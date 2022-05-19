Critical Minerals and the Green Revolution

00:00

Please welcome a man that secretary of mining of the Nation Republic of Argentina. Even at Rio our chief executive officer and I asked Appeals Chief Robert Friedland founder and executive co-chairman Ivanhoe Mines and Bloomberg Shery Ahn. Thank you so much for being here. Good morning. What a time to be in Panama right. Especially when we're seeing Latin America's star shine brighter. Given this huge demand that we're seeing for critical minerals. So we're very excited to have this panel. Thank you so much for joining us here in Panama City. Thank you Robert. Let me just start with you and go directly to the point about the mining industry itself. Bob Dylan 1965 Subterranean Homesick Blues Y and Tom Puzzled audience. What does this mean to you in terms of the mining industry. First of all that's when he invented rap music. You had two great lines. You don't need a weatherman to know the way the wind blows. And the last comment in that song is the pump well worth because the vandals took the handle and that's about the supply chain. The whole supply chain in the world is stressed and we're trying to build a better world. And we need metals that veteran world very metals intensive. And one of the great places to mine those metals is here in Latin America. Is really a global mining issue. Are there enough of those minerals right now and are they being pumped out fast enough. We've seen a fivefold increase in lithium in the last year. Lithium is distributed all over the world. That's a lot of work to develop and engineer in line with the right ESG characteristics to work properly. Lithium has to be a very pure chemical as refined so it's not so easy. And copper metal nickel metal and other metals. For electrification of the world economy to reduce global warming gas are going to be an enormous demand. What are you seeing on the ground. We know that you just avoided some of the most drastic changes for the new constitution when it comes to the mining industry. What does this mean in terms of the mining output and the outlook for your company and the country. Yeah well I mean in more general terms I would say copper is needed for the climate change and energy transition. It's a key metal from that point of view for electric mobility for renewable energy and therefore it's key that we're able to develop and promote the production of copper you know from from that point of view. Now it's I would say it's it's probably going into a period in which we expect there will be shortage probably of these key metals considering all that is happening with the restrictions on supply chain. Some of the pyramid extensions which you know and requirements which have been progressing and adding and we're very committed to responsible and sustaining mining but it's just taking longer to get to get copper. So I think we're moving into a phase and a period in which there's almost a new order for critical metals. And with that it's going to be hard to be able to meet the required demand going forward. There was some discussion at some stage whether with what's happening on the geopolitical side. Energy security was going to take predominance over energy transition but I think it's just accelerating the process. It seems that on the contrary this is just creating added demand. So from that point of view we're very keen on being able to produce to meet that demand. And I think you know there's a lot of changes taking place in Chile in Peru and in other jurisdictions. We're very keen that those changes are made with a long term perspective and that they achieve the right balance to be able to continue to promote investment and the development of the industry. So I. Avila how is Argentina adding to the output and perhaps helping demand here. Yeah well mining is a key priority. It hasn't been over Matt Miller now where the world demand more of our minerals as we transition to cleaner energies and energy efficiency. So I think we're fostering investments from different parts of the world. We're trying to get more exploration. As you know I have it and a tremendous amount of production that that could be tapped. And we think that's very important to foster those exploration companies to counteract Tom Keene. We know that we have a tremendous potential. We have six projects of lithium that are now under construction and two projects are expanding for innovation. And in this next five years or so we can multiply by a 6 ISE production. So that will give the world anything that it demands. And we also have lots of copper projects are under advanced experiences as is one that is under construction right now. So I think Argentina is a key player in supplying the world the needs that it has to these shifting. Elon Musk was saying recently get into lithium mining if you want those juicy margins. Are you expecting to FEMA. Yeah I think they will give Argentina these projects. And I told you before the six projects under construction and those two they are just expanding their operations will more than multiplier for our next place. So we have a growing exports by three point two billion dollars. We think that you could leave by if we had these projects IBEX development in the few years that we want these projects to develop and they're sustainable ESG practices and framework. And Daniel will give not only the exports but all also a few benefits to the communities this round of projects that needs further infrastructure and development and skills. So I think it's one player in the economy. I do want to get into ESG and also really the green technology aspect of this. But Robert when it comes to financing and when it comes to approaching these different mining projects what are you seeing on the ground and are you in the film as well. I know that you're in copper and other metals. Quietly we're looking at it is I'm involved in a startup that is using lithium metal on one side of the batteries of the next generation of batteries will go from lithium ion to lithium metal. So we're going to increase the energy density of the next generation of voters and make them safer and drive the car the longer range. Just to put this in perspective for your audience humanity has mined 700 million metric tons of copper since the Babylonian days or ancient Egypt. And that's what built our modern world. That's what built these bright lights and this TV station to maintain 3 percent global economic growth. We need to mine as much copper in the next 20 to 24 years as reminder in all of human history. That's with our electrification restructuring by the new economy and the reduction of global warming gas. The money industry has to do an enormous amount of work to find the copper metal we need for that transformation. And it's even more difficult to build those mines consciously sustainably with the appropriate ESG characteristics because we can't build a better world and at the same time make a mess of the mining process. I'm very happy to say that my old friend and driver for a world sick and then John Paul family they're doing an incredible job in Chile. And then I have an old friend who was Linda was a new discovery in Argentina Villa. And so you know we just have an enormous amount of work as an industry to enable this new economy to exist. Man what are you seeing on the ground to what really vibrant scene right now. I mean I would say in terms of of discoveries I think it's it's been a feature of this industry in copper in particular for a while that you know it's difficult to find new targets or bodies. I mean Robert has been a player or key player in achieving success and some of them. But it's you know it's becoming more difficult. We have a very active exploration program problem in the region includes Chile and Peru and also parts of Argentina. But he's gonna take a while. And once you have a discovery it probably takes you know 10 to 15 years to be able to convert it into metal that can be used. And therefore the lead times you are getting getting longer. But the industry is changing them transforming in terms of the way that it mines also in a way that the ESG attributes are also very integral to the work that mine seawater renewable energy. All of those features are becoming part of normal mining for us which is why you have also called this whole vision and dream of electrification a fraud. Well it takes time to get all of those minerals and you need and you can see that we not only have an enormous global demand for a new economy and the reduction in global warming. Jasper. Now there is war and tension in the world economy. So as we look at the mining industry over the chemical mining in Russia and Ukraine or Kazakhstan and that's gone we can't go mining where it rains too much because it creates real issues in the tailings dam or potential. Criminal liability. And then as metals prices rise. Everybody wants a piece of the pie. We have to employ women in mining and we have to change the software around how the whole enterprise is done. So mining itself has to be the process of reinventing itself. There's no point in trying to satisfy a better world. And then mining in an unconscious way. So the industry has been very conservative has recently learning how to think differently. We have to figure out where the energy comes from and do the mine. And so I think was aghast as a leader. And I think we're leaders in trying to find a new way to mine. But we will not have a new economy without mine is very important to understand. We cannot get there from here. We cannot get rid of oil. We cannot get rid of coal. We cannot get rid of hydrocarbon emissions because solar and wind are 10 or even 20 times more carbon intensive than the old way of generating energy. And so new energy systems do an enormous amount of work. And this new mindset when it comes to using green technologies in a sustainable way in order to advance the mining industry. Secretary Iweala love Argentina in a way have a late comer advantage because you are adopting these technologies from the get go. Yes. Well I would say that the fact that Argentina started later than other countries and even our neighbours in the region has a silver lining has a positive aspect. I think that I Tom Keene again introduce the ESG framework from the beginning of the life of the projects. And we know that mining will be a recession is to make minerals intensive and mining intensive by the government. We want to do a DAX transition and a sustainable transition that we have to develop these ESG framework from the beginning of the project lifecycle. And I think that's a great opportunity for Argentina isolates sergeants he said. Also with a woman in the ministry that was saying I think that's something that we can start to foster our help from liberty. I think Argentina has one of the lowest percentages of women in the mining industry from all of the sectors in your country what 9 percent or so. Yeah. I think that's very if you look at the indirect contracts the number of the increases a little bit but it's mainly driven by. For example CAC 3 are some things like hotels. I think you see that there is a bias there. That's something that we have to develop with the government. So it's something that we're taking very seriously to try to to to get women into the mining industry and to keep women in the mining industry. Right. That's a very important thing. I do have an audience question. So if you do have any more questions to send there from the Bloomberg new economy avenues for you. What's the timetable for the expansion project for Europe minds. And perhaps I would like to add. Given that of course we're also trying to do this sustainably and conforming to EU standards. We've got two major I would say mining districts in Chile. Columbus is one. And we're finishing the construction of a desalination plant which will provide the water required for the mine and also expanding the mill. And the next phase is an extension of the mine life which we expect to initiate in 2025. So that's roughly the time frame. And then in the case of something else we have the plan of expanding building another concentrator plant. And that's we've got the permits and we've got the engineering. And we expect to take this to consideration by the board by the end of this year. So the good news is that we've got an inventory which of mineral in our own districts which allows us basically to expand at the right time to be able to meet demand. And on the topic just discussed. I would also like to say that the positive news however about mining and if you look at mining in Chile is that there's been a very big transformation in the way that we mined mine. Mining is not only in a way of extracting anymore. I talked about renewable energy. I mean we're running 100 percent of renewable energy in our minds today. We've talked about water. It's predominantly for big mines being supplied from the sea. In terms of women's participation we've we are around 17 18 percent. So the way that mining is confronting you know the challenges of the future is really different. And I think that's great news because the metal will be required for the energy consumption. And yet the new constitution that Chile is working on right now includes even stricter environmental standards. Does that mean that that will also increase the costs and perhaps. The hurdles for investing in the mining industry. Look I think that I mean the new constitutional process in Chile is still I would say working in progress. If you look at what's come out in this sort of initial draft with respect to mining you know they're not super significant changes to the sort of provisions but there is a lot that needs to be developed later in law. So we still have to see. So it's still something that it's been worth. But certainly I would say the general trend is that from an environmental point of view you know regulations and requirements are going up and that's a feature in Chile and everywhere. And and that's something that we might be mining taking up as we develop our new projects. I do want to point the audience to a poll that we have in place right now to benefit from the Green Revolution. Mineral rich countries need to attract more foreign investment share revenue with local communities establish strict regulations to safeguard the environment create incentives to capture more of the value chain. So if you go into your apps you can actually choose your answers right now. And we are seeing it's varying a little bit from 25 to 50 percent. We'll get you those results. But let me turn to Robert because continuing the conversation on sustainability I remember how you in our conversation in the past you were very much focused on chickens and chickens for the local community and how important it is to actually walk with the people on the ground. Mining has to reinvent its entire relationship with host communities. And that's why we want to recognize that mining is a hardware. The hardware is the mine it's the copper. The goal of the software is how the whole enterprise of mining relates to all the people around the mines with it within 25 50 kilometers. And women are better for that. We've proven that women are better than men. Putting this whole thing together. Traditionally the mining industry only worried about the hardware aspect making money at mining. Now we look at it as a holistic enterprise where we're working in Africa. We're training women and rebuilding huge agricultural developments banana plantations chicken farming. We have the world's best chickens there. They're laying eggs. Women are selling armaments to the mines clothing enterprises brick factories educational institutions. All of this has to be part of mining. Unfortunately mining has had a terrible reputation historically. But everything your audience is touching. You either grew it agriculturally or you minded those headphones you've got in your hand. There are mines. There's at least 80 elements in the periodic table in the modern Apple phone. So when we go back to the set of rows of mining starting with a clean sheet it's really important to bring women into it and change the way the entire enterprise relates to local people because it's the local people near the mine are unhappy. The mine's going to have a really serious problem. There's no place to hide. Every one of those bones is an NGO. Click the cover The New York Times. Nobody can be fooled. And so I think the mining industry is taking a much more realistic approach. Now you've got those numbers in Peru. It's had a lot of problems with local communities. You see this in a lot of mines. Miners need to re examine the enterprise from day one to try to prevent that kind of problem from occurring in the industry. I think overall I agree the mining industry has made huge unrecognized strides in how we relate to the environment and how we relate to local people. You talk about these projects that you have in Africa. You do have some here in Latin America as well. There is more interest right now on what's happening in Africa especially as we are seeing less friendly perhaps up policies coming from some countries including Chile including Peru as well when it comes to taxing investments. How do you stay competitive in the world when it is when you're trying to attract all of this capital. We warned me you know the Chile owners and we want through the ideas you have competition. It's a global market. And the award rates are much higher in Africa. There's a lot more water available more hydroelectricity and a very young population. If you just Google Democratic Republic of the Congo median age the average person is less than 90 years of age. Ninety million people in a country hungry to work. So a lot of ex. Lots of new ideas. I mean crazy demands when all boats have declining birthrates and have so many other problems. Governments have to be very very careful. It's natural market. The largest producer of copper in the world used to be the Democratic Republic of the Congo but it was surpassed by Chile when the giant for free conference room. Chile is the world's leader. However there are Jonas Brothers in second place and then the Africans that the African continent is extremely rich in mineral resources and has to be a part of this new economy and energy revolution. No I'm hoping it will take a little bit older as soon as I do. Maybe will merge with the Chilean Congolese collaboration. Iran. How do you feel about that. And we do have an audience question. Is political risk affecting new mining projects. Yes. So I would say that I mean to the extent that mining and the development of mining in Africa does bring prosperity as we think it will to the continent as I sit down and tell them the truth I think it's all welcome. I mean obviously there is now from that point of view more more competition. And it's it's even though that's happening it's still becoming more difficult to do mining everywhere. And so you know we. From that point of view we acknowledge and recognize that other jurisdictions where mining is growing and good for those those countries and those places. I think Julia still remains you know the number one producer. It's becoming more challenging. Rates are coming down and mining is aging. And therefore you know it's more challenging. It's a different type of mining. But we still think that Chile will keep its fair share of production in the future. Secretary Aguilar the government in Argentina though has become more open to the mining industry is actually trying to really promote the industry right now. Yeah. As I say Senator McCain thinks that mining is one of the key industries for the development and solving some of the problems. I think we have been introducing different aspects of promotion in the last few years that that reflected on the investments. We have investment announcement for 10 billion dollars in the last year. We've had some companies very big companies coming back to Argentina such as they been there. So we think that's a very good environment for investment and we have a new policy to foster for investments in the last two the last year that we we send two to two different companies to know that there is another tool that they can use to access to foreign exchange. And that's something that we. It's an issue in Argentina. It's something that I think but for the mining industry. So we're trying to to create a good environment for investments. The poll results right now are in no SI has 38 percent established strict regulations to safeguard the environment from mineral exploitation. And of course it seems that the idea right now especially when we're talking about new economies just the long term. Right. Long term outlook. So Secretary I just tell us a little bit more than about some of the issues that Argentina is seeing. I know that you are also the mining minister. I forgot the mark. Is there anything that you have done locally that can actually apply federally especially when it comes to these sustainability issues. Yeah I think one of the top priorities right now is to raise awareness in the people maybe just let them know that minerals are necessary for shifting into and energies and also giving people the chance to tap into more open dialogue anymore a good environment for dialogue with the communities. And that's something that we're trying to do from the federal level and with the provinces. We created a platform that's called My Markets an open roundtable for dialogue with the communities. Also system with information about an open information about mining. We think that's very important to check with reliably informed information to the community. And that's something that's on our priorities right now. You're also talking about. Oh go ahead. Just just a concept to leave with the audience which I think is important that we talk about sustainability. I was looking at the question green Covid. I think that's something that we've talked about and I think is something which it's becoming now a reality. It's possible not only because copper will help the energy transition because we can produce copper in a way that is distinctively green. And that's got to do with renewable energy which in the case of t let me we're blessed with having. A lot of solar energy and with sea water and other features. But I think that's the aim that we should pursue as an industry that we're able to get green metals like copper green copper to be able to power the energy transition. So it's beneficial from both sides. Robert. Some of the technologies that you're excited about especially when it comes to green technologies. Well you know there's there's no free lunch if you have a windmill in North America. There are birds flying in the windmills. And when you put up a desalinization plant you're making the ocean saltier. But there isn't going to be a new world without corporate level. And it has to be mined if you want to get rid of urban air pollution which is probably the number one source for health globally. And if we're going to realize that kind of better world we live for our children we just need a huge amount more money. So I was looking at the whole you actually need all four of those things. You need to protect the environment. We also need to attract investors. And it's very important to have a better relationship with local authorities around mining. Otherwise they say worry your money. My grandad's total volume my grandmother's Dow Jones or take it away to another country. So the whole room to to cradle to grave system we could even say sperm to germ. It has to be studied globally. Right. It has to be rethought completely. And it will happen. It is in the process of being reinvented. The companies that get it right will inherit the industry and the companies that want will die. What about the countries that do it right. And it becomes a geopolitics of criminal of critical minerals. The United States is very hungry for mining. Now they are realizing that the critical materials process is not only for the greening of the country but for the military don't exist in the United States. So now we have this constant the French war where the United States will buy minerals from Australia or Canada. Many consider Chile or Argentina a friend. But now that we are balkanized in the world economy now that we have the Koreans worrying about where they're going to get their medals the Japanese are worried about where they're going to get their medals. The Chinese are worried about where they get their medals. India's worry the Europeans for their electric cars the Americans it's much more challenging. You can see all the global inflation we have as the integrated world economy is slowly breaking down. Financial markets are worried about this. And in the middle of all this chaos it's the miners. They have to find these metals to give you a clean green economy. And so you can see that poll people are very worried about the environment but paradoxically you all have a better environment without these metals. Right. That's such an interesting subject for everybody to understand. You either grow it or you're a minor. Everything you're touching. Secretary I would like a question from our audience. Can the secretary of mines comment on the idea that's being touted regarding the creation of a lithium cartel. And I think this is one issue that we've been talking about last night on Bloomberg Television as well. Is there going to be a chill level the Argentina lithium cartel for example such as oil. I think that there's something that's very important to point out is I think the three countries of the region have different perspectives on how to produce the lithium. But we have this shared view about what we want to do next with it. So I think there is say a very intensive and finally see from here from the region to develop further out in the change in the value chain. And I think for that we shouldn't work together. And when working together we have been working in developing new technologies and new capacities and techniques to to evolve further in that value chain of value. I think that's that's a work that we should do together. I was mentioning yesterday that I Tom Keene has a roundtable for mining with three services that have lithium that's there. They join forces to create the lithium region in Vienna. And that's a very important approach because we both join forces. You can go further and you can work on infrastructure and develop into needs on research and development. I think that's a very good way to work and that's something that we want to replicate with in Latin America some of the other countries. So I think it's a very unpromising future ahead. You've you've also mention the linkage and the need to work together also with the end product. Factories as well. Yeah I think that's something that it's an interesting development in the mining industry especially for metals that are needed for energy transition. We never used to have a very direct link with with the manufacturers of products and there is an increasing interest in trying to establish that linkage which I think it's great great news because it just brings the whole value chain together. And it also is reflective of the need that end users are placing on again a value chain that's got proper stewardship of environmental and social issues which I think it's a responsibility of everyone. So I really think that's a good a good trend. And I think it will bring new uses for copper and also ensure that copper is producing a responsible a responsible way. I was recently speaking to Nissan and they were talking about perhaps in the future investing in mines for some of the resources that they need is until seen any of those conversations. Look I think as miner I mean all of this discussions I think open opportunities for us to get closer to our end users and clients. But I think we are miners and that's what we know not to do from discovery to production to marketing our products. And that's our interest on our. But this open just conversations to be able to meet the demands of our clients in a much more direct way which is welcome. Robert how do you see these economies whether in Latin America or Africa really climbing up the value chain through mining. You know I want to repeat the point that we're in constant touch with the automakers. For example the automakers want of electric cars. So they call the big battery manufacturers CDL in Korea LG and S.K. Corporation Panasonic and they want to order 10 trillion batteries from 10 to 20 to 24 ISE. And the battery manufacturers say sure guys we are going to make the batteries and then they call us looking for the metals. So we're getting very integrated now. We're realizing that you're just not going to make a gazillion electric cars without these metals. In America we have 200 80 million automobiles. Only 1 1 million are electric. We have two hundred and seventy nine million to go. And although the is already up fivefold the metals prices are rising. So it's fundamentally important to remember that the automakers are terrified because they thought they could just dial up these medals. But as Ivan told you it can take 10 or 15 years to reach a significant mine into production. And so governments have to be very careful about this terrible idea of creating a cartel. Those are all over the world and it's really an emergency. Now if you really want to have a new economy we're going to have to rapidly work together to actually develop these mines. It's not just a question of trying to create a little mini over. The Saudis for example have a lot of experience in oil and gas the biggest producer in the world. They also want to develop a mining industry given the enormous mineral endowment in Saudi Arabia and of course the lithium in Saudi Arabia. So there's competition. So going to be very careful here in Latin America. The old mentality if you're not very careful the money will go somewhere else. There's lithium all over the planet. Yeah I think that's a really good point Robert. I think that's we know from RTS that it's if we need these minerals right now and we have to create the environment for that to happen. And I think it's very important not to change the rules. It's something that the companies need to know and they're very some set of rules that won't be changed. And that's something that we want to create. A good environment means not changing some rules. So that's something that's very important from the governments to understand because there are many and risks in a. Mining investment not all and sundry Yvonne Man. They said they can't be the administration that also prices. So we have to give a good environment for that to happen. That's why Argentina is trying to have a clear strategy and crisis in the future. Go ahead Justin. On that point I am absolutely in agreement with the fact that you need to let competition and markets operate in the sort of in these products that can be a lot of cooperation in terms of sharing best practices and you know public policies that work here or there. But in the end you need to get the markets you know to operate on these methods. Otherwise in the short term to be agreed to. And that's also part of a fairer framework. You know with clients and users. So I think that point is absolutely well well made. But by Robert I think it's very key. We really thought that Chile was one of the safest places to invest. But now with the new government and the rewriting of the constitution even with the mining rights we avoided the most catastrophic scenario for the industry. But at the same time people are complaining that there isn't a lot of clarity when it comes to legal strategies for those investments to go in. What can the private sector and do in that environment. Yeah I mean I think for mining long term public policy certainty on the regulatory framework is fundamental decisions on public policy made on accurate information. Long term perspective are key. Now obviously Chile is going through a change which is rewriting its constitution. It's still work in progress and I think closing that period is important for the purpose of establishing the certainty required for long term investments. So you know that is basically that what will what will needs to happen to close that process which is it's got it on schedule and calendar and it's still unfolding as the new Constitution proposal gets with them. In this environment we're getting this up. Paul question how do you work on with foreign investors for your mine expansions. Are these silent investors or are they active in your decision making process. We have a tradition of having joint ventures in our minds even though we are operators though we have majority stakes and so we work side along them. And I think it's been a very productive and constructive sort of partnership. So from that point of view we continue to work on our expansions you know with the same criteria both at something and as I've mentioned where we've got possibly a big investment coming soon. And in the case of Columbus we're looking at also being able to grow. So it is a model that's worked well. Good partnerships. And we are very proud of those relationships and we will continue to work on that basis. When you talk to these companies what are you looking for. Oh we're looking to be able to sustainably produce medal at the bottom of the world cost curve. We're looking for mines that have 100 year of my life. If not then 50 we're looking to be at the bottom of the real cost curve and yet to be able to work very closely with surrounding communities and create stability. You know when you're talking about foreign investors money is a coward flees at the first sign of trouble. If you want to attract foreign investment you'll quickly learn you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. We've discussed that with our African friends and they've frankly learned that they've created a much more stable and attractive environment for foreign investment. I just want to keep reminding my friends from Chile and Argentina that this is a global world today. As you know we need a huge amount of integrated mining development. And so we need this sort of dialogue. We need the sort of understanding. Remember that you need stability for mining because you know where we're investing to build the mine for the mine not start up until 10 years from now. We have no idea what the Covid price will be in 10 years. Only God knows. And she might change her mind. So we need stability. You know we need rational thought about this very very important enterprise. If we're going to have any hope of a new development of these metals it's going to be the old economy. In fact the old economy is really revenge right now. Well as a hundred and five and ten dollars a barrel while coal for us skyrocketed. So you want to get those prices down. You need a rational alternative. And we need more of this kind of dialogue. We need a lot more understanding. The wild is that there's a history of improper environmental practice in mining. The mining industry has made huge strides in finding a new way to do this. And by the way. Dan Yergin who wrote the prize which was the definitive book on the history of the oil industry came out with a new book about copper and copper as the new oil. So you really should think of copper as the new oils. You want to clean the air you want to reduce carbon dioxide you want to stop this process of very important global warming. You see it in your glaciers you're seeing it in your drying lakes. We're seeing this globally. This is the revenge of the copper miners. Pay attention to what they're saying. And you need to really have a lot more of this dialogue. Or there will not be a new economy. It will just be the old economy. We were hearing from Robert McCue earlier this week. And of course he has his project in Los ISE I believe in Argentina. And he was saying that some of the government promises are not actually being met and that countries really do need to take advantage of that short window of opportunity. The Robert is talking about. What would you say to that. Yeah. First we know that Mr. Sharon again right now with his and the world is looking at Argentina because we have them now that they need and they shift us in an earnings himself. What we're trying to do is something with a with a different companies and understand their needs and try to have to to get there. We know that Argentina has had some problems in the past. And we we want to change that. And we want to be more stable. We want to have clear rules and long term policies that will be respected. And that's something that we're talking a lot. And when different companies. In fact there's an opportunity to sign agreements with the companies as to the DAX. I think that's a very important thing for the companies tend to have. And we're very willing to do that. I think that there is a window from the government there. I think in the past there has never been such a supportive federal government in the mining industry and that has been shown in different types of action that we have taken in the last two years. So we we want to create an atmosphere of trust with the companies. And I think that where we're achieving that. And that's why we're seeing so much investment announcements in the last couple of years. On that note and a little bit more positive outlook towards the mining industry thank you so much for this conversation today. Secretary of Labor Bank robbery. It was really good to have you today. Thank you.