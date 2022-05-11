China Inflation Beats Forecasts as Lockdowns Roil Supplies

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Two-point-one percent and eight percent. Your first thoughts hearing those numbers. Yeah I think we've seen two months in the role that CPI inflation can mean higher than market expectation. Well CPI also slow the actually eased the slower than expected. So clearly this I think the evidence is that global energy shock and also to some ease tend to soothe the shock surprise shock and on the back of the Russia Ukraine war. And he's also having an impact on Chinese inflation. Prince. Does this continue. I mean do we have information now to determine what the trend might look like. Because if this gets hotter Jen Chong that might disrupt what authorities need to do in terms of providing more support to this economy that needs it. I think the Chinese central bank have already paid attention to the inflationary pressure and we actually took how to keep your see rate cuts. Two months ago and you'll hear. You'll see. Governor you said last months that the primary goal for a Chinese central bank is to maintain price stability amid high inflationary pressure. And so we also saw a modest to far has delivered months ago. So I think all this suggests that this Chinese central bank has been watching closely the inflationary pressures or the stagflation reshot from that coming from the energy on the back of a number of other concerns capital outflow and disappearing rate differential. And also obviously currency depreciation. I mean capital. Yeah. Okay. Just your thoughts right now on the state of this economy. We had a PMI numbers and we're just moving up into the activity numbers. Just give us a sense of what you are to expect from this sort of next few weeks of data that are due out. Yeah I think clearly we saw broad based slowdown in the PMI. You two will be hit hard and there is the possibility for a quarter on quarter contraction because of the prolonged the lockdown in the major a number of major cities namely Shanghai and also to some extend to Beijing although the rest of the country overall army from the severity of the crime wave has eased in recent weeks. But that being said the high frequency tracking that we've been looking at we have had a home sales are contracting towards a 60 percent year on year fall in the first week of May. And we also have I think trucking services fairly improved since the bottom meeting in April. So and auto sales obviously contracting also a 30 40 percent year. So all of these. The point to I think the persistent and repeated locked up had a severe impact to both consumption services activity as well as to domestic production. Not to say we had a weak export number or just released two days ago. So are you sticking them with the assumption that you've made a few months ago that know Beijing will stick to its Covid containment strategy at least up until the party Congress. Thank you. Indeed. We actually had a recent review and we've been tracking a closely the Chinese government's coded even strategy evolution over the past months. We saw some fine tuning shorten quarantine days for overseas travellers. But broadly speaking we do not expect that this the approach and the Covid to the quicker lockdown. And although somewhat more targeted to to be changed through party Congress later this year although I think the a success criteria has changed the government has focusing on community level clearance rather than absolute zero. Corbett. OK. And the best case scenario for the economy given that scenario would be what. I think the best case scenario would be the current wave of army crawl could kind of ease and be put under control and we want to have another wave in the second half of the year which obviously when I especially spoke to global investors it looks very unlikely. So I think the general base case could be a really a new normal of repeated and repeated army crawl wave in multiple cities and was multiple lockdowns and somewhat also persistent disruptions occurring in the second half of the year. So where then apart from what we know already would be a almost a very strong fiscal push apart from that gen child. Where do you think growth can come from. Indeed I think we have you know the property downturn yet to show a turnaround and consumption services will be way down is locked down. And also I think infrastructure investment is really the more legitimate lever that can be pulled by the Chinese government and which was also what they have been focusing on with the present. She pledges all out efforts to force infrastructure construction. I think that's really where we are expecting to see more activities on the ground after the Covid situation. E. OK. And in terms of no one really talks about this part of it in terms of the ability to execute that amidst various community level lockdowns would there be an issue in your view in terms of them being able to carry out those infrastructure plans. I think clearly there haven't been. You know we had used to we have been taking a conservative view on investor to previously because of the efficacy issue because of the implementation on the ground. So there will clearly be challenges on that front. So that's that's that's the reason why we saw the past three years. Infrastructure investment in China which is 3 percent despite actually repeated efforts from Premier Li say to call for more more more investment. So there's the will will be some constraints on the back office locked down. But I think so far the Chinese government and I think also a large portion of these people still believe this zero comedy strategy is executed quickly and swiftly and effectively enough and they can still beat army pricing. That's the assumption. So we will see how that may be playing out in the second half of the year which I think is probably less talked about in the investment community for now with a lot of focus mostly on Q2.