KAILEY AFTER THE MORE THAN FOUR PERCENT ON THE S & P AND NASDAQ HAS GONE AROUND THE GLOBE AND CONTINUES IN EUROPE. KAILEY: IT CONTINUED IN ASIA AS WELL WITH EQUITIES FOLLOWING ON THE LOSS IN THE U.S. YESTERDAY. THE ASIA PACIFIC INDEX FALLING 2% OVERALL OVERNIGHT, THAT WAS A LOSS LED BY HONG KONG WHICH WAS LED BY TECHNOLOGY SPECIFICALLY. THE INDEX IS DOWN 4%, WHICH HAD TO DO WITH $.10. IT REPORTED ITS EARNINGS AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE DAY ON WEDNESDAY, THE SLOWEST WEATHER -- REVENUE GROWTH SINCE 2004, EXECUTIVES SAY THAT THE LET UP ON THE REGULATORY CRACKDOWN IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN IN A FAST FASHION, IT WILL BE A SLOW PROCESS AND THAT IS AFFECTING SENTIMENT MORE BROADLY. THE OTHER STORY WE ARE CONTINUING TO FOLLOW IN ASIA IS THE SITUATION IN SRI LANKA. INFLATION IS ACCELERATING RAPIDLY AND COULD SURGE TO 40% ACCORDING TO THE COUNTRY AND THE COUNTRY HAS FALLEN INTO DEFAULT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ITS HISTORY AS -- AFTER IT MISSED MAKING A PAYMENT DURING THE GRACE PERIOD. SO YOU ARE SEEING THAT RIPPLE ACROSS THE BOND MARKET, THAT DOLLAR BOND IN APRIL 2024 TRADING AT $.39 ON THE DOLLAR. KRITI: THAT RISK IS TRANSLATING INTO EARLY TRADING AND WE WANT TO KEEP -- WE WANT TO GO TO THE FUTURES. IN THE 1.5 DECLINE YOU ARE SEEING FUTURES IN THE LAST 30 MINUTES ACCELERATE. WE STARTED OFF THE EUROPEAN SESSION ABOUT FLAT, SO THIS CONVICTION SELLING IS COMING ONLINE, POTENTIAL HE AMERICAN TRADERS ARE GETTING AN EARLY START TO THEIR MORNING. LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE TREASURY MARKET, BONDS DOWN BY FIVE BASIS POINTS AND RISK OFF MOMENTUM TRANSLATING CRUDE DOWN 1% AND BITCOIN AS WELL DOWN .8%. THOSE ARE NOT MASSIVE MOVES. BUT THE FACT THAT IT IS TILTING DOWN MEANS THAT ALREADY THE SENTIMENT IS FILTERING. ANNA: TO YOUR POINT SENTIMENT HAS BEEN WORSENING FOR THE FIRST FEW HOURS OF THE EUROPEAN TRADING DAY. WE CLOSE DOWN 1.5% AND THAT IS A BIT SPENT -- A BIG BENCHMARK OF EUROPEAN STARTS -- STOCKS. SOME OF THIS IS FORWARD-LOOKING AS WELL, AND AS WE HAVE SEEN U.S. FEATURES WEAKEN WE HAVE SEEN OUR OWN WEAKEN. ALL SECTORS ARE NEGATIVE TERRITORY, BUT NO SURPRISE THAT WE SEE RETAIL DOING BADLY TODAY AND PERSONAL CARE, THAT GROCERY SECTOR, ANYTHING THAT IS CONSUMER SAFETY, THOSE ARE THE AREAS WITH WEAKNESS COMING THROUGH. THAT SECTOR IS DOWN 3.4%. THIS TAPS INTO BROADER THEMES. ROYAL MAIL, AS THE NAME SUGGESTS, THAT STOCK DOWN BY 12%. THEY MISSED AN EARNINGS ESTIMATE AND THAT IS A THEME WE ARE TALKING ABOUT AS WE HAVE GONE THROUGH THE MOST RECENT PART OF THE EARNINGS STORY. THIS ALSO WARNING THAT THEY WILL NOT BE DELIVERING COVID-19 TESTS TO PEOPLE'S HOMES AND THEY WILL NOT BE DELIVERING MANY LOCKDOWN PARCELS. I WANT TO EXPLAIN WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE SWISS BANK WHICH IS RALLYING UP 1.3%. WE ARE SEEKING HAVENS IN THE BOND MARKET. ALSO SEEKING HEAVEN -- HAVENS AROUND THE YEN. NOT AROUND THE DOLLAR, THAT WERE WE ARE LOOKING AND WATCHING INTEREST RATES HIGHER WE TURNED A CORNER, ALL ABOUT GROWTH AND SOMETHING THAT THEY HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT FOR SOME WEEKS. KAILEY: A GROWTH SCARE IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE. FOR WHAT ELSE IS AHEAD TODAY. KOHL'S WILL BE REPORTING AND IT SAW 11% YESTERDAY. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THIS COMPANY IS FARING IN THIS INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. AT 10:00 A.M. NEW YORK TIME THEY WILL HOLD A HEARING FOR THE NOMINEE FOR THE VICE -- FOR THE FED VICE CHAIR. AND THEN NEEL KASHKARI WILL SPEAK AT 4:00 NEW YORK TIME. KAILEY: U.S. STOCK -- KRITI: U.S. STOCKS ARE POISED TO SLIDE FURTHER. THIS IS ON CONCERNS ABOUT SOARING -- SOARING INFLATION. LET US BREAK IT DOWN HERE. A SCARY AND VOLATILE SESSION. WALK US THROUGH WHAT HAPPENED AND WHAT IT MEANS. DANI: IT DOES FEEL LIKE IT IS BECOMING LESS ABOUT INCREMENTAL STORIES OF BIG-BOX RETAILERS AND WHATEVER JAY POWELL IS SAYING AND MORE LIKE THE TREND IS IN AND THAT IS ONE STEP FORWARD TWO STEPS BACK. A SELLOFF CONTINUING AFTER THE WORST DAY IN TWO YEARS. YESTERDAY AND THIS MORNING AND FOR SOME THIS IS A FEATURE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH MONETARY POLICY. JAY POWELL SAID IT HIMSELF THAT THE MARKET SELLOFF HAS BEEN ORDERLY AND THE CORRECT RESPONSE TO TRY AND TIGHTEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. THERE IS SOME DEGREE THAT THE MARKET IS BUYING WHAT THEY ARE SELLING. TO THAT POINT WE HAVE SEEN THE 10 YEAR BREAKEVEN BACK OFF THE HIGH OF MORE THAN 3%. MAYBE THERE IS AN EXPECTATION THAT THE FED CAN CHOKE OFF INFLATION FASTER THAN EXPECTED BUT THAT MEANS THE QUESTION DOES NOT TURN INTO HOW LONG INFLATION PERSISTS FOR BUT WHAT ARE THE RAMIFICATIONS TO GROWTH IF WE ARE ABLE TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. WHERE DOES THIS -- ANNA: WHERE DOES THIS TAKE US ON TREASURIES BECAUSE ALL -- FOR A LONG TIME WE CONCENTRATED ON YIELDS AND WE WENT ABOVE 3% YESTERDAY AND THAT WAS NOT ENOUGH. DANI: I THINK THAT SETS IT UP NICELY BECAUSE THERE ARE TWO ASPECTS. MAC MORAINE REALLY SETS US OUT SAYING THAT IT GETS TO 3%. THERE IS SOME TECHNICAL ELEMENTS THAT WE ARE ON TRACK FOR THE MOVE -- THE WORST BOND MARKET ROUTE ON RECORD SO THE FED AND ALL OF THE HAWKISH AND THIS IS PRICED IN. THE OTHER ELEMENT WHICH JP MORGAN TALKS ABOUT AS WELL IS THE GROWTH SCARE FROM FEAR OF GROWTH AND THEN ALL OF A SUDDEN BONDS CONTRACT AS A HEDGE AND I SHOULD SAY THE RECESSIONARY CALLS ARE STACKING UP FROM JP MORGAN TO WELLS FARGO TO GOLDMAN AND IT MIGHT BE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE BONDS WORK. KAILEY: THANK -- KRITI: THANK YOU AS ALWAYS FOR BREAKING IT DOWN. DAVE PLOTKIN IS SHUTTING DOWN MELVIN CAPITAL AFTER THE HEDGE FUND FAILED TO RECOVER. SHOULD ALI BASKET -- SONALI WALKS US THROUGH WHAT HAPPENS. THIS WAS SUCH AN IMPORTANT STORY A YEAR AND A HALF AGO. IT IS KIND OF SAD. SONALI: WHAT HAPPENS. REMEMBER DAVE CUPP -- DAVE PLOTKIN WAS A STAR AND KNOWN FOR MAKING A MY -- AMAZINGLY PROFITABLE SHORT BETS. THEN THERE WAS THE SHORT SQUEEZE AND YOU LOST A LOT OF MONEY OUT OF THE HEDGE FUND. HE WAS ABLE TO RECOVER QUITE A BIT ALTHOUGH STILL ENDED THE YEAR DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY. THEN THERE WAS THIS YEAR. THIS YEAR IT WAS WHEN THINGS TOPPLED OVER AS 23% DECLINE AND USE ON THE HELL IT -- IN THE HEDGE FUND THROUGH THE END OF APRIL. THE MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION IN THE ROOM IS THAT IS THIS GOING TO BE THE ONLY FUNDS DOWN THAT WE SEE THIS YEAR? CERTAINLY IT WAS A COUPLE OF YEARS OF PAIN BUT THIS YEAR WE ARE SEEING DRAWDOWNS BIGGER THAN AT MELVIN AND THROUGHOUT LAST YEAR. KAILEY: HE IS CERTAINLY NOT ALONE THE TIGER CUBS ARE SUFFERING IN A BIG WAY AND THAT IS WHAT IS GOING ON IN TRADITIONAL FINANCE. IN DECENTRALIZED FINANCE THE STORY WE HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING IS THAT OTHER COLLAPSE OF TARA USD AND LUNA. MIKE HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT AND WE HAVE FINALLY HEARD ABOUT HIM. SONALI: HE HAD BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT FOR A LONG TIME, THE STORY IS HOW MANY RETAIL INVESTORS WERE AND LUNA AND UST. THERE WERE NO GOOD NEWS IN WHAT HAPPENED, AND THE QUESTION HERE IS HOW DO YOU MOVE FORWARD WHEN SO MANY PEOPLE LOST THEIR SAVINGS IN LUNA AND UST. WHEN IT COMES TO MIKE HE TALKED ABOUT THE TATTOO AND THAT BEING A CONSTANT REMINDER OF VENTURE INVESTING REQUIRING HUMILITY WHICH IS A LOT OF THINGS THAT BIG HEDGE FUND MANAGERS ARE FEELING RIGHT NOW. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. SONALI ON A COUPLE OF IMPORTANT FINANCIAL HEDGE FUND STORIES AND CRYPTO. CHINA HAS WARNED THE UNITED STATES ABOUT INCREASED SUPPORT FOR TAIWAN. IN A PHONE CALL WITH JAKE SULLIVAN, CHINA'S TOP DIPLOMAT SAYS THAT THE U.S. IS GOING DOWN THE WRONG ROAD WHICH COULD LEAD TO A DANGEROUS SITUATION. JACK FITZPATRICK JOINS US FROM G -- FROM D.C.. HOW IS THIS GOING TO GO DOWN? JACK: THIS IS A LITTLE BIT MORE OF THE SAME FROM CHINA, SO IT IS NOT A SHOCK, IT IS STRONG LANGUAGE ESPECIALLY THE USE OF THE PHRASE DANGEROUS SITUATION BUT IT SHOWS WHAT A PRIORITY THIS IS FOR CHINA TO TRY TO PUSH BACK ON THE U.S.'S RELATIONSHIP WITH TAIWAN AND ANY INCREASING SUPPORT. THIS IS THE HIGHEST LEVEL DISCUSSION BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA SINCE THE CONVERSATION IN MARCH, AND PRESIDENT XI RAISE THE ISSUE THEN. CLEARLY IT IS A HIGH PRIORITY AND SOMETHING THAT CHINA WANTS TO PUSH BACK ON AND KEEP IN MIND THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN AT NOON AS SUPPOSED TO TRAVEL TO EAST ASIA, SOUTH KOREA, AND JAPAN AND CHINA LOOMS LARGE OVER ANYTHING THE PRESIDENT DOES WHEN HE TURNS HIS FOCUS TO EAST ASIA SO THIS MIGHT NOT BE THE LAST NEWS OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE IN REGARD TO CHINA AND TAIWAN IS THE MOST SENSITIVE TOPIC WITHIN U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS. KAILEY: THE WARNING COMES AS PRESIDENT BIDEN PREPARES FOR HIS TRIP TO ASIA, WHAT ELSE IS ON HIS AGENDA? JACK: BEFORE HE LEAVES HE WILL MEET WITH THE LEADERS OF FINLAND AND SWEDEN. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS ENDORSED THEIR MOVE TO TRY AND JOIN NATO. THERE ARE ISSUES WITH THAT, TURKEY TRYING TO HOLD IT UP OVER ISSUES REGARDING SWEDISH SUPPORT FOR CERTAIN GROUPS, KURDISH GROUPS. THERE IS A BACK-AND-FORTH. THE PRESIDENT WILL MEET WITH THE LEADERS OF FINLAND AND SWEDEN -- OR MEET AT THE WHITE HOUSE WITH THEM TODAY. MEANWHILE ON THAT TOPIC THERE ARE CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE TONY BLINKEN AND THE TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER REGARDING THAT ACCESSION PROCESS WITH FINLAND AND SWEDEN AS IT RELATES TO NATO WHICH IS ANOTHER SERIOUS PRIORITY. OBVIOUSLY WITH AN EYE TOWARDS RUSSIA AND ITS INVASION OF UKRAINE. KAILEY: JACK FITZPATRICK OF BLOOMBERG GOVERNMENT IN WASHINGTON. LET US GO BACK TO THE MARKETS AND TAKE A LOOK AT STOCKS. A BIG UNDERPERFORMER IS CISCO SYSTEMS AND IT REPORTED AFTER THE BELL YESTERDAY AND WARNS THAT REVENUE COULD FALL 5.5%. THE COMPANY BLAMING A FEW SUPPLY-SIDE CHALLENGES INCLUDING THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN CHINA AS WELL AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE. THEY SAID THAT WILL WEIGH ON SALES. THAT STOCK DOWN ALMOST 14%. THE BIG EARNINGS RELATED MOVER YESTERDAY WAS TARGET. IT HAD ITS WORST DAY SINCE BLACK MONDAY 1987 AFTER IT CUT ITS FORECAST. IT WAS DOWN 1.5% ON THE WEDNESDAY SESSION AND IT IS DOWN ANOTHER 2%. NO RELIEF THIS MORNING AND CARGO -- TARGET WEIGHED ON ITS PEERS, AND KOHL'S FELL 11%. AHEAD OF THAT REPORT IT SAID THAT TWO OF ITS EXECUTIVES, THE CHIEF MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING OFFICERS WILL BE LEAVING THE COMPANY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.