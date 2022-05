00:00

Hello I'm Shery Ahn. Welcome to this special look back at the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America. Public and private sector leaders from around the world gathered for two days here in Panama City to delve into key regional issues across trade finance health cities and climate. Their conversations pointed toward solutions to Latin America's most pressing challenges fusing analysis of important regional milestones with international perspectives from both developed and emerging economies. The program's first day focused on economic trends with an agenda titled Restoring Growth Jobs and Trust. Where does Latin America belong in a multipolar world. To think that the world is becoming bipolar that it's bifurcating into two zones two spheres China one maybe Russia U.S. and the other. I don't see that happening at all. Ukraine didn't change anything. Ukraine is simply a symptom. It's reinforcing a multipolar distribution of power. And in that world it just makes sense for Latin America to be as promiscuous as it can be from Latin American interests perspective themselves. It play every single side for whatever it can. So I think multipolar it is a great opportunity for Latin America to basically get advantages of playing every single site against each other. What really excites me to to them our Latin America is you know and maybe I should be excited because you know we're huge believers in globalization of the economy. But I think everything that's going on from a geopolitical perspective it is basically forcing a lot of the manufacturers to rethink their efficiency global strategy to fracture and start looking at Latin America as a potential great place for manufacturing. One is obviously labor costs have not risen as fast as they have recent China. But more importantly we've learned more or less honest than once. You have one single supply chain that is based in China. A lot can go wrong. Don't forget geopolitical. Just look at these things that happen to a supply chain through Covid and all that. So I do believe that you're going to have a lot of manufacturing move to Latin American countries especially Mexico and some Central American countries. And when you do that then you're basically having capital flowing into the economy that wasn't there before. And I believe Mexicans are scared for anybody else in general manufacturing. You know all sort of a good that will come into the economy. So I think that's a very positive thing that will happen to Latin America. And then secondly you know in the middle I'd like to call the evey revolution the electric vehicle revolution. And the US has made some pretty bold commandment. General Monroe to make amendments as he relates to most of the cars by 2035 are going to be electric vehicles. Well today electric vehicles one of the main components is the battery. Anywhere between 20 to 30 percent of the cost of an electric vehicle is the batteries and what goes into the batteries through electric vehicles. The most important commodity in this case is leasing. And if you look at you know maybe three countries Argentina Bolivia feel it will leave on its own controls 30 percent of all the lithium research in the world. So you're gonna to see countries that potentially having for a from the well economically like believe in Argentina would just by having the right commodity. How many credible potential the future. And I'm saying believe it to some Bolivia. But Mexico would be a good producer at least human. And the rest of the countries have additional golfer or all parts are important. So when you look at commodities that are going to be incredibly important and again that what's happening in Ukraine get and help you know the world. But you know price up commodity will be on an all time high. This to me is going to last for a while with the potential to offset a lot of factors like change. There's gonna be a good inflow of capital to Latin America that we haven't had in the last few years. So this is why I believe that this is going to be great. You're making microloans for women predominantly they're small loans but it's not just about the money. You're also providing education and mentorship and guidance. Tell me about the activity that you that you're doing and how much demand you're seeing. Right. So I think that one of the things that women especially women at the bottom of the economic ladder are missing is training programs. It's you know most of the microcredit loans are given to women and they stay basically flat in the same place where they started because what they think is that they need to just cover the expenses that they have at home. And one of the things that I've realized then that I saw that I saw years ago was that when you gave women financial literacy when you give women the possibility of getting ahead personally when they start believing in who they are what they can do then they make the sky become become limit. What countries and governments need to know today is that they should wake up like I do every morning and saying who's my competitor and how am I going to compete. And I don't know that that's the companies. The countries that win are the ones that do that. In Southeast Asia is on a very good job saying where where are we competitive. Where can we win and how are we going to grow that side of our business. We do the same thing as countries companies. Latin America needs to do the same thing. So where can we win. There is a trade and we're kind of going on between United States and China. That those factories are going to move somewhere. They're either going into Southeast Asia or they're going to move to Latin America. There's a huge upside in tourism. Tourism is an export. So one brings foreign currency to your country and a bicep in here today. That's a huge opportunity in Latin America has a competitive advantage there. The question is are they going to take the friction out of it. And are we gonna look at it as a group and individually and say how can we win in this area and how can we be competitive. Mexico graduates more engineers than Germany. In fact I learned on a recent trip. You've got great engineering expertise in Brazil and Colombia and elsewhere. So there are there are pockets of expertise which are important today because today the market for that talent is so tight. We're really bullish about the region as far as is travel goes. I think also the fact that you've got a very young demographic. Right. So the one thing that China doesn't have is this. India has. And Latin America has this growing young population that young population. They're tech savvy. They want to grow. They want to move there. They're going to. They're not happy just to stay in one place. It's going to be a game changer if we're talking about the long run. Is Latin America being seen as a new partner for Europe for the U.S. in terms of the supply chain where to go and have things built things sourced things then shipped. In one word yes absolutely. And there is an opportunity now if it does start with raw materials it does and certainly comes from the retail side. So as it relates to CPG goods and apparel products but we're products et cetera they are know companies need to diversify. We need to have an easier transition from a language standpoint. There isn't the same language barrier that there is in China as well. So there's an easier transition there. Obviously we're able to have near shore opportunities which really create being able to have a shorter lead time from a production standpoint. So that's another big opportunity here. The proximity Mexico has obviously become a little bit more important and needs to become even more important to the US in the U.S. alone. While we would love to be able to say that we have to messick opportunity we don't really. So we do need to continue to look at Latin American countries Mexico Peru and every one of them right now has different expertise and different types of materials that they do better than others. But overall there's an opportunity to get much more. And Panama has obviously invested a great deal in its time. China and being a gateway to China. Now it's maybe being called into question. So to go back to that phrase are you. How are you with multiple partners. The US is the main user of the Panama Canal. The second may use early again Margolis China. So we do have a very important relationship with both countries. However say you're already very promiscuous. Matter of fact I heard that panel. Yes but. But our main partner is the USA. Our strategic partner is the USA. You have the important relationship trading relationship with both the US and China. But when it comes to it the US is the one. Given how relations have gone in the last few years does that mean you are you would be less focused on a trade agreement with China. How does it change your policy in practice. Our main focus during my administration has been facing the pandemic and also economic recovery. At this moment we are planning to gain leverage in negotiation with China for a trade agreement. Now. Coming up highlights from day two of the Bloomberg new economy Gateway Latin America conversation centering on social and environmental progress. There's not enough financial resources from either side from the public side or the private side going into providing those tools. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to our review of the Bloomberg new economy Gateway Latin America. I'm Shery Ahn Public Health Urban Inequality the global food supply and environmental sustainability have been critical issues in Latin America for decades. But in the context of an ongoing global pandemic that's taken on a new complexity and urgency. Day two of the program examines many of these topics with an agenda titled Striving for Social and Environmental Progress. If you tally how things region fare it was terrible. There were. We have a percent of the population Latin American in the Caribbean. We had over 28 percent DAX. So I think region it was the hardest hit in the planet. And one of the key elements or actually there were two. One is the structural part of Europe repair in terms of the infrastructure health care. And the second one how we were able to acquire the vaccines. Right. Panama was able to before. I think most countries were thinking about how to repair it and go out into the market and arrange bilaterally with some of the pharmaceutical companies. But we tried and we try to get support regionally to do to buy them as some bloc. We didn't do that the first time and we are actively advocating to prepare and to act as a bloc. You see the EU is doing that right. African nations have already aligned themselves and you have so much more work to do that. Food insecurity particularly in this hemisphere has been worsening even before the pandemic. In just the pandemic and obviously the the war in Ukraine have only aggravated it. And as FTSE said this is a triple whammy like food fuel funding. Three things that are hitting the region in full force. And I would say climate change even though it doesn't start with an F. is also something that's affecting you know the food crisis at the end of the day. I feel like we are in a situation that we need to collaborate more in order to figure out some alternatives for getting out of the situation. And maybe that's the time for private and public sectors to be more closer together so that we focus on the alternatives and solutions for why we're seeing collaboration occurring. We're talking about it. We're not seeing enough of it yet. So there's talk about it. There's not enough financial resources from either side from the public side or the private side going in to providing those tools that are necessary to increase the quality and quantity of yields of smallholder farmers. I would say it's it's probably going into a period in which we expect there will be shortage probably of these key metals considering all that is happening with the restrictions on supply chain. Some of the pyramid extensions which you know and requirements which would have been progressing and adding and we're very committed to responsible and sustaining mining. But it's just taking longer to get to get copper. So I think we're moving into a phase and a period in which there's almost a new order for critical metals in which you know that it's going to be harder to be able to meet the required demand going forward. There was some discussion at some stage whether with what's happening on the geopolitical side. Energy security was going to take predominance over energy transition. But I think it's just a celebrate in the process. It seems that on the contrary this is just creating added demand. So from that point of view we're very keen on being able to produce to meet that demand. And I think you know there's a lot of changes taking place in Chile in Peru and in other jurisdictions. We're very keen that those changes are made with a long term perspective and that they are achieve the right balance to be able to continue to promote investment and the development of the industry. Remember just for numbers of both cities to 55 75 in 80 cities at only 2 percent of the surface of the planet. But 55 percent of the population 75 percent of energy consumption 80 percent or CO2 emissions. So as designer architects planners have got a big big responsibility in order to make our cities more sustainable. Again from an environmental point of view and also from a social point of view in terms of your urban planning we need to redefine the way cities are planned today are design. And we know that a pandemic has changed the way we're travelling the way we're working. And then we need to redesign the cities with more walking pedestrian areas more cycling areas. And and at the same time to make sure that the cohesion of the communities is there increasing the resilience to the pandemic. I want us to reflect from the from the future and say we can answer two things. First what did we worry about too much. What were we obsessed with. About 20 22 that turned out to not be a problem. And the tougher one is what did we not think about enough. What we're probably not thinking about enough. I very much echo the comment on equity. I think today most of the charging infrastructure that exists exists in affluent neighborhoods and the prices of the electric vehicles that are in the market today are incredibly expensive. Most people can. In particular Latin America cannot afford them. So we can produce 10 million of those vehicles. If the price remains where it is it doesn't matter. We're not going to move the needle on changing the usage of gas power cables. We just have to assess a lot more about the availability in indifferent all of the neighborhoods not just not just for rich people. I think that's that's really what we have to change. And if we go 10 years maybe we aren't thinking enough about. Our policy framework with regard to Venezuela is simple if there is a negotiated outcome that leads to ambitious irreversible and concrete steps toward free and fair elections. The European Union has issued a report very clear what needs to happen. The Unites States will in the international community will alleviate pressure. What I take from what you're from what you've just told us is that until you see some sign of a free and fair election in Venezuela regardless of how miserable life may be for day Venezuelans those sectoral sanctions will remain in place. Is that correct. What I'd say is the unilateral lifting of sanctions on Venezuela is not going to improve the lives of Venezuelans. There are still a lot of people in Venezuela that are wealthy that are going to shopping malls that are doing very well. But for normal Venezuelans if you get outside of Caracas and even inside IBEX the lifting of sanctions is only going to line the pockets of the regime. And so we need to have has to be accompanied by concrete steps. I'm not talking about regime change. I'm talking about clear steps that level the electoral point. The release of political prisoners the validation of political parties. If there is wide reporting on steps that are practical that advance the ball in terms of democratic freedoms in Venezuela and that is what should be the focus of the international community and try to incentivize it to support. Still ahead more from the Bloomberg new economy Gateway Latin America including the potential benefits of block chain technology and the future of cryptocurrency in the borders of Jamaica or any other country we can develop central bank digital currency that allows persons to send money. Person to person first to business easily. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to our review of the Bloomberg new economy Gateway Latin America. I'm Shery Ahn. A theme that cut across both themes of this program was innovation bringing new ideas and technologies to bear on persistent problems. But leaders have to weigh all possibilities and unintended consequences that can come with innovation which made for many lively and interesting conversations here in Panama City for example sessions dealing with the promise of digital currency and crypto currencies. I'm not a big crypto fund neither personally nor as a central banker. Currency for me has to be stable and cryptos because they are created means that to a lot of volatility in it. So we stay far away from crypto currencies. Does it raise the case for an actual central in crisis which is like America has done. Well a central bank digital currency say in Jamaica serves our domestic market. It's intended to stay within our borders not to go beyond that. Once you step outside of the borders of our country you have to deal with the regulation itself. Email RTS. FTSE. That's a whole different world because everybody wants to know we send in the money. Who has received the money internationally. It's all part of what happened after 9/11. All right. So in the borders of Jamaica or any other country we can develop central bank digital currency that allows persons to send money. Person to person person to business easily. But once we step outside of the border we run into all of those regulations. The overall picture from our survey using data up to the end of 2021 is that 9 percent of central bank survey are engaging one form or either of CBD seize. Right. With respect to credit or the growing market of crypto in 2021. This was said by 60 percent of our survey. Central banks will be a motivation to buy order days CBC in Jamaica. We have a national program of trying to digitize the economy. So whether it has to do with payment services it has to do with government services has to do with paying taxes paid fees national ID. We want to digitize all of that and data intention is to make doing it is much easier more efficient more quick central. But digital currencies have a lot of advantages locally. They are secure very fast and they tend to be more inclusive bringing people into the banking community. People that stay outside of the banking system because of inefficiencies because of the cost to do with transactions in the banks. Crypto was supposed to break down access barriers to financial services it was supposed to take out the legacy rent takers like commercial banks and title insurers. It was supposed to give people control over their own digital identities and so much more when as crypto going to fulfill that promise. Well I think that we are seeing these things happening. It just isn't you know from zero to 100. We are absolutely seeing large numbers here in Latin America of people using this technology for things like remittance and what we're seeing. And it is happening. The fundamentals are there if you check in terms of identity. This is an area that I'm very interested in. I think identity is going to be the big topic of conversation throughout the remainder of this and next year as that sort of next event. We've gone from Defy to NF TS. I think Identity Solutions will be a big topic of conversation through the remainder of this and next year. That wraps up our special look back at the Bloomberg new economy Gateway Latin America. It was an exciting two days for all of us here in Panama City participating in global conversations with regional impact. Visit Bloomberg New Economy dot com for more highlights and for information on future Bloomberg you economy events. You can also find the any coverage on Bloomberg TV and radio and on the Bloomberg terminal. I'm Shery Ahn. This is Bloomberg.