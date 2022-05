00:00

Boris one of the things that your company through that scale operating is so many states enjoys is the opportunity to grow that lead as more states open up and potentially at a time when you're seeing consolidation or inflation concerns out there. Perhaps give you a competitive edge. How would you characterize what's happening with your business right now. Well let's take things into perspective. I mean we grew twenty twenty one. Ninety three percent. And if we look at what's happened the last four years we've grown from 70 million in revenues to this year one point four to one point five billion. And so our first quarter missed by a couple of percent. That is true. We grew 20 percent year on year and we were flat to down 2 percent on the fourth quarter. However we believe the the the flatness of the candidates margin in the U.S. that we saw in the second third and fourth quarter of last year is over. And we're going to see substantial growth going into the second third and fourth quarters. We're already seeing it. March was a record month pure. We had the highest growth rate ever in art in our business. And in April is continuing on that pace and we anticipate that into the rest of this year. This is going to have a very substantial growth year. And so we have a short period of time here for the first of the last three quarters where growth was largely flat because there weren't new catalysts. Not the new catalysts are coming into the market with New Jersey launch of adult use. Our continued growth in Florida Illinois and New York and Connecticut coming online. And of course Germany in 20 competitive 23 24. We anticipate the next two years to be very substantial growth for our business. Course you mentioned New Jersey in particular a key growth area for cannabis sales after making those legal now and when it comes to first recreational weed sales. But do you see a shortage in New Jersey just given the suspected increased demand. Yes there's no question. So of all the states that I've ever seen in the last eight years convert from medical to adult use this is the most underserved the all the states in terms of both capacity and our retail dispensing locations. And so to put that into perspective until in a way which I think had something like 60 dispensaries. We have about 13 opened up and they had I think you know almost a million square feet of cultivation. I think we have less than 500000. And this is a state almost equal in size. And so yes it is we're going to be very underserved for some period of time. But that's actually good news for purely because we're the largest operator in the state with an over 30 percent market share with the largest distribution capability as well as product and cultivation capability. So in the short term at least that will play into Jihye Lee standard market. And very quickly before we let you go just to clarify when there is that tighter market Boris I imagine that helps your profit margins in a state like New Jersey. Yes we anticipate gross gross margins well over 80 percent. And even Juan's is probably nearing 50 to 55 percent. So yes very substantial margin increases in the state during that period of time where the market is still under supply. And we anticipate that to be the case for about two years. So we think that after two years yes we'll probably have some more competition but at least in the next two years we don't see a lot of competition given the amount of demand that just going to be not only from New Jersey but also from people coming off Pennsylvania.