LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT WHY IS THE SUMMER LOOKING UNCERTAIN? WHAT ABOUT THE SUMMER IS YET UNKNOWN? JOHAN: FIRST OF ALL, IT IS TWO THINGS TO BEAR IN MIND. WE KNOW THAT THIS IS A HUGE PENT-UP DEMAND FOR THE SUMMER, SO WE HAVE SEEN THAT IN BOOKINGS. WE EXPECT CAPACITY TO BE NEARER TO 2019 LEVELS. IN THE LAST 10 WEEKS, IT IS A WAY ABOVE WHAT IT WAS AT THIS POINT IN TIME IN 20 AND THAT IS BECAUSE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN LOOKING FORWARD TO TAKE THEIR HOLIDAYS AND VISIT FAMILY THROUGHOUT THE SECTORS. IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO CALL OUT WHAT THE FINANCIALS WILL BE FOR THE FULL YEAR. GOING INTO NEXT WEDNESDAY, YOU HAVE MORE UNCERTAINTY WITH THINGS UNDER PRESSURE WITH DISPOSABLE INCOME FOR HOUSEHOLDS AND SO ON. ANNA: THE CONTEXT AROUND THE LAST FEW WEEKS, HIGHER THAN 2019 LEVELS. WE ' RE LOOKING AT SIGNS THAT INFLATION MIGHT START DENTING CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ALL KINDS OF PRODUCTS. I WONDER IF YOU COULD GIVE US AN UP-TO-DATE PICTURE. HAVE THINGS SLOW DOWN AT ALL WITH CONVERSATIONS AROUND INFLATION PRESSURES IN THE U.K.? JOHAN: NOT AT ALL FOR THE SUMMER. OUR BOOKINGS ARE STRONG, THE YIELDS ARE STRONG AS WELL. BEAR IN MIND THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO TRAVEL FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. THE OTHER THING I WOULD POINT OUT IS THE FACT THAT WHEN WE ARE IN DIFFICULT SITUATIONS FROM AN ECONOMIC POINT OF VIEW AND RECESSIONS ARE COMING INTO PLAY, WE DO KNOW THAT FOR THOSE PEOPLE WHO CAN, I ' M NOT SAYING THAT EVERYBODY CAN DO THAT, BUT THOSE WHO CAN, THEY HAVE THE ABILITY TO PRIORITIZE BEYOND THE BASIC NEEDS THAT ARE GETTING BY, WE KNOW THAT TRAVEL AND HOLIDAY IS AT THE TOP OF THE LIST. IF PEOPLE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PRIORITIZE, WE KNOW THAT WHAT WE ARE DOING IS SOMETHING THAT MATTERS. EASYJET HAS ALWAYS FARED BETTER THAN COMPETITORS IN DIFFICULT TIMES BECAUSE WE REPRESENT VALUES FOR CUSTOMERS. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT PEOPLE GRAVITATE TO AS WELL. MARK: EASYJET IS NOT THE ONLY AIRLINE TO ADJUST CAPACITY TO DEAL WITH STAFF SHORTAGES. HOW MUCH WILL THIS AFFECT PROFITABILITY? DO YOU EXPECT OTHER AIRLINES TO FOLLOW SUIT IN THEIR PLANS THE SAME WAY? -- BY ADAPTING THEIR PLANS THE SAME WAY? JOHAN: THE MARKET IS A MIX BETWEEN WHAT THE DEMAND IS AND THE COST PRESSURES THAT COMPANIES ARE FACING. I RECKON FOR THIS SUMMER THERE WOULD BE IN EUROPE, ABOUT 7% TO 10% LESS CAPACITY THAN WE SAW IN 2019, BUT WE ARE COMING THROUGH A PERIOD WHERE EASYJET HAS BEEN FLYING SMALL VOLUMES OF PASSENGERS BECAUSE OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS. IT HAS BEEN A HUGE RAMP UP NOW COMING INTO THE SUMMER. BECAUSE OF THAT PENT-UP DEMAND, IT IS MORE ABOUT GOING INTO NEXT WINTER AND BEYOND THAT. ANNA: WITH THAT IN MIND DO YOU THINK YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO INCENTIVIZE TRAVEL AS WE GET LATER ON IN THE YEAR? IS THAT GOING TO BE MORE ABOUT COMPETITIVE PRICING LEADERS IN THE YEAR AFTER THE SUMMER? JOHAN: THE MARKET IS ALWAYS VERY COMPETITIVE. I WOULD LIKE TO POINT OUT AS WELL THAT EVEN FOR OUR Q4 AND Q3, YOU HAVE GOT TO FIND THAT ABOUT 25% OF THE FLIGHTS WE HAVE ARE SELLING BELOW 50 POUNDS. YOU ' RE ALSO GOING TO FIND ATTRACTIVE FARES. YOU ALSO NEED TO TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION THE COST OF MITIGATING ACTION THAT WE ARE TAKING AND OTHERS AS WELL TO COMPENSATE FOR THE COSTS THAT ARE THERE. WE ARE ABSOLUTELY SUBJECT TO WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN TERMS OF THE GLOBAL DEMAND. BUT WE ARE SEEING THERE IS STRONG DEMAND FOR THIS SUMMER AND BEYOND THAT WE DON ' T HAVE DIVISIBILITY. MARK: RISING COST IS A BIG THEME IN THE MARKET IN TERMS OF ENERGY PRICES BUT ALSO LABOR COST. DO YOU HAVE INTENTION TO RAISE WAGES YET AGAIN AND ARE YOU CONFIDENT YOU CAN CONTINUE PRESSING -- PASSING THOSE PRICES TO YOUR CUSTOMERS? JOHAN: WE ARE UNIONIZED AND WE ARE HAVING AGREEMENTS AND COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS WITH OUR UNIONS ACROSS EUROPE. THAT IS THE LONG DISCUSSIONS WE ARE HAVING CONSTRUCTIVELY WITH OUR PARTNERS. OF COURSE THERE WILL BE PRESSURE BECAUSE YOU CAN ALSO LOOK AT THE FACT THAT WE SEE -- AT RECORD LOW LEVELS. IN THE U.K., IT HAS NOT BEEN THIS LOW SINCE 1974. IT WILL PUT PRESSURE ON THAT CALL OF PEOPLE THAT IS AVAILABLE TO WORK AND ALSO THE IMPACT THAT WOULD HAVE ON THE COMPANY. BUT LIKE I SAID, THAT IS IMPORTANT TO BEAR IN MIND THAT IF YOU ARE LOOKING HISTORICALLY, THE LOW UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS ARE ALSO AN IMPORTANT FACTOR WHEN IT COMES TO PEOPLE HAVING CERTAINTY ABOUT THEIR INCOME AND THEN HAVING THE ABILITY OF WHAT THEY CHOOSE TO DO WITH THE MONEY THEY HAVE. ANNA: LET ME ASK ABOUT ANOTHER BIG COST FOR AIRLINES WHICH IS FUEL PRICES. WE HAVE SEEN OIL PRICES GOING HIGHER AT THIS POINT. HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO USE YOUR HEDGING POLICY TO ERASE THE WORST OF THAT AND PROTECT THE BUSINESS FROM FEELING THE PAIN OF THAT QUICKLY? JOHAN: WE ARE ONE OF THE BETTER HEDGES AND MOST PROTECTED AIRLINES WHEN IT COMES TO HEDGING. FOR THIS HALF THAT WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW, WE ARE HEDGED 49% INTO THE WINTER. YOU ARE RIGHT. IT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT OWING FORWARD. -- GOING FORWARD AND THEN YOU HAVE TO TAKE IN CONSIDERATION THE THINGS WE TAKE UPON OURSELVES TO REDUCE THE COST OF THAT. IN THE END, THAT WILL RESULT IN WHAT PRICES PEOPLE HAVE TO PAY. USUALLY WHAT HAPPENS IS THAT LEGACY CARRIERS WITH HIGHER COST BASE TENDS TO PULL OUT FROM THE MARKET, WHICH LEAVES BIGGER SHARE TO WORK AND OPERATE IT.