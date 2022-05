00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] There was some hope that that olive branch from the government. China's Internet sector could kind of spot this sustained turn around. But Tencent is really essentially saying don't get ahead of yourselves yet. Yeah absolutely. That's what they're saying because you know there's talk from policymakers including from Leo who the vice premier earlier this week that helped lift sentiment albeit very briefly because they're talking in broad brushstroke saying they need to boost growth in the economy. That's the priority now rather than necessarily the crackdowns that we've seen for more than a year on tech. And then of course on property and on link gaming and the like. So many other regulatory pressures. But now they need jobs and they need growth. So there is some relief on the pressure for these tech companies on the regulatory front. However as Martin Lough the president of Tencent admitted in the analyst call late yesterday after their fairly dismal results essentially saying you know from going from words to action takes time and there's going to be a time lag. We don't know how long that's going to be until we get specific relaxation of these curbs. Now Tencent I must add wasn't specifically targeted by regulatory action. But you know Tencent has its finger in so many different companies and they propped up gaming companies and online education and the like fintech. Obviously there's been regulatory pressure there. So it has been caught in that downdraft in regulation. This is a stock that has lost 500 billion dollars roughly of market value since its peak in 2021 once a juggernaut. Now in the latest results posted revenue growth I put that in air quotes growth of zero point one percent essentially zero percent revenue growth. That is the worst on record since this company went public here in Hong Kong in 2004. Net income despite a fairly nice profit from this sale of Singapore Sea or shares a sale of some shares in. They still saw net income fall. Fifty one percent. Gaming their bread and butter also flat revenue because they simply are still on the waitlist for the monetization licenses. This after you know the first game approvals were issued for the industry after that moratorium on new game approvals was put in place last July. So there's pressure all down the line for Tencent.