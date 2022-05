00:00

I gasoline prices and diesel prices at record highs. Yes. Yet you have yet to ask Americans to consume less. Your train died. Have you ever thought your administration asking Americans to drive less to take public transport. Well if you ever raised a family like mine you don't have to tell them they're doing everything in their power to figure out how not to have to show up at the gas pump. The vast that's why for example one of the things are going to help a lot. It's going to take time because our infrastructure bill. The truth is they don't have that many options in terms of transportation around the country right now. If you live in the Northeast Carter you do if you're driving back and forth between Baltimore Washington New York etc. But you don't have many choices. You don't have a whole lot of choices to deal with other aspects of transportation in terms of local transportation. And so what happens is and unless they're electric we find themselves the cost of flying. You get buying a ticket on a plane cost more because of gas prices. So this is a process but it's a process that I've been consistent about wanting to lower prices for and shift to renewable energy. So we're not as dependent. My plan is already in motion. I led the world and other countries to join with us to coordinate the largest release of oil from our stockpiles of all the countries in history 240 million barrels to boost global supply. Here at home U.S. oil and gas production is approaching record levels. In fact we produce more oil domestically in my first year in office than my predecessor did in his first year to further drive down prices. My administration is allowing the state the sale of gasoline using homegrown biofuels biofuels this summer which wasn't allowed before and to reduce our dependence on foreign oil and reckless autocrats like Putin. I'm working with Congress to pass landmark investments to help build a clean energy future as well. From tax credits for businesses to produce renewable energy to tax credits for families to make their homes more energy efficient. I met with nearly a dozen CEOs of America's largest utility companies and they to a person told me that including Southern Company American Electric Power and 10 others they confirm that if we pass the investments I'm talking about will immediately lower families utility bills by as much as five hundred dollars a year according to one estimate.