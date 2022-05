00:00

How far along are these talks. So its merger Monday but we're not quite there we didn't see an announcement today but we do know that they are in talks and it could be close. We just don't have the final details. We're trying to break that. What's the price. What exact day will be it will be announced et cetera. What is more like they'll think about all of this do you think. Well he has his hands in all of this. He's the biggest shareholder in VM where and it's not the first deal he's done with the company. The NYSE a ton of deals over the years. You might remember a tracking stock that it then had to buy out. Michael Dell's stake in the company is about 16 billion. And if Broadcom was to pay a premium he would pocket even more money to finally kind of get rid of this stake that ISE own since 2016 when Dell first body EMC. So what do we know about the timing of this. Because typically if you wind up having some money after a big market sell off people say oh that's kind of signs. It's the it's the bottom etc.. Does this sell off help this deal have come about. We've been trying to figure that out because I thought tech deal making my pause a bit with the sell off. But both stocks Broadcom you know they they kind of sold off at the same point. So you're still going to see deals if stocks kind of move in tandem. We're also seeing a lot of private equity deal making. I was a bit surprised to see such a big strategic deal but we are definitely really excited to break it. Any regulatory issues. I would say there is going to be a hard look at this. Broadcom has operations in China. So it's possible that Sameer will look at this. Which could mean a really protracted review. There's also some FTSE investigations around Broadcom but there's not a natural overlap between VM Ware and Broadcom. So I don't think we'll see traditional anti-trust hurdles. So that's actually quite interesting because I feel like the last year and a half has been actually about streamlining particularly. We look at the industrials they're shedding assets to be more streamlined. And this is exactly the opposite. This is just diversifying into more businesses. The bigger the better kind of thing. Is this unusual in the trend. What are you noticing. It's not unusual for Broadcom CEO Hawk Tan. He's been a consummate dealmaker. He's been trying to diversify Broadcom for years. Remember it used to be called the Volga before it bought Broadcom in 2015. So he's been looking for a big deal to move the needle for a while and VM where it just fits that bill. So here's the question. Does the market think this gets done. Other any big deal right now is going to have a lot of arbs kind of unsure just because all that's going on and what's not even mentioned on Musk and Twitter. So I think any deal will be a big question. But so far you know shares are up and 3M where and you know it's looking good. Shares are down. And Broadcom which is pretty common for such a big acquisition you often see the acquirer shares fall on the news that you guys are chasing right now valuation price and timing. Any insight into the kind of premium that we might see. So for the past five years the typical premium on a software deals around 34 percent. But we just don't have the reporting to show you know what it'll be exactly. But that's kind of a number to think about. Definitely. It's a question of whether VM where we'll want a valuation closer to where it was trading before this tech rout because at 40 billion it was worth 70 billion a little bit ago. So we'll see what it ends up selling for. Should both sides reach a deal.