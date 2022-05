00:00

Check Ahmed welcome to Bloomberg Tony Douglas joined me last week he said his business is booming with revenge tourism. How big a boom have you got it. Emeralds. You know we are lucky to be in Dubai and the UAE. And when I think about it I think Covid dissolve it. We need the other countries to open up like we did the way that we did. So it is a booming business. It's a busy flight in and out. Do you need China and Asia to open for you to break even this fiscal year. Actually when we talk about China is is is a big traffic between. Dubai and they really. And China. Not only in terms of passenger but also cargo. And also to see the way we operate before that is the best way. I'm talking about many other countries around the world that still may have a bit of restriction. Maybe we we talk about opening. But still I think that open before. Well when do you want your best estimate for a reopening in China. Being honest. Yeah. I don't know exactly when they will open. I hope soon. Russia. What's the scale of your Russian flights. Are they full. Is business booming with the Russian routes. Russian traffic is is there. When we think about it. It's a fraction of our business. I mean when we take to point to a couple of flight comparing to a compared to the other destination that Emirates operates it's lifted. It's not going to change the needle. One of my business class. Your Highness. I mean is it full on all major international routes that are open with fully paying passengers. When I look at today's a lot of premium classes photos business is doing so well and also the economy. And we are so pleased also to introduce the new category in the premium economy. So I saw the premier economy when it came up and I actually booked a book on our primary economy seats last night. Is that gonna be the sweet spot for you in the next couple of years. Yeah I think you know introducing it to the market as early as they started off of this summer I would say. And that to see that we have to retrofit many of a lot of aircraft to it to be fitted on all of the later. How soon can you. I think you're targeting 126 refit. When will they be done. You know we're talking about a year and a half to two. And in terms of the money for amorous you need some of these China and Asia rich. Open up. Is it going to need more money. Three point seven billion within last year. Will it need another injection of capital if we go in about the ownership that the end of it. I mean we're we really appreciate the government injection into that equity of of it. But I would say really since they started off this year financial year we are solid and agreed with build up. The catch is that we need for the company. And the way I see it the way the world this is offering that will. So you're confident you're not going to need any more money. I'm confident. Yes. Not unless something really goes really completely in the other direction and then work which I don't think. Well we always hope inshallah. Now this is the jewel in the Dubai Crime Emirates. How real is an IPO of Emirates Airline. Is it real or a fantasy. Whereas here when we talk about it's not my decision to go for an IPO or that the ownership that the owners of Emirates which is the government of Dubai I know it is your office which is your family. Come on. So is it real. Is it going to happen. You know we talk about a lot of people who want to see Emirates. And I feel but I think you know if we look at the announcement of the government what do you. Yep. Scarlet Fu empowered and many other to to to come. I think before let's say 10 reasons. OK. They will hear about it in the right time which come. Would it make more sense to float Donato duty free. Come on there's a twinkle in your eye. I mean is that what we could probably more realistically get when we talk about the business within the aviation sector. We have many. Within Dubai for five that we can be introduced in the future I tell people we. And in that profile. Let's let's step back. Is it your ambition to monetize one of these brands in the next couple of years. You know I've been as I said before know I mean that leave it to the government decision when. We've touched on Russia. A minus. It's a thumbnail of my business. I don't need it to move the dial for profitability but I would say I need every station that we fly to. But can that Russian route then shift the dial for you turn when we talk about Russia today. Are not that a section from our point of view. The way we look at that business every day by day by day I think we are playing a major role when we think about those individuals trying to get to their families seeing that they're different. Let's just talk about the risk because there is a huge influx of Russians are buying property coming here cetera. Is there a risk that this blows back on Dubai. You know I think Dubai is doing the right thing. Always they apply what to what is if things are under a sanction the sanction then they will apply. If the dock does leave they will not. It's the pressure from the US to crack down on the money flow. From Russia I think you know for for America always when you look at things. What is really and I think if there is a clear unless there is a United Nations decision we are where we are placed. Why is Russia UAE relationship so important to the kingdom. I mean when you think about the relationship of the United Arab Emirates with the rest of the world it's excellent. You know we're not we try to differentiate between politics and economy with Russia. There is a special relationship isn't it. And to my knowledge it's a relationship with would like many other countries around the world. We have an excellent relationship with Europe with America with South America with the east Far East. It's really a problem. You have global politicians. You're a global politician. You built this city with your brother and your family. What is the next 50 years. What are you going to double down on. What is the next big growth story here. I think when we look at Built Dubai we talk about shattered I said and shattered handmade effort and being there all that time. I mean if you look at Jeff and come with the support of export he'd been nearly every day for six months at the export. I know Reema Hashmi himself did deserve Medals of Honor. But what I want to know what our Bloomberg here is want to know is do you double down on the DRC do double die on crypto or is it just more and more tourism. What is the thinking. You know I think when we look at we have to consolidate all the business that we do by want to be in tourism to raise capital you name it. You know I mean that we have to diversify our economy. To bring new business from Hong Kong and from Singapore how important is that you do banking business. You know banking business where we would go we say this is Dubai. This is the environment that we have fleas. Come bring your business here. This is the right place. Instead of. This table connected. And this is the way we go forward and we'll always be looking at those people who are really interested to come here what we can do next. Let's circuit off on the airline itself. Have you raised prices across the carbons. I can't get a seat with my almonds for biscuits. The prices are going up. How much have you raise prices. But you know when we talk about I don't know exactly how much really our commercial team. But also you think about the fuel prices and how far are we up. This is always a supply and demand. And also look at the shortage of a number of seats. I mean we're still not operating at full capacity. You're still not at full capacity. Well you hit full capacity. We hope that maybe by the end of this year maybe the end of this calendar year. Yes. Are you fully hedged on your oil and your fuel demand. No. Hedging program is not an easy program. We have to look at it. We've been doing it for some time. But I must say that it's not 100 percent fuel hedging fought for it. And for this year you know because the fluctuation of the prices of iron I would say that we are not doing anything. So you're not 100 percent. What do you see as the time to speak now. What's the risk in the oil market. What's the real risk when you sit in the margin up and talk. What do you think the real risk is not exactly a big year for us. It's always very difficult when you are asking that for us and what the prices will be. It would be at 140 or I wouldn't really go to 70. A year ago we sat here and I asked you to tempt Rocky steadied the ship and stayed on. It extended his tenure. Is it nigh time to talk about. Talking about Sir Tim exiting the business and real succession plans. I mean we talked about the business. I mean I have so many good people and talented people within their management. And we'll look at all of that. I mean who would be the next. But there must be there must be a couple of names in there. Your Highness you know is Ghaith Al Ghaith at the top of the stack. I mean I have read it. I have I that I have none. I have a number of good people who really did so well throughout the life of Anna Edwards. What do you need to go right for the rest of this year to hit those targets. It has talked about breaking even. Oh for sure. I mean when we talk about this calendar year for sure we will be without ISE number. It arrive at the right number. Your Excellency thank you for joining us on live. Thank you very much. Thank you. Good to see you as displaying Guy Johnson. That's ISE. Back. Thank you for the time. Thank you. By the time I really do appreciate it and this is a piece of land from. I. I know. Form and business is booming for him. So let's see how big a boom you've got Steve. 