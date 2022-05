00:00

In other thing getting a tailwind though is Twitter you are seeing Twitter shares spike year up almost 1 percent. This coming after the Twitter Musk deal is proceeding as expected. That according to executives telling staff tell us what we know on that matter. Right. So we understand according to sources that there is a Twitter all hands going on right now and executives are standing virtually and in person in front of Twitter's staff saying quote that there is no such thing as a deal on hold. You remember Elon Musk tweeted several days ago that his bids to buy Twitter was quote temporarily on hold because he had concerns about the proportion of users on the platform that were bots and he was not satisfied with the language in a regulatory filing by Twitter. That's less than 5 percent of the platform was made up of bots and that he wanted more data more evidence to assuage his fears. But what we're hearing is that right now as we speak Kristie that is what employees are being told by Twitter executives that the deal as far as they're concerned is proceeding as planned. Fifty four dollars 20 cents a share. It is not being renegotiated is what we're hearing from Twitter executives inside that meeting. And no such thing as a deal on hold. Yeah well the saga continues now as we see that Twitter shares they are still spiking. Thirty seven dollar handle still a far cry away from the 54 20 that Elon Musk is offering. Nevertheless we will keep you posted. Ed Ludlow thank you as always joining us from San Francisco.