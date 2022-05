00:00

JOINING US IS POMAN LO OF REGAL HOTELS. CAN I ASK WHAT THE COMPELLING BUSINESS CASE IS FOR INVESTING IN THE METAVERSE? POMAN: SUSTAINABILITY AN EVENT -- SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION ARE AT THE HEART OF OUR DNA AND STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS. WELL BEFORE THE ESD TREND CAME PREVALENT, WE LAUNCHED THE FIRST CARBON NEUTRAL HOTEL IN 2010. METAVERSE TECHNOLOGIES WILL NOT ONLY DISRUPT EVERY FACET OF OUR DAILY LIVES, BUT CAN EMPOWER SOCIAL INCLUSIVITY AND AN ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE IMPACT AROUND THE WORLD. WE LAUNCHED METAGREEN TO FOSTER A MORE GREEN COMMUNITY AND FOSTER TRANSITION TO A NET ZERO FUTURE AND WE PARTNER WITH STRATEGIC PARTNERS WHO SHARE OUR VISION TO SAVE THE PLANET AND WE ARE COORDINATING PROGRESSIVE GREEN MOVEMENTS AND BEHAVIORAL CHANGES IN CONSUMERS IN THESE COMMUNITIES. HAIDI: IT SOUNDS LAUDABLE. CAN YOU GIVE ME AN EXAMPLE OF HOW THAT WOULD WORK? HOW DO YOU CREATE SUSTAINABILITY? HOW DO YOU D CARBONI -- D ECARBONIZE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD? POMAN: THE IDEA IS TO ENCOURAGE BEHAVIORAL CHANGES IN THE REAL WORLD AND METAVERSE. METAGREEN IS A FUTURISTIC UTOPIAN METROPOLIS FEATURING THE FIRST GREEN HOTEL WHERE YOU WILL EXPERIENCE NOVEL ONLINE TO OFF-LINE EXPERIENCES THAT YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE. WITH THIS PARTNERSHIP, WE ARE LEVERAGING OUR COMPETENCIES TO LEAD THE WAY AND SHOWCASE OUR VISION OF WHAT A CARBON NET ZERO HOTEL WILL LOOK LIKE IN 2050. SHERY: SO YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT BEHAVIORAL CHANGE AND MORE INFORMING THE PUBLIC RATHER THAN ACTUAL CHANGES IN THE WAY YOU OPERATE WHEN IT COMES TO SUSTAINABILITY? POMAN: EXACTLY. IT IS A VERY INNOVATIVE, PIONEERING DECARBONIZED MODEL. THAT IS WHY WE ARE BUILDING THIS ECOSYSTEM. WE CAN ' T DO IT ON OUR OWN. WE HAVE TO INSPIRE CHANGES. SHERY: HOW BIG IS THE LAND? HOW MUCH DO YOU PAY IN TERMS OF TOKENS ARE DOLLARS FOR THIS PARTNERSHIP? POMAN: WE CAN ' T DISCLOSE THE SIZE AT THIS POINT, BUT IT IS A MASSIVE PIECE OF LAND IN MEGACITY, BUT IT IS JUST THE BEGINNING. IT IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF THE YEAR AND IS THE FIRST GREEN METROPOLIS WITH SIX INTERACTIVE DISTRICTS. THERE WILL BE THE REGAL HOTELS GREEN HOTEL WHERE WE SHOWCASE SUSTAINABLE OPERATIONS. THERE WILL ALSO BE THE FIRST METAGREEN CONVENTION CENTER FOR ESD RELATED CONFERENCES TO SHOWCASE IMMERSIVE EVENTS. THERE WILL BE A SUSTAINABLE-THEMED MALL. HAIDI: ARE YOU -- SHERY: ARE YOU SEEING INTEREST FROM USERS? HOW ARE YOU GOING TO ATTRACT THEM? POMAN: WE AREN ' T LUNGING UNTIL THE FOURTH QUARTER. BUT IN TERMS OF INTEREST FROM STRATEGIC PARTNERS, WE HAVE RECEIVED OVERWHELMING SUPPORT. AND THIS IS VERY ENCOURAGING BECAUSE IT MEANS WE ALL SHARE THE VISION TO PROMOTE A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE. AND WE ARE JOINING HANDS TO DRIVE THAT TRANSITION TO NET ZERO. HAIDI: PART OF THE PLAN IS TO SELL HOUSING AND HOTEL UNITS ACROSS 100 NFT. HOW DOES THIS ADDRESS THE GOAL OF FINANCIAL INCLUSION? OR DOES IT JUST FADE INTO ANOTHER ASSET CLASS THAT IS SPECULATIVE? AND ARE YOU WORRIED WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE CRYPTO CRASH? POMAN: METAGREEN IS MEANT TO BE A GREEN ECOSYSTEM THAT WILL POSITIVELY HARNESS BLOCKCHAIN, NFT SENT TOKENIZATION TO POWER SOCIAL IMPACT. WE WILL INITIALLY SELLOFF 100 NFT ' S TO PROMOTE FINANCIAL INCLUSION IN THE MOST EXPENSIVE REAL ESTATE MARKET, HONG KONG. IN HONG KONG, OWNING REAL ESTATE IS ALMOST AN IMPOSSIBLE DREAM. TO OWN VIRTUAL REAL ESTATE, YOU CAN BUY SANDBOX, WHICH IS GOING FOR 10,000. WE WANT TO INTRODUCE RESIDENTIAL UNITS FOR SALE SO SOMEONE CAN OWN A MEGA ESTATE FOR THE FRACTION OF THE COST. WE ARE BULLISH ON THE LONG-TERM OF METAVERSE DEVELOPMENTS. THIS IS A GREAT WAY TO MAKE A LONG-TERM INVESTMENT WITH AN AMAZING UPSIDE. THERE ARE OTHER THINGS WE WILL OFFER SUCH AS NFT ART, DIGITAL JEWELRY AND FASHION. WE WILL BE FEATURING INNOVATIVE CROSSOVER COLLABORATIONS BETWEEN OUR RETAIL PARTNERS FOR CONCERTS , HOTEL ROOM DECORATIONS, CUSTOMIZED TRAVEL EXPERIENCES, YOU NAME IT. IN TERMS OF THE CRUNCH, WE ARE NOT ABOUT CREATING TRADING, WE ARE OFFERING VALUE -- SHERY: