Here's a bit of a surprise. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has announced the new president of the bank will be Lorie Logan. She is currently the head of the markets group at the New York Federal Reserve. She will represent the 11th Federal Reserve District on the Open Market Committee and have a vote starting in two thousand and twenty three. So the Dallas Fed replacing Rob Kaplan who resigned earlier this year after questions about his trading during the time the Fed was making monetary policy arose. And it appears they have gone to the New York Fed to pick up Laurie Logan. She's a vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and she leads the market operations group and has been there since 2012. She is overseeing the policy implementation role in the New York Fed and the fiscal services. And they run the division that does monetary policy puts monetary policy into practice at the Fed. She's already working with the Fed on the Bank for International Settlements. And so she's going to step into a role she is somewhat familiar with. She's been according to the Dallas Fed successful leader of the markets group and the New York Fed and her deep financial markets background and expertise in monetary policy and the financial system make her well qualified to contribute in a meaningful way to monetary policy issues of the FOMC. So I'm just looking here. She will begin her role as president of the Dallas Fed on August 22nd of 2000 and 22. So she will miss the June and July meetings. The first time that she will take part in a at an actual meeting will be September 21st. But maybe we'll see her at Jackson Hole. Well let's zoom out for a second to put this into context. We know Rob Kaplan had left October 21st I want to say 20 22. A lot of that coming off of the speculation around his trading which did of course he did say didn't meet some of the bank compliance. But at the end of the day what does this do from a policy perspective. It still leaves Robert Kaplan and get Laura Logan. It probably isn't going to change a whole lot. We were talking earlier about who's a hawk and dove and they're kind of all hawks at this point. The question is is Laurie Logan's leanings. We don't really know a lot about her monetary policy views because she's been on the technical side for the Fed. But is she comes into a situation where the inflation rate is at eight point two percent on the CPI. We saw today she's going to probably lean hawkish. Now again she won't vote until 2023 but the Fed will still be raising interest rates probably in 2023.