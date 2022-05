00:00

You buy the dip. You sell the rally. We're going to ask David Snedden head of technical analyst analysis over at Credit Suisse. David what do you do on a day like today. What are the technicals telling you. Good afternoon. Yes. Turnaround Tuesday and counter trend Tuesday as we would also sometimes sort of call it. I think our view is to sell that bounce still. It's the decline that we've had has been pretty impressive. We've seen a lot of momentum. The downside. We've taken out quite a lot of support levels and we've held a tactically a bearish view on the US equity market and we're still not at the bigger support levels we're looking for. So our view is at the moment you're clearly below falling short medium long term averages. You're making lower lows and lower highs. The momentum is fairly strongly negative and trending lower. So our view is this this is more of a temporary bounce. We don't see a huge amount in terms of just the sheer distance on the downside to where we see our next major support level at the moment. That's around 38 50 and where we see the whole bigger cluster of support levels come in. So our view is to sell into sort of a bounce or look for a bounce to fade and move down to there. But our base case is then really to be looking for some type of throw at that 38 50 area because at the moment what we've seen I think the equity market is it's not been a full across the board rollover. It's been this very much a cyclical growth tech led move rather than sort of all in move. Well let's talk about that. There's a lot of people questioning David whether or not yesterday was a major bottom whether it was capitulation whether it's something you can work with. I think you've already answered that question. But you're alluding to the second part of what we want to talk about which is what is happening internally within this market. As you say a lot of stocks didn't take part in yesterday's move lower and it was a big move lower but it was very selective. So where are we in the growth value debate. I think that sums up the market we're in and insists on. On a broader basis you know we think the market's been more in terms of the base case we've been looking for. Technically it's more of a bigger mean reverting range. And what we've had is is very much the sector and style driven themes that have taken place. And so far I think those things probably continue. If we look at things like the US growth to value ratio which has seen a sharp fall already we think that that thought is extended below some further significant levels which suggests that we do continue to see growth growth underperform further and this leads that the market lowest. And we still think real yields especially which is a key part of that story will continue to rise. But when we look at some of the classic defensive sectors and when we look at things like energy that's been talked about when we look at the value space. Yes they've come under pressure. But I think the key story there is purely from a technical perspective they are still holding some really really big support levels. And unless those levels were to break then then I think you know we are still looking at this fragmented theme of sector driven moves rather than a broader index move. And David we'll get to the other real yields and inflation in just a second. But I wanted to just talk a little bit more about growth. There's clearly going to be a difference between like Google and Apple and the politicians of the world or the revisions of the world. And I guess the question is when do you know it's time to buy these large cap growth stocks and tech that do make money that are huge that we're definitely not going to live without. So I mean we tend to forget that we don't actually look at sort of individual stocks. We focus more on the sector side and the things we would be looking for is now clearly signs of capitulation exhaustive news lower moves lower into major support levels that are not confirmed by momentum but also some more evidence of a peak in the real yield picture as well. I think that that's a key part of this with the growth and tech story. And our view is we're not there yet. We think there is more to go on that. But those are the type of things that we will be looking at and where they then align with where we think the major long term technical support levels come in. David let's talk a little bit about about what is happening with the inflation story the president's got to speak on a little bit later on. We also get the big number coming out tomorrow. A lot of people are watching what is happening in the bond markets and trying to judge where we go next there because the bond market is being whipped around just as much here. Real yields obviously are focused. But tell us what is happening from your perspective in break evens right now. Are we getting to peak inflation. Why it is peak. Where does inflation go next. What a break evens telling us about the trajectory we're looking at here. I think there is growing evidence from a tenant perspective that we are getting to peak inflation certainly in sort of the interim term. We've seen tenuous use inflationary Cubans essentially until we saw that this used to go on and as you were pretty much capped at the highs of the last 24 years. And now they started to come back below these levels and argue technically within 10 years inflation rankings have now actually put an a top on that break below 278 basis points. So we think the risk is lower for break evens. And then essentially that's been a bit of a base case for us for this year. Last year was all about the raising break even inflation story. And that gets rising nominal yields higher. This low yields not dramatically. I don't think we're seeing that. No I don't think we go dramatically low. I think what we do is the main I think from all sides were calling for a peak but not necessarily a big collapse. I think we're looking for a peak in them to be an elevated range. So around about 258 256. And the downside is probably the most we're looking at. And that then defines the lower end of a range that then allows essentially if we are seeing a peak in inflation break evens it makes it mechanically more difficult for nominal yields to rise dramatically further. But clearly then you just still have the risk the real yields continued to rise. And that's kind of the roadmap that we're looking at technically. Right. So less than an unreal yields there. So then what's the projection if you do have those inflation break evens rolling over. Yeah. So we think real yields I mean we're clearly getting a bit of a pause in the bond selloff in here. And normally yields are coming back as well as rewards coming back. We still think this is a temporary pause before yields rise again but it's going to be more given the inflation break even story more of a real yacht race. So we think tenure U.S. variables can still raise to 65 basis points. And that's essentially our ultimate signal of big resistance that we see on the upside. And that's when we look for the move to stall in terms of bond yields. We had a 321 326 target that was the 2018 high. We kind of view maybe we can overshoot to 343 45. That's a big area. But that for us certainly for this time that would kind of be it on the on the top side and the inflation break even story would kind of limit how much more bond yields nominal bond yields can rise from here.