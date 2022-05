00:00

What Ed was talking about is sort of the evaluation and sort of re sizing if you will and I know that we don't necessarily follow the markets on a day to day basis but to the extent that that volatility impacts your investing how do you see all that playing out right now. Yeah I mean this is not new. This is not a new place for us. So at best a lot of our focus is on filed stocks recurring revenue software investment. And for the last 20 years for the most part they've been here they've been trading at six to 10 to 15 times revenue. Smart people can debate. Should they be higher. Should they be lower. But smart people we're not debating last year should they be at 40 and 50 and 60 times revenue as they were. Right. So this feels like a new normal but it's a place that's familiar for us for the last two decades. I think it's interesting though particularly in the big cloud business says the subscription services the software as a service this gas business is that's been sort of a standout where people like the business model and more importantly there's a path to profitability. Is a lot of this about companies that haven't grow at any cost and aren't willing or able to turn a profit. I think the valuations reset is affected. Every single company in the class index for sure. But absolutely if you look at the top 10 SaaS companies that we track in the index by market cap they're all cash flow positive with maybe one exception. They run 20 percent free cash flow. So these are businesses that have proven their ability to generate cash. And clearly the businesses that continually cash are the ones they're being favored a little bit more in this market. So I think when we're speaking at the Boston the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce a lot of the conversations have been about the health of the economy and a lot of the inflationary impacts. What extent if any do you have on seeing sort of the macro economics on sort of your world of investing and looking at companies. Yeah not many of our companies face a big inflationary dynamic because they're softer so they don't have huge input costs with the exception of labor. So the talent the engineering costs have been insane in the last five years. And so what's happening right now is these companies reset as they all realize they can't raise capital at the cheap prices they used to. And that means they've got to save money somehow. And what that will bring will be layoffs. We'll be hiring freezes and we're seeing a number of our companies right now. And that means that pretty soon. Talent I believe will be on sale list of engineers. The salaries paid for engineers will absolutely go down. So maybe a right sizing in the market to some extent. What are you advising CEOs. Entrepreneurs have some of that companies within your portfolio about what to do to save that cash to prepare for a downturn. If there is one. Right. And how do you like set yourself up for success in the next 12 months. We're not really saying if at this point. We're telling them it's almost a certainty that we're going into some version of a downturn. Especially for them. And so what that means is they should prepare to not raise money as long as they can possibly it to not raising money. So there is some private capital still available for these startups but it is going to be very scared very nervous and very hard to come by. So the best startups in the world will be smart enough to not go out into the market for the next at least 18 months if not 24 and further. So they're all prepared to go that distance. Think about their runway. Think about how far they can get without raising more capital. Do you than wait to deploy some of the capital. If you think valuations or like you said talent on sale twelve months from now how do you deploy that capital. If 2008 2009 is any guide the next year will actually be pretty slow even though in theory the valuations of startups should be lower. The best startups won't be raising unless they're absolutely forced to. And so it will be a year from now a year and a half from now. And valuation resets have really filtered through the market that founders and entrepreneurs will be ready to go back out to the markets and hopefully for many of them they'll grow. So they'll be much more valuable than they are today if they raise anyway in the year. But that's my guess is that most venture capital will be pretty slow for the next year and then we'll begin to pick up as the market slowly comes back to life. Does that mean more and then a more consolidation. Absolutely. So you know there's a set of businesses in the world that were never viable and probably shouldn't have been able to raise money. They will go out of business. I think we'll see some very big name liquidations and bankruptcies. There's another set of businesses that are pretty good businesses but not incredible and don't have enough cash to make it through this timing. And they will all be talking about it today. They'll be seeking buyers. And the buyers are already sort of licking their lips thinking this might be a time to tuck in a few other companies. Interesting. Of course our here in Boston and we're on the East Coast and we're talking about some of the big tech start ups in the innovation. When I was in San Francisco in 2019 it was during the big sort of we work debacle. And there was a lot of conversations about unicorns and unicorn status and trying to IPO. And then we got DAX. And then it was a conversation of how do you go public. What do you see as a unicorn status right now and then. B is this DAX still a good option. Yeah. So Bessemer we're not talking about specs much anymore and we're not really talking about unicorns. We're talking about what we call centers. So focusing on companies that can get to real revenue 100 million of recurring revenue. We're calling that a center and we think this is the year the center not the unicorns. I think last year there were something like five hundred new unicorns minted. That was like one and a half every single day. That's insane. Ten years ago it was about for a year we were minted. So clearly we went through a unicorn bubble and the meaning of the term unicorn has been massively devalued. Quickly here as an IPO the sale one of the best exit strategy. Absolutely. Yeah. For companies that can control their own destiny they can get to that free cash flow positive point. Going public is almost always going to have the best return for their capital. It's not easy. It's not for everyone. It to be a real pain to be a public company. But for the companies that have huge markets and massive runway ahead of them going public will still be a good option. Now that window may not be open for another year in a viable way for many companies.