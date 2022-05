00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Are you comfortable still with that given that it does seem like we're seeing signs of a bottoming when it comes to the regulatory crackdown at least. And the proximate news is clearly positive. You know we have seen Shanghai gradually moving towards an unlocked state. We have seen positive news flew about the regulatory pressures on the tech universe. The Internet platforms. So I think you know at least in the near term we will have some outperformance from China and that could possibly pull up the sentiment as far as the entire Asian equity investments are concerned. Having said that in the in the medium term I think the big concern that one has about China is the ongoing slower consumption. If one looks at retail sales for example that has declined precipitously. If one looks at the earnings estimates of consumer staples consumer discretionary healthcare they have been on a secular declining part over almost a year now. And that's being aggravated by the high unemployment rate. Urban unemployment rate which from five point eight percent in March six point one percent in April. So Yvonne Man puts these factors into consideration. I think you know some some more underperformance from the Chinese equities at least in the near-term could still be on the cards. Where are you then overweight. In the meantime across the rest of Asia where are you seeing opportunities and compelling valuations and perhaps some opportunity to hide from further volatility. Right. The main things that we like in Asia are number one. The yield ascent beneficiaries or the developed Asia banks. Number two the CAC universe which tends to gain from consumption demand in Western Western Hemisphere. And the the decline in the Asian currencies. Many of them are actually currency moderation beneficiaries. And third the entire energy and material complex because we think that the spike in prices is likely to last for longer. The countries the markets that we are overweight on are Korea India Indonesia and Hong Kong. I think in Korea we are focusing mostly on financials and and and tech. India is more of a tricky story as far as the macro is concerned because of the pressure on the currency and oil importing nature of the market. But this chart choices there are abundant. There are plenty. Yeah tell us a little bit more about India because that seems to be a little bit contrarian from what we're hearing especially as you mentioned with the macroeconomic challenges prove India. You know as far as the macroeconomy is concerned is a bit tricky. The rebound from the Covid driven economic decline last year has been sharp. If one looks set on the ground variables in India like GST or the goods and services tax collection or the road and rail freight they are consistently surprising on the upside. But having said that the pressure on the currency as a consequence of fed rapid tightening and India's oil importing nature which has expanded the trade deficit. Those are the two significant concerns at this point. Fortunately in India you have a few sectors in fact one very large sector which is actually a beneficiary of currency depreciation and that society services sector and some of the other sectors like financials. We have had a significant degree of easing a significant degree of decline in the non-performing assets. So some of these broad big sectors they're looking a lot better than they were earlier. Manisha you also mentioned that South Korea and we're talking about depreciating currencies of course we have seen the pressure on the Korean War and a little bit of strength today against the U.S. dollar but we're still talking about 2009 levels or so. Right. And because they're a big exporting country do you take that as a net positive or could there be some other side effects that investors are not watching. Historically Korea unlike Japan has underperformed when the currency depreciated. This time around there has not been a departure from that trend. And we think that the Asian currencies including the Korean one could depreciate some more. We must remember that the Fed could actually hike possibly three times more by 50 basis points each till September and from June. We are going to see Kutty quantitative tightening which would be far more severe than the episode of Kutty than we had seen that we had seen in 2017 to 19. So the pressure on the emerging market currencies the pressure on the Asian currencies will continue some more time possibly throughout summer. But that said you know I think you know there was a within career. I think the tech sector is now clearly beginning to revive. We are seeing price increases on the part of the large tech exporters. The banks are continuing to outperform. As a consequence of the yields moving up this net interest margin expansion of the banks during yield ascent is below tried and tested hypothesis. As far as developed Asia is concerned.