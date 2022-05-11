China Inflation Beats Forecasts as Lockdowns Roil Supplies
China's consumer prices rose again in April, and factory gate prices climbed more than expected. Consumer-price growth accelerated to 2.1% from 1.5% in the previous month. The producer price index rose 8% from a year earlier, above the median estimate of a 7.8% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Jian Chang, chief China economist at Barclays Asia Pacific, discusses what the latest figures say about the outlook for the economy and policies on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." (Source: Bloomberg)