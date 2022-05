00:00

Some of the roots of the inflation are outside of our control of the state the obvious but there are things we can do and we can address. We need to do that starts with the Federal Reserve which plays a primary role in fighting inflation in our country. I put forward a highly highly qualified nominees to lead that institution and I strongly urge the Senate to confirm them without delay. The Fed has dual responsibilities. First is achieving maximum employment. Second is stable prices. And while never interfere with the Fed's judgments the decision would tell them what they have to do. They're independent. They're independent. I believe in inflation as our top economic challenge right now. And I think they do too. I built a strong. We build a strong economy with a strong job market. And I agree with what Chairman Paul said last week. That's the number one threat is the strength in that strength that we build is inflation. So the Fed should do its job and it will do its job. I'm convinced with that in mind.