00:00

Go back to I think it was 2012 and your post-mortem in the corp the corporation and finance where you talked about the near-death experience of 2008. How close are we to that now. When you look at the unique challenges every central bank happens including the work Bank of India. Ten days ago I will say how close are we to a two thousand twenty two near-death experience. Well every sort of episode is different of course. I think we are not as fearful of the banking sector this time because of substantially more capital in that sector. What is less known is what happens in the shadow banking system. The cryptos the finance companies the various funds and what has happened over the last 10 years is we've had very easy money. Very easy money means leverage. Very easy money means a dependence on liquidity and a dependence on being able to roll over stuff. And the big unknown is how many how much of the financial sector is is actually going to have problems as rates go up as rollovers become more difficult yesterday day before we saw that happening to stable coins. What else is waiting out there. Right. By now. Pay later. Yeah. What's so important here. Dr. Rajan is the University of Chicago's Intellectual Foundation and Leadership on the Breaking of Inflation by Paul Volcker. A few decades ago. I know history doesn't repeat. But what are the methods we need to do to break this inflation. Well Paul Volcker used a sledgehammer right. He essentially created a double dip recession in order to squeeze out inflation. We hope it doesn't come to that this time. Nevertheless I think the message from Volcker is as inflation gets legs as it picks up as it spreads and it spreads not just within the country across goods and services but across the world. You have to take strong medicine. And that means raising rates typically a percentage point or two above the prevailing inflation rate. And right now we are so far from it. Now the good news I think is when you look as in inflation expectations are low. The last few days they seem to have come down. That's an interesting development. People think the Fed is serious. The markets may not be perfectly right but they certainly think the Fed has a chance. Now you look at five year five year forward expectations. They had gone up to two and a half percent. They back down to two point three now. So there's something here suggesting the market believes the Fed is serious program. You're talking about the concern about financial stability as well as this belief and faith that the Fed can actually bring down inflation that they're actually going to go ahead and do that in some ways. Does the Fed get more conviction to go faster and more from the fact that the disruptions whether it's in the stable coin that you talk about whether it's the fact that we've seen massive amounts of pain in the big tech sector that we have not seen a wholesale financial market collapse in some of the shadow banking sector. Does that give the Fed more confidence that they can raise rates at the pace that they're planning to. I think it does. I also do think that you know the fact that the market was not reacting earlier in the year to anticipation that the Fed would do something certainly into late last year and early this year that was a source of concern. Everybody knew the Fed had to start raising rates. And you know you wanted some of the sort of horns behind the market to died down. Now that has happened. But as you said it hasn't resulted in the wholesale collapse. It has been you know steady declines. That's not a bad thing. Of course the Fed is where it doesn't want to cause a market collapse. And that you know if that does happen it may have to rethink a little bit its strategy. But certainly steady decline is not a bad thing for the Fed. Meanwhile the great Fed conundrum of 2022 is just how much growth has to come down in order to meet their goal of bringing down inflation. In light of some of the supply chain disruptions the supply side issues that have really caused this. Where do you weigh in on this as a former central banker as a former head of a central bank that had to make some of these hard decisions. Do you think it's worth it to curtail employment to potentially send the economy into a recession if that's what it takes to bring down inflation. Well there's two sources of concern. One is that inflationary expectations get more entrenched as you see higher inflation over a sustained period. And the second is that translates into workers demanding higher wages and you get the wage price spiral. Workers demanding higher wages causing higher inflation causing them to demand more. Now there are two ways to break this. One of course is to bring down inflation. So expectations come down. The other is to take some of the heat off the labor market to create some slack so that workers now say well maybe inflation has gone up but I'd rather prefer having my job than going out you know demanding a wage hike. And I think you can work on both. Now the the I think the possibility of having a soft landing is certainly one that has been talked about a lot. An increase in labor supply as Covid sort of fears come down. But importantly as immigration picks up and and floods the lower end with a few more people taking the heat off the labor market in that at that end and that can transmit upwards. But I think these are things that take time. I think the Fed has to act to show that it's serious and hope that these forces sort of kick in down the line and prevent that that that recession from necessarily happening. Very importantly here your book The Third Pillar was one of my books of the summer. You talked there about the elites of America leaving the community behind. Give us an update. I don't think it's that pretty is it. It isn't. And my big worry is that we've spent six trillion but a lot of it was income support and not so much on structural reforms that would strengthen the capacity of those communities that are disadvantaged that are falling behind their capacity to earn a stronger living to have strong institutions. Now I think we have a chance. I think with the increase in technology the ability to work from home that we've learned during the pandemic may be economic opportunity can spread more widely that people in skills services don't have to go into the big city everyday. They can stay in more remote places. They can fertilize those places with their capabilities with their incomes and you get a spreading of economic activity activity. But we have to work on this. We have to do far more. And I think if we do more it will reduce some of the divide that plagues not just the United States but almost every industrial country. We do have to build up elsewhere level up so to speak.