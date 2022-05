00:00

From the world of politics we want people who are going to lower the temperature and who are going to be civil and decent and worth and willing to work with one another. And I think that that is what I hope we will see in the electorate to the world of business. A most stable coin use right now is really for speculative trading to go in and out of crypto currencies. And people wonder is it going to be one day used for consumer payments. And many are thinking it's not ready yet. This is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York to our television and radio audiences worldwide welcome to Balance of Power. Retail sales numbers released this morning were stronger than expected. To take us through those numbers we welcome now Bloomberg International economics and policy correspondent Michael McKee. So Mike I guess it's fair to say the consumer's not done yet. Consumers not done yet which surprised a few people. And not only were the numbers strong but the revisions to the March numbers were strong. We saw retail sales come in up nine tenths of a percent in the core group which is essentially what goes into GDP was up 1 percent. Those are strong numbers considering where we are although you do have to discount the fact that they are not adjusted for inflation. So you could argue they are negative. The other number that came in strong today industrial production the manufacturing component up eight tenths. And when you look at the year over year changes not the year over year the year to date changes and they are showing strength. So the economy has not slowed all that much. The housing numbers are coming in weaker in the National Association of Home Builders Confidence Index fell markedly. But that's the first one that's rolled over. And in the face of the Fed at this point not good numbers out of consumers. So thank you so much to Michael McKee. Really appreciate your being here. Return now to Laura Rein. She's FSS Investments chief U.S. economist for her read on what this means about the economy. Laura thanks for being here. As we said that the consumer is not done yet. At the same time they're borrowing a lot of money to get there aren't they. Well you know I think we knew that the savings rate was going to be falling consumers throughout this recession and then the subsequent expansion have been very responsible. So we are starting to see some borrowing pick up. But I don't think it's anything that really gives us a reason to think that that in and of itself is going to create weakness. I think what we need to focus on is the resilience that we continue to see in the face of all of these headwinds. You know Mike is right. This isn't adjusted for inflation. So real spending and GDP growth isn't going to be as robust as this monthly number reflects. But we do continue to see the consumer you know the biggest part of our economy. Right. The engine that really drives us. Just continuing to express that resilience even though we do see the headwinds building. At the same time we've got a fiscal shift here where the consumer does not have as much money coming into their bank accounts with as I understand it. When do we expect that to start showing up. Well I think this is the needle that the Fed is trying to thread because well we don't have the fiscal stimulus going into the household balance sheet. We do have some solid wage growth. We do still have especially for these sort of cohort where real wages have risen the most that lower income cohort. We're still seeing real wage gains there. And I think you see inflation peak which I think you could argue it has. You know we could see those real wage gains actually becoming a little bit more supportive. So that was the goal of the fiscal stimulus was to kind of peter out at the same time that we had real wage gains. The Fed is taking a big gamble. This is you know this is the crux of their hope that they can manufacture a soft landing that you're going to get this offset. I think the real question is hope should not be a strategy. And the uncertainty the volatility that you're seeing in markets is of deep uncertainty about whether or not the Fed will be successful with this soft landing scenario. So let's do a little bit. I would call it segmentation analysis here about segments within the consumer spending. Which ones were up more which ones were not. Well you know we continue to see non store retailers looking really positive. And we continue to see spending on autos looking solid as well. I think when we dig into the numbers just what we are seeing is this heavy pressure coming from higher gas higher food prices. If you do and inflation sort of a mixed inflation bucket of food and energy. The two things that every household in America needs to buy it's up over 16 percent. That is a massive increase year on year. So this is what is reflected in these numbers. One of the things that we hear a lot about is a shift back towards services away from products. At the same time these numbers are pretty strong on the product side. Are they actually stronger even than they look. Because people are also spending more on services at the same time. We will I think continue to see services spending improve but we're still not where we were before the pandemic. And that could just take more time. I think we all have realized by now it's not going to be a rush back to where we were. And the reality is it may never look exactly the same mix wise from households from you know that sort of spending on goods versus services. You know this summer we're probably going to see a big return to travel. But the offset of course is that the prices for all of that travel is just surging so fast. And we're really limited by how many bodies we have to throw at the services sector. So I think you know we continue to see growth looking solid. There is momentum. There are tailwinds. But growth in the second half of the year is going to feel more like the pre pandemic GDP of two and a half percent. You know I think on the good side we could continue to see inventories rebuild. But it's just going to continue to slow to a more moderate pace. Laura what did we learn if anything about the competition between as they say bricks and mortar stores as opposed to online. Well you know this is a good example of where we may just not get back to where we were. A lot of people have made shifts to rooted non-stop to you know e commerce spending and that may just remain. So I think we see that reflected in commercial the commercial real estate sector. You know this whole pandemic we've seen a move away from the square footage of retail spending to industrial warehousing spending. Those trends are still in place. Just one example of how you know with every I think this is where the U.S. economy does a good job. With every challenge we get we we adjust. But this is an adjustment that I think is going to remain so. Let us have a peek inside the FOMC right now. What does Chair Jay Powell and the other FOMC take away from numbers like this from the consumer numbers that the I think the green light is go for them to do another 50 basis points at the next meeting. They're going to do I think a 50. It's going to be 50 engine 50 in July. I think they get us at least there. And then in the fourth quarter it starts to get significantly more data dependent. Now the Fed would say they're always data dependent but there's such a bias for action and front loading these rate hikes. It would've taken to me really disastrous retail sales numbers or something really sort of wildly unexpected and negative on the employment numbers for them to decide that now they're going to change that near-term course of action just 50 basis points getting us up to something that feels much more neutral. Let's continue looking into the future as opposed to past. These retail sales numbers are backward looking by their very nature center. We had consumer confidence numbers out of the year in Michigan last week which were really discouraging. Does that tell us something that that we may be actually going to have a big turnaround in retail sales in the coming quarters. Consumer confidence is one of the most important things that we should all be looking at right now. It's interesting that when you look at some surveys like the Conference Board survey which are asked questions that are more related to employment those numbers look much better than the University of Michigan numbers which are arguably already at recession levels. I think the Fed is not going to deviate from their rate hike path until they really see the whites of the eyes of some kind of big disruption in consumer activity. So sentiment numbers alone especially one survey in and of itself isn't going to be enough for them to deviate. Especially not when inflation is above 8 percent. I wonder is there a way to take a look at the household balance sheet as they draw down. Because one of the things we've been told is we don't need to worry as much about a recession with the tightening because the household has a fair amount of dry powder as it were. Is there a way to gauge when that starts to get whittled down enough. You mentioned that savings rate is going down so that we do get need to get concerned about recession. You know I think that really comes David Moore through the part of the consumer confidence and the actual consumer spending. I think the balance sheet as a whole the Fed is very deep in the details of that. They understand that you know the wealthier cohort is really capturing a lot of the savings rate they are. You have written so much about inequality and wanting to make sure that their policies are impacting all Americans. And for that reason I think that they are going to be very sensitive to the fact that the food and energy inflation is very punitive for the lower income quartile of our economy. I think at the end of the day we need to keep in the back of our mind that things like these stock market drawdowns do translate into broader wealth draw downs. Markets are still on a historic measure relatively expensive and the consumer balance sheet remains at a low level of leverage. So I don't think that's their key driver. I think it's something that's impacting their decision at the margin. Well that's a fascinating question an important one. And that is that I guess the reverse wealth effect that in fact if people start to see their for one case the stocks they have go down. At what point did they really get much more conservative. We're not seeing it in these numbers so far. We're not. And you know the housing market. Well clearly it's ground zero for Fed rate hikes is still given has really given a lot of wealth over the last 10 years that has continued and really amplified throughout the pandemic. So to me you know until you would see any kind of significant decline in housing prices which we do not expect. I think that that other support for household wealth will remain a support. OK. Laura always such a pleasure to have you with us. Thank you for your time. This Laura Frame of FTSE Investments. Coming up Sweden and Finland look to be the newest members of NATO. We go through the strategic consequences. Melinda Herring of the Atlantic Council. This is balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and Radio. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and radio. I'm David Westin to keep you up to date with news from all around the world. We turn now to Mark Crumpton here with the first word David. U.S. regulators have authorized a Covid-19 booster shot for a healthy five to 11 year olds. It comes as infections are again climbing. The Food and Drug Administration says the third shot should happen at least five months after the child's last dose. The Centers for Disease Control must now decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group. And the Covid-19 alert level here in New York City is now set at high. According to a tweet from the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene the message says there is high community spread and that the pressure on the health care system is increasing. Health officials are advising people to wear face masks in all indoor public settings and crowded outdoor spaces. Apple has delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week citing a resurgence in Covid cases. The company told employees that it's indefinitely delaying the requirement which had been set to go into effect on May 20 third. That's according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. The company is still expecting workers to come to the office two days per week. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government plans to introduce legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal it negotiated with the European Union a move that's likely to escalate tensions. Speaking in the House of Commons today Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that while the government wants a deal the situation in Northern Ireland means the UK has to act. I want to be clear to the House that this is not about scrapping the protocol. Rain is to deliver on the protocols objectives. Trust says the government plans to proceed with the legislation in parallel talks. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. David thank you so much Mark. Well one of the biggest developments this week so far in the war in Ukraine is the decision by Finland as well as Sweden to ask for early admission to NATO the alliance. And then we heard from President Biden today saying that he will welcome the heads of those two countries to visit the White House this coming Thursday to bring us up to speed on exactly where this stands. It is likely to happen and what it could mean. Welcome now Melinda Herring. She's Atlantic Council deputy director of the Eurasia Center. So Melinda thank you so much for being with us. First of all easy going to happen because we hear that Turkey has some reservations. Hey David it's complicated but I think the answer is yes. So Turkey has to say yes along with the rest of NATO's members turkey. Turkey is fishing for a negotiation. I think they want fighter jets but it could be more complicated than that. They ostensibly are saying they're blocking the deal because they're unhappy about the treatment of a terrorist group. And Finland and Sweden's stance. But I think it's a bit more complicated than that. The U.S. Secretary Blinken has said we will find a way out of this. And I believe that other Turkey analysts say the same thing. So and we also heard from all of Schultz the chancellor of Germany today saying well until while it's still pending we will protect you. Finland and Sweden will take care of you here in Germany. So give us a sense of the significance of this visit to the White House and the ultimate admission of these two additional countries. So it's a really big deal. These countries were historically neutral during the Cold War and they Finland in particular has great capabilities especially on the Arab side. Now this is not something that Russia needs to fear. This is mostly about Europe waking up and realizing that the Russian threat is ongoing and it's not going away anytime soon. But they see it. And the defensive said themselves that this is a protective measure that they want to be ready that they don't see Russia threatening them anytime soon. But in the off chance they want their stance to be overt and they want people to know where they stand. And what is Russia's response like. We we've heard from President Putin more than once now. He doesn't like this one bit. No but he it seems like he backpedaled a little bit David so he had been saying more outrageous things and he certainly doesn't like NATO. But today he said we have no problems with either of these countries. He did leave it sort of oh open ended. And he had a little bit of a menacing threat but it wasn't very menacing for Putin. Let's talk about more broadly the set of sanctions from Europe going in. There's talk about this oil embargo. Where does that stand now. Because I understand that Hungary is really holding things up. Yeah. Hunger is gonna be a problem. I don't know if the Europeans are gonna be able to push this through. You know this is a really big deal. And if you want the sanctions to bite we need to find a way to make it happen. So I think it's TBD and we we have to watch it. At the same time I saw that the EU the European Union has said you cannot pay for gas not oil. No I'm tying up a gas with rubles. Yeah that's that's gonna be a problem as well. So you know I don't know how this is going to turn out David. I think there's a lot of pieces here that we have to watch. And everyone knows that if we really want the sanctions to bite we have to focus on oil and gas. So again I think this is a moving target and we have to watch all the pieces in the meantime. There was I think a major development in the fall finally the last of Mariupol as the soldiers Ukrainian soldiers gave up their surrender. How significant is that at this point. So look I don't want to make too big of a deal out of this Mariupol is symbolically important. The Ukrainians decided to leave today in order to preserve Ukrainian soldiers life. But let's let's look at it more holistically. So Putin went in on February 24th to Ukraine. Only one major Ukrainian city has fallen. They lost. The Russians lost Phase 1. They couldn't take Kiev and they couldn't get rid of Zelinsky. They've had to retreat to the Don Voss and down to the sea of as off. The Russians are not doing well. So yes Mariupol has fallen. And that's not a good thing. But you know this has been sort of inevitable. And we knew this was coming at the same time. There are some who say that with the presence of the Ukrainian troops still fighting in that steel plant it pinned down Russian forces that now would be freed up. Is that overstated. No that's exactly right. And that's why you saw the heroic fighting you did in Mariupol for weeks and weeks and weeks. These guys did not have medical supplies. They didn't have enough food. They didn't have enough water. But by keeping the Russian soldiers distracted they did yeoman's work. They did heroic work to pin down Russian soldiers and keep people focused on Mariupol. You know if the assessment of the British intelligence is that the gains in the Donbas have been incremental. The Russians have not been able to make much progress. They've been pushed back and. Even the north. They made tiny little gains in the dawn boss. And there have been some gains along the sea. But it's not going to be easy going. I think phase two this fight for the dawn boss is going to be a hard long slog. And it's unclear which side is going to win. But it looks like the wind is in the sails of the Ukrainians at this point. So every war has to come to an end at some point. And you just said it's going to be a hard long slog to get there. But what will it take to actually get the parties to the negotiating table. As I understand right now there is essentially no diplomatic negotiation going on between Russia and Ukraine. That's right David. So the Ukrainians have called off the negotiations. And honestly let's be real about this. The Europeans are pressuring. So Paris Berlin and Rome are pressuring the Ukrainians to sit down and negotiate. The Ukrainians have no incentive to negotiate. Vladimir Putin is not interested in negotiating either. And after Boucher after the atrocities that we've seen around Kiev. Why should they. So right now you know Europe really really wants to negotiate and get back to business and go back to the old ways of doing things. The world has changed massively since February 24 since Putin went in and neither side is willing to negotiate the deals. The deal that you eventually see at the negotiating table is going to be one based on what happens this summer the spring and summer on the battlefield. Ukraine has to make major progress if it wants a real deal. Vladimir Putin is still not willing to talk to Zelinsky. You can't have a real negotiation if neither head of state will talk to each other. When you say real progress on the Ukrainian side are we talking about actually pushing the Russians out of the Donbas and even can potentially out of Crimea. Yes we are. So victory keeps changing. This is one of the interesting things that I'm watching David. The Ukrainians have defined victory differently. And as they've made progress the decree the definition of victory has become more expansive. And right now victory for Ukraine means retaking the dawn boss pushing the Russians out and also retaking Crimea. That is mighty ambitious but that's how they're defining it now. Okay. For our audience we are waiting now for President Biden who's about to step to the podium and speak up in Buffalo where there was a tragic shooting and actually is reaching the podium right now. So I'm gonna have to say goodbye. I'm sorry to Molina. Hi Harry. Thank you so much for the Atlantic Council. Who's President Biden. I just wanted to say thank you to the families for opening up your hearts to us and for letting us be with you today. So God bless you and thank you for allowing us to be with you. Majority Leader Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand Congressman Higgins and go. Thank you for taking my call. When I called. I never forget what she said. I said I would like to maybe come up if it's okay. She said this is a big screen. Come come. And I've been doing a heck of a job. Thank you. Thank you for your heart role as your head. Mayor Brown you mean you. You've been wonderful. Thank you. And I know this is a lot of fun. A vice presidential or presidential trip shows up. It's there's all kinds of paraphernalia and people I know it's not easy. I want to thank the law enforcement officers not just what they did in this crisis but for company. You and all the elected officials and law enforcement officers first responders and faith leaders that are here today. And I have come to stand with you and to the families. We've come to grieve with you. It's not the same but we know a little bit what it's like to lose a piece of your soul. There was a son and daughter husband wife mother a father. The feeling of having that as I said to some of you when we talk privately you feel like there is a black hole in your chest you're being sucked into and you're suffocating unable unable to breathe. That's what it felt like at least to us. And I'm sure some version of that feels that way to you. The anger the pain the depth of the loss that's so profound. You know we know it's hard to believe and you're probably not complete. But I can tell you now from our personal experience and many others who we've met the day is going to come. It will come when your loved one brings a smile. As you remember him or her as you remember her. You can bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. It takes a while for that to happen. Takes a while. Might take more than a season. But our prayer for you is that time comes sooner or later. But I promise you it will come as a nation. I say to the families we remember them. We were reading about them. Revisit a memorial where a show of love for them and you've all shown by the supermarket and Selassie Cheney. Sixty five year old brain cancer survivor churchgoer bingo player went to buy strawberries to make her favorite shortcake. A loving mother and a grandmother. Roberta Jury 32. Beloved daughter and sister moved back home to help take care of her brother after his bone marrow transplant. She went to buy groceries for dinner. A center of attention made everyone in the room laugh and smile when she walked in. Andre MacNeil ISE Emma Chandra McNeil 53 works at a restaurant. Want to buy his three year old son a birthday cake. His son Shery Ahn birthday. Ask him where's daddy. Katherine Mass Massive 72 a writer and an advocate who dressed up in costumes as schools and cut the grass in the park and helping local elections. The glue of the family and the community. Marcus Morris 52 School Bus 8. Want to buy snacks for weekly movie Night of the family survived by his wife and three children and a stepdaughter center of their world. Haywood Patterson 67 father church deacon fed the homeless and soup kitchen gave rise in the grocery store to neighbors who needed help putting food in the trunk of others. When he took his final breath. Aaron Soler 55 retired Buffalo police officer for three decades. Three decades loved electric cars. Hero gave his life to save others. On a Saturday afternoon. And had that man not from wearing that vest that he purchased bulletproof vest a lot of lives would have been saved. A beloved father and husband. Geraldine Talley 62 expert banker known for her warm gentle personality. Friend everybody devoted mother and grandmother. Ruth Whitfield 88. Beloved wife mother grandmother great grandmother sang in the church choir. A caretaker of her husband bringing him clean clothes cutting his hair holding his hand every day she visit him in the nursing home. Heart as big as a head. Pro young 77 a mother grandmother missionary of God. Public school teacher also ran a local food pantry. Love singing dancing at her family. And all three are injured. So year Goodman 20 shot in the neck. But fighting through it. Jennifer Warrington 50 Christopher Braden 55 03. With injuries on a long road to recovery. Individual alive. Love service and community. It speaks to the bigger story of who we are as Americans. A great nation because we're good people. Joel Weber I bring you this message from deep in our nation's soul in America. Evil will not win I promise you. Hate will not prevail in white supremacy will not have the last word. For the evil. Did come the buffalo. It's coming all too many places. Manifest in gunmen who massacred innocent people in the name of hateful and perverse ideology rooted in fear and racism. It's taken so much. Ten lives cut short in a grocery store. Three other wounds. Three or three other wounded by a hate filled individual quadrant 200 miles from Binghamton and then right at range to carry out a murderous racist rampage that he would live stream live streamed to the world. What happened here is simple straightforward terrorism. Terrorism domestic terrorism. Violence inflicted in the service of hate. And the vicious thirst for power. That defines one group of people. Being inherently inferior to any other group. I hate that through the media and politics. The Internet has radicalized angry elite lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced. That's the word replaced. By the other. By people who don't look like them. And who are therefore in a perverse ideology that they possess and being fed lesser beads. I and all of you reject the lie. I call on all Americans to reject the line and I condemn those who spread the lie for power political gain and for profit. That's what it is. As we've now seen too many times the deadly destructive violence this ideology unleashes. For heard the chance you will not replace us in Charlottesville Virginia. I was going to run as a senator knows again for president. When I saw those people. Coming out of the woods are the fields in Virginia in Charlottesville carrying torches shouting You will not replace us a company by white supremacist and carry Nazi banners. That's what I said. No no. And I honest to God those who know me Chuck you know I wasn't gonna run for certain. I was going to be darned if I was going to let anyway. Get going. Look we're seeing the mass shootings in Charleston South Carolina El Paso Texas in Pittsburgh last year in Atlanta this week in Dallas Texas and now in Buffalo Buffalo New York. White supremacy is a poison it's a poison running through. Rarely is. Gliding through our body politic. It's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more. I mean no more. We need to say as clearly enforce as we can that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. Non. Clearly for us to not say that failure is saying that. There's gonna be complicity silence is complicity is complicity. We cannot remain silent. Our nation's strength has always come from the idea this can sound corny but think about it what's the idea of our nation. We're all children of God. Halts life liberty are universal goods. Gifts of God. We didn't get it from a governor. We got it from because we exist. We were called upon to defend them. The venom of the haters. And there weapons of war violence in the words and deeds that stalk our streets our stores our schools. This venom this violence cannot be the story of our time. We cannot allow that to happen. Look I'm not naive. I know tragedy will come again. It cannot be forever overcome. It cannot be fully understood either. But there are certain things we can do. We can't keep assault weapons off our streets. We've done it before. I didn't want to pass the crime bill last time and violence went down shootings went down. You can't prevent people from being radicalized to violence but we can't address the relentless exploitation of the Internet to recruit and mobilize terrorism. We just need to have the courage to do that to stand up. Look the American experiment in democracy. Is in a danger like it hasn't been in my lifetime. It's in danger. This our hate and fear being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America. But I don't understand American. To confront the ideology of hate requires caring about all people not making distinctions. Reverend the scripture. You see that we're all part of the Divine Love Thy Neighbor as thyself. That's the America I know the Junos. And most deserve the most we do. We look we're the most multiracial most dynamic nation in history the world. Now's the time for the people of all races from every background to speak up as a majority in American and reject white supremacy. These actions we've seen in these hate filled attacks represent the views of a hateful minority. We can't allow them to distort America. The real America. We can't allow them to destroy the soul of the nation. As President ISE states I traveled the world all the time and other nations ask me heads of state and other countries. I ask me what's going on. What in God's name happened on January 6th. What happened in Buffalo. What happened there. Ask. We have to refuse to live in a country where black people going about a weekly grocery shopping can be gunned down by weapons of war deployed in a racist cause. We have to refuse live in a country where fear and lies are packaged for power and for profit. It must all list in great cause of America. This is work requires all of us presidents politicians commentators citizens none of us can stay on the sidelines. We have to re resolve that here in Buffalo. That from the tragedy this tragedy will come. Hope and light and life. It has to. Not on our watch. The sacred cause. America will never bond never break never bend. An American we love the one we love will endure. Some of the families from your pain. When we find purpose. To live life worthy of the loved ones you lost. From him based on the 94 song was sung in my church. May he raise you up on Eagle's wings and bear you on the breath of dawn make you to shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand. That's my wish. We can do this if we resolve to do it if we take on the haters. Those who don't even care. It's just about profit in politics. The soul of the fallen. Rest in peace and rising glory. And may God guide the United States of America now and always to the families. My grandpop used to say when I walked out of his home in Scranton he'd say Joey spread the faith. My grandmother you know Joey. I mean he said keep the faith. My grandma. No Joey spread the faith. We're thinking of you. Hold on each other tightly. Stick together. You'll get through this and we'll make Buffalo in the United States a better place to live than it is today. We have been listening of course to President Joe Biden preceded there briefly by his wife Jill Biden the first lady as he speaks to the community in Buffalo after that tragic shooting killing 10 people wounding three. He said that he had come there to grieve with the families. He had just come as I understand from meeting with the families to try to console them. He said that it was terribly important that evil will not win that white supremacy will not have the last word. He said in fact white supremacy is a poison passing through the lifeblood of the public. He also condemned the so-called replacement theory that we're hearing about now a theory that as I understand it suggests that people are trying to replace the majority in the United States of America with people from the Third World countries and other places. He said that we have to condemn those who spread this lie for power for personal gain or for profit. And then at the end he tried to really bring the community and indeed perhaps the nation together and saying we have to resolve that from this tragedy will come hope and life. And he completely concluded then with the words of a hymn that he sang in his church so that as President Biden with Jill Biden going up to Buffalo New York to console the families and the community up there who've lost to 10 people to this terrible tragedy we turn now to Max Baucus. He's the former U.S. ambassador to China who earlier served as U.S. senator from Montana for 36 years. So Mr. Ambassador thank you so much for joining us. We were going to talk about China. I'm not sure it's appropriate now. I do want to go back over what we just heard from the president. You served in the ISE State Senate for 36 years. You saw during your time far too many incidents too similar to this. You actually after Sandy Hook I remember really spoke out and tried to form a commission. What is your reaction to what we've just seen and heard from the president. First it's very appropriate for the president to states so sensitively speak to a buffalo families aggrieved and to the state of New York into the nation and to the world. Second that's Joe Biden. That's the Joe Biden I know. I know no one more decent than he and no one who cares more about people than he. Another reaction frankly is that not too many years ago I guess it was a few back in the 80s. Our country is much less divided than it is today. In fact it was so under their so undivided that back then political candidates often didn't put on their campaign literature whether they're a Republican or a Democrat. And it didn't matter. In fact I remember back in the early eighties the rap on some candidates as well. Are you Republican or Democrat. Is it making a difference. That is it totally changes 180 now. Either Republicans or Democrats they don't listen to each other. I think that the press is correct in saying that we have to call out replacement theory in this race because racial hate. Clearly that's important. But we also have to be persisted in trying to address it. Words are going to be very powerful but deeds probably even more powerful. I think the president should call leaders together and really start doing something about this not just talk. Do is going to take a repetitive effort continual follow up meetings be taught media people. Top members of Congress maybe a entertainment people to stop this. I fear that otherwise they will see repeated Buffalo's Sandy Hook. So Dallas you name it. It seems to be almost a in becoming almost immune to it. I fear that we may need a crisis to finally stop this. I don't know where they're yet but maybe a buffalo's a tipping point close to a crisis. But we need action. The words are very important but they're not sufficient. One of things that's troubling I think to a lot of us is had so many we thought might be a tipping point. I remember hearing the words about Sandy Hook and I thought well this must be it. When these little children were slaughtered in their elementary school and yet it doesn't seem to happen. It give us a sense Mr. Ambassador of what sorts of things should be on the table. What sorts of things might make some progress. We often think about guns. That was the assault ban. That course came off. But it's not just about guns. Now it's not just about guns although when I was in the Senate I voted for the ban on the manufacture to assault rifles. I got it. I got my TED take it off here. Montana Bay's right thing to do. And I did it and and I survived. I think that a lot of the people who were following replacement theory are feeling dispossessed. They feel that nobody cares about them. They feel that Washington is too elite and they and they feel a deeper separation. So they're out of frustration lashing out. Racism is going to be a problem that states for as long as I'm alive I'm sure of that. But still we have to talk to those people in a way we actually are listening at tribalism bridges. I don't want to sound naive about this because some other side will try exploit that and say oh you're here you're just dumb that you are just just as bad as we thought you were. That's why we say those bad things about you. But we have to try to reach out in an honest way with some of these groups. And it takes a lot of work. A lot of work. It takes listening and really listening not just checking the box and finding some common cause because this is maybe a bold statement to make. But a lot of those people down deep there are pretty good people. That good feeling when they're terrorists and shooting people get a lot of people or not shooting are decent good Americans. And we have to recognize that it was terrible at Hillary Clinton years ago called the group we're all talking about deplorable as well. That was a big mistake. They're not deplorable. They're Americans. And we have to figure out some way to reach them at the same time speak out strongly against replacement theory and strongly against all that the racist actions that we saw in Buffalo. Mr. NASDAQ I wonder if there's one other point here. As you say a lot of people that we might disagree with strenuously are not bad people and we should never try to consider those that at the same time there are some people who have a mental illness. And we're seeing that increasingly across the country where there are some few people who really have a problem a psychological problem. Are we investing enough in mental health care. Is that part of the problem here. There are a lot of people walking around the streets that maybe shouldn't be. Probably not. I remember one very strong advocate for mental health was a Senator Domenici. He was terrific. And others have too. I think Senator Biden did reduce this and did the same. No we don't spend enough time on health mental health. It should be a major major focus. But we shouldn't let that be an excuse for not trying to reach out to other people who feel dispossessed and who are not mentally ill. They're good people and they live basically in rural America. They're not in the cities. They're basically rural America. And we have to find some way to at least listen. You have to agree at least listen. And when they see that we're actually listening there that's going to probably provide the next step for some progress. Mr. Messer I want to come back to where we started. And you said that you thought the president after doing what you thought was a very fine job of a buffalo should convene leaders around the country. You at one point with some others of your colleagues really advocated for a presidential commission. Is there a potential to have commission to sometimes those commissions as I understand it get around some of the partisan politics. It's Democrats and Republicans working together to solve a problem. Well I think a commission might make sense here but regrettably there are commissions and there are commissions and some are really good some not so good. Some are just excuses and some are an actor. To get the job done might make sense here. It depends upon who you put on the commission show that this is real. It's not just a check in the box kind of a thing. And it's got to be follow up. Covid. A little attention given to it is going to be well resourced and potentially give it to her by the president and by members of Congress who care. And most members of Congress really do care. Their veto showed as much unfortunately because they're worried about their reelections back home and they should stand up more too. There can be a lot more courage in Congress and then there is today. Max it's really great to talk with you as always. Thank you so much. And this very sober day. That's Max Baucus. He is former U.S. ambassador to China as well as for 36 years a senator from his home state of Montana. Coming up we're in turn to Covid. It is on the rise again. And we're going to talk with Dr. Laura Forman. She's chief of emergency medicine at Rhode Island's Kent Hospital. This is balance of power on Bloomberg television and on radio. This is BOVESPA Bloomberg Television and Radio. I'm David and we have some breaking news right now. The data according to Dow Jones that some data from the flight recorder on that China Eastern airline they've crashed over in China is indicating that was intentionally flown into the ground that it plummeted on purpose. Someone in the cockpit apparently fluid into the ground. The shares of Boeing are rising on the news. And we'll keep you up to date on this as it develops. In the meantime we turn to the subject of Covid Dr. Laura Forman chief of emergency medicine at Kent Hospital in Rhode Island is here with us now to give us an update on where we are with Covid. Thank you so much Doctor for being with us. Covid is rising again. There's little doubt about that. How bad is it. Up in Rhode Island. What are you seeing in the hospital. We're definitely starting to see it rise again David. You know cases are rising. Hospitalizations are rising. Just haven't been rising as quickly this time as they did in the last surge. But we're certainly feeling the beginnings of another surge here. And what what. As a man if he doesn't benefit himself how much of it is hospitalizations. How is it just cases. And dare I say how many is deaths. So far most of what we're seeing are cases and fewer hospitalizations proportionately than we have in other states. But we're certainly seeing a lot of them. We haven't seen a lot of deaths yet that haven't been said. Even the minor cases here sometimes are are pretty serious. You know people are out of work for weeks. People are still getting long called Covid. So even though hospitalizations aren't rising as quickly with this one it's still a pretty dangerous variance. What about the treatments we're told told about like DAX but I think is one of them from Pfizer. Are they effective. Some of them are effective for some people you know but none of us is a cure. And I think the danger with it is that people hear that there is treatment and they think once OK if I get it I'll just get treated I'll be OK. And that's not necessarily the case that we're moving in the right direction but we certainly don't have a cure. Does it have any effect on long Covid. We're hearing increasingly cases about long Covid in the terrible effects that that has. Is it likely the treatments if they're administered quickly might reduce the risk of long Covid. There's potential for it but I think it's really too early to know. The problem with this sort of trying to determine that in a pandemic is all of the science is still evolving. So I don't think we know that answer yet. And one of the questions we have is what's needs to be done in terms of national funding for Covid. As you know there have been proposals up on Capitol Hill. They haven't gone through yet for various reasons. I spoke yesterday with Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin about Covid rather. Here's what he had to say about the failure to enact that legislation. We went through the early stages of Covid where the president at that time was arguing that it was a hoax and he was going to go away on its own and such. And we saw a million Americans lose their lives as a result of it. Shame on us. If we can't get together on a bipartisan basis and pass the measures which we need to pass to promote vaccines and therapeutics to make sure that whatever comes next on Covid-19 we're ready. Dr. Forman give us a sense of from the hospital's point of view up there in Rhode Island what needs to be provided for. What are we short as we go into the fall. Because we hear about the possibility we'll be short on testing on vaccines and yes on treatments. I would invite anybody who doesn't want that bill to pass to come and work a day in Yahtzee see what it's actually like here on the frontline. We need all of that. We need staff. We need space. We need medication. You know we have enough right now. But but this this pandemic keeps going at the rate it's been. We're going to continue to need more funding. You know that Senator Durbin mentioned that there have been a million deaths here. And I think it's really important to notice that that in other comparable countries like Australia we would have if we had done what they have done in their government and in their culture we would have saved 900000 Americans with that. You know if we have more funding from the government we'll be able to save more lives. Let me ask another public health question if I could. Here in New York City they've not taken a high level of concern about Covid although the mayor said we're not going to require mass. We're just going to suggest and at this point are we getting to a point at least in some parts of the northeastern United States where we actually should be requiring masks again in indoor settings. I think we should. You know what we've seen so far in the pandemic is that we don't act early. We lose more lives. It's estimated that about half of the New Yorkers who died in the early days of the pandemic could have been saved if we just put the lockdown in one or two weeks earlier. And so I think the earlier we get these mass mandates in place the better they are. You know none of us like wearing a mask. It's not fun. It's not necessarily comfortable. But I liken it to wearing a seatbelt wearing a condom. You know it takes a little bit to get used to it's not necessarily comfortable. But in the long run you do it to protect yourself. You do it to protect other people and you do it to prevent the downstream effects. So you know do I like wearing a mask. I like being mandated to wear it now. But here's my minor discomfort. Worth it to save somebody else's life. Absolutely. And finally Doctor what about the vaccination situation up and Rhode on our people still getting vaccinated. We do still have some folks being vaccinated. I think we one of the other things that would be really helpful to have from the government is a really concerted push to to combat the misinformation that's out there about the vaccine and to get her vaccination rates up to where they need to be. OK. Thank you so much. Really great to have you with us once again. That's Dr. Laura Forman of Kent Hospital up in Rhode Island. Why don't you check out the balance of power newsletter on the terminal and online. Coming up balance of power is going to continue on Bloomberg Radio. And our second hour we're going talk to Sue Kim of the Rand Corporation on North Korea's battle with Covid. They're having for the first time the mission that they are having people infected with of what they call the fever. They aren't quite calling a Covid yet but they are in fact half people were infected and even dying at the same time they're refusing any vaccines from outside of the country blaming it on lower level officials in the country. We're going to talk about exactly what North Korea is facing and what they are doing about it. That's coming up in the second hour. BOVESPA. This is balance of power. I'm Bloomberg Television and on radio.