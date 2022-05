00:00

What's the WHO chief saying. We've heard really a similar warning from Anthony Foulkes she himself. Yeah I think these comments from Mr. Ted Rose would be it would carry more weight in China than what Dr. Anthony found she has to say in his criticism that it won't work long term. The zero Covid policy. But what the W.H. owed director general essentially saying well first of all it's a rare rebuke from him because he has been widely criticized at least early on in the pandemic for being quite deferential to China. Now he is saying essentially these lockdowns as a result of the zero Covid policy is a bit futile. Let's hear from him. The zero Covid strategy. We don't think that it's sustainable considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future transiting into another strategy will be very important. Obviously much has been made on the economic toll of these lockdowns. We're seeing the latest high frequency data showing more examples that these lockdowns at least according to Bloomberg Economics estimates now affecting about 44 percent provinces. Eleven of the eleven provinces down from 14 provinces affecting about 44 percent of GDP and home sales in 50 major cities in China down more than 50 percent against year ago levels. The sixth week in a row that we have seen that also subway travel in the eleven large cities declining 22 percent from the prior week. So there's the economic damage but as well. Michael Ryan who's the W8 chose health emergencies program director in addition to Mr. Ted Joyce's comments. Michael Ryan said that those measures to combat Covid should take individual and human rights into consideration. We've all seen the human rights issues that have been exemplified by the lockdowns in Shanghai.