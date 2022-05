00:00

JOINING US NOW IS JOYCE CHANG OF JP MORGAN. WHAT DO WE NEED TO SEE BEFORE ' S COME DOWN A BIT? > > INFLATION IN THE U.S. COULD BE CLOSE TO PEEKING, BUT IT HAS BEEN GOING UP AND THE REST OF THE WORLD. THE QUESTION IS, WHERE DOES THIS LEVEL? WE ARE SEEING THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES ON THE SUPPLY SIDE FOR THE WAGE INFLATION AND ALSO THE COMMODITY SIDE. EVEN IF WE HAVE SEEN THE PEAK, THE FED WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE TO MOVE WE THINK IT ' S 50 BASIS POINTS FOR THE NEXT TWO MEETINGS. 25 BASIS POINTS AFTER THAT UNTIL YOU GET TO 3% OR 3.25% NEXT YEAR. I THINK VOLATILITY WILL STAY WITH US AND THERE IS STILL THE GROWTH CONCERNS WELL. IN EUROPE AND IN CHINA. > > SOME OF THE OUTLIERS WHEN IT COMES TO MONETARY POLICY DIVERSIONS ARE THE PBOC AND THE BANK OF JAPAN. WHAT DO YOU SEE WITHIN THOSE MARKETS? IT ' S DIFFICULT WHEN IT COMES TO CHINA. THERE ' S A LOT TO LOOK AT IN THOSE AREAS. > > LOOKING THAT CHINA, IT ' S REALLY ABOUT THE GROWTH STORY. THE OMICRON LOCKDOWN. WE HAVE JUST TAKEN DOWN OUR CHINA FORECAST TO 4.3%. IT ' S ABOUT OMICRON IN CHINA RIGHT NOW. THE VALUATIONS ARE GETTING MORE ATTRACTIVE ACROSS THE BOARD, BUT WE COULD SEE THIS VOLATILITY STAY WITH US FOR SOME TIME. > > VALUATION HAS BEEN ATTRACTIVE ESPECIALLY IN THE ENERGY SECTOR. A LOT OF THE BUYING IN THAT SPACE, COULD WE STILL FIND SOME OPPORTUNITY? PARKS I THINK YOU WILL STILL SEE OPPORTUNITIES ON THE COMMODITY SIDE. WE DO SEE OIL REMAINING HIGH. PERHAPS GOING ALL THE WAY UP TO 120. WE HAVE RULED OUT WORST-CASE SCENARIOS, BECAUSE A LOT OF THIS RUSSIAN OIL WILL GET REROUTED. NON-OPEC PRODUCERS WILL COME ONLINE. YOU HAVE TO MEMBER THAT THE ENERGY STILL DOES HAVE AN UPSIDE. IT IS ONLY 3% OF THE WAITING IN THE INDEX. SMALL ENERGY HOLDINGS COMPARED TO THE LAST CYCLE WHERE IT WAS A 12% RATING. I THINK THE COMMODITIES WHICH A BEEN ONE OF OUR CONSISTENT RECOMMENDATIONS IT STILL A GOOD PLACE TO BE. > > HOW ABOUT THE RISING COMMODITY PRICES, HOW MUCH DOES IT IMPACT WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE, GROWTH SPACE? RIGHT NOW WHETHER IT ' S IN CRYPTO OR TRADITIONAL ASSETS IN TRADING ON WALL STREET, A LITTLE BIT OF PANIC SEEMS TO HAVE SET IN. IS THAT WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN MAINSTREET AS WELL? > > WE ARE NOT SEEING THAT IN MAINSTREET IN THE U.S.. WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS THIS DIVERSIONS BETWEEN THE CONSUMER NUMBERS AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE. THE CONFIDENCE INDEX HAS GONE DOWN. IF YOU LOOK AT THE CONSUMER BALANCE SHEET, EXCESS SAVINGS OF $2.5 TRILLION. CONSUMER SPENDING THAT IS RELATIVELY STRONG AS WELL. IT ' S THE DISTINCTION BETWEEN CONFIDENCE AND WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE ACTUAL BEHAVIOR. WE HAVE SEEN CONSUMER SPENDING GO UP 2.4%. I THINK WE ARE FAR AWAY FROM RECESSION IN THE U.S.. THE RISK IS BEING PRICED IN. LIQUIDITY IS A PROBLEM IN THIS MARKET. IT DOESN ' T TAKE MUCH TO MOVE THE MARKET. HAIDI: A SIMILAR SET OF CHALLENGES FOR THESE BANKS, INFLATION, WHAT TO DO ABOUT RATES WITHOUT CAUSING RECESSIONARY CONDITIONS. IN TERMS OF COMMUNICATION, DO YOU THINK ONE OF THEM HAS DONE BETTER THAN OTHERS WESTMARK > > THE MESSAGE IS YOU NEED TO MOVE AS EXPLICITLY AS POSSIBLE. CENTRAL BANKS TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY. THEY ARE PREPARED TO MOVE INTO RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY IF THEY NEED TO DO THAT. THEY ARE LOOKING AT THE REAL ECONOMY AND I DON ' T THINK THEY ARE IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE MARKETS. THAT ' S ONE REASON WHY YOU WILL CONTINUE TO SEE CHOPPINESS. MEMBER, WE ALSO HAVE QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING. WE THINK THE QUANTITATIVE