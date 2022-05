00:00

DOCTOR, THANK YOU FOR BEING PATIENT AND WAITING HERE. IT ' S A VERY IMPORTANT TOPIC. FIRST OF ALL, YOU KNOW ABOUT THESE THINGS. WHAT YOU MAKE OF THE REPORTS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE AS THEY SEE MODELS THAT SUGGEST AS MANY AS 100 MILLION AMERICANS COULD GET COVID THIS FALL? DR. CANTOR: I THINK IT ' S A LITTLE STARTLING EVEN IF YOU ARE SOMEONE LIKE ME WHO FOLLOWS THE NUMBERS, SEES THE VARIETY OF PROJECTIONS, 100 MILLION CASES IS A LOT OF CASES. HOWEVER, WE KNOW WHAT WE NEED TO DO, WE NEED TO MAKE VACCINATIONS AFFORDABLE FOR PEOPLE SO WE WILL NEED MORE FUNDING FOR THAT. WE NEED TO MAKE SURE WE CLARIFY OUR MESSAGING ON BOOSTERS BECAUSE PEOPLE ' S IMMUNITY DOES WAYNE OVER TIME AND WE HAVE GOT TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ACCESS TO TESTING AND TREATMENT. I THINK THE PURPOSE OF RELEASING THOSE SOMEWHAT OVERWHELMING PROJECTIONS IS TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE THE KIND OF FUNDING SUPPORT THAT WE ARE GOING TO NEED FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO FADE -- FACE A POTENTIAL WAVE LATER ON IN THE YEAR. DAVID: THAT TAKES US DIRECTLY TO THE REQUEST PENDING FOR CONGRESS RIGHT NOW, WHICH HAS GOTTEN WHITTLED DOWN. I THINK IT IS AROUND $10 BILLION NOW. IF THEY DO NOT DO IT, WHAT DOES IT DO? DR. CANTOR: I THINK THE TRICKY PART IS FOR THOSE OF US WHO ARE LUCKY ENOUGH TO HAVE INSURANCE WHICH MAY COVER OUR BOOSTERS, OUR TESTS, AND TREATMENT, I THINK WHAT WE ALL NEED TO REALIZE IS WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. AND WHEN THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE UNINSURED AND UNABLE TO GET ACCESS TO THOSE SERVICES, WE JUST KEEP PASSING THE VIRUS TO EACH OTHER. THOSE OF US WHO ARE PRIVILEGED ENOUGH TO NOT HAVE TO WORRY PERSONALLY ABOUT ACCESS ON TO BE VERY BIG ADVOCATES TO MAKE SURE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE GOING TO TAKE CARE OF US WHEN WE GO IN FOR HEALTH CARE, ARE GOING TO BE IN TRADER JOE ' S AND OTHER GROCERY STORES, WE WANT TO MAKE SURE EVERYBODY IS PROTECTED. SO WE NEED THE MONEY OUT OF CONGRESS. I HEAR YOU SAYING THAT. ARE THERE OTHER THINGS WE COULD DO, INCLUDING THE PRIVATE SECTOR, IN ANTICIPATION, IF WE DO TAKE THIS NUMBER SERIOUSLY, AS MANY AS 100 MILLION PEOPLE. SHOULD WE GO BACK TO MASKS IN PUBLIC PLACES A LOT OF EMPLOYERS ARE BACKING UP A VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS. SHOULD WE RETHINK THOSE SORTS OF ISSUES WE KNOW HOW TO PREVENT TRANSMISSION OF THIS VIRUS, THOUGH IT IS FAIR TO REMIND PEOPLE THE VARIANTS WE ARE SEEING OUR MUCH MORE CONTAGIOUS THAN THE ORIGINAL VIRUS. FOR EMPLOYERS, I THINK IN ADDITION TO CONTINUING TO ENCOURAGE VACCINATION, ENCOURAGE MASKING WHEN RATES GO UP IN A GIVEN AREA, WE ALSO KNOW A LOT MORE ABOUT INDOOR AIR QUALITY THEN WE USE TO AND SO MAKING SURE THERE IS ADEQUATE VENTILATION IS ALSO A VERY IMPORTANT TOOL FOR REDUCING THIS PANDEMIC. DAVID: WHERE ARE WE ON VACCINATIONS, PARTICULARLY ASKING ABOUT SIX MONTHS TO SIX YEARS OLD? I THINK THE FDA WILL TAKE THAT UP NEXT MONTH. DR. KANTOR: MODERNA HAS FILED THEIR DATA FOR THOSE YOUNGEST KIDS AND THE VACCINE AND WE SHOULD BE GETTING DECISIONS ABOUT BOTH MODERNA AND PFIZER WAS COLLECTING ADDITIONAL DATA. I THINK WHAT WE NEED TO REMEMBER IS VACCINES ARE DOING A TREMENDOUS JOB AT KEEPING PEOPLE OUT OF THE HOSPITAL AND FROM DYING. ONE OF THE THINGS THAT HAS COME UP WITH THE CHILDREN ' S VACCINE IS IF WE JUST USE BREAKTHROUGH INFECTIONS AS THE METRIC, WE ARE FINDING THIS VIRUS IS JUST AHEAD OF US AND SO WE MIGHT HAVE A BREAKTHROUGH INFRACTION -- INFECTION BUT FOR THOSE UP-TO-DATE ON VACCINATIONS, BOOSTED IF WE ARE OF AN AIDE WE SHOULD BE, HAVING PRETTY MILD ILLNESS. DAVID: