Last time we spoke with two months ago you were cautious then I know about a month back. You've turned largely constructive. How do you feel about equities right now. I mean right now the sell off has been driven by investor sentiments. And if we look at the PMI figures we look at the outlook and the deterioration or deceleration of global growth in violence and obviously on U.S. Fed outlook. We think the market selloff has been overdone. We think the sell off is purely driven by a lot of pessimism. But if we monitor the pessimism how fire spend in the United States which is the center of the sell off. Oh we saw that. A real investor investor indicator a central indicator suggesting that they have never been more bearish in aloft twelve years and which typically unless you get a recession happening imminently. We do typically get a rebound here in China whilst we still have the debates about how so-called the policy impacts economic outlook. But what we are seeing is the number of cases falling. The number of US cities best in lock down has been falling from a peak in early April from 40 cities to now 31 cities. You know there's no magic crystal ball to say OK we'll be done in the next month or two. But the developments so far despite the lockdown have been increasing even in Beijing the last couple of days. We are seeing good signs that we could by the end of June be on a path of unwinding lockdowns day after. And the economic outlook and a current trajectory is that the majority of the downside would happen in this quarter. But for the second half of this year if our base case scenario you're anticipating that the lockdown could begin to guess exits for the second half of the year that recovery starts to take place. And then we also self which markets B when the lockdown trying to unwind. So we are still optimistic. We think it's oversold. We think there is some room for some recovery right now. OK. And what gives you that degree of confidence that the base case should be that from June. You know things are going to reopen. And how do you define lockdowns by the way. OK. Well right now about less than 20 percent of the economy is locked out. You can't by percent of GDP. The cities are locked down. These 41 cities we are looking at somewhere close to trough 15 percent of China's GDP. OK. We look at that. If I'm a retail sales prospect perspective that's less than 20 percent and 18 percent. We look at this from an export perspective that's less than 20 percent. Yes there would be some disruption. And then we ask yourself what is the scenario where lockdown would continue. What's the possibility if you lock down a city like this for I guess four weeks or eight weeks or trophy weeks is it not going to contain the virus. How is that possible that it would not contain some level of the spread of the virus. Right. So you know if we answer questions the number around. OK. Well Ashley it is gonna have a good impact. It happened. It worked in Sangin. It managed bring cases down in Shanghai and it will likely do so for the same in Beijing and Beijing numbers. All right. One hundred. So we do write that novel. Side of song is probably also unlikely. But Shanghai is still in effect locked down though even if cases have come down. Well what I'm trying to get to is when you look at these markets that are really trying to figure out. I think there's no debate when it comes to the economy the impact there. Let's make that clear when it comes to the market. People are trying to figure out can this market rally sustainably Jack as long as this Covid policies in place. And what are you telling your clients. The answer to the question. Well our viewers of the market first start with the rebound. But secondly we will need that recovery or at least a stabilization of the global equity markets. And what needs to happen now is some stabilization in bond yields some stabilization to be off the Fed outlook to be fully priced. And when we look at the situation in terms of global liquidity and monetary market policy the Fed outlook is pretty much faked. End of the 50 basis point hike in the next meeting. In a NIKKEI meeting. IBEX the 25 basis point offset expected. And then now the ECB have became more hawkish. And we do anticipate them to start hiking in July and thereafter and taking interest rate by the end of next year to 1 1 2 5 cents. And there's a lot in the price. And secondly what we need to see is some stabilization in bond yields in the near-term. We think Treasury yields will be stabilizing around a friction area for now. But by the end of the year we do see it rising to us to three point three cents. And in this path as markets become I guess more used to a stabilized treasury yields in late tipoff this year. We think equity market will be more stabilized. And there are we will see a more optimistic China outlook. And that obviously for the second part what would depends on the stabilization of the Chinese economy and also the stabilization of the yuan which we think could take place up on the 7 mark. OK. In fact your point there Jack. We just hit six point eight on the on shore. You on. You think we will be on seven. And how do you hedge up. Because hedging seems a bit expensive at this point. Yeah. Oh right now. I mean we have the euro already down 5 6 percent destroy. If we look at the factors driving it and it's really been a fabulous story. The dollar strength has been driving most currencies lower and the U.N. was not spared. And the PDC law just last month decided okay given the export expo hits that date will likely be experiencing in April May and June time. And given the risk of some outflow that's happening that's driving some renminbi weakness. We think that PBS is more open minded for some two way volatility and the renminbi. But going forward the key driver to the renminbi is really to do the dollar strength. And we look at dollar strength right now. I mean is anyone really going to be chasing at this moment the dollar strength of that. The I guess some things some 15 percent rally in the last one year and we think we are due for some consolidation soon. I don't think at this round that the renminbi would break the 7 mark. We would like to see some two way flow and to rate trading once we reached I guess next few days and then thereafter after the rebound we do recommend that you take advantage of that rebound and start hedging the renminbi because looking beyond the funds right. The current account surplus in China is likely going to start the August eroding slightly given it hit a record high in the first quarter. At the end of last year. And that's driven by you know Western consumer switching from goods demand to services demand as people lift off Covid. And secondly if we look at the inflows of foreign market note the bond market rebalancing of global sovereign bond indices is coming closer to an end in a year's time. And they're off. The inflow for Chinese fund would begin to slow and that will leave us with less support into the capital inflow for the renminbi. And we think at that point the renminbi doesn't need to be at the expensive end of the currency basket. They can allow it to come back to neutral and normal. So we think at that point A women B will be true for more downside. OK Jack what I'm hearing from you is longer term things are gonna be OK. The question really is what I do with this next one or two months. And for investors if I have cash right now what do I do with that. Do I sit in that cash or do I. Or do I deployed in this market. Okay. Well first on equities why we are overweight U.S. and China equities. And we do think at this point in time sentiments too pessimistic. And we do see opportunity for investors to participate in the Hong Kong China equity markets. And this one to two moms we could see some stabilization in sentiment and therefore some rebound. And remember we are looking at an approved where the PRC and a central 40s are likely going to be announcing further stimulus to the economy targeting the M E targeting infrastructure. And there are sectors that would directly benefit in this environment. And secondly whilst the Internet stocks have been I guess falling in the last one a long cycle the equity markets. But what's likely to happen is you know with the zero Covid lockdowns happening there will be some added momentum in terms of being biased to the work from home pull at the I guess Internet platform for the short term. And secondly we are waiting for further announcements from the government in terms of details of how they are likely going to polls are working to crack down. And we also heard that on the China is beginning to give way to the US regulator to allow some companies to disclose data and audits. And we think that's all positive news for China equities for investors in the near-term.