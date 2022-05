00:00

AS ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE AND DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE UNDER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH. WHAT YOU MAKE OF THE FACT WE DID NOT GET THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT? WAS THAT JUST US ANTICIPATING IT OR DID SOMETHING HAPPEN THAT HE DID NOT HAVE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE? GEN. KIMMITT: I THINK EVERYBODY WAS SURPRISED BY THE FACT THAT THE VLADIMIR PUTIN SPEECH WAS A NOTHING BURGER. EVERYBODY WAS EXPECTED TO HEAR HE WOULD DECLARE WAR, YOU WOULD INDEX THE DONBAS, HE WOULD MOBILIZE HIS FORCES. I THINK HE IS TAKING HIS STEADY APPROACH TO THIS WAR AND HOPES EUROPE WILL NEED GAS QUICKER THAN HE RUNS OUT OF TROOPS. DAVID: HOW IS HE DOING ON RUNNING OUT OF TROOPS? DO WE HAVE ANY SENSE OF WHAT IS GOING ON IN EASTERN UKRAINE. THE MARCH TOWARDS EVE -- TOWARDS KYIV DID NOT WORK NOW HE IS TRYING A DOUBLE ENVELOPMENT. HOW IS THAT GOING? GEN. KIMMITT: IS GOING SLOW. THE RUSSIANS HAVE BEEN ACTING MORE LIKE A BULLDOZER THAN A TESLA. THEY ARE GOING ABOUT A KILOMETER TO A KILOMETER AND A HALF A DAY. UNLESS THAT MOVEMENT IS ATTACKED FROM THE FLANKS, THAT HAS THE POTENTIAL OF ENCIRCLING A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF UKRAINIANS INSIDE THE DONBAS. DAVID: WE HAVE ANY SENSE OF WHETHER THEY ' RE GOING THAT SLOWLY ON PURPOSE OR BECAUSE THEY CANNOT GO ANY FASTER. I ' VE HEARD SOME SUGGESTIONS SAYING THEY ARE DOING IT ON PURPOSE, THEY WANT TO BE VERY METHODICAL AND DO NOT WANT TO LOSE TOO MANY OF THEIR OWN TROOPS. GEN. KIMMITT: THAT IS SOVIET DOCTRINE. I HAVE BEEN IMPRESSED BY THEIR PROGRESS BECAUSE THEY HAVE DONE SO POORLY UP TO THIS POINT. THIS LOOKS LIKE THE OLD SOVIET TACTICS RATHER THAN THESE MODERN TACTICS THEY TRIED AND FAILED WITH IN KYIV. WHAT DOES THAT SAY IN TERMS OF HOW YOU DEFEND AGAINST THAT. BULLDOZERS MAY BE SLOW BUT THEY ARE INEXORABLE. WHAT IS THE BEST DEFENSE THE UKRAINIANS HAVE AND WE HAVE TO SUPPORT THE UKRAINIAN? GEN. KIMMITT: WHEN YOU ARE DOING A FORWARD MOVEMENT OF THAT MAGNITUDE YOU ' RE TRYING TO MOVE FORWARD, AND YOU ARE LESS CONCERNED ABOUT YOUR FLANKS, AND CANDIDLY THE LOGISTICS BASE TO KEEP THAT INEXORABLE MOVE GOING YOU HAVE TO HAVE THE FOOD, YOU HAVE TO HAVE THE SUPPLIES, YOU HAVE TO HAVE THE AMMUNITION. YOU HAVE TO MOVE CLOSE TO THAT ATTACK AND MAKE EXTRAORDINARILY VULNERABLE TO THESE DRONE ATTACKS WHICH HAVE BECOME A DAILY OCCURRENCE BY BOTH SIDES. THE RUSSIANS WILL BE FAR MORE VULNERABLE IN THAT SITUATION. GUY: -- ALIX: THERE WERE REPORTS IN THE ATTACK FROM THE NORTH, THE RATIO OF UKRAINIAN FORCES TO RUSSIAN FORCES MAY BE AS CLOSE AS ONE TO ONE. NOW IT IS SAID TO BE TWO TO ONE RUSSIAN VERSUS UKRAINIAN. HOW IS THAT DISPARITY? GEN. KIMMITT: IN CLASSIC MILITARY DOCTRINE THE ATTACKER HAS TO HAVE A THREE TO ONE ADVANTAGE OVER THE DEFENDER. AT THIS POINT THE FACTOR THE RUSSIANS ARE NOT GETTING RESUPPLIED, AND WE ARE DOING A GOOD JOB OF LEASE -- OF RESUPPLYING THE RADIANCE, IT SAYS RUSSIANS ARE A DISADVANTAGE . DAVID: WHAT ABOUT THAT RESUPPLYING? HOW ARE WE DOING ABOUT GETTING THE ARMAMENTS WHERE THEY NEED TO GO WHEN THEY NEED TO BE THERE? GEN. KIMMITT: EVEN THOUGH THE RUSSIANS ARE TRYING TO ATTACK THAT LONG SUPPLY LINE FROM NATO COUNTRIES UP TO THE FRONT LINES, EITHER IT HAS NOT BEEN COVERED VERY WELL IN THE PRESS OR IS NOT HAPPENING. THE RUSSIANS DO NOT SEEM TO HAVE THE DEEP BATTLE, WHERE YOU ARE NOT GOING ALONG -- AGAINST THE FRONT-LINE TROOPS BUT AGAINST THE REAR. BY ALL INDICATIONS, NONE HAVE BEEN ALONG THOSE SUPPLY LINES. THE RUSSIANS ARE DOING A JOB STRAINING AGAINST THE UKRAINIAN SUPPLY LINES. DAVID: PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS SAID HE DOES NOT WANT THE UNITED STATES GOING TO WAR WITH RUSSIA. HOW ARE WE DOING WITH THAT? IT SEEMS LIKE WE ARE RAMPING UP OUR SUPPORT. IT SEEMS TO BE CONFIRMED WE HELPED THEM SINK THAT BATTLESHIP ON THE BLACK SEAT. SOME REPORTS HELPING THEM TARGET LOWER-LEVEL GENERALS. GEN. KIMMITT: I THINK WE HAVE TO MAKE THE DISTINCTION BETWEEN PROVIDING INTELLIGENCE AND PROVIDING TARGETING INTELLIGENCE. YOU HAVE A LOT OF INTELLIGENCE COMING IN EVERY DAY. WE SHOULD BE PROVIDING THAT INTELLIGENCE. IF WORKER TO BE PROVIDING TONS OF MATERIALS, WE SHOULD BE PROVIDING TONS OF INTELLIGENCE. YOU TAKE THAT AND REFINEMENT TO THE POINT WHERE YOU NOW HAVE A TARGET, YOU KNOW HOW MUCH VOLUME OF ATTACK YOU NEED TO DO AGAINST IT. THAT TARGETING INFORMATION IS DEVELOPED BY THE UKRAINE ' S. IT IS AGAINST THE LAW TO DO THAT . I THINK THERE ' S A PRETTY GOOD FIRE BREAK BETWEEN WHAT THIS ADMINISTRATION IS DOING AND WHAT THE UKRAINIANS ARE DOING THE