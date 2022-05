00:00

Just wanted to start with one topper for all of you. President Biden has directed the administration to work urgently to ensure that infant formula is safe and available for families across the country. During the Abbott Nutrition Voluntary recall this has been this is work that's been underway for months. Today President Biden spoke with retailers and manufacturers including the CEOs of Wal-Mart Target Reckitt and Gerber to call on them to do more to help families purchase infant formula. He discussed Reckitt and Gervase efforts to increase production which had made up for the loss of production by at it and asked them to identify other ways the administration can help them. On top of the actions being announced today the conversation with the CEOs of Wal-Mart and Target focused on how they are working to stock shelves including in rural areas and any regional disparities they are seeing. And the president asked what more his team can do to help move products and get more product to those communities. When will parents be able to get the formula they need. What is your best sense of when store shelves will be stopped. Well I think it's also important to note that the reason we're here is because the FDA took a step to ensure that babies were taking safe formula. There were babies who died from taking this formula so they were doing their jobs. We have been working. This administration has been working for weeks now to address in anticipation of where we thought there could be shortages. We have also seen an increase over the last four weeks of supply available which hasn't been an increase over the four weeks prior to the recall. That is a good sign. But obviously the steps the president took today are an acknowledgement and a recognition that more needs to be done that we do not want parents mothers families out there to be stressed and worried about feeding their babies. That is why the president today had conversations with the CEOs of Wal-Mart and Target why he had conversations with Reckitt and Gerber about efforts to increase production. Why we're taking steps to ensure that we are making. We are making quick dollars available to a range of other supply. So we're working. We're seeing increases over the last couple of weeks. More needs to be done. We're going to cut every element of red tape we can cut. We're going to work with manufacturers. We're going to import more to expedite this as quickly as possible.