The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs. It is 2:00 p.m. in New York 7:00 p.m. in London and we are live from New Mexico headquarters. This is Bloomberg Markets the close and Caroline Hyde. I'm Romaine Bostick and Taylor Riggs and markets they struggle for direction. We are swinging in stocks as investors wait. Buying the dip versus a 75 basis point rate hike maybe back on the table remain on the pandemic win is now losing Taylor on the latest bond bid. We've got an Covid plus inflation stress. Top of the agenda is supply chain issues continue to stress international markets. We'll speak with a carpenter of Morgan Stanley about his predictions for global growth. Plus from the macro to the micro puzzle products maker Edge well it sinks following an outlook cut. Let's begin to see a little about what he's doing to limit the global pressures impacting his company. All that and so much more coming up this hour. Yeah so much more. We talk about sort of the rebound rally. We saw this of course once again yesterday. Our last week of course when we had the big sell off folks rushed in. I started to bid up stocks and then rinse and repeat. We fall. We've basically been doing this now seesaw and back and forth for the past six or seven weeks now. On this day at least if you gonna to look for some solace you can look some for some solace in the fact that Apple has higher Microsoft and video Tesla all your favorites favorites. That's what leads the markets higher. Nevertheless look at where we are. We're still right around 4000 on the S & P 500. That's good enough for a 1 percent gain. You are seeing the triple gives the Nasdaq 100 get a pretty decent bit here on the day up about two and a half percent but still not enough to really overcome the claw back. All of the losses that we've seen over the previous three days at dollar strength. Taken a pause for just a moment here as is some of the volatility that we saw as measured in the VIX. But the all clear certainly not there. Maybe that will be determined tomorrow by what bonds do in reaction to that CPI report. Let's talk about bonds ahead of that reaction. Of course in the CPI report we have a Treasury every funding auction here today. Of course we got the threes actually decent bid to cover ratio. Pretty good. A little bit of a concession here. But coming into this even with the big rally sort of under way of yields lower price higher was the highest yielding auction we had since about 2018. So again bonds mostly stable to falling yields on the day something that we are watching. So it sort of brings us into our really big key point here Caroline. For the next 24 hours we're really going to be focused on the CPI report and reaction to it. And I know of course we break evens. I think the notable thing has been sort of the rolling over a lot of conversations here about peak inflation at least the market pricing in maybe indeed that fact here. And that's going to read them whether it peak inflation not just here in the U.S. but worldwide. I'm pleased to say. Joining us from Atlanta Fed conference of course is Seth Carpenter chief global economist over at Morgan Stanley said I'm sure inflation front and center where you are right now. Do you feel that this month can be when we start to rollover. I think we've got a really good shot at this being the peak month. But I have to say it's going to be very choppy going forward. And for me it's gonna be less important what the headline number does. It's going to be less important what the 12 month change does. It's gonna be looking at the different components. Are we seeing any relief in core consumer goods prices starting to roll over as demand starts to wane there. What are we seeing when it comes to rent inflation. Is that staying high. Because it's such a huge contributor to core inflation. But I do think we are if we're not at the peak we're getting close to it. But even if we come off that peak set there's a general consensus here. We're still going to be well elevated above where we work. Say I don't know a couple of years ago prior to the pandemic year even though I know a lot of folks like to strip out food and energy because of some of the volatility there there's been a decided lack of volatility particularly on the food side with regards to the persistence that we've seen in some of those price increases. When does that begin to matter with regards to Fed policy. I mean I think it already starts to matter in the following sense. A lot of households especially at the lower fifth of the income distribution you know they're living paycheck to paycheck and food energy. Those are not exactly the types of goods and types of spending that you do where you say you know what. Not this month. I'll put it off until next month. So really matters. The more expensive those categories are the less disposable income there is to go around. And so we're actually looking for a bit of softness in overall consumer spending in Q2 precisely because we have had food and energy prices so high. So if we're looking at potentially softness would you say indeed that the cure to higher prices is indeed higher prices. Well I mean I think in some sense there's probably a little bit of that. We did see for example oil prices that had gone up so much after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They retraced some a lot but not all of that price rise. And part of that is because global growth shifted down. And so there was going to be less demand. But I really think in terms of the sustained inflation that we're going to see I mean you all had Loretta M. on earlier today and she pointed out that she does not expect to get to the Fed's inflation target this year or next year. There really is this underlying bit of systemic really persistent inflation that's going to take a while for the for the Fed to be able to squeeze out and said that's because of supply chain pain. That's because of China in large part. I think it's it's a whole set of things it's clearly some supply chain disruptions that go back to last year. There is a burst of consumer demand that was shipped that went very strongly towards goods instead of services that exacerbated the supply chain disruptions. But more fundamentally we do now have an economy that's very strong. The unemployment rate is quite low. We've got another extraordinarily strong labor market report last Friday. And so there's just a very persistent underlying macroeconomic driver for inflation. And that's where the Fed comes in the supply chain version of things. The Fed can slow demand down to be more in line with that kind of restricted supply. But when it comes to strong job gains when it comes to a tight labor market and with that sort of very high inflation prints for things like rents that's just that's just a recipe for the Fed to come in and raise interest rates slow the growth rate of the economy down to take off some of that pressure. OK. Well as all sort of the wonky people in the market participants sort of parse what the Fed is trying to do. I am curious to get your thoughts here on the communication coming out of the Fed as well as some of the other central banks globally. There was a lot made of course last week when Paul stepped up and basically started this press conference with effectively an address to the American people. A lot of American people I assume that don't even know who he is. When you take a look at the Fed when you take a look at the ECB and some of the other major central banks around the world here are they communicating effectively not just what the problem is but how they intend to solve it. I think they're doing the best they can. They are in a particularly difficult circumstance. I think it's hard to explain to people that inflation is high. And so what they're going to do to bring inflation down is to slow the economy is to reduce the number of new jobs that are created each month. That's a very difficult and painful story to hear especially since it takes a long time for the slowing economy to lead to lower inflation. And so they're trying they're put in a very very difficult circumstance. Now when it comes to communication with markets I think what chair Powell tried to do last week by essentially ruling out 75 basis point rate hikes at least for the next few meetings is he's trying to reduce at least to some degree the volatility trying to give as much as he can see a little bit more clarity about how they're doing it. So they're doing the best they can so that we know of course you're an economist. But you mentioned sort of communication with the markets. I'm curious if you've done any research as you sort of navigate economics and how we tie in with the markets any sort of impact of the roll off of the balance sheet particularly within mortgage backed securities. If there's any sort of signals or cues that you're looking for that would lead you to thinking about over tightening or any disruptions of course in the markets that could funnel back to your world of economics. Absolutely. I think that's going to be critical and what we have already seen to some degree is some widening in spreads of mortgage backed securities relative to treasuries. And we've seen that widening there start to be transmitted to some widening in spreads for corporate credit. That's the sort of transmission mechanism that the Fed's actually looking for. They want to make financial conditions tighter so that the economy grows more slowly. So what we would be looking for to see if it goes too far. I think it's not just a matter of how wide the spreads go it's how quickly they go wide. And then on top of that. We'll be monitor very monitoring very very closely. The flow of credit. Are corporates able to bring new deals to the market or not. Because if regardless of what the prices if the market just shuts down then we're going to have a problem regardless. Any overall are you optimistic or pessimistic. So do you feel like we could keep that level with markets. Are you worried about the consumer. You worried about the Fed going to huddle or do you see it kind of full here. Yeah. So I would say we don't have as a baseline that we're going to slip over into recession and that the Fed's going to sort of pull us into recession. But gosh they are in a very difficult circumstance. They're sort of trying to land an airplane on a proverbial aircraft carrier in the middle of a storm. That's going to be very difficult. I think they still need to slow the economy a lot more. They're trying to do that as gradually as they can. They're trying to be in Chair Powells words nimble so that if they do go too far they can back off and reverse course. I think we've got a lot more slowing yet to see in the in the economy especially in the second half of this year. And only then will we really know if they've been able to make that soft landing that they're hoping for. I am curious about some of the rest of the world particularly in some of the emerging markets in Latin America as well as in Africa. And the idea here that even though some of the bigger nations like the United States and even some of the nations in Europe might be weathering the storm. Okay. Some of the inflationary pressures that we've seen in those nations has already caused a lot of political turmoil a lot of economic upheaval and a lot of those countries are still relatively dependent on the guidance that they get from some of the bigger nations with regards to fighting inflation here. How do they hold up. Yet no question and this has been a very interesting cycle because the timing has been a little bit different if we think about some of the central banks especially for example take Latin America. They were actually hiking much more aggressively sooner starting last year going past our estimates of neutral well before the Fed and the other developed markets central banks started to hike and that was partly to be defensive. They didn't want to be behind the curve and have their currencies depreciate at the same time that they're facing surging inflation. And so we've already seen that kind of hiking happening preemptively from a lot of central banks. I do think there are other challenges. You mentioned Africa and what we have seen at times is questions of food security. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is clearly ahead to food commodity markets. We have seen grain prices for example go up dramatically. That's going to absolutely exacerbate sometimes difficult existences from people around the world. And we could see potentially some spillover in terms of political stability. All right. Seth always great to catch up with you. Could you get on the phone and explain all this to Jerome Bell as I'm sure he would take your call. Seth Carpenter there until it becomes Fed chair. He is now. And Morgan Stanley of course as the chief global economist out there at the Media Island beautiful island out there for that Atlanta Fed conference. Coming up here we're gonna continue our discussion on inflation the squeeze it's on not just for consumers but food companies like Tyson Hormel Kraft Hines why they may not be able to raise prices so easily. We're going to discuss that. Plus we're going to discuss Palatine the company plunging after the company reports a deeper loss and forecast really get lost. Doesn't matter. The revenue doesn't matter. Inventory inventory inventory. A big issue going on for that company whether they can draw it down. That'll be the question. We're also going to have a lot of questions for the CEO of Edge. Well Rod Little going to be joining us with his insights on inflation and the supply chain. All that more coming up in just a bit right here on Bloomberg. All right we're going to hear from a ton of Fed speakers this week at least nine of them we already heard from Loretta Messer the Cleveland Fed president talking about the path the Fed policy and her concerns about current levels of inflation. She was speaking at that Atlanta Fed Financial Markets Conference. She spoke exclusively to our very own Mike NIKKEI. Take a listen. We don't rule out 75 forever right. I mean what I'm going to do is I think 50 caves we're going now seems about right to me. We're gonna have to assess whether inflation is actually moving down and then we'll be able to get more information after we do a couple of those. See both supply and demand are going to be moving over time. So the aim is we need to use our tools to do what we can to get demand in better alignment with that constrained supply. And so I don't want to rule anything out when we get to that point in the second half of the year. We may have to if we don't have inflation moving down we may have to speed up. But if we see inflation moving down and demand moving down more than you know we might be predicting then we can adjust at that point. But I do think that we need to be very committed to being resolute in doing what we can with our tools to get inflation down. And that's both the balance sheet which you know you've announced that'll start in June. And also with the policy rate if you get inflation down down to where is acceptable and then what happens. Have we changed the inflation dynamics in an inflation regime. It will take some time. I don't expect we're going to get inflation down to 2 percent this year or even by the end of next year. But we need to see those monthly numbers moving down in a convincing way. You know I'd have to see compelling evidence that that's happening before I would want to say that we can ease up on what we're doing with policy in terms of taking away accommodation and perhaps moving above the neutral position. That was Loretta M. Cleveland Fed president and our very own Bloomberg's Michael McKee speaking a lot about some of those inflationary pressures which leads us nicely into our next discussion about inflation food inflation some of those producer price costs as well. It's the highlight of today's note in the best of Bloomberg Intelligence really talking about some of the rise in these commodity costs. Joining us now to discuss Diana was their opinion Bloomberg intelligence consumer staples analyst Diana. Curious what you're hearing from some of the big food companies about the input costs they're facing. So we actually do not think input costs have peaked just yet. We're still seeing sharp increases on me coffee and packaging. Some of the producers that we cover have mentioned that they expect cost inflation this year to be in the teens either low to high teens which obviously will continue to pressure margins in the past couple of years. Operating leverage has been beneficial for staples due to an elevated level of sales growth. But now that spending is normalizing so these producers have to contend with this margin headwind going forward. Well that leads us to the consumer and what they're willing to put up with Diana. We've already heard in the last couple of earnings cycles a lot of companies a lot of consumer staple companies were able to pass on some of those costs basically passing that price on to consumer. Here is their real substitute out here though for some of these products because when we talk about consumer staples the general idea is that we need those products one way or another. We're going to need the basics here. Are there viable substitutes here that caused you enough concern that some of these big companies are going to be able to meet their margin targets. So you know like you're writing saying that for the past I would say six to eight months producers have been able to increase prices without much elasticity. But you know we are weary as input costs increases and they come back to the consumer floor with further waves of price increases. How much of that trade down will continue. And that was the genesis of our analysis today. Our study discovered that overall the store doesn't half price elasticity or that much price sensitivity. But then once you go into different categories then it depends on the quality of the substitutes and also the brand equity. That will probably make consumer straight down. We see that on frozen plain vegetables spices and seasoning and also baking meats. Diana. So it's great to catch up with the fan sites of etcetera. Of course bring back intelligence and there's plenty more research to come from. Bring back intelligence. You just need to go to bring back terminal B. I should be making t last words for Europe. You're in though. You're in the clear. You don't need that. Right. But I have a feeling vegan goods have gone up even more. I think you're right Carol. All this chickpeas. Let's talk about inflation a little bit more edge. We'll see what little is gonna be joining us because I mean boy has he got a bird's eye perspective on inflation or supply chain pressures really has been something focused on the personal care products. Let's have a little look at it in a moment. Back. All right time now for our top calls a look at some of the big movers on the backup analyst recommendations. First up a big one upstart. The IBEX lending platform downgraded to neutral over a Piper Sandler after a disappointing earnings report. The analyst slashing the price target to 44 bucks from June 30. Same upstart facing a perfect storm of rising loan rates and swelling loan balances. That's increasing the risk exposure. Shares of course which just went public back in late 2020 having its worst day on record. And next up we're gonna take a look at Upstart because the troubles of upstart now weighing on peers like a firm that stock cut to underweight a firm over at Stevens. The price target being ticking down to seventeen from fifty one. And that move of course follows that earnings and the idea that the read through now to the rest of the peers in this space not looking good. Those shares down 13 percent on the day. And finally another down day here for good RTX downgraded to in-line over at Evercore ISI with a twelve dollar price target. The analysts citing the company's disappointing earnings report for the second straight quarter in a row and more importantly the pulling of that guidance. Not doing any favors here. Good. It's down 24 percent here on the day. Eight bucks a share. And those Caroline Hyde some of our top polls. And there is a theme remain a theme of pandemic darlings. Well really falling out of favor. And one of them front and center. Once again we go to our Stock of the hour and of course are doing peloton because it's problems continuing in its third quarter loss for guidance both coming in worse than expected as high shipping costs squeeze those margins in those Abigail Doolittle with the breakdown. I mean who knew a company is already down 90 percent full. So how do you know. It's brutal. And I was preparing for the story and I was thinking this really this company this stock really reminds me of a one hit wonder because they were great during the pandemic. A pandemic darling I know I probably shouldn't be saying that I should give them a chance but honestly it's hard to see how they come out of this rut. But it's clear that they have to innovate or die. They have to do something differently. And right now with this quarter it suggests that they're in a world of pain. This is the third double digit. Well actually it's not a double digit loss right now but another big loss after quarterly results were weak in terms of everything you were talking about. SALES miss much wider loss inventories cash cash burn. That's probably the biggest point. They are borrowing 750 million from Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. So you have to worry about the capital structure. That's why it's a real problem. That's a going concern too. Not to someone. But do you look at those inventory numbers. I saw it like a couple of years ago there. It had something like 200 million dollars worth of inventory on their books a year ago that went up to like what 900. And now it's at one and a half billion. Well it was interesting because their strategy because of course the new CEO Barry McCarthy strategy is to lower the prices on the bikes maybe move them out but higher on subscribers you can ask. I wanted to navigate around this deal sticking with us so we could continue this debate after the break. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets close to 230 here in New York. It's Tuesday afternoon. And you know what that means. It's time for our commodities clothes. Taking a look right now at night mix crude futures. Look if you're looking at the equity market do you think the concerns about economic growth and inflation have gone away. Look no further than what's been happening in the energy space on this day. A lot of concerns about what's going on in China and the broader ramifications for a lot of the emerging market nations. Basically a slowdown in growth globally. We're actually seeing that here in the United States as well. A lot of concerns here about the summer driving season which is supposed to kick off officially at the end of this month. A lot of concerns here that given some of the disruptions and I guess the displacement that we've seen in some of the refined products we could continue to see further swings in prices not a 954 on crude. Good news here is that well gasoline futures are lower here on the day unfortunately. If you're looking to triple A prices at the pump well that's at a record high. So our diesel futures third line on your screen both here and in the futures market as well as at the pump. And we features continue now climbing back to a 14 week high. Weather concerns there are right now the primary driver. You're looking at spring wheat on your screen right now at twelve bucks and 13 cents. Let's talk about commodities. And I think in this earnings season really really sort of finally hitting bottom lines of a lot of these companies and we think about some of the higher input costs. Caroline of course we take a look at Ed's while we got the quarterly results this morning. And this group really not thrilled given that they cut their outlook going forward. Much more so than their peers due it in part pretty much because of these higher commodity costs. I think true securities though had an interesting note saying that they're maintaining a buy and saying that nothing at least gives them pause about the successful turnaround and at least in this case the top line momentum even though you're not getting it on the bottom line. Let's talk about this very focus about the man who's had to answer some of those question questions because this edge. Well CEO Rod Little it's great to have some time with you Rod. And we know your bras. You know the banana boat the Hawaiian Tropic. We're all hopeful to be able to use them a little bit more as we will start to travel. But I'm interested by your comments on commodities increase commodity and transport related cost headwinds. They're going to persist. How much further how much higher do you think Rod. After you Caroline. Yeah. We got hit today and we are not immune to the inflation. Oil moving higher. What was the big driver of this time last time we reported earnings. Diesel rate was at three dollars and fifty cents today. The spot rates more around 530. And so it's been almost a 50 percent increase. And that's hurt our margins here in the short term. Inflation was 600 basis points of a headwind on margin this quarter. We offset 300 basis points of that be a higher pricing and cost productivity but we couldn't offset all of it. And so as we move forward one of the things that we're very encouraged about is we have a lot of momentum in the business. Buried in that. That headline today was that we actually increased our outlook for organic net sales from 3 percent growth to 4 percent on the fiscal year. Our categories are getting healthier as we get out and about and people travel. That's good for some care. Our son care business grew 28 percent in the quarter. We grew three share points in son care. The shaving category is getting healthier sequentially as more and more people return to the office. And so we feel good not only about where our categories are going but we're growing market share now four consecutive quarters in our categories which led us to increase our ad spend in the quarter by 9 percent versus prior year. So we could have managed a different outcome at the bottom. Right. But we kept our investment stance. And I am sure as with regards to some of those inflationary pressures and more importantly the idea here of getting product not just what you paid for the products but actually being able to get the raw materials and packaging and other things that you need to sell those products. Are you still seeing disruptions in that space remain. Great question. And that's one of the things that actually hung us up in the quarter. Just finished. We printed organic net sales growth of 2 percent. We have known cuts primarily in fem care and a little bit in what shape as well. A three to four points. This could have been a five to six percent growth quarter if not for those cuts. And it was related back to Omicron back towards the beginning of the calendar year where we had staffing outages 10 to 15 percent of our our hourly workforce was out. And that as we recovered and got our staffing back which we have back the upstream materials vendor struggled to supply us. And now that's the good news is that's behind us. April returned to normal product flow. We're seeing that here again in May. So I think largely the biggest issues we've had are behind us. But it's hard to predict and say that that's not going to continue to happen in summary. I think logically it probably will. Particularly when you look at some of the behavior in what's happening in China as they tend to their 0 Covid policy I think you said that you were able to pass on about half of the increase of your input costs onto the consumer. What are your economic models telling you about how much more you are able to pass on to the consumer if the consumers are able to handle even more higher prices. Or if that's a concerted effort for you to at least meet the costs for now in order to gain market share. To be specific I reference about half of the offset between cost productivity which was about 200 basis points of improvement for us in pricing which was 100 basis points. So we will continue to put more pricing in. We have more pricing that we've already taken that layers in across the second half of this year which will double the impact from roughly 100 basis points of offset to 200 basis points. We'll have the cost productivity remain in there. So we see ourselves able to offset 350 to 400 basis points of inflation over the coming quarters to this point. There's been little elasticity as we've priced up. Demand has remained. Our growth is roughly evenly split between pricing and volume. And so at the moment I think we still see a favorable market for higher pricing. Not really interested by what you said about China. It's Covid zero policy and how that's still impacting supply chains because of course you do in a statement say you believe supply chain disruptions are largely behind us. How much are you exposed to China. How much do you think that they're going to potentially reverse the course that they've taken thus far. Yeah I don't know. Reverse the course. I'm not I'm not close enough to understand how they're thinking about that. But we have a regionally structured supply chain. So the bulk of our business that we ship to the U.S. for example is manufactured here locally. There's some specialty ingredients and chemicals that come through from time to time. We think we have all of that on hand here domestically for what we need. The biggest disruption we face is potentially in our Asian market where we supply some out of China into the Asian market. But again I think we feel good overall that the worst is behind us. But one thing I've learned in this pandemic is it's very hard to predict the future. All right Rob well we hope to catch up with you in the future for another update. Appreciate you taking time out of your day for us. Rod Little there. He's the CEO. Thank you. Over at edge. Well we got a lot more coming up here on the big program. Don't go anywhere. This is no. Welcome back to Bloomberg Markets Clothes another wild day in the markets here one hundred point swing on the S & P 500. We open higher. We've been even higher than we were lower and now we're higher once again maybe providing a little bit of insight into what's going on. Let's bring in Bloomberg Cross Asset reporter Katie Greifeld. And Katie a lot of the moves that we're seeing obviously not just today but really over the last few days has been tied to concerns about economic growth concerns about inflation and more importantly how the Fed actually addresses it. Exactly. It feels like this happens after every single big Fed meeting. Is that you. Blackout period. Jerome Powell says something. And then the parade of Fed speak either doubled downs or walks it back. Interesting. Today it feels like there was a doubling down obviously master saying that 75 basis points can't rule it out forever. Interesting that the markets seemed to take a leg higher after those comments from Chris Wall because they don't seem that dove. She didn't make a lot of strong points about the economy. It can handle rate hikes. We heard that from Jerome Powell last week. But he was also talking about how hot how overstimulated the labor market is. But seems like markets seem to like what they heard. I want to talk about coming in the bottom fishing perhaps maybe that was going on. I was taking a look at a chart here showing that the percent of NASDAQ sort of below some of those key technical levels is a lot or the percent that's above the 52 week moving average is really low showing perhaps simply that full sort of capitulation if you will. How were you thinking about some of the key technical levels that we're getting on the S & P the 4000 level and then sort of that full sell off where people can start to start to come back in and bottom fish a little bit. It's a great question. And it's been remarkable that you haven't seen that bottom fishing happen especially when you just think about how far we are below some of those tried and true levels that had been support in the past and thing about the 200 day moving average. I was a long time ago but it's interesting if you look at what Wall Street is saying I'm thinking about Credit Suisse Goldman Sachs for example Bank of America the list goes on all these different big strategies coming out and cutting their price forecasts. I mean maybe that's sort of sort of the capitulation that you need to start to. I'm really looking forward to see what the new 200 day moving average is going to be. All right. Yeah. Yeah. Such a cynic. But what about correlations. Because yesterday. Well for the first time commodities got caught up in this. We saw crypto take a really big hit today. Could tip bounces a bit. We see oil still selling off there hard. Is there any viewpoint on whether we see these correlations ride out or not. I don't know. It feels like the correlations are so tight right now. And when you think about the volatile period that we're in. What I'm hearing from strategists from investors is that I don't know into crisis correlations. Go to one. You hear that all the time. Seems like for the foreseeable future that will be the case. I think what's interesting to watch though will be the credit markets because you are seeing those junk spreads start to move higher. Finally not enough. Right. I mean if you look at financial conditions obviously credit spreads are a part of that. They are past those 20 18 levels in terms of tightness. But again just judging from the comments from Loretta M. this morning it doesn't seem like the Fed speak that we've heard thus far this week is all that concerned about it. 75 basis points anyhow huh. CAC Greifeld thank you so much. Breaking it all down for us meanwhile. Well we want to get to one of the most read stories on the terminal in a Musk says. Twitter was foolish in the extreme for kicking Donald Trump off its service. Now Musk says he would reverse the ban once if he takes control to Twitter. For more let's bring in Brubeck's Ed Ludlow. And I mean it's interesting actually that Elon Musk is in many ways couching as to whether this deal will actually go through in some way. I mean that was the takeaway for me certainly. He said you know I would reverse a Trump ban on the platform if indeed I end up owning Twitter. And he said we have no way of knowing that's going to happen. He said quote It's not a done deal that potentially could be two to three months away. But he he kind of was more focused on this idea. It's not about an outright ban for Trump bringing him back to the platform. The point is is that it didn't take away his voice because as you know Caroline you know he's looking at troops social as an alternative platform a right leaning platform and that he has a more focused voice that he would do on Twitter anyway. Is the if part of that question why we're at a significant discount to the buy out shares of the take private. Yeah. I mean you know that's his hypothesis. Put out that Hindenburg research a short set up for example put out research this idea that that mosque could walk away. Right. Pay the 1 billion dollar fee walk away and that we'd see Twitter's shares pared back from that point. But you know he's also conscious because he said it during that presentation. The deal has not closed. The proxy has not yet been filed. And even though he's outspoken he is aware there's an empty deal going on in the background guys. You know he is trying to at least make his lawyer sleep a little better at light at night. I don't think his lawyers sleep well at night. It's a whole nother conversation. You know let's get to the brass tacks here. I mean we put a lot of attention on this deal or this potential deal if you will. A lot of attention on Twitter itself as a social media platform despite the fact that it's not the largest social media platform by any stretch of the imagination here. I am curious that from an investment perspective Ed because at the end of the day most people are invested in this to make money not because of some sort of political agenda or whatever sort of moral moral sort of argument they want to make about free speech. Is there a sort of a business case here or a financial case to be made that this is a company that when it reemerges from whatever must is going to do with it it is going to be profitable and it is going to be thriving. Well two things he has. He has floated the idea that it could reemerge right. He could once again go pop public even if he's successful taking it private. And according to sources you know a big country is what Moscow said about not caring about the money. A big part of his pitch to investors is that he has ideas to boost revenue to move away from an ad based model to a subscription based model to make fundamental technological changes the platform that make it better. And so he's thinking about next. But again it's just not the scale from a user base perspective. A Facebook case or even an Instagram is. Yeah. All right. Ed Ludlow there with our update there on the latest comments out of Elon Musk at empty event here talking about Twitter and maybe some of the changes that he will make including avoiding permanent bans of people including on the former president of the United States of America. Coming up we're going to move to other topics here including what's really been a tense situation going on right now in Sri Lanka. Remember this is all tied to a lot of concerns about food insecurity and inflation. The prime minister he's resigned. There's violence in the streets. The police the current administration they're saying well they're willing to open fire on some of those protesters if those protesters are defacing property. We're going to talk about that and so much more coming up in our Emerging Action segment. This is Bloomberg. So of course market volatility continues. Emerging market equities. They've all been swept up in much of it near a 22 month low at the moment. We want to talk a little bit more about emerging action conversations because we continue to have a bring back Shery Ahn co-anchor of Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. And we want to turn their attention to the real impact of food inflation of the pain that is currently being felt by certain countries and and some of the violence that it sparked. Talk to us about what's happening in terms of the political implications in Sri Lanka for example. Yeah we are seeing those protesters escalate into more violence despite the fact that we have seen the President Rajapaksa his brother resign as prime minister. Now that was supposed to appease the protesters. As you said food inflation a key concern in the country. We know the economic crisis has been spiraling but the violence has continued. So the president becoming more and more isolated. There's no government in place at the moment. Saeedi coming out and saying Sri Lanka's IMF talks now are at risk because they face complications and perhaps delays in bailout talks. All in. All right. Now the emerging market picture doesn't look great. We have seen this relaunch on rupee see a sharp drop. The markets really in tatters as as you say emerging market equities right now at a 20 month low. In fact Asian equities near a bear market down almost 20 percent since the January high. Let's talk about the biggest of those turnout is more concerns about some of the slowing economies more of that Covid zero policy the impact that that's having on some of the export inflation as well that they're that they're going. Given the importance of China to emerging markets emerging market currencies as well it's we're really watching closely what's happening with the economy. And we continue to see signs that perhaps the government is willing to step in and do more. But we've seen all of those promises now for weeks and nothing really has happened. That's big enough to allay investors concerns. Well this time around we're hearing that Chinese local media reporting that the authorities have asked local governments to issue all of this year's new special bonds for infrastructure by the end of next month. Now we've never seen this amount of front loading when it comes to issuing these local government bonds a key pillar of economic growth for China that continues to build and continues to build. We're talking about according to Bloomberg calculations around three hundred and thirty six billion dollars worth of such bonds that could be sold in May and June. Of course whether or not that really helps the Chinese economy is a key question. One of the reasons that Sri Lanka for example is in an economic crisis is because of these Chinese funded infrastructure projects that have led to airports with no planes with buildings with no people. So are we going to see the economic lift from a country like China that has had this playbook for the longest time and continue to insist that they want to stick to the Covid zero policy is a different matter. All right. Monetary policy still remains in focus. We're getting more decisions out of the central banks in Asia. Yeah. And surprisingly one decision and one country that doesn't seem to be very much affected by the world's inflationary concerns. Bank Negara Malaysia expected to hold rates at one point seventy five percent tonight. Their inflation coming in at around two point two percent in March. So it's still looking benign. They are really benefiting from commodity prices rally. They're a net oil exporter commodities exporter which is quite rare for some of those countries in Asia. So they are seeing economic growth and support coming from these commodity prices. Rising Shery Ahn. You can catch her every day on Bloomberg Daybreak Asia where she joins us every day right here for our emerging action segment. Pretty much Asia. Feeling the pain here on this day but things mixed here in the United States. We were up and we were down. Now we're back up looking at S & P 500 holding on to an eight tenths of a percent gain. The NASDAQ indices right now are up about 2 percent and hard to see sort of the real conviction. I haven't read a lot of notes saying that oh yesterday was definitely the big bottoming out. A lot of consensus here that there is some further selling pressure to go. Indeed I know below the 4000 we've talked a lot about the thirty eight hundred level nine thousand really ugly as well. And I think what's interesting if we look at some of the technical indicators is the relative strength index of the Russell 2000 says look it's no longer an oversold territory. Yeah not quite. I mean what they around 30 is anything but I mean I wonder too I mean you have to wonder sort of the difference between longer term and that's basically buy and hold investors who can look at some of these names like an Apple Amazon say this is a bargain. But if you're somebody who has to rebalance every quarter or every year here this is kind of a treacherous time to be entering into new positions. My dollar still manages hold on some strength for my potentially cash is king for some bonds higher yield lower a safe haven kind of day. This is Bloomberg. Come down to the clue Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage ahead of the US marketplace starts right now. This is counting on to the close. Just 60 minutes left in your trading session. Caroline Hyde. Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs. Joined now by our colleagues Carol Massar and Tim Senate make as we welcome as we do each day our audience across TV radio YouTube to dissect what is volume significantly higher. And while the stock market high for now you have a blink and you might miss like a move in the direction because what a wacky day. Certainly some outperformance we're seeing in the tech names. In particular though the semiconductor index the stocks really taking off in today's session up about three point seven percent. This is it coming off its lowest close in more than a year. And you've said microchip out with results fourth quarter a beat. And then also some optimism about the outlook. But maybe investors just thinking the sell off of him in those chip names just overdone and coming in and buying. Well maybe people think that the sell off in crypto over the last five days has been overdone because we are finally seeing bitcoin higher right now by two point two percent off of that 30000 dollar level snapping a five day slide cut its price over the last five days by 20 percent. Caroline I mean and then of course in lockstep as we see more bidding coming into the Nasdaq as well. Big tech goes high crypto goes a little bit higher. Let's have a look at the benchmarks. NASDAQ up one point eight percent on the day 214 time 15 points to the upside. Volumes up 30 percent on the Nasdaq today versus your average. The Dow you like it up by just a tenth of a percent. S & P 500 S & P 500 heading in that up eight tenths percent. Having bounced back out of the red into the green up 33 points. That was 2000. Not faring all that well after being beaten up somewhat down. CARNEY Up four tenths of a percent. That's just some points six points higher. The internals of this market at least underneath the surface look a little bit better than yesterday. Energy of course still the only sector in the green for the year. On the day it looks maybe a little bit more risk on remain energy tech discretionary. Of course those are leading up to one half of 1 percent to about two point seven percent actually on tech. But down at the bottom a little bit of an unwind of some of those sort of defensive trades if you will staples utilities real estate you're off anywhere of up to 2 percent. Yeah. Well Apple reasserting itself and that's always a good sign at least on a temporary basis. Remember yesterday. It came within a whisper of actually losing its title as the world's most valuable company least publicly traded company. Here up about 3 percent here on the day. You were just talking about the chip stocks Carol and video helping to lead that charge. They are up about 6 percent here. I want to bring your attention to so far those shares down about 6 percent here on the day. They were already under pressure coming into this morning after we got those earnings out of upstart here the AIG lending platform a seeming suggesting that there are a lot of sort of broader macro economic cracks of that company was dealing with. So five were scheduled to report earnings after the bell. Those earnings came out early mistakenly apparently but those numbers are out and unfortunately they're not good. Basically we'll go through a mall that they basically missed on a lot of key metrics here. So investors really starting to re-evaluate that space. Of course saw some of the loan moratoriums coming out of the Biden administration with regards to education loans. That's also weighing on on things as well. And keep it on x ray. This is dense supply of course. They make a lot of dental equipment. Those shares are down here on the day. This after the company said it won't file its quarterly report on time amid an internal investigation related to the misuse of funds to come out with that kind of a statement. That doesn't sound squeaky clean. Meanwhile tell you where also the pressure has been. And I did this one for Wang Taylor Riggs because global corporate bonds they have been down down and down. I mean we're starting to see a little bit of bond buying perhaps. I mean over in Europe we saw it take a little bit higher over on your corporate bond index. This is a generic corporate bond. The next. I mean the U.S. has been outperforming perhaps vs.. Well actually versus the U.S. and like but I'm currently seeing calls coming out of the likes of J.P. Morgan once again. MARK COLVIN A clone of ECC has been talking about debt buying and in particularly saying get into beaten up corporate bonds. But this is a really painful trade to have the muster the guts the desire to be shifting money into credit right now when you've seen such selling and starting to catch on not just in stocks but also in the bond market. Yeah. Maybe they hope they're going to get something from some of these Fed speakers this week. We've had so many and our own like market catching up with the president of the Cleveland Fed Loretta Master. What's interesting and she said a lot of things but one of the things we did see certainly put some pressure on the markets earlier. And I want to say it kind of was the sentence heard around the financial markets. Check it out everybody. We don't rule out 75 forever right. I mean what I'm gonna do is I think 50 caves we're going now seems about right to me. In the second half of the year we may have to if we don't have inflation moving down we may have to speed up. But if we see inflation moving down and demand moving down more than you know we might be predicting then we can adjust at that point. All right. So they read a master of the president a Cleveland Fed talking with our Michael McKee. You know I said not exactly. It wasn't initially like kind of a shot heard around the financial markets but we really rallied off. That was interesting though. She talked about getting back 10 to 2 percent inflation. But she said not this year and probably not next year. And it'll be interesting to see. Maybe we'll be reminded when we get that CPI print tomorrow. I was a little surprised to see markets move off of this because of course you know the Fed is not going to rule anything out. If you get a really hot inflation print this month or next month then the Fed is going to have to act more aggressively. It's not that much different from what we heard from Jay Powell last week. Know when we did see that relief rally. Yeah. And we should point out too I mean I know everyone sort of made a big deal out of Japan basically saying the 75 basis points likely is on the table. But I think it gets to this idea of gradualism. Right. The idea that the Fed at least in the past whether it's raising rates or cutting them has always sort of tried to take an approach of gradualism. And it appeared to be that power was basically saying OK 50 points is going to be our gradualism rather than the 25 basis points. And I think Mestre is correct here. You have to really come out and you have to tell this market that yes we may be following Paul's lead here. But at the end of the day some of us are coming to the table with 75 basis points in our pocket. And that's going to be on the table. It's going to be discussed whether or not Powell as actually wants to follow through with that. That's all another debate. Economic pressure monetary comments of course even political pressure. If you think about it. President Caroline Hyde is also coming out today and speaking out about inflation is while you had gas prices at the pump another fresh record high today the average is something like 430 440 a gallon. So really I'm starting to see as we push forward to that big number tomorrow and maybe some inflation hedges could be an art. Hey as we saw overnight what does one hundred and ninety five million dollars spent on one matter Marilyn Monroe Andy Warhol painting although I mean people saying it could even get to 400 million. So maybe the animal spirits went out. There is at least some markets are working right Caroline. Well I mean look I mean it's good if you're rich. Yeah. I mean that's great. But I mean I think we're getting to what Biden was talking about and the optics right now which is that you know whether you're feeling it directly or not right now this is basically in this ISE it's all anybody talks about. Obviously you know there are political ramifications but there are serious economic ramifications for that as well for monetary policy makers. People making choices over crucial items. But I will say if that inflation print comes in hot tomorrow 75 basis points definitely on the table I don't really predict inflation. What are we on that peak. Well we'll find out. Oh right. We're hoping. OK. What time does that come out. A 30. Well I'll be around. OK. Promises. Promises. All right folks. We will also be back in less than an hour's time the whole team including Romaine that we told Bloomberg on shows. We're now done. We'll be back. Our simulcast will continue at 4:00 p.m. Wall Street time. We will get you down to the clothes on this wacky Tuesday. Is it Tuesday. It's Tuesday. It's Tuesday. All right. Three more days to go. All right. We continue our coverage here on Bloomberg Television on a Tuesday. Yes we count down to the closing bells and I'm pleased to say. Joining us right now to discuss what's going on out there is Cheryl Pate portfolio manager at Angel Capital which is about twenty three billion dollars in assets under management. And Cheryl. All everyone really wants to talk about is inflation inflation inflation and the methods that this government whether it's monetary policymakers or the White House are doing to try to fight it here. How much are you factoring in a the current inflation numbers at least what we know to be true into your portfolio decision making. And do you think that if we are at peak inflation what the new baseline could potentially be where we think about inflation. I do think you know all eyes are going to be on the print tomorrow clearly. And I think we will see some moderation there. I think we saw some lower gas prices some lower used car pricing that that should be a little bit of an offset to still really high rents. So we are optimistic that we are hitting peak inflation here. And the way you know we've been expressing that view is is really remaining sort of short duration high income on the credit side and with a bias towards financials who perform well in a rising short end environment. Yeah. Talk to us about what is meant to be performing while the inflationary hedges. We're just sort of laughing about whether it was one of them or not Cheryl. But the financials I mean energy had been the key blowout performer of the entire year. How even that's now started to get sucked into perhaps this risk aversion. Yeah. And I think when we look at financials and historically if you look I think banking and diversified financials broadly are both the clear out performers into a rising rate environment. And we think the fundamentals still hold very strong here. You've got rising Fed fund rates that fall basically to the bottom line of earnings. Plus you've got all this post pandemic mix shift as sure securities portfolios right sized liquidity right sizes down to a more normalized level and an. All that access gets shifted into higher yielding loan growth where we're seeing really robust loan demand and you can see that even in things like the senior loan officer survey that came out recently. Talk to us about some of the higher rates that you can't get in other asset classes right now. Oh where do you think relative value is when you start to get a 10 year at maybe three three and a quarter. And is that ever attractive to a dividend or an earnings yield in the equity market. Yeah I would say we have definitely been biased towards value over growth into a as the long end moves up here. And I think that is manifested in where we see value today. We generally position towards spread based lenders again. That's a great play but also no international exposure. MSA as as a key theme that also I think is going to be increasingly important in a still high inflationary environment relative to higher growth sectors where I do think there is pressure as as the tenure moves higher here. When you start to talk but then extrapolate on that a little bit here. Sure. Because a lot of people then are still looking at consumers consumer spending and hoping and to some degree I guess betting on the idea that that will make remain resilient no matter what. But we've already started to see a credit card spend goes up. That's good. In the short term the balances are way elevated. Oh based off where they were just a year ago. We know household savings have also come down a bit here. How do you factor that into making a decision about whether you go after some of these consumer exposed companies. Yeah I think it really isn't bifurcated view that we're taking on the consumer. Very positive on the higher income consumer where you see spending expectations are at all time highs. And we're much more cautious on the lower income consumer where things like still high gas prices for example are really going to pressure their wallet. And that's where we're more concerned that they'll be rising provisions and rising charge offs and declining payment rates at that lower end of the spectrum. So we've been more positively biased to the super prime consumer. Things like American Express I think is a good way to express that view. But also the payments the payment stocks Visa and MasterCard I think you've got that spend trend elevating without the credit exposure of course. It's exactly what the Federal Reserve has been trying to react to in many ways sort of talking up the inequality that is in inflation how it hits the lowest incomes the hottest. Told us a little bit about whether or not you're factoring much at the moment on things outside of the US. Of course we still have concerns about China. We have an ongoing war in Europe. Is that something that you see factoring into some of the calls you have at the moment. I do think that manifests itself when we think about you know the outlook for inflation from here and ultimately the path of the Fed. And I think that's really the question mark. Once we move past maybe the next one or two 50 basis point hikes that is in market expectations. How much does supply constraints continue to weigh and including lockdowns in China and the Ukraine situation. So while we're not generally focusing outside of the US in any large degree today I think that still weighs on our view as to overall growth and you know our you know our expectations for whether we actually achieve a soft landing or if it's a more recessionary type outcome down the road. We want to thank you Cheryl. As always so good to catch up with you. Cheryl Pate course portfolio manager over Angel Capital already talking about while we're in the market is going get hit the hardest. The people in the market is going to hit the hardest. And of course where to. Well look through that. Meanwhile coming up we're counting you down to the closing bell. We got one shitty friend the show Chief Investor Structures from Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Plus we'll get a preview of what to watch in tomorrow's crucial U.S. CPI report. Just hearing all about it from Carol. Of course Bloomberg Economics forecasting inflation rose 8 percent year over year in April 4th. That's down from the peak back in March. And today's triple take it focuses on earnings from Coinbase after the bell and the outlook for crypto. Our guests include. He's clean of still not all focused on bitcoin for her and then lead dragon style killer capital to talk about while the peg that got unpacked. Well that's so much more coming up. Visibly back. This is the countdown to the calls. Forty three minutes left to go on this Tuesday afternoon of course coming off a massive decline that we saw in the markets yesterday actually a three day slide here for the S & P 500 worst three day slide that we've seen going back to March of 20 20 trying to call claw back some of those losses only up about eight tenths of a percent. But you are seeing some strength amongst a lot of those tech stocks reflected in the Nasdaq 100 being up about 2 percent on the day. Apple Amazon Tesla all the favorites favorites all moving higher here on the day. Meanwhile though you're still seeing a bit into some of those even as it's into the 10 year yield your tenure yield now down slightly on the day back below 3 percent here. Pull up the board. Take a look at some of those individual movers. Microsoft helping to lead the charge again. We talk a lot here about quality about the fact that you had a lot of names that were getting sold off over the last few days. There are tons of cash flow. Actual profitability on a gap basis. And of course a growth story that could be told those stocks now getting rebound was not getting rebid. A lot of those bank stocks still asleep to what's going on out the yield curve at this time. And two interesting deals out there right now. Pro largest make it a hostile bid for Duke Realty. It's about a twenty four billion dollar bid. Remember they've been behind the scenes trying to buy up this real estate investment trust for quite some time now. I guess it didn't quite work out. So now they're going hostile with that bid. Duke Realty up about 5 percent and bio having up 69 percent right now. A friendly bid from Pfizer for roughly about 12 billion bucks. Buyers are gonna get a big mike green drug. The bio haven has been developing out of that deal. Time now for our Options Insight segment which we do every day at this time. And I'm pleased to say Abigail Doolittle is back in person in the flesh. Haven't seen you in quite some time. Yeah sure. You can keep an eye on all the wild stuff going on in the markets. Well you know it's funny. I actually did not look at a single chart or read anything about the markets until this morning. But I am on Twitter. I saw nothing has happened over the line now. Nothing's happened. No volatility or anything else. But you know what the good news is if you take a look at the stock market charts right now they don't necessarily point to a rebound. But if you look at options it looks like we could see at least a near-term move up. To talk more about this. Let's bring in Scott Bauer of Prosper Trading Academy the CEO over there. Great to have you with us Scott. And you know the S & P 500 you can technically make the case but the RSI and heading to the bottom of the range that yes you're going to see a bounce. But when you take a look at the put call ratio you look at the skew index super low. You look at the fact that the VIX is coming back down into the middle of the range. It seems like maybe we do get a little bit of a bounce off of today. What do you think. Yeah. You think that the option paper that we're seeing Abigail kind of kind of lends itself towards that. Again I'm not suggesting a massive rebound but maybe just some stabilization here. And when you look at volatility you look at the VIX look at the vixen they've risen but not as sharply as one might think given the sell off in the backdrop that we know that we have of this bear market. They've both approach serious levels of resistance have not broken through. But the option paper quote something that stood out to me yesterday big time. Typically in the VIX options we see more calls trading then puts which is similar to in the aspects or in one of the other indices where you see more puts trading than calls. But in the VIX you typically see more calls than put. Yesterday it was about 2 to 1. Abigail put to call. That doesn't happen very often. That to me was a sign that again there is some stabilization out here and the fear that retail is feeling out there maybe isn't as big as what the market is showing. Well I think a lot of investors and traders out there will certainly take stabilization given the big declines in April and remain. But just talking about that three day slide into today on the Nasdaq 100 down 10 percent the worst since March of 20 20. That VIX chart that we were just looking at what really stands out. Longer term it may call for some massive spike higher. But more recently in recent weeks we are looking at a series of lower highs back down into the range. So if we were to see today's bounce develop into something what are you targeting on the S & P 500 the NASDAQ 100. Yeah I think we could we could easily see a three to five percent bounce in both of those. If we stabilize here again I'm not suggesting that's going to happen but if we start seeing the VIX continue down here break 30 on the downside maybe get to even where it was a couple weeks ago in the mid 20s. I think that suggests a good three to five percent upside for the S & P and NASDAQ. Yeah that's pretty interesting. And I would say that that chart makes a pretty strong case for 20 in this year. And in recent I guess over probably the last six to nine months it's really been these periods of risk on risk off maybe some this dip buying will continue. We'll see. Let's talk about how you play this through the QQQ. And I think it looks like a little bit of a cautious options trade to me more defense to collect money. But correct me if I'm wrong. No it absolutely is. And with option premiums very expensive. I want to be collecting premium right now. I always want to do it completely risk defined. So what I'm doing is in the Kuku cuz I'm selling bullshit calls for it and a put spread that expire at the end of this week on Friday. So I'm selling to the downside to ninety three to 90 puts bread on the upside I'm selling the 310 313 calls for it three dollars wide on each side I can collect about a dollar fifty. That's also my risk. If there's a big blowout either way. But listen this is three days here. And even though we've had a lot of volatility and a lot of chop back and forth we pretty much have consolidated. So I'm looking even in the face with the CPI report tomorrow morning. Yeah I'm looking still for some consolidation here in the triple Q's to the end of the week. Well Scott that's Friday the 13th. I went to Colgate. 13 is a lucky number. Maybe that'll be a good trade for you and your trades are typically stellar. Thanks so much for joining us Scott Bauer of Prosper Trading Academy. And from New York this is Bloomberg. We've been talking a lot about the recent underperformance in small cap symbols sending a dangerous signal to investors Caroline Hyde know that you've been all over the technicals of this. We note the underperformance day of the Russell only up about two tenths of one percent as the Dow turns negative on the day. Yeah I mean it looks as though this isn't a market that can find any sort of significant direction. Sure we're getting a bounce back to some extent. But what we were read a few hours ago we now have the S & P 500 coming off its highs. And as we roll towards the close this is when the volume really comes in. This when the volume comes in. And I think you said something a little bit earlier here. What are you about the idea that there's sort of a lack of conviction out there and even though you have a Russell in the green on the day you still have the S & P midcaps are lower as well. And I think those companies actually seem a little bit more vulnerable at all this because you start talking about who is most exposed to the macro conditions who's the most exposed to a potential slowdown in consumer spending and who has basically no real pricing power out there and the lack of ability to finance in an emergency. They need to tap the credit markets which is something Seth Carpenter was talking about as sort of the key signals we think about Q10 run off of the balance sheet. Can we still be able to tap the markets set for when we need again. It feels as though each day there's not much of a catalyst as to what's dictating why yesterday was so risk off. Today we tend to really risk but really recession seems to be the watchword for everyone. Yeah it's interesting to see what changes at eight thirty a.m. tomorrow. Washington time. I think a lot of people kind of position and around the latest inflation data this is boomer. The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick and Taylor Ray. Counting down to the close. Twenty six minutes to go. And a little bit of a rebound coming off a three day slide. The question is how much conviction are we seeing in that bar. Yeah I think that's a good point. And I would argue maybe not a whole lot. I think we're trying to hold onto about eight points or so on the S & P really again right around that key sort of round number of about 4000. So that story is the setup here. It looks a little bit better from the internals than certainly yesterday but really 50 50 for looking at the winners and the losers technology remain. I guess that could be a good thing if you're up about 2 percent or so on the day the big sort of out performer bad. But you tell these real estate the classic defensives down at the bottom. Cherry picked a few movers here. We actually seen a lot of strength. Believe it or not a lot of the chip stocks Intel actually up almost 3 percent on the day after it finally got unveiled plans over that new chip process that everybody's been talking about. So maybe we'll see a little bit of strength in this stock going forward as it seems to be a little bit disconnected from some of the macro concerns. It's weighing down some of the other stocks out there Cisco not Cisco the chip. The other company the tech company that Cisco the one that makes all the food the wholesale food distributor having a great day here. They reported earnings. Those shares are up about 8 percent on the day. Performance Foods is going to report after the market. Before the market scuse me tomorrow morning after the market today. We're going to get a bunch of earnings including roadblocks and rocket companies. Keep an eye on that space of course coming off of what we saw with Upstart and some of the other companies. Some concerns not so much about loan volume per say but also about the amount of debt that couple of that cuts consumers are taking on and whether it's reached a level that maybe provides a little bit too much risk for some of these companies really getting beaten up. Some of those companies we wait and watch as we get those numbers coming thick and fast after the bell. Meanwhile of course remain really shines a light on some of the tech stocks that for once catching a little bit of a bid today. Now I bring you though to the attention that growth stocks have still been a serious well loser of choice over the last three weeks ever since March that we've seen the beating up of certain companies as we worry about where inflation where interest rates go. We are starting to see that pandemic premium that we've seen built into growth stocks over value stocks just coming out. Look we're back to where we were levels still. That is a P E point difference when you're coming to the overall well overall premium coming in on a growth stock is still at about 10 percent 10 points but it's still way off of those highs. I'm still actually above the long term average which is about five points. So we still got room to fall further it would seem if you're looking to maybe still get out of those growth year names for me. All right. Yeah we talk about the pandemic and of course all the trends that we saw then spectrum that that was a big thing. Not necessarily anymore. Global banks including Goldman Sachs Bank of America they're pulling away from the market for those so-called blank check companies. For more let's bring in Bloomberg finance reporter Catherine Daughtry to talk a little bit more about this. And Catherine was it at the end of March or so the S.E.C. came out with these new rules the new rule proposal I should say that effectively provides a little bit more scrutiny of this or is it more disclosure. What exactly is kind of spooking these banks away from this. There's just more scrutiny across the board which essentially opens up banks to risk that they're not always going to want to take on especially when you think about the fees that are attached to spec deals. They're not going to always offset those types of risk. There might be some deals that you want to take on because it's worth it financially. In other cases it's just not a smart investment not a good use of your time. Let's talk about DAX. We're looking at a chart here of this back in DAX. It's been declining a little bit and I am curious how you think about the why behind this. Is it just been the market volatility. This you said well we're taking out froth in the market or is there something maybe bigger underway. So I think it's reflective of how you also see the IPO market. There's not as many companies going public these days. It's a number of factors. Uncertainty is across the board affecting projections. If you think about inflation and how there are various companies especially the ones that are having to remodel and think about their cost structure that's really just creating uncertainty. And that's the same with specs. If you're going to the market if you have been looking for a target I've talked to sources who tell me that those conversations that they're having are changing day to day. It's not even week by week. It's really a volatile time. And you might have two in one period. Think about your business and then the next have to shift. And there's just a lot of cash a lot of discussions that have to adapt to that. But deals can still get done. It would seem grinder. Case in point yesterday we understand going to be the acquisition of choice by one special purpose acquisition company. Why are you chuckling. What about its remains favorite. Yeah. Are there any other areas in the spot market that are going to be impacted. There are. This morning there was another spec deal that was announced I believe it was in the health care sector. So there are one off situations. It's not because this is rushing because the time is running out. There is timing that's affecting some of these deals. There is a clock. And if it gets to a point where you haven't found. Takeover target. You're going to have to either return the money or put in more money to extend the time that you need. But again that just creates perhaps more uncertainty more rest of the time lines change. There's a pretty big stockpile of companies out there that still haven't sort of you know make good on what they promise. I'm also curious as to why we basically haven't really seen new spec deals announced at least not with any sort of real force. You've seen some. But you're right. Not as much as I mean think about a year ago every single day. Yeah that's all. You're covering these facts that were popping up it seems by the hour. And so don't see the wall. Yeah. Now we got a deal on muskets. What do you know. Right. What's going on with that deal by the way. I think worse. Yes. We're always covering it on a day to day. And his comments certainly change by the hour. Maybe they could do a spec on everything about that. I have a feeling his fixer might have been a great term. Okay man we can't. Caroline this back attacked. This is great. All right. We're going to let Catherine go. I'm sure she has much more important things to listen to our witty banter. Bloomberg finance reporter Catherine de RTS has a great story on the Bloomberg terminal today year about the potential slowdown suspect deals as those regulations take hold. Still ahead though we are counting down to the closing bell. Friends of the program Brent Shoot are going to be joining us chief investment strategist over at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company on a day where I guess you call it a rebound rally. Here though we're losing a little bit of steam as we get closer to the close. The S & P 500 back below that 4000 level a nice round. That number which play out the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the red and the small caps which seem like they were doing OK earlier in the day. Now in the red as well. Never know how much that's reflective of having to have yields go higher. Caroline when I think about sort of that reflation theory theme at least for today unwinding just a little bit. Yeah. Yield curve actually steepening for one swim worrying about 75 basis points in the two year but still finding the haven in the tenure to bring back. The London 17 minutes until its market closes and we have managed to be in the green bounced off the red once again. It's been a topsy turvy kind of day. We're only up just a tenth of a percent having started off show at about 8 10 percent higher. So clearly some trepidation as we head towards the mark. I hope it's close but below that 4000 level three year yield now flat. Having had that auction we are seeing some flattening of that yield curve. Are we talking about where session. Are we worried about what the Federal Reserve goes. We actually see oil down once again down more than three percentage points. Crypto though managing to just hold on to some of its gains on the day up just a percentage point. Still depressed duty about all of this volatility is the watchword. Chief investment strategist of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company overseeing a cool 237 billion dollars in retail assets. Brent. I mean every day is a new narrative without much more of a catalyst. Is all about the inflation data tomorrow. It is. And certainly I think that's the big news driving it. But as you mentioned in your opening there are lots of crosscurrents and theories out there right now. I think just in general pessimistic investors are trying to find a reason to justify their desire to sell. And so if you think about the last few weeks it's supposedly been about inflation and inflation expectations and the Fed doing too much. And those have fallen dramatically in the past few days. And now we're onto this. It's about the economy not going to grow fast enough because of whatever may be happening out there. Look I think at the end of the day I think recession fears are a bit early. They're a bit premature. I think the bar is low for the data to surprise to the upside. You have had consumer sentiment actually blow out to the downside and investor sentiment. And I think things are going to be just a bit better at the margin. And I think the Fed overall is going to tighten less. And that I think will lead to a market that begins to find its feet and move higher in the coming quarters as inflation does come off the boil. When you say tighten less you mean that terminal rate whatever that neutral rate is it's going to be lower than maybe what the markets priced in or we get there. And I think you've already seen that happen. I mean I think you've priced out 75 basis points I think are going to get there slower. I don't know what the ultimate end game is. And I think the Fed's their overarching goal is to try to get to neutral and then a pause and hold. Well I don't think they want to cause a recession. And I think the narrative here is really according to something that I've been saying a lot is a lot of things are priced in the markets and investor sentiment is awful. They've already priced a lot of bad outcomes. And the Fed despite only hiking 75 basis points. A lot of that tightening is already priced into the market this year which is at two 80 or was it to 80 now it's backed off a bit. But you've seen that be pulled forward. And I think that's where the bar is low for things to get just a bit better in the coming quarters. All right. Sit tight for one second Brent. Needs to take a quick breaking conversation with Brent shooting chief investment strategist over at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sticking with us as we countdown to these closing bells. Call a flat on the S & P 500. The Nasdaq 100 still holding onto some of its gains the Russell 2000 in the red. We'll be back in a moment. This is Bloomberg. This has gotten onto the close and Caroline Hyde I'm Taylor Riggs and I'm Romaine Bostick and we count down and we're losing steam we're just up a tenth of a percent on the S & P 500 on the day. Of course it is a little bit of a relief rally that we saw earlier and certainly in big tech still holding onto those gains. Nine tenths percent on the Nasdaq. But how far how fast we've fallen over the last three days prior to this. Yeah. If you're looking for some bright spots you're going to find a couple here. The Nasdaq biotech index actually one of the big outperforms here on the day along with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. In fact all but one name in that Sox is actually higher here on the day. There was actually some interesting commentary by a few analysts including over at Bloomberg Intelligence about the idea that they're actually seeing a pickup in demand for some of the folks in that chip sector. So maybe that ends up being the silver lining in what would otherwise be a somewhat downer a sentiment here around the economy. Nevertheless you take a look at the KBW bank index. Banks really going nowhere. And the ARC Innovation ETF which of course are coming off what was a 25 percent decline back in April are now off to basically about a 13 percent loss here for the month of May. There's this big kind of hostility between gains and losses actually open higher here on the day then move lower now basically onshore. Basically all 30 plus members in that ETF right now actually down more than 20 percent on a year to day basis at about 10 of those names down with a 70 percent really only two points higher. Now on the S & P 3 9 9 4 as we dip significantly in this case a little bit below 4000. Still with us of course separate Sunni chief investment strategist of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Curious if you think that a lot of this is fundamentals or if some of this is sentiment driven. When you take a look at the healthy companies 90 billion dollars in free cash flow was Apple. And yet it trades lower and it trades lower and it trades lower. Are we just throwing everything else out or are there some pockets that are being thrown out. These still actually think provide some relative value. Yeah I mean we've talked for a lot of this show about liking value stocks much more than growth stocks in general just given the valuation differences in what's actually happened. If you think about what's happening in the market the economy is normalizing. I mean the 10 year Treasury has returned to over 3 percent at least it was before the day began which is the same level. It wasn't 2018 when this growth stock rally really began to do really good. What is it parabolic. Because you had to trade more than you had Covid and you've had people and this extreme interest rate environment that have been paid to go out and buy hold streams themes and the stocks. You mentioned one of those into us before. Those areas are not coming bout back down as the 10 year Treasury general real interest rates normalize. And so to me there are pockets of the market that didn't make sense. The good news is there are lots of parts of the market that make sense today. And so I know we talked about small caps. S & P 600 trades at 13 times future earnings. The MSCI EFA I know people are worried about a recession in Europe. Tell me who isn't that trades at twelve times the same level of earnings it had back in 07. And so more and more parts of the market make more spot signs especially in an environment where the 10 year treasury is around 3 percent. And those are the areas that I'd focus on going forward. And this speaks to a long term investor and that mindset. And to that point how is your client sort of feeling right now. Of course you manage a lot of retail money. Do you feel that people aren't still feeling that they want to remain committed to these markets when there is so much volatility. Yeah I mean I think our clients have learned to stay the course and have been taught well. I guess in general investor sentiment is a huge contrarian indicator. And I always bring up the sort of I didn't care. I know it's been a popular recent in my money but there's a reason why. I mean when sentiments as low as it is today the old Wall Street adage climbing the wall of worry typically works. And so we've had for some 20 readings on the bull side in the past two months three the last four or below I believe 18 and changed some of the levels I haven't seen in my 27 years of doing this. And if you look on a forward basis what the returns are going forward. Typically if not always they're almost always positive you buy after that. And so there's a lot of fear which I think is already priced in the market. Just like I mentioned the Fed has already priced in the market which I think if things get a little bit better at the margin which we think they will. That's where I think there's upside potential in stock markets today. And when you look at some of the opportunity on a sector by sector basis are there any brands that you would exclude. No I mean I think that the pocket to the market that I was worried about have come back in here quite a bit. The overall S & P 500 was an area I was a bit worried about. It's come down in valuation of that too. And so I think a lot of the froth that people were worried about has come off the boil. But there are still things that trade at levels based upon hopes the future unprofitable track things of that nature. But I still think could be at risk here. But I think overall the market's in a much better place from relative valuation perspective than it was two three four months ago. All right. When conversation right now with Brent Sherry over at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. He's sticking with us as we countdown to the closing bells. Back to Brent in just one second. But want to get over to Taylor who is at the board with the stock at the last Romania mission. So five course they had reported a little bit earlier. There's still another company that we're waiting for after the bell shares of Coinbase who talks a lot about the fraud being taken out of the market the wild volatility with some of the bitcoin and other crypto. So Coinbase off about eleven and a half percent on the day. Certainly one that we're going to be watching again is sort of a sentiment gauge right about this growth at any cost environment. Change up the board. I'd love to talk about credit in some cases. And Brent I'd love to bring you back in here if possible. We're taking a look at credit spreads. And it's so hard not to get a little bit freaked out here because you are seeing spreads the highest going back since 2020 but we're not yet at some of those big blowout levels. What cues at this moment do you take if you start to think about some of the fundamentals in the cracks in the economy. Yeah I mean certainly risks are growing and certainly the CPI number tomorrow will be a big data point for people who are worried about inflation. And if it's rolling over enough for the Fed to kind of back away. And that's why I think there is good news. I think from an economic perspective that's certainly recession risks have risen. I once said that I think we have a recession a couple years out perhaps that's been pulled for a bit. But I think if you think about economic growth and you just pull back really really broadly and you think about where the consumer is today the consumer today has more cash on their balance sheet than debt for the first time in 30 years. I think the only way that you get a recession that is more longer lasting is inflation doesn't come down which I think it is. And so credit is certainly blowing out just a bit. That certainly is a concern. But I think any recession that would occur would be mild. And we need more of a buyer strike not an overall you know 2008 type of environment where the consumer wasn't dead up to their eyeballs and then had to rebuild their balance sheets for years. That's not the case today. What about commodities. Brent it's an asset class that we've recommended owning for years. The reason being is why you're seeing it today. We don't own a ton of it but it's an asset class that typically does well when bonds don't. And it was an asset class that I was suggesting that as rates rose as the world normalized it was a third asset class. She wanted her profile to hedge against the rest and guard against the downside. And that's what you're seeing today. I think commodities as a whole probably have a backdrop of future positive returns but nowhere near what they have done over the past few months. And so it's an asset class that I would continue recommending owning just as a part of a diversified portfolio. So it's great to get your perspective giving it diversified in your talk as well. Shooting of course chief investor strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Meanwhile we march towards a close where I mean sentiment has been sort of shifting on a dime in the moment. Taylor indeed as you think about gosh not only up higher seven points remain here and not even at 4000 on the S & P. An indication that we actually still might see some of the worst numbers really ahead of us if we can't start to save a lot of some of the key technical levels that we're looking at. Yeah. And I think that when we get the report tomorrow the CPI report in the morning obviously it's expected to come in at about 8 percent here in that core CPI above 6 percent. But I think the general sense here is that if you get something that's either in line or soft or maybe it does provide a little bit more comfort for this market. Until then we're keeping you up to date on what's going on with the daily market moves as we take you to the bell and beyond. Beyond the Bell Michael Bloomberg Comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clues starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick here alongside Caroline Hyde and Taylor Riggs. As we count down to the closing bell on this Tuesday afternoon. Here to help take us Bell. It's our global simulcast with Carol Massar. That's instead of. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio and YouTube. And Carol taking a look at a market that was significantly higher earlier in the day holding onto those gains but just barely. Yeah. And significantly lower to earlier in the day. I mean you had a little bit of everything for someone just looking at some of the small caps. They're down overall. Overall the Russell 2000 just down about one tenth of one percent. But remain I know you love this space. I mean what a swing up almost 2 percent at a time and down almost 2 percent at its lows 4 percent. That's a lot. We just had a really interesting chat with Sean Kruse the head trading strategist over at T.D. Ameritrade. He said that clients for Tedy Ameritrade were net buyers in April and that perhaps this is not that surprising. He's still seeing people buy on the platform but it has slowed down in recent weeks. I mean this is a trading market isn't it. All on the general swings. Are people getting so concerned by the general volatility on a day to day basis. The. Just holding back for a long time invested you use this exit for the time being and wait for a better entry point. The big refunding week at least as well within the bond market space that we had a 3s earlier. So you're thinking about at least some of the bond market moves. It's been yield higher remain clearly on the front end of the curve as we've talked a lot about some of the Fed speak that's been coming out but overall sort of returning to the classic correlations of maybe a safe haven for the second day. I think it's interesting you mentioned credit too because Loretta M. speaking again not quite sure where but we're getting some headlines across the Bloomberg terminal saying that the Fed doesn't want to get into the credit allocation business and says the Fed shouldn't try to support the housing market by holding NDIS. I'm not exactly sure of the context for those comments. But again those are the headlines crossing the wire the in. See if we can get a little bit more context on what the question posed to her was. Dow Jones Industrial Average going to finish the day down slightly basically by about three tenths of a percent. The S & P 500 which had rallied pretty hard earlier in the day up about a percent going to close right at that big fat 4000 level. A nice round number here. It's higher by about two tenths of a percent here on the day. Meanwhile the Nasdaq composite which is having a great day was up more than 2 percent almost 3 percent on the day higher by about 1 percent. So I guess most folks will take that. And the Russell 2000 which has been all over the map on the day basically closing unchanged on the day down by about. I think that's less of a point one. The one point on the lunch lunch lunch. Hey you know we had a really tough day in terms of sectors and we're going to get into a little bit deeper. But those homebuilders they were down about two point two percent and they are now down about 32 percent so far this year. So we're deathly seeing whether it's higher mortgage rates or just the run up that we had seen previously. I really take a toll on this sector. Carol I like you bring up some of the individual sectors for the radio audience. We take sort of two dives down underneath the surface really understand the internals what's been going on in the market the sector our best performers the sector worst performers. It looks a little bit better than yesterday in terms of well Carol at least there is some green on the screen. Terms of the best performers is sort of a classic risk on trade and software. It's media it's technology it's semiconductor equipments. You're up anywhere from about one to two and a half percent on the day up down though at the bottom there certainly is a lot of red. It does look a little bit defensive here with an unwind of durables real estate utilities. This is sort of the classic bond proxies if you will. Interesting of course given on a date when yields fell. This is typically not what you would see. But Carol sort of notable that you're getting that maybe inflationary trade unwind here. You're off about 2 2 or so percent. All right. I know we're waiting for a bunch of earnings. Let me just get to some gainers in today's session. See Jan a mother. Among them it was up almost 11 percent at today's session top of the Nasdaq 100. What's interesting is yesterday the stock was down 12 percent on news that the company's CEO and co-founder was taking a leave and they had the chief medical officer coming in as interim boss. And apparently there were some allegations of vitally violence that occurred in the CEO's home. And there's a divorce going on anyway. Sold off yesterday. Investors came back into the name today. Do on Emma Chandra. No it's like a Netflix. My reaction more to more to come. I bet on that. When microchip technology we talked about the Sox being up today. Microchip one of the reasons why up more than 6 percent. Today's session top of the Nasdaq 100 top in the S & P 500. Fourth quarter beat on the top and bottom line. And also upbeat about the first quarter outlook. So that's why investors definitely moving into that. And then I did want to mention bio haven pharmaceutical Pfizer buying this company. So no surprise to see it up 68 percent in today's session that eleven point six billion dollar purchase of the company by Pfizer. So there you have it. It's now Pfizer's headache. Look at that joke. They're close to 70 percent. I think it's funny because anybody. I get it. Yeah. OK. Let's talk about some the decliners today. Altria finished the day down by six point seven percent. The stock among the worst performers in the S & P 500 on a points basis today. Bernstein downgrading Altria to market perform from outperform the biggest intraday drop in more than a year. Also keep an eye on Palatine Interactive down eight point seven percent. The company actually closing at a fresh record low after reporting results this morning. A deeper loss than expected. The company also cutting its revenue guidance. And Caroline Upstart finished their day to day down by 56 percent fell as much as 62 percent today. It's the cloud based personal loans company cut its full year revenue forecast. Uncertainty in the macro environment as well as a possible recession. Also sending shares of poor companies lower as well. Possible recession of course that's what's got everyone worried in the quantity space as well. This is why sea oil off by about 10 percent in the last two trading days. Tim I'm currently looking at commodities but area that looks at WTI crude at ninety nine point fifty three with a sub one hundred dollars down by another three percent on the day Brent crude oil is off by three and a half percent. So clearly oil front and center when we're worried about the spillover effects coming from China when we worry about the U.S. economy as well and the ability to withstand a Federal Reserve pushing on those brakes zinc off by one and a half percent natural gas such in climbing the. Again at a bit of a 14 year high overall so gas really front a center in terms as they supply concerns that we have that I'm looking at. Well overall what happens in the affects space. A lot of this speaks to the commodity spectrum. In fact the key we have been up earlier in the trading day and had as had some of those commodity related currency pairs. But actually towards the end of trade as that risk on sentiment dialed back from the market we saw the U.S. dollar once again rear up at a two year high on the dollar index. Really the only outperformance Swiss franc is down against it. The euro off by three tenths percent. And Europe. Let's talk about a little bit more really flight to safety here. We're seeing yields pushing down a lot in Italy the 30 year off by 50 basis points in Ireland and Spain. Big moves in terms of bond markets Taylor. And it is priced higher yield lower. Pretty much all across the curve with full faith and credit bonds catch a little bit of a bid. Still trying to hold on to some of those round numbers 3 percent on a 10 year. As we took a look related three year auction we pushed forward to some significant auctions as well coming up in the coming days. But overall mostly relatively quiet. We do have some earnings and some quarterly results crossing all electronic arts for us here as well. Looks a little bit better than expected when you think about the bottom line adjusted EPS of 146 versus estimates of 142. The top line though looks a little bit like you have to see sort of that first quarter outlook going forward. That also looks really light here only looking at revenue of one point two to one point to five billion. Expectations were for one point four or five billion. So again another company that continues to cut forward guidance at least on the next quarter going out trying to hang in there a little bit with some of that forward guidance when it comes to the top and the bottom line as well. Caroline meanwhile you're looking at average daily active users of roadblocks while still increasing 28 percent year over year. But we're seeing that growth just pulling back a little bit as we all go back into the real world. We perhaps stop our addiction to some of these really pandemic winners that we've seen bookings decreasing the roadblocks all down by three percent to six hundred thirty one million dollars. Revenue though still up some 40 percent basically in line with analysts expectations. They say they remain focused on delivering our innovation roadmap to unlock the full potential of the roadblocks platform and drive longer term returns for investors. But this is a company that's currently down 5 percent. We had anticipated this sort of slowdown in growth but really the bookings estimate the MIS there is a concern. Meanwhile I'm watching shares of Wynn Resorts down about two point seven percent after reporting results that missed expectations. And the top line though were in line with estimates on the bottom line. The company's CEO Craig Billings saying in a statement that in Macao we remain confident that the market will benefit from the return of visitation when travel restrictions subside. The company gets about 40 percent of its revenue at least in 2021 from Macao. But because of travel restrictions in Asia that has been an issue. And usually they do get more revenue from there. Yes. So important when we're trying to assess what's going on in the Chinese economy and we know that is such an important revenue generator for Wynn Resorts specifically but it gives us an indication of the slowdown that we could potentially see from the Chinese economic growth picture. Yeah. And I mean I think that's going to be I think when we talk about that big rally remember Carol I know you'll keep an eye on crude stocks but really all those travel stocks and really gotten such a bid as everyone was sort of betting not just on the return of domestic travel or outbound U.S. travel but the idea that you would get sort of some synchronicity with some of the other countries out there. But obviously we're not going to get it out of China anytime soon at least based on what we know so far. And even Europe now seems a little bit precarious as well. I mean some of these earnings coming out of Europe people have been concerned about what businesses are starting to say the impact. We were talking to of course and key companies around the world that have been continuing to worry about the inflationary pressures some of the supply chain headaches that some are saying reaching an all time high and maybe dialing back a bit. We had edge. We'll see of course make our sun cream of a personal care little on earlier saying look I think supply chain headaches all going to dial back a little bit. But the inflationary pressures in particular oil that was really front and center for him. And we're starting to see that in some of these earnings as well. All about volatility and know that we're awaiting quarterly results here from Coinbase Carol. But looking at a record low now as we've talked a lot about some of the frustrations with the prices in between and that certainly continues as we await to hear from that company. Yeah. And that's what I mentioned. Rockets out. It's up about 1 percent in the after hours. That's after the first quarter. Adjusted revenue did miss estimates. But certainly a play when it comes to what's going on in the mortgage industry. All right. More earnings to come. I know you guys will be on it. We will too. But that's going to do it for our cross platform coverage on radio TV and YouTube. We will see you again same time same place tomorrow. And as Carol says we will continue to focus in on the earnings push ahead also to some of the key data. Remember tomorrow's CPI print. It's going to be important. We pick inflation. It's a bit like. Coinbase shares moving lower here in after hours trading after its earnings crossed the wire. The headline number is a revenue number which is one point 1 7 billion. That's a little bit lighter than what the street was looking for on average of about one point for 8 billion. But you dig into the release here. Here. Retail trading volume 74 billion in the most recent quarter. When you compare that to the fourth quarter of 2021 that was down from one hundred and seventy seven and even on a year over year basis from Q1 to Q1. That's lower institutional trading volume on a year over year basis did rise slightly to two hundred and thirty five billion. But that's down sequentially here from Q four of twenty twenty one to overall 309 billion dollars and trading volume for the quarter. That's that compares to 547 in Q4 and 335 in Q1 of 2021. That's basically the headline numbers here. There's a lot more going on that we're going to dig into including Bitcoin and then the other things that of course drive this company. But let's bring in Juli Shery Ahn right now senior fintech and payments analyst for us at Bloomberg Intelligence. Julie what were you expecting out of these results today. We were expecting a pretty pretty abysmal result as we've seen with the slowdown obviously clearly sell off in the Bitcoin and other currencies low trading volumes. All of this is just directly impacting Coinbase. Not much they can do. They're basically at the mercy of the market. Ninety percent of their revenue is trading based. The majority of it is retail base when it comes to revenue. Institutions I think are holding up. I think there they're going to be a buy and hold buy and hold kind of mode. And so that's going to help but not until we really kind of get past this tough trading. We've talked a lot with you about some of the trading Robin Hood maybe some of the payments platforms that are coming up against tough comps but the second half of the year was expected to go a little bit better. I think what stands out to me is they see now the full year outlook is largely unchanged but second quarter trading volume will be lower than first quarter. So we did have a little bit more pain to go through until things get better. That's right. That's right. You know we see in the trade numbers day in and day out. Right. Bitcoin is down over 50 percent from its peak in November. Coinbase shares way more than that 80 percent or so. But as goes the crypto asset prices do so goes Coinbase trading volume. There's really not much they can do at this point until they begin to diversify away from pure trading. Well let's talk a little bit more about those diversification efforts. I mean what do we know so far that they've actually done. We know they were supposed to launch NFTE Marketplace. Anything else out there yet. Less than a team marketplace a few weeks ago. They're growing internationally so they're adding their presence around the world starting in Europe. They're getting into defy as a backend support mechanism. I think what often gets overlooked when it comes to Coinbase is the partnerships that they are driving among traditional financial institutions. As those institutions those banks and brokerage firms are beginning to delve into crypto just a little bit. Right. Starting to make a taste. They are doing it with Coinbase like Goldman Sachs and PIMCO. Franklin Templeton these are the partners that this company has. They can help those companies ride through this transition into the crypto economy. There are some micro level issues going on. Then there's the bigger theme that we've talked about. Growth at any cost doesn't work anymore. You have to be nimble and disciplined in this environment. I bring you just again further sort of updates that we're getting first quarter loss per share coming in. I believe much worse than expected on a quarter over quarter basis. Not even to mention the revenue trading volume coming in line. We're getting sort of these trickling out. How were you thinking about the ability of investors to be patient to understand financial discipline for some of these high growth at any cost companies in the re-evaluation that's underway. Coinbase an example of that. Yeah I think if investors can bear the volatility that we knew is going to be part of this company which is a part of the crypto economy. Right. You're looking at a company that's still over the long run is a leader in crypto to us. This is Amazon back in the early 2000s. Right. All this company right now is at this. On the surface is a trading platform for crypto assets but it's building so much more behind the scenes. If you think of Amazon building out a W.S. building out a merchant platform to support merchants and they're selling building at a logistics platform. These are all the similar kinds of things that Coinbase is doing today. They're not going to generate revenue in a meaningful way. They're going to be sucking up expenses but it's going to position this company to be a long term player down the road. Stock down 80 percent. You have to start looking at you know when does this start to get more interesting beyond trading. All right. Jihye Lee Shery Ahn a senior fintech and payments analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence helping us break down those. Coinbase numbers and we should point out we're going to focus a little bit more on the crypto space on triple take which is coming up at the bottom of the hour. Caroline suddenly now keeping you up to date with the news from around the world. Here's the first word with Mark Crumpton. Caroline thank you. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a quote prolonged conflict in Ukraine. That's according to the top intelligence official in the U.S. National Intelligence Director Admiral Haines told a Senate panel today. President Putin's decision to focus his military efforts in eastern Ukraine is probably a quote temporary shift to regain the initiative. Haines said the conflict became increasingly unpredictable and could escalate further in the coming months. Former President Donald Trump could be back on Twitter if Elon Musk's proposed purchase of the social media company goes through. Speaking at the Financial Times conference today the Tesla CEO said Twitter was quote foolish in the extreme for kicking Mr. Trump off the site and that he'd reverse the permanent ban. He has publicly stated that he will not be going back to Twitter and that he would only be on. True. And this is the point I'm trying to make which is perhaps not getting in France. Is that your is that any Shery Ahn from Twitter didn't end Trump's voice. It will amplify it among the right investors. Why it is morally wrong and stupid to social that Musk mentioned as a social media platform backed by the former president. Wall Street's pullback from deals involving bank check companies signals that financial firms are concerned about regulatory risks associated with transactions. That's according to S.E.C. Chair Gary Gensler. Chancellor's comments to Bloomberg about a once hot market come as Goldman Sachs Bank of America and Citigroup ISE distancing themselves from deals involving special purpose acquisition companies. Gensler says sparks should be treated like traditional IPO ISE global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 27 100 journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton this is Bloomberg. One of the biggest frustrations out there for investors and consumers alike is inflation. The president of the United States Joe Biden is blaming high inflation on the pandemic though as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And of course tomorrow morning a thirty a.m. Washington time we're gonna get that big CPI print expected to show another month of 8 percent growth year over year in the headline inflation number. I'm pleased to say joining us right now to talk a little bit more about the administration's response to what's going out there is Barack Rama Murthy. He's the deputy director of the White House National Economic Council. A barrel. Let's start off here. Your boss gave us a speech earlier today. He was pretty emphatic here about trying to connect with the American people that he to borrow a phrase feels their pain. At the same time though he seemed to suggest that a lot of the problems that we're dealing with when it comes to these inflationary pressures are pandemic related supply chain related things that to a certain extent almost seem like they're outside the purview of him or at least his administration to address. Is there a way for you in the administration to address this directly. What the president as he said today is committed to doing whatever he can in his power to address inflation especially the supply side issues that he mentioned. And there are some tools that we have that we've taken advantage of. So for example there was concern about the movement of goods in through our ports whether our ports had the capacity to handle the additional amount of goods. The president brought together business groups and labor to keep the ports of L.A. and Long Beach open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And the amount of goods that come in through that port those ports have gone up 17 percent as a result. So there are things that the president can do administratively and legislatively using the bully pulpit. And what you heard today was a commitment to continue to use those tools to address the demand side and supply side issues that are driving inflation. Let's talk about the supply side and in what some ways the president wants to talk as a lack of competition. This has been talked about before. We know that. Of course it's been discussion around meat processing in particular. This was been talks around I.T. provision as well Internet in particular. How realistically do you think it is that companies will in some way be injecting more competition to this. And what what offering can you give us that there is evidence that we are seeing a lack of competition that drives up this sort of price increase. Well I want to be very clear about what our diagnosis is in markets where there's existing high levels of concentration you're more likely to see these types of price increases and to see those increases last longer. And what we want to do and we've been talking about this since the beginning of the administration is inject more competition throughout the economy. Meat processing like you mentioned is an area where the big four companies control 80 plus percent of the market. And we've seen some significant price increases there. But you Brad Stone up. Is that what you want to see. I think what we want to see no one is more entrants into those markets. So one of the things that the president has done is put money out there to support new competitors to bring new options especially for people where there may be only be one local meat processor to go through go to. But we can also do new rules to protect farmers and ranchers from abusive conduct. That's another thing that the Department of Agriculture is working on and should be delivering later this year. So we're trying to come at it from both ends. But I want to make clear that as a whole. Competition is about reducing prices that consumers have to pay increasing the quality of service that everything from Internet service to agriculture and food to airlines. This is a administration wide goal. So do you support legislation. Elizabeth Warren one of them allowing the FTC to investigate alleged price gouging. Yes we know that in Congress there's a there's multiple proposals from multiple members that would empower the FTSE give them more tools to investigate potential price gouging and other abuses. The administration is supportive of efforts to give that agency more tools. Some of the finer details we're gonna have to be worked out. But the president from the beginning has been focused on making sure that the FTSE is using the existing authority that it has several months ago. He asked the FTC to look into issues in the gas market. But right. I mean time is sort of ticking here right. And we're gone 12 months now. Well we've had inflation running above at least the Fed's 2 percent target rate an elevation in prices that a whole generation of people have never experience here. There's a lot of talk at least amongst economists in some of the wonky your folks out there that there are steps immediate steps the president could take that would not necessarily address inflation broadly but would provide relief student loan relief for example some sort of housing relief particularly for renters and other folks looking to buy here. Has that discussion is that discussion on the table right now. I want to be clear that a lot of those steps are being taken. So the president and the administration just a couple of months ago rolled out a set of changes that would increase affordable housing financing and affordable housing supply in order to bring down rental cost pressure. The president and the Department of Education have already used existing tools to forgive and cancel student loan debt for students who may have attended a school that closed or may have been defrauded students who have been engaged in public service after they graduated. So we are using the tools that are available to us and are constantly looking for other alternatives. Has there been any discussion about some of the terrorists that are still in place lingering from the previous administration or removal or reduction of them. Yeah there's been an ongoing review for a while now of those tariffs to make sure that they continue to be in our national interest. The impact of those tariffs on inflation is going to be one factor. But it's also important to remember that there are other goals that those tariffs could help pursue in terms of our national security in terms of industrial policy and so on. And that's part of why we're doing a comprehensive review of those. All right. We're going to have to leave it there. Appreciate you taking time out for us. All right run emerges. The deputy director of the White House National Economic Council down there in Washington here wrapping up our coverage of Bloomberg Markets. A close triple take is coming up next. And Caroline we were talking about a little bit earlier Coinbase and really just broadly the crypto space really in focus right now. It is. I mean it's been under such significant pressure. We know it's a volatile market that's evidently clear but it is about whether this is long term going to be an under pressure element and also some of the hits that we're taking too. Well the strength of this underlying market particularly with some of these so-called stable coins how well are they pegged. How believable can it be. Yeah we just did a whole tutorial that U.S. T is not U.S. Treasury. Yeah. Not just my demise. So Leader Hogan Star Kill Her Capital. Going to join us as well to break that all down for us. This is Bloomberg.