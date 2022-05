00:00

CHINA IS HAVING A DRAG ON YOUR PERFORMANCE RECENTLY. WHAT DO YOU EXPECT TO SEE IN THE COUNTRY NOW THAT WE ARE EXPECTING NEW GAMING LICENSES TO BE ISSUED? PARKS > > WE WILL SEE ABOUT THAT. TRYING TO PROTECT HOW THAT ' S GOING TO WORK OUT IS NOT WHAT WE ' RE ABOUT. WE WANT TO SEE IS STRONG PERFORMANCE AND OUR LIVE GAMES. IN THAT SCORE, WE HAVE DONE TERRIFIC. WE HAD A GREAT QUARTER FOR CHINA DUNGEON AND FIGHTER AND WE ARE HAPPY WITH OUR LIVE OPERATIONS AND WE THINK IT ' S A TERRIFIC MARKET. > > WHEN CAN WE EXPECT THE MOBILE GAME TO LAUNCH IN CHINA? > > WE DON ' T HAVE ANY UPDATES, WE WILL SEE HOW IT GOES. THE MOBILE GAME LAUNCHED IN KOREA RECENTLY AND IT HAS BEEN DOING EXTREMELY WELL. WAY BEYOND OUR EXPECTATIONS. WHAT IS MOST GRATIFYING IS -- ABOUT HOW THE GAME IS DOING IS THE RETENTION NUMBERS HAVE BEEN VERY STRONG. PEOPLE KEEP COMING BACK. THEY ARE VOTING WITH THEIR FEET TO COME BACK AND PLAY MORE OF THE GAME. > > TELL US ABOUT THE SOUTH KOREAN -- SOUTH KOREAN MARKET. WHAT DO YOU CONTINUE TO SEE, THIS IS YOUR BIGGEST OPERATION. > > WE WERE FOUNDED IN SOUTH KOREA. WE THINK THAT THE MARKET IS GREAT AT LEAST FOR US. GAMES LIKE MAPLESTORY WHICH IS ONE OF OUR BIGGEST FRANCHISES, DUNGEON AND FIGHTER, SUDDEN ATTACK AND FIFA. THEY HAVE BEEN DOING WELL. WE EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE FOR Q2 AND THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR GOING FORWARD. WE ARE HAPPY ABOUT THAT. > > THESE RESULTS HAVE POSITIVE CONTRAST WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE TREND WE ARE SEEING ACROSS OTHER MOBILE TECH ENTERTAINMENT RELATED COMPANIES. ONE OF THE BIGGEST CATALYST FOR FUTURE GROWTH AND TO BE ABLE TO AVOID BEING CAUGHT UP IN THE SLOWDOWN? > > WE ARE IN THE BUSINESS OF GIVING A LOT OF VALUE FOR A SMALL AMOUNT OF MONEY THEN SCALING THAT BUSINESS TO TENS OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD. THAT BUSINESS MODEL HAS BEEN INCREDIBLY ROBUST IN TERMS OF DOWNTURNS. WE JOKE INTERNALLY THAT WE DO BEST IN RECESSIONS. IT ' S BECAUSE WE DO A LOT OF, STRUCTURED OURSELVES TO DELIVER A LOT OF VALUE FOR A SMALL AMOUNT OF MONEY FOR THE USER. WE CONSIDER OUR FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET, WE HAVE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS ON THE BALANCE SHEET AND WE GENERATE $1 BILLION PER YEAR IN CASH FLOW. WE ARE NOT AFFECTED BY THINGS LIKE TRADE AND SUPPLY CHAINS OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT. WE HAVE A VERY ROBUST BUSINESS IN ANY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. > > SPECULATIVE TECH AND NEWTEK OPPORTUNITIES LIKE THE METAVERSE OFFER A WORLD OF EXPANSION POSSIBILITIES. AS A BIG QUESTION AT THE MOMENT OVER THE ENTIRE ASSET CLASS. HOW MUCH CAUTION DO YOU APPROACH THESE INVESTMENTS AND ARE YOU POSITIVE ON THESE POSSIBILITIES? > > WE NEVER USE THE WORD METAVERSE ALTHOUGH YOU COULD ARGUE THAT NEXON WAS THE FIRST METAVERSE COMPANY. WE CRATED THE FIRST MMORPG 25 YEARS AGO IN KOREA. WE CRATED THE FIRST VIRTUAL CURRENCY IN A GAME CALLED QUIZ QUIZ HERE IN KOREA. WE CALL IT VIRTUAL WORLDS TO BE MORE SPECIFIC ABOUT THE TYPE OF ENTERTAINMENT WE ARE PROVIDING. WE THINK THAT BUSINESS IS STRONGER THAN EVER. THEN YOU BRING MOBILE INTO THE EQUATION AND YOU REALIZE MOBILE IS NOT SOME UNDERPOWERED DEVICE, IT IS A WORKSTATION IN YOUR POCKET. WHEN YOU REALIZE THE PROCESSING CAPABILITY, IT ' S INCREDIBLY STRONG. IT ' S STRONGER THAN AN XBOX AND THE NETWORKING LAYER IS STRONG. PRETTY MUCH EVERYBODY HAS A HIGH-END MOBILE DEVICE IN THEIR POCKETS THESE DAYS. TENS OF BILLIONS OF USERS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD. WE THINK THAT BODES VERY WELL FOR THE FUTURE OF OUR BUSINESS AND BUSINESSES LIKE IT. > > HOW DO YOU REACH THOSE USERS BEYOND YOUR CORE MARKET? ARE YOU LOOKING AT MORE PARTNERSHIP? > > WE HAVE BEEN DEVELOPING GAMES AROUND THE WORLD. WE ARE VERY EXCITED SOME OF OUR NEW PRODUCTS COMING OUT FROM OUR STUDIO IN STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN CALLED EMBARQ STUDIOS. WE ARE EXCITED ABOUT THE LAUNCH OF THAT AND THEY WILL BE ON MULTIPLE DIFFERENT PLATFORMS. FOR THE PRODUCTS WE BRING OUT OF THE VARIOUS STUDIOS AROUND THE WORLD. WE THINK THAT EACH OF THESE DIFFERENT PRODUCTS IT ' S JUST A WINDOW INTO A VIRTUAL WORLD RENDERED IN THE CLOUD AND IT DELIVERED TO THE INTERNET. AGAIN, EVERYBODY HAS ACCESS TO THESE DEVICES NOW. IF YOU DELIVER A COMPELLING ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE THAT KEEPS PEOPLE COMING BACK AND YOU ARE CAREFUL TO NOT OVERCHARGE FOR THAT, YOU GIVE A LOT OF VALUE FOR MONEY. WE THINK WE WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE A VERY LARGE AUDIENCE FOR THAT THEN WE WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE TO SCALE THAT FOR A LONG TIME. > > THE PEOPLE KEEP COMING BACK EVEN WITH THE COVID RESTRICTIONS BEING DROPPED? IN SOUTH KOREA, THEY STOPPED USING OUTDOOR MASKS. > > YES. THE COVID RESTRICTIONS ARE REALLY A DISTRACTION. IF YOU HAVE A FUNDAMENTAL BUSINESS OF BRINGING VALUE TO CUSTOMERS OVER TIME, THEY WILL KEEP COMING BACK. IT HAS BEEN OUR EXPERIENCE ANECDOTALLY. ALSO IN LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS