at Piper Sandler. This time when yields are moving lower they're actually lower since the May 3rd Fed meeting. It was indeed lower inflation expectations but it was also lower growth expectations. Does the white matter. It certainly does. I'm sure what we're hearing from the Federal Reserve is a hawkish attitude toward what it expects to do but it's a good thing in a sense. The last major battle the Fed had as an institution against inflation and inflation expectations was in 1994. But back then inflation was not high was around 3 percent. So the Fed under chair Alan Greenspan started slowly. So-called Greenspan gradualism at 23 25 basis point moves followed by to 50 basis point moves in May and August of that year. But yet the bond market is still worried about inflation with yields above 8 percent. So Greenspan decided on a 75 basis point move in November of that year that ignited a bond rally. So what I'm suggesting is we'll get a Seinfeld like opposite episode. George Costanza doing the opposite this time starting with aggressive moves that taper off into something less. And so the more the Fed is hawkish today the more beneficial it will be toward the inflation outlook in the future. And so that silver lining is within that it's a sort of short term pain long term gain to a certain extent. So is there any point do you think that the Fed can blink. The federals are looking at the stock market probably will not be too concerned just now. In looking at the Federal Reserve's so-called flow of funds statement which is released each quarter the summation of flows within the economy of money and stock of money in different parts of the markets banks etc. households held had about 50 trillion dollars of equities under their belts as of the last quarter with a 20 percent decline. You could just on the back of the envelope say that's a 10 trillion dollar hit. That is significant. Keep in mind over the last three years household net worth has increased. Thirty five trillion dollars to one hundred fifty trillion. So while a big head don't want to understand to dismiss the importance of that in terms of the overall picture that oil reserves are not likely to be concerned. Finally the Federal Reserve is intent on bringing the inflation rate down and most importantly keeping inflation expectations anchored because without that the inflation rate could stay high for longer than the Fed wants. And then the markets want. So what the Fed is doing is likely to be beneficial longer.