Critical Minerals and the Green Revolution

The global shift to clean energy is driving unprecedented demand for metals critical to that transition and abundant in much of Latin America – including copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese. Chile and Peru together account for 44% of copper output, and Ecuador and Argentina have significant reserves. The “lithium triangle” of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile dominate stocks of the metal essential to EV batteries. But while its resource wealth is vast, Latin America is largely cut out of the value chain. Why can’t these countries have a role as manufacturers? And if not, should they instead levy higher royalties on extraction to fund development? Iván Arriagada, CEO, Antofagasta Plc; Fernanda Ávila, Secretary of Mining of the Nation, Argentina; Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. speak with Shery Ahn, Anchor, Bloomberg TV at the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America.
(Source: Bloomberg)