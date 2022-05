00:00

-- WITH US IS POOJA MALIK. WHAT IS YOUR GUIDING CRITERIA BUT NOW WHEN YOU WANT TO CHOOSE THE STOCKS THAT YOU WANT AS A STOCK PICKER? POOJA: IT IS AN UNCERTAIN TIME IN MARKETS FROM A FUNDAMENTAL STANDPOINT, POLICY STANDPOINT. WHEN WE ARE LOOKING FOR STOCKS NOW, WE ARE CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC BECAUSE WE WANT TO PROTECT DOWNSIDE AND WE ARE LOOKING FOR STOCKS THAT ARE NOT EXPOSED TO GLOBAL RISK LIKE GLOBAL RECESSION. WE ARE LOOKING FOR STOCKS IN EMERGING MARKETS THAT DON ' T HAVE A LOT OF VULNERABILITY TO A SLOWDOWN IN CHINA. THAT IS A BIG FACTOR. WE ARE LOOKING FOR STOCKS THAT HAVE COMPELLING VALUATIONS, POSITIVE FUNDAMENTALS, AND IMPROVING INVESTOR SENTIMENT. SHERY: ANY SECTORS YOU CAN TELL US ABOUT? POOJA: SECTORS THAT ARE DOMESTICALLY ORIENTED SECTORS. WE ARE LOOKING AT TELECOM CLOSELY. YOU CAN FIND A LOT OF TELECOM STOCKS THAT HAVE GOOD DIVIDENDS, YIELDS, RISING R.O.E. ' S. TELECOM HAS BEEN INTERESTING FOR US. WE ARE ALSO LOOKING AT INDUSTRIALS. WE ARE LOOKING AT COMPANIES WITH HIGHER DIVIDEND YIELDS. WHEN STOCK WE LOOKED AT IN MALAYSIA, THE DIVIDEND IS OVER 5%. VERY STRONG CASH FLOWS. THOSE ARE SOME POCKETS WITH THE DOWNSIDE IS LIMITED BUT THERE IS STILL UPSIDE. HAIDI: THERE ' S NOT A LOT OF LOVE FOR EMERGING MARKETS AT THE MOMENT. DO YOU SEE OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN THE ASIAN EMS EVEN IF MORE BROADLY WE ARE SEEING THIS AVOIDANCE BY INVESTORS? POOJA: WE ARE. ON YESTERDAY ' S SHOW, I THINK YOU HAD GUESTS TALKING ABOUT EM ' S. THAT IS AN OVERGENERALIZED VIEW. EMS PROBABLY IS HIDING A LOT OF DISPERSION. YOU DO NOT WANT A BROAD-BASED APPROACH AT THIS POINT. THE DISCUSSION IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY. WITH AN EM , THERE ARE SMALLER POCKETS, WHETHER IT IS SAUDI ARABIA, THE MIDDLE EAST, WHERE SOUTHEAST ASIA, INDONESIA, MALAYSIA, WHERE WE SEE A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES. THE BROAD-BASED APPROACH IN THE END IS PROBABLY NOT A GOOD ONE AT THIS POINT. HAIDI: HEALTH CARE CAN BE TRICKY DEPENDING WHICH PART OF YOUR CYCLE YOU ARE INVESTING IN. THAT IS ONE OF THE AREA HAS WHERE YOU ARE POSITIVE ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA. POOJA: WE ARE. WITHIN HEALTH CARE, WE ARE NOT LOOKING AT BIOTECH. THOSE STOCKS ARE STILL RISKY. THERE ' S A LOT OF POTENTIAL FOR BINARY OUTCOMES THERE. WE ARE LOOKING AT MEDICAL SERVICES. THE REASON THESE STOCKS ARE BENEFITING IS THE SOUTHEAST ASIAN ECONOMIES ARE RECOVERING FROM COVID AND PEOPLE ARE GOING BACK FOR ELECTIVE PROCEDURES AND SURGERIES THAT THEY HAD POSTPONED. COMING BACK TO THIS STORY, WHAT WE LOOK FOR? WE ARE LOOKING FOR POSITIVE FUNDAMENTALS AND POSITIVE SENTIMENT. WE THINK POSITIVE FUNDAMENTALS COME THROUGH. THIS IS ONE OF THE FEW SECTORS WHERE INVESTOR SENTIMENT IS POSITIVE AS WELL, MEANING WE ARE SEEING FOREIGNERS ALSO BE MORE POSITIVE ON THIS SECTOR. SHERY: HOW DOES THE BROADER EARNINGS OUTLOOK ACROSS ASIA COMPARE TO HOW SENTIMENT IS BEING PRICED IN? POOJA: THAT TWO ARE VERY CORRELATED. MARKETS THAT HAVE SEEN NEGATIVE EARNINGS, CHINA BE CASE IN POINT, HAS ALSO SEEN MASSIVE FOREIGN OUTFLOWS. MARKETS LIKE INDONESIA, BEING REVISED UPWARD, HAS HE FOREIGNERS BUY INTO THE MARKET. THE TWO ARE CORRELATED. IS SPENDING OVERDONE IN SOME PLACES AND SOME PLACES THE BUYING IS NOT FULLY AFFECTING THE STRENGTH OF EARNINGS.