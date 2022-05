00:00

We are having now a conversation with the president of Ecuador. we will now be connecting very soon. Thank you so much for sharing with us. One of the US and your presidents and what you see might ask you for a stock on the side. Good morning President. Thank you for being here with us. Good morning. Thank you for this opportunity that you have given to us today to speak about Ecuador before this prestigious audience. Thank you. We would like to speak about the economy of Ecuador and the Latin American economy. You have recently commented that Ecuador has returned to almost the normal stage after the pandemic. What has changed in the economy of your country. Just to bring in some context. Just one year ago just 5 per cent of Ecuadorians had received one does a vaccine. And there was a great concern in our people to get infected to get the disease and die. There were so a lot of restrictions to go out on the streets. Curfews the use of masks. There was no in-person work and there was almost zero people in there. Public transportation. One year after with our government we have been able to vaccinate. Eighty three per cent of the Ecuadorian population with a total of two doses resources and 40 percent with three doses. And now we are in the process of vaccinating what the fourth dose. And we believe that we going gonna be here for one more decade from the sequels of the pandemic. But we have sufficient sufficient inventory of vaccines. So this has helped your economy. Yes indeed. And it has aided the economy just one year ago. The economic perspective of the Ecuadorian economy was to grow by 2 per cent of their GDP for 2021 with our administration with just a couple of months since 2021. We have seen an economic growth at closing by four point two per cent greater than we have forecasted. We have been able to take out of poverty more than seven hundred thousand equatoria in creating more than 3000 employment. And to just to give you a little bit of context down Ecuador had a fiscal deficit back in 2020 up 7 net GDP and we were able to drop it by 2021 to for GDP. And our projection for 2022 is 2 percent of GDP unless we have a high price system in oil and then the deficit could be less than 2 percent 2 points. See what would happen if there is a super rabbit. What is the plan and what does that mean to your watching. This does play into your political fiscal policies. You wait a couple more days in the month of June. I'm going to is going to be one year of this administration. We have saved several lives after the vaccinations. We've been able to rescue our economies. We have agreements with the International Monetary Fund. We have went through the review of the fourth and fifth agreement. And we believe that IMF in the month of June it will send funds of one million dollars. And this will also bring funds from the World Bank and from the Japanese cooperation and the French cooperation. Therefore we believe that the equatorial economy is living a good moment. The level of inflation it's around 2.8 per cent in Ecuador. And as everyone else knows it it is a country that is dull. We use the dollar currency. Now what is our plan going forward. Our plan in the creation of employment is to promote investment from the private sector and in the private sector mostly in the private sector. We have endorsed in one year of administration agreements for the investment of 50 million dollars in securities. Just five points of GDP. The industrial agriculture tourism and services sector. Or each one of the sectors where there is going to be different investments. You recently you just mentioned that the high price of oil has helped Ecuador. But with the war in Ukraine we have seen how Ukraine has. We have lost in very important markets. What has been the impact or the effects in Ecuador from the war in the first place. I need to express as president of Ecuador is that this war Chris created a lot of unrest. And as it has been completely absurd after a pandemic when we have seen the weaknesses that we see in the world we live in those times of vulnerability. We have come out of a pandemic and moved immediately into war which has no sons. Regarding the economy this is a currency the house used or coin with two sides. One is the public economy that exports petroleum. And of course we do see some benefit to Ecuador. The other side of the coin is the private economy. There has been restrictions in the export of banana and flowers to Ukraine and Russia despite this situation. The total amount of ex private export later non petroleum related in the world has increased in the first quarter of the year 2020 to above the average compared to the 2019 pre pandemic figures. And that is something that makes us feel highly motivated. And the first quarter of 2022 there has been an increase in sales in the private sector faces from thirty seven four point five billion dollars to 40 billion dollars. That means that we have been we have closed above the pre pandemic figures and we have very dynamic sectors. For example the tourism that has grown by 30 per cent which is a shame a large figure in the export sector. As I mentioned before with products such as shrimps in comparison to 2019 it has grown. We have seen a double digit growth higher than 30 percent. We have become the main producer of shrimp in the world in banana. We have sector or production. We have seen growth in spite of LA. Yes. And your president you talking about the success of Ecuador. But the fiscal deficit has improved. But the global inflation in other countries has surely had an impact. We see the social protest and what's happening in Sir Lanka. Are we close to a debt crisis of emerging economies. Is this a concern this some. No I do not perceive it this way. The concern is that global inflation could have an impact. All of the different raw materials exported by Ecuador specifically agricultural products. I mean there has been an increase in the raw material David Ingles Yvonne Man said on May 4. And we should. And we are going to put all of our experts that this is in fact the global inflation warning that will not have a direct or negative impact in our end users here in Ecuador. Speaking about the homes here in Ecuador we do not see a risk of a default. We have seen that with all of the positive notes that I've just mentioned. We have seen a better year in Ecuador and we will continue to see this better year as we proceed 2022. So the impact of global inflation will not have an impact on the increase of agricultural products. As I mentioned before that's going to sit. But I don't see a risk of default in Latin America. Your economy continues to improve. You have done a lot during your administration but you've also been facing political crises some problems in the national assembly. We have seen that the car. There has been a cost in the bond market. What is your message to the investors that have set their eyes on Ecuador. Yes it is true that we have a security problem in Ecuador for the first time is before a problem that has impacted the countries of the region which is organized crime and drug dealing gangs. But we are not alone. We have the support of the United States of America is round the UK Colombia. That is good friends and neighboring countries have supported us in this fight that it's not easy to tackle that it will take time. However we believe that we are at a place where we have to set forth what we need to what needs to be done to reduce the levels of violence that can be the basis. This is a reality that countries like Colombia and Mexico have leave to be forces. And if we look to history we can see that as these countries have not postponed their development and opening to the world because of these reasons because we have an open economy for the world. Do we say more. Ecuador in the world and more worlds in Ecuador. And we are about to formally finish a free trade treaty with Mexico that will allow us to tap into the Pacific Alliance by the end of the year. Vonnie Quinn. We are initiating negotiations with China for a free trade Covid. So we ISE South Korea. I just came from Israel. I just signed an m o u. And with the United States that we are carrying out efforts for a fair and just U.S. trade. And I believe this is part of the support is in more Ecuador in the world and more of the world in Ecuador. When we say most of what war world did to Ecuador I referred to investments we have close. Thirty nine billion dollars in projects for hydrocarbon minerals. Electricity or power. Energy. OMXS telecommunications and infrastructure. And you can see that Ecuador open for business. Don Covid again. Ecuador open for business at dot com. Yes. Thank you for the audience. Yes. For your audience here. And I want to tell all set of currency. We're seeing close to 50 percent of my. Working time means a dedicated person only to be held for any investors that the equity or A B or beacon in America as a country of opportunities. Mr. President you spoke about the relations with the United States. Today you met the first lady Joe Biden and this week you spoke to Joe Biden the president. You spoke about a great conversation you had. What are you expecting from the Summit of the Americas next month. Maybe President Lopez Obrador and was on. Ari I'm not going to attend to the. Okay. Allow me to say that Ecuador is going to be pressing him with us. Ecuador is going to be there. And we are carrying out all the efforts in order to contribute RTS reply you say to a greater and higher assistance of Latin American countries. Well with President Biden we had a very amicable conversation. The United States and Ecuador's relations are and have been traditionally excellent relations through a very lengthy relation. And I believe that the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles is the right opportunity for Ecuador so we can meet in person with President Biden and embrace each other. And that embrace represents the love that we feel from Ecuador toward the United States and vice versa. And we can speak about what we share. We have the same vision on how to promote a proposed pandemic economy. We only need it. We need a deep investment in infrastructure. Just like President Biden mentioned. Well what I say is that infrastructure in Ecuador means investing in drinkable water. Investing your son in healthy step socialism. Maybe the United States investing in infrastructure means maybe improving highways or airports. But countries like Ecuador for example require that investment in being a basic sectors for the 21st century for example drinkable water and sewage. And this is important so we can fight the child chronic malnutrition. And this is one of the main problems for my program from my government. So I am excited to assist to the Summit of the Americas. And speaking to President Biden on it I can let you know that females are Paul Allen compensation displayed common visions among above. Well you said that next week you will be celebrating one year in your post. What do you expect for your second year. Are we going to see changes in your government or cabinet to maybe military. Well in the first place. Well for my first year we accomplished two goals. Saving lives and saving the economy. The economic stability is a public health concern. I said it's a common asset. And this was achieved throughout the first year or so. And with the vaccination Ecuador has become an example in the region. And I'm sorry to say that what in the world on how to manage the pandemic now. Now this bag you're ordering. Once we have cleared it and ordered that house then we needed to push an investment process. Process. Investment in infrastructure. Trust within the public sector. Close to one point eight billion dollars. And then we need to promote the private the private investment. As I mentioned do we have projects for a hydrocarbon. And the goal is to double the oil investment in the short to medium term. And we want to increase the mineral exports of us in Ecuador. We have mineral reservoirs that are as big as the ones in Peru or Chile. And we really wanted to develop these projects FTSE. And that investment is going to create employment as well as opportunity for the SMB. Really look for young women and young adults in Ecuador. And we are going to focus on investment with just one goal to create employment. Mr. President I would like to thank you for these conversation. Thank you. It's an honor for me to have you here in Bloomberg and New Economy. Thank you. Thank you. Very kind. Again. Please remember that Ecuador is that with open arms receiving all. Ambassadors from the world. So we can create strategic partnerships for the mutual benefit of everyone. You could of India. God bless you. Thank you.