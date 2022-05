00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Any more insight on what's going to happen with Sony. Well absolutely. As you say this is watching his name very very closely to see whether we do get his first possible default from sooner. And as you mentioned it's the fourth largest by snails. And so not only the other host of larger developers was really hit by this wave of strength and the property crisis. It's one of those names that at one point investors really thought was too big to fail wouldn't be allowed to sort of fail in a comprehensive way. And that's really what investors are looking at very very closely. I think if we do see a substantial failure at doing that that would be a very important marker that even these firms that are you know will once sort of bastions of the property market are still under enormous pressure. The other thing to watch out with Satya Nadella forces today we have this coupon payments coming the end of the grace period and about 30 million dollars for a snack is also already missed. The initial deadlines on three other coupons according to bond holders. So there is this flurry of payments initially. Look perhaps it should not be just using those grace periods but of course if we do get into a default situation that will risk cross defaulting on the other bond and may precipitate some kind of much broader restructure. And if we do see that type of restructure at a firm like that it will sort of draw up more questions for other similar names. Seems like Sherman Van could have also faced some stress. Yeah. You talk about some of these other players and of course every ground that continues to be a concern too. What are we seeing when it comes to the pressures on those bonds. Well I think when we look at the sort of distressed and defaulted names such as as ever grand bond prices really are still quite under significant amount of pressure really reflecting that concern that although a lot of investors came in quite bullish thinking that there was an opportunity here with with the defaults and actually prospects and really sort of lagged. And that's particularly made worse of course because of all of these knock downs in China. You know we really aren't able to move forward with a lot of the restructuring a lot of the meetings et cetera that just the pragmatics of what needs to happen to see a bond proposal. And as far as we know that's going to come at the end of July. But of course we are still continuing to watch whether everyone's able to proceed at a pace and then with the other developers that haven't yet defaulted. And I think along with doing that we are watching very very closely to see whether that stress ripples through. But of course you know the new factors of lockdowns and of a slowing economy already start to weigh. And what's more even though we are seeing the government kind of using infrastructure to help build and boost the economy these private developers are of course not playing a key role in that.