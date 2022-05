00:00

You buy the dip pretty sell the rally. When I ask and a hon equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities. And that's the question by herself. Well you know we've been telling investors that on a year to day basis below 10 percent we would start looking for buying opportunities. But to really buy the rally we were more buying into weakness. The question always becomes what's a buy right. We're not looking for passive investing here. We're looking for parts of the market that are undervalued and has a little bit more of a longer term play. Originates with interest because it fitted really well with what Dave Sneddon was just talking about from from Credit Suisse talking about what is happening with break evens and a big day yesterday big move lower in break evens obviously we get inflation data coming up. The president's going to be talking about it a little bit later. You had a key line in the sand. You get below 275 on us 10 year break evens. You want to buy growth. Do I want to buy growth. Well we're starting to think about it now. So you're right. Break evens or inflation expectations on the 10 year U.S. Treasury yields have broken below two seventy five. And the reason why we drew that line in the sand we think about a two fifty two to seventy five range is indicating to us the market believes that the Fed is starting to have an impact on inflation. If they starting to balance the demand side of the equation so that it brings it more in line or balance with the supply side which has been wracked with supply chain issues. And in that kind of environment to us we think that's a little more friendly for the growth style. You've seen how much the growth side has underperformed and how much of that has been a repricing of valuations on that kind of style. So for us we always like to take that sort of contrarian view and look where do we get back in before everyone else does. So to be fair it's not the most low risk play but that's something that we always look for in the best opportunity where in growth I mean we're talking like big tech and we're talking to mean stocks. Are we talking consumer discretionary. Well to us that means stocks are probably a little too high. Price volatility for us something we've seen as a trend and we're not quite ready to go the other way on is a high price. Volatility has just really been a basket that's been unloved and we think that could really continue. But some part about risk appetite that suggests that there still may be some despite this aversion for high volatility is that when you look at that there's still a bit for valid factors for that cyclicality and that exposure to economic sensitivity. So when you put the two and two together that's something that tells us that there is some willingness to take risks but we wouldn't necessarily go as far as the mean stocks the tech side of the equation. Now you've seen a lot of tech has been beaten up and a lot of that big tech still remains high quality. I think high quality is a good feature to have as we get this late in the cycle. But I think really what we look at is we want growth at the right price. Let's talk about where inflation goes and how low it goes. Mr. Snedden was saying the break evens are going to come down but not that far. Let's call it two and a half and then they're going to kind of remain fairly anchored around that kind of a level. If that is the case does that change your thinking around where you want to go. If we do see Elevate as sort of inflation remaining reasonably elevated for quite quite a while do I really want to get into growth stocks and how can I make that call if I really actually don't know how far the Fed is gonna have to go in order to quell inflation back to Target. That's the big question guy is is the Fed falling behind. Are they on target. Are they going to have to accelerate later. These are the worries that really have shaken the markets in the last few days. I think for us the reason why we watch break evens is it's sort of the investors putting money where their mouth is to really express where they believe or how much impact they believe the feds are going to have on those inflation and bringing down inflation. So to us to see that break even on the 10 year stay within that two sixty two to seventy five range I think that's reasonable for going forward and in the medium term and perhaps for the next several months. And in that range we still would probably look to add to growth. That's what we're thinking about right now actually. And we're going to actually stay above the two seventy five. I think then that would indicate to us a little early to rotate into that growth style. So this kind of planning that we're doing kind of case scenarios we've been playing out in a different way of looking at it is the wide band that we've seen in the terminal rate from the Fed from many different guests. I mean you could look at any any research paper and you get 2 percent you get 8 percent. It's hard to know how to value equities when you have that kind of a spread of a terminal rate. That just means more volatility down the road. How do you hedge then. That's a great point. You mentioned the volatility down the road Alex because when you look at that VIX futures curve you're seeing that it's not just the spot levels on the VIX that's elevated the front. Few months are also up near current levels. So it looks like the market is prepared for volatility to remain a little bit higher. And something that we've projected coming into the year is more vol spikes more S & P pullbacks. One way to hedge that you can look at broad downside protection in the options market. A lot of investors and the market's been suggesting that actually downside skew is not too expensive on a historical basis. Another manner that you can approach this is to look at low volatility defensive sectors. Some of the traditional defenses we've seen that have done a bit better this year are the utility sectors reads Staples as well. But keep in mind that these kind of sectors can also struggle. And when you see these kind of inflation expectations come down. So to us that's why we're looking more of a opportunity in something where more valuation a little more time to break even story. So that's the kind of reason we're looking at the growth style right now. OK. And a final question. It kind of wraps it all up. A lot of people have got to cash. Is now the moment to be getting out of cash. When do you think that moment comes. You're kind of you sound like you're kind of getting close to pulling the trigger maybe. How close really are you. And if I'm sitting in cash right now. Do I want to be getting out of it. I think you want to be you know preparing and as you say sharpening your pencils here. Everyone knows what the inflation figures are seeing just sitting on cash could be you know it's a loss just because of inflation. So again that's why we've been telling investors start putting money to work below these levels on buying into weakness a little bit. But again where to buy. And I think growth might be our next pivot. We just want to see these break evens being able to show this trend below to seventy five just to be a little bit more than a day or so that we've seen so far. And I think that might be pushed to incrementally start looking into the style.