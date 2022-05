00:00

Flight from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning after three days of losses. Here's your bounce. Will it stick. We begin with a big issue whipsawed by monster volatility. We're seeing a lot of volatility really extreme volatility. I mean these are incredible levels of all the drastic pullback the big Georgetown. Every time investors get worried valuations have obviously come down a lot. There's still a great deal of uncertainty about the near-term trajectory. A lot of shifts within the macro backdrop as the Fed is tightening. Volatility is going up. It is a big struggle for investors. Investors are looking for defense. People just want to play defense right here. They're looking for diversification. There is no safe haven in this marketplace. The bond volatility we've seen the equity volatility we've seen this is going to be a year marked by volatility. Joining us now to discuss ETFs investments Troy Guy S.K. Krishna Milani of Lafayette College. Troy first to you. We're down 25 percent on the Nasdaq yet today we're down 16 percent on the S & P. Is it over yet. You know unfortunately it's probably not right. We've only compressed by about three and a half multiple turns coming into this year. And that's really just not enough given the projected pace of Fed tightening and more importantly the guidance they're given on shrinking the balance sheet. So we know we're in for more multiple compression. The question is what's the path. Does it continue to be as extremely violent as it's been. Or do we kind of mellow out here around four thousand thirty nine 100 at S & P and allow valuations to decline into stronger earnings. Right. That's the big question. Now it's not whether we will get more multiple compression. It's just how violent it will be. Chris now what's your view on this quote from JP Morgan's Marco CAC who he says is still in progress. He says the following with overweight in equities and commodities underweight in bonds and cash. This is what he had to say. And this is what I want. Your reaction to the past week's sell off appears overdone. Driven to a large extent by technical flows fair and poor market liquidity rather than fundamental developments. Christina. Your response. Well so I think if his viewpoint is flawed the next week or two I can see where he's coming from. But if his viewpoint is in his time horizon is six months or a year I think it's very difficult to see how this could be the ultimate bottom. As far as the other speaker said you know we are in the midst of a policy move policy move that is going to be substantial and dramatic and calling the bottom. This earlier I think is a little too soon. The key question I will simplify things at least from my perspective. The key question really is what can inflation problem is the Fed trying to solve. If the Fed is trying to solve the overall inflation problem we are all do because the Fed doesn't have control over the supply side of things. On the other hand if the Fed is trying to solve the demand problem I think rates have risen enough and we can probably see a light at the end of the tunnel. The markets will stabilize when the Fed has articulated that they are focused on the labor market rather than the overall inflation and even the supply shocks. Audubon's telling you Christian or allow me to make an observation. You make the judgment as to whether this matters or not. Your two year last Wednesday hit two eighty five this morning to 56 73. Yields down yesterday briefly 320 on a 10 year then yields lower lower again today by seven or eight basis points sub 3 percent. What's the bond market telling you right now Chris. Not what the bond market is telling you is that the the the demand side is slowing and slowing quite considerably because the Fed has effectively tighten financial conditions meaningfully. So there is a risk of a growth slowdown and a meaningful substantial growth slowdown. That's what the bond market is telling. But I think 10 or 5 or 15 basis point moves in this sort of market trying to draw too many conclusions are and that is probably foolhardy. It's difficult because every time I try to build a story around the bond market I say this a few times this morning. I get a backhand for the market. Five minutes later a punch in the face. Troy can you build a story around the price action in this bond market over the last couple days. Yeah I mean I think that the story that one could call from bond market pricing and current yields is that as long as we avoid a sustained inflationary period not Zimbabwe style inflation. But you know five six seven percent CPI for the next several years. You know yields don't have that much higher to go. The problem though of course is given the fact that we've had two additional supply side shocks this year. Right. Obviously the horrible invasion of Ukraine by Russia and now the China Covid zero policy. Inflation's really become much stickier in the labor market. And if you track wage gains both real and nominal and more importantly falling tax growth what you see is we do have the conditions for a sustained wage price cycle. So if that scenario unfolds and it's a much higher. Gordy that it's been in 40 years then yields do have more room to move higher. And what we fear is that you know that's the environment that investors are least prepared for right. If we get happy you know smooth landing and the Fed can guide us into slower growth without having a recession. It's not the end of the world. It's actually not terribly bad for financial assets. Obviously we are in a recession. You know fixed incomes going to do well. Equities have taken on the chin. But if we continue to see a very high nominal GDP growth environment driven by inflation and not real growth that will cause pain continued pain in both fixed income and equities. So Christian let me put you on a spot then make a call. Is it time to buy the bond market yet. David Stubbs J.P. Morgan said earlier on it was. Do you think it is. I think Skilling into the bond market makes a lot of sense. We have yields have risen enough and both on the demand side inflationary pressures are easing for sure. And with the rates for new home mortgages where they are no closer to 6 percent. I think it's it's a really good opportunity scale and it go up. It certainly can. But I think if you have a long enough investment horizon you'll probably make money off of it. You it's down right now by 7 basis points to ninety five let's call it 296 on a 10 year liquidity issue to the Fed warning about this in its latest financial stability report and the following. The risk of a sudden significant deterioration appears higher than normal. My NIKKEI doing some work on this for us. Morning Mike. Good morning John. Yes. Is the Fed surprised people by coming out with as stark a warning as it did about liquidity in the markets particularly the cash treasury market and commodities. Now the Fed thinks that it can handle the Treasury market. They put in place the reverse repo facility and the that should absorb some of the need for treasuries and liquidity in the markets. It's the commodities they can't do much about. And that's brought about by the war in Russia. Russia's war in Ukraine. But the other aspect of it is there are stretched valuations in equity markets and housing markets. And the group here at the Atlanta Fed Financial Markets Conference just got a kind of stark warning from Charles Goodhart who's a Methodist professor at the London School of Economics who worries that if central banks not just the Fed but the ECB and the Bank of England continue their tightening path and are forced into going up farther faster they will set off a chain reaction of liquidity issues and problems in the markets for housing and equities. So that's something to keep an eye on. The Fed on the other hand is still maintaining its optimistic outlook. John Williams the latest to speak. The New York Fed president speaking in Germany this morning saying he thinks that they can get by without a recession. He says the challenge for monetary policy today is clear to bring inflation down while maintaining a strong economy. Although the task is difficult it is not insurmountable. That's what we've heard from all the Fed people that we have listened to over the last week and we expect more of that today. But the issue is do the people in the investing markets and in America believe them. We have CPI out tomorrow. The Fed has told us it is going to be. We have peaked and it is going to be accelerating a little bit more slowly. And so far the market and consumer indicators suggest that people buy that. But Professor Goodhart was warning this morning their attitudes could change rapidly if it does not come down. My NIKKEI looking forward to seeing tomorrow. Looking forward to your conversation a little bit later as well with a Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mass. That coming out with Mike McKay at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. There is so much Fed speak today. Let's go through it. We've got Williams behind us in front of us. Just moments from now. You'll hear from back and then and Kashkari Mr. with Mike McCann again on a panel discussion a little bit later this afternoon. And you'll hear from Bostick this evening as well 7:00 p.m. Eastern time to ask your thoughts on this Fed speak. Any reason to believe that this committee blinks anytime soon. You know we don't think so right. Because last year obviously they were way off in forecasting and inflation was transitory. And it really took the political pressure to get them to change their mind. Plus a few additional you know egregious data points on the inflation front. And now that's not only the central economic problem but it's clearly the central political problem. Right. And when you put those two factors together what you realize is that you know the Fed is going to air on the side of being more aggressive and that's what they've been telegraphing. And just back to the liquidity point that we were discussing before Mike was mentioning. Remember that that's the central issue with balance sheet drainage. Right. That's what led to the bond market the high yield and levered loan market seizing up in 2018. We fear that if they progressed down that path and actually drain at 95 billion a month you could have another meaningful round of volatility to the downside not only in equity markets but also high yield and levered loans. And it's very tough to run the U.S. economy when you don't have a functioning high yield and levered loan market. So you know they're obviously going to be aggressive on the front end. It still remains to be seen whether they will hit that level balance sheet drainage because if they do we're in for another bout of significant financial conditions tightening. It's always you backed away from that flow in right. Straight loan. Well it's actually again why. Why fight that bad. You can high five the Fed rate in this environment you know with its senior secured commercial real estate that it's a great example. It's a very economically resilient asset class. You're obviously benefiting from Fed hikes. You're certainly not going to make money in any environment in every environment. But if you get a mild recession or we get that soft landing where you get a sustained inflationary period you have a very high probability of making a mid to high single digit return which last I checked is extremely competitive with every other asset class in this market environment. Right. When you look at historical asset allocation everyone's taking their return forecasts down. So if you can make mid to high single digit returns that's very competitive. I think right now and to just take a positive return. Christine your thoughts. Well I think if there is going to be a rethink that rethink is going to be driven not by the equity market as much as it is going to be by the credit markets. At the end of the day if there is a substantial growth skin that will come from credit spreads widening meaning. And if so credit spreads and certainly widen. The keyword is meaningful. So we are not there. We are not even close to that. The Fed really hasn't tightened as much as they have already said that they're going to tighten. This is just too early. If you got numbers in mind Chris. Not just in terms of the spread you think would bring that fed at retirement. Well so I think of let's say 150 basis points wider in high yield spreads. We are talking about some some real moves. And I think that that probably gets us closer rather than you know 50 to 75 basis points. Christina sticking with us along side talk I escape kind of identity often about what features positive about one point five percent. Very place to say. Back in the studio back in the seat. He's happy. Thanks so much John. It's great to be back here with you. And on this day. We of course do have staff features bouncing back in a big way. The NASDAQ one hundred leading the way up more than 2 percent heading to its best day in more than a week. This of course after a three day tumble of about 10 percent a real plunge. So the dip buyers are out trying to catch that falling knife. You are talking about that NASDAQ. One hundred as you mentioned down twenty five percent this year. But right now falling yields helping out big tech. Speaking of catching a falling knife or just the falling knife in fact peloton down 16 percent. The company provided the simply the wrong message in their earnings report a much wider loss a sales missed light guidance. This could be the third double digit post earnings drop in a row. The pandemic darling struggling as the world reopens down about 90 percent. Affirm Amazon's fintech partner also down in sympathy with a rival's earnings. They report Thursday but overall stocks are higher this morning John. Abbi thank you. Looking forward to catching up with you through the open and through the hour. Coming up President Biden addressing surging inflation in America. The bottom line is this. Our top priority is fighting inflation and lowering prices for families and things they need. That conversation next. The bottom line is this my top priority is wages inflation and lower prices for families and things that we're doing to keep working to fight inflation and lower costs to American families. President Biden in preparing to discuss inflation with gasoline prices at record highs in the midterms just around the corner. Here's a statement from one White House official. The president will detail his plan to fight inflation lower costs for working families and contrast his approach with congressional Republicans. Ultra mega plan to raise taxes on 75 million American families and threaten to sunset programs like Social Security Medicare and Medicaid. Down in D.C. is Glenn DAX Emory. Hi Emory. Hey John. The president gonna be speaking about inflation today. And as you say this is just ahead of the midterms. But also the elephant in the room for the president today is going to be the fact that today we have retail gasoline prices and diesel prices hitting a brand new record high. What you're going to hear from the president according to his fact sheet we got early this morning is that one he's going to talk about what the administration deems as their accomplishment in trying to fight inflation. One of them they call this the Putin's price hike and what they've done to try to quell that being the SPDR releases over the next six months a million barrels of oil coming out a day. Also the fact that they raise the level of ethanol that you can have on gasoline this summer then he's going to at the same time call on Congress to do more lower the cost of prescription drugs raise taxes on the biggest corporations and the wealthiest. And then finally which this is going to be a little bit different than a lot of previous speeches the president is given on inflation. You're likely going to hear a lot of criticism and how the Democrats are going into the midterm elections on the back foot really with inflation but say showing that their plans contrast to those of the Republican and this quote ultra maga. And this is really taking aim at Senator Rick Scott of Calif Florida. His plan calls for every single American even those in the lowest income levels to pay some sort of taxes. Well it begs the question is this a speech on policy that they're looking to execute for the next few months or a campaign speech for the midterms further down the road. Well I think it's a bit of both on these are the policies the president came into office talking about the idea of lowering prescription drugs making access to affordable health care raising taxes going back to pre Trump era tax cuts. This is something the president spoke about on the campaign trail and on day one. So on that front Jonathan is a policy. But when you start talking and using terms like ultra maga and going against some of these terms that the Republicans are talking about some of their policies then that is clearly a political level. The way I'm trying to phrase this question Emory. Is he laying out policy for the Congress. He has. Or the Congress he wants. The these kind of policies he's laying out for the Congress. He currently has. But Jonathan these policies he's been trying to get through. Even going back to pre Trump era tax cuts. Raising taxes on the wealthiest. He was able to get most of his colleagues on board. He was able to get either Senator Joe Manchin on board which we've seen this White House and Senator Manchin have diverging views on a number of issues. He was not able to get Kirsten Cinema onboard. So if he wants to get any of these policies this is the Senate to do it. Because what the polls show is that they are going to be in very hot water this November. They make wonderful work as a wise. The president addressing the nation at eleven thirty Eastern on inflation a day before the big one for this market. Tomorrow CPI takes it in America. True Gonski ski. Kristen Mamdani with us for some final thoughts. Troy what are you looking for in tomorrow's report. Or it would be great to see owners equivalent rent start to slow down. I mean that's been a huge contributor to inflation this year. You know that alone will contribute more than 2 percent. That would be very good news. Unfortunately we fear though that you know that any decline will be rather modest and it will take you know multiple months and quarters to get back to even 4 percent. So again an environment like this whether it's BDC is trading at a significant discount to NAV like our FSA or senior secured commercial real estate debt. You want to make sure that if we get that inflationary environment you can be somewhat protected by higher income streams over time. Have we seen peak inflation. Have we seen peak hawkishness from this Fed setting. Say this to the contrary. We see inflation reaching more of a plateau than a peak and see potential for the Fed to take another hawkish step guiding to a higher terminal rate at an upcoming meeting. Christina that quote from sitting in the team led by Andrew Holland host. You agree with that. Well so I think there is a case to be made for the Fed to be thinking about that. And if as I said earlier if that is what they are thinking we are all do because they don't have control over the supply side. The thing that they do have control over is you know aggregate demand and weakening the labor market. And if you see some peaking of inflation some components are picking up some compliments of inflation tomorrow. I think that's a hopeful sign. Is it the end. But it's not by a long shot. Well Christine you said it. We're going to see a peak in the year over year. Just for mechanical reasons on a headline number. What are the compositions the pieces of it that you want to see. Do something a little bit more. Well so I think as Troy said owners equivalent rent is really a very solid indicator of things speaking in the housing market which has been one of one of the drivers. But in my in my mind the real players look for inflation at the real place where the Fed is absolutely focused on is really the labor market rather than just just the regular gasoline prices and things like that that we see every day. Well Christian that goes back to the supply side response doesn't it. It's the labor participation rate going to pick up. Well you know participation rates may not pick up but if the demand for labor picks up because all of a sudden Amazon is not hiring people away from restaurants you know that certainly can. That certainly can have an impact on tech hiring and things like that and slow things down. Again we are not coming down very quickly but what we are looking for is signs of peaking and a movement in that direction on a sustained basis. And that will be the focus tomorrow. So far the headline number year over year the estimate eight point one the previous eight point five year over year stripping out food and energy meaning less for you at home. I know 6 percent the estimates six point five the previous read and looking at the month on month figures. This is where the focus will be on core stripping out food and energy month on month. The estimates so far zero point for the previous zero point three. Troy Krasner awesome catch up with you both as always counting it down to the opening bell. Coming up the morning calls and later the Nasdaq 100 erasing nearly one point five trillion dollars in market value in just three days. Bush Dan Ives joins us at the Open about making the case for large cap tech. That conversation still ahead with equity futures on a S & P 500 seven minutes out from the open about advancing one point five per cent for New York. This is Bloomberg. Five minutes away from the open about a New York City this morning. Good morning three day losing streak not four so far at least we're positive one point five on the S & P. Really interesting moves in the bond market. Just look at 2s intends to use the high last week to eighty five right now down to 258 tenure. Yesterday 320 right now sub 3 percent at 296. 53 will build on that in just a moment. That's the price action. Here are your morning calls. First up BFA granny go rally to a buy 730 price target highlighting the stock's historical outperformance during periods of volatility. Piper Sandler downgrading upstart to neutral pointing to numerous headwinds including rising loan rates due to more challenging conditions. That stock is down 55 percent. And finally Bernstein downgrading Altria to market perform 53 price target growing increasingly concerned about the losing U.S. market share to Philip Morris. Coming up big tech rebounding after three days of losses erasing one point five trillion in market value. Dan ISE of Wedbush joins us at the Open. 24 seconds away from the opening bell in New York City this morning. Good morning. Things are better for now. I have no idea how long it's going to last. Futures up by one point six percent on the S & P and the Nasdaq 100 up two and a half percent bouncing back from a pretty brutal vicious three days. If you've been long this equity market the Russell one and a half barely up in 2007 according to the bond market we have a change. Yields are lower the last couple of days. They are not higher 297 51 cents right now down 6 basis points. Yesterday after having a little look at 320 then a breakdown. Euro dollar unchanged one of five sixty one. And in the commodity market one of 327. Crude positive just about two tenths of one per cent. Twenty seconds in. That is your cross asset price action. Who is happy with your move. US. John we are looking at a beautiful bounceback for stocks this morning as you were just showing that Nasdaq 100 really leading the way up two and a half percent nearly the best day in almost a week. Not surprisingly we're talking about the big heavyweight tech names that are really leading the way. Earlier we are looking at Apple and Microsoft now Alphabet and in video popping higher end video. It's amazing. Down more than 40 percent since its March peak. Alphabet also recovering. Amazon up three point four percent. Also of course struggling in a big way recently. Interestingly Duke Realty. This is a warehouse reach stock. So that ties in to Amazon after Amazon earnings. This base has been in a world of pain. But today Duke a reprieve being bought by pro largesse. That seems to be the case for all stocks today. Down a bit of a reprieve. But to your point will it last. Happy. Thank you. About a minute. And information technology is helping to pile up two point seven percent. The winner yesterday Staples. The relative loser today. Some returns there but just not as big as what we're seeing in of information technology. Staples up by about a third of 1 percent. When I head to the West Coast and catch up with Bloomberg's at Ludlow just to look at the performance of one particular fund at Ludlow Ark. It's not looking good. Yeah it's not looking good. In a broader context we're actually pushing higher by around 6 percent this Tuesday morning. Of course that follows three straight days of declines where we shed 20 percent on Ark Innovation ETF. The bottom line is this John Deere on a total return basis. The declines of recent days see OK surrender its outperformance relative to the S & P 500 since that RTX inception in 2000 and 14. The question is where do we go from here. And I say why. If you look at the composition and those names on your board they represent some of the most stressed corners of the equity market higher multiple stocks growth stocks long duration stocks in the software space where profits are destined. And Kathy would. Right. Has been super bullish that if you stick with this name these names that as we emerge out of the pandemic you'll do yourself. Right. But there's declines on a year to date basis. Tell a very different story. Ultimately the ARC Innovation ETF is down around 75 percent from its peak of 20 21 in February. But this is what's so astonishing that despite those year to date losses on OK Innovation ETF John they've had inflows. You know they're getting real loyalty and investor support for this product. So maybe CAC message that stick with this. These are the rip stocks in her was that these will emerge out the pandemic. That's the right play at greater catch up. But stay close. We've got more work to do. Dan ISE of Wedbush talking about this battle for survival for big tech saying the following. This is a Darwinian world for tech. The strong tech business model is exposed to solid end markets with reasonable valuations will gain share and be focal names. The tech froth will be crushed and will be part of consolidation. Dan ISE joins us right now. Dan when you say the tech froth will be crushed and or be part of consolidation. Who are you talking about. Look I think that when I look in Jim's the doc is signed to work from home sort of pandemic Richard child child's individual ones unprofitable and often with the high multiples doers of the stocks that are going to get crushed in this type of market. And that's a. Know we've talked about it having to have now the Microsoft the Apples the Amazon cyber security dudes have been just continue to get annihilated. Dude I believe we're going to be the names a readers out some of these dark in town looking at some of your price targets and some of these names though. Any thoughts about revising any of this. Let's just go through it one by one. You've got Apple at 200 Microsoft at 340. You've got test though which we can talk about later with a really really punchy price target of fourteen hundred. What makes you think we achieve those numbers. Dan. Look I mean obviously we're going through the eye of the storm. So you it all comes down to you know ultimately stress testing two thousand twenty three numbers that from all my conversations with investors I over the last week that's the focus now. Clearly you're going to see multiple compression rate and we're going to have to look to see how these numbers ultimately pan out. But I don't look out the next month or two in terms of the eye of the storm. I looked out fundamentally where these names in the next 12 to 18 months. And I think that's really the key right now in terms of his handholding time for investors and what I've used a 5 4 gated turkey. Well done. That's why I wanted to talk about the last few years. You've been bullish. You've been right. Come on this program. I'll give you the time to talk about it. You were right. These stocks Bill would always always bounce back. I'm just wondering if something's changed here. Down what you will Sonny to change your approach to these names. Any thoughts on that. Oh I think quite clearly. I mean if I look at we've downgraded a bunch in the over the last week you know I think it's one where it's a different market. And I think some of these names some of the high road unprofitable names Janaki and she that model looks bad. You see multiple compression. And that's why we've revised a bit of our playbook in terms of more defensive. I'll call him more Rock of Gibraltar stocks than maybe some of the ones. They're further down the food chain when it comes to high priority items. And I think this is not a rising tide lifts all boats. And that's why we're dusting off our playbook from 0 1 and from 2009 in terms of how to navigate this CAC bear market. Apple. It's done. Okay. The numbers look decent. They weren't on the quarter though. I'm trying to work out whether we get similar warnings in the quarter still to come. You've got this price adjustment in the stock market getting ahead of what it thinks is going to happen over the next several quarters. I know your 18 month sell but Dan I want to understand whether the coming quarters will validate these growth concerns as some of these names that you're bullish on and whether that speaks to this idea that we haven't quite seen the worst of this. Well I think John to that point I think right now investors are pricing in because in June September what we're seeing in China both from a supply the zero Covid as well as from a demand perspective that's going to be a headwind for Apple. I think most investors I talked to you know it's really looking beyond that to see what the ultimate demand trajectory looks like. But no doubt I think what's baked into these stocks investors are definitely hearing numbers talks coming into the next few quarters. And that's why it all comes out that you stress test the models. What do the numbers look like in 2023. That's how these valuations are going to be based on CAC tests right now of 2 percent one to go back to the West Coast and catch up with that. And those names the A's really and Tesla maybe best today but it's been brutal. So yeah these are really the pure play names right. Tesla revision Lu said we are high two point seven percent on Tesla or they were much higher at the open kind of pulling back from those gains. The three of those companies over a three session basis lost one hundred eighty eight billion dollars of market cap. Right. A lot of that to do with the revision lockup expiring. A really huge drop right. 21 percent biggest drop on record although there is evidence to suggest that the retail investor is playing a role here. One of the most pick stocks on Fidelity on Monday for example was raving looks like retail coming in buying the dip and that cheap price on a year to date basis. You know Tesla Arabian Lew said they will do the same thing but they are not equal. Right. You look at those outsized declines in revision and looser group they felt the full brunt of supply chain disruption. Revision has earnings Wednesday off the market really laser focused on how they're managing their supply chain issues. But again interesting to see Tesla higher because media reports out overnight that it too is struggling with supply chain disruption particularly in its Shanghai plant and that all three caught up in this narrative. You can't escape it John around higher rates discounting the value of future profits. That Tesla is an insane name to follow but it still tracks the same fundamentals that every other high multiple tech stock does. It's a struggle. Ed thank you. Dan your thoughts on this. There are fourteen hundred on Tesla. I was looking at your revision price Tom Keene. Where are you at 60. I think we're a third of that. Dan I'm not saying this can't bounce back because we've seen it happen before with the likes of Tesla. When I got back to the question I asked you about the likes of Microsoft Apple when it comes to these easy names you're committed to this bounce back. What's in the future that you see that others don't appreciate. I mean John in 2010. People thought I was some type of you know being bullish on names like Apple they said it was the next BlackBerry and Nokia. And look where we are today. The point is just going through these cycles. I'm able to book out to where would I do the biggest transformation to the auto industry since 1950s. That's why we're bullish on Tesla. Ultimately as I talked about I mean clearly headwinds in the near-term. But we look out to our investors looking out over the longer term to where this is all heading. And let's just call it the last four months and we've been dead wrong. Being bullish on these. But ultimately you know we take a much more longer term time rise in terms of fundamentals. You've talked about what is in the levy says across the tax space. Can you do the same when it comes to a base. Dan there's a feeling that it's just everything. Caffrey what is it more nuanced than that. Yeah look I think the ones I can't ramp production that's going to be a big issue. I mean this is basically who's at the front of the line with getting chips. I think you're going to see clearly some names go away. I think you're going to see you know some of the smaller names going to struggle. Consolidation is going to take hold. And we'll. Just get talked about. It's a different market today. It's about putting up numbers in the midst of the world supply chain the last 40 years. And it's going to be massive consolidation. I'd know in some ways compared to dot.com bubble and burst. The difference here is that a lot of these companies have the capital but I think it's going to lead to just massive consolidation in the space. Done lessons for you of the last couple of months. What are they do you think. And I ask that because I respect you and we've talked about how many times you've been right and the lessons learned from from being right. But when you're wrong and things it's often the take goes against you. That's when some of the biggest lessons are learned. What have you learned over the last couple of months. Dan Yeah. And John I mean I've learned the most from our failures right. Everybody has been very transparent in this industry. Multi decades. I think it was really mis calculating the effects of what really we were going to see from an end from a Fed perspective. I think you know that was something that the multiples came down a lot tougher and a lot quicker than we are expecting. And I think the risk off trade really happened before fundamentals sort of came off here. And I think that should mean you know we miscalculated it just the velocity of the sell off. And it's something where you know you learn a lesson from these downturns. And I think that's one that we bought in the last three to four months. Dan I have a tremendous amount of respect for you for being so open and honest at all times. And we appreciate it sir. Let's catch up soon. Dan Ives of Wedbush looking for that bounceback further down the road on some of these names. We need to look at some of the spec names. We haven't talked about that much on this program over the last few years. And I'll talk about that in a moment. So it looks like the banks are heading for the exit amid a regulatory crackdown. GOLDMAN Thanks America. Among the first to pull back Glenn Beck Sonali Basak on top of their S.A.. John if you think I look at it we have a year in which we saw tremendous stack issuance accounting for a massive portion of the IPO market. Now you have Goldman Sachs and Bank of America and Citigroup really pausing new issuance of sparks. That's almost 30 percent of the market right there. And underwriters because they are concerned about the underwriters liability according to many people familiar with the matter. Now this is not just for banks that are going to be issued in the future or thinking of issuance. This is also for sparks that exist without a merger target to begin with. Who loses at the end. What my sources say is that it is really the sparks that have spent millions of dollars putting these vehicles into work paying the cost of capital to keep that money in the vehicles itself without a merger partner and therefore they may liquidate at the end of the day should the banks that help them find those deals. Now how do you think the clients feel that were said some of these deals to ultimately have turned out to be absolutely dreadful. We talked about that. Well so the retail clients that have bought this back after the listing there were a lot of concerns from the beginning about the conflict of interest about some of these deals. But there was also concerns about what the sponsors got. You had some major venture capitalists that changed the terms of the deals. Those might still work out at the end because the deals are more aligned with the sponsors themselves. But you know there's actually a profitable trade here. I've got to say remember if you're an investor in these funds that might liquidate you get your money back. So in December a ton of firms a ton of hedge funds had told me they were buying sparks at a discount to get paid out at the end. Scott Miner was one of those Guggenheim. These are big investors that were buying sparks at a discount. And again that the prediction was that the blood bad would come this summer. And guess what. It came faster than you knew it because the FCC crackdown has accelerated some of this pushback. The problem I've always had with it is Sonali I think this is the first time you and I have even done a segment on it. I've already avoided giving this story oxygen because every time a celebrity starts to front something get a celebrity spark you start to see them on the news doing interviews. That makes me very concerned. It's not that we saw so much of that over the last few years. Well what's interesting is not just the guidance that the S.E.C. has that's spooking the banks. There are some major banks that have not made announcements yet. What happens to Cantor Fitzgerald. What happens to Credit Suisse that we're were also big in this market. And then also is there going to be any enforcement actions moving forward as the S.E.C. takes a look at the stocks that have already issued. And to your point some investors have lost a lot of money here. Sonali awesome as always on top of this story. WALL STREET CORRESPONDENT About 50 minutes into the session equities bounced back one point forty six percent on the S & P on the Nasdaq up by one point six. Coming up investors opting for safety amid surging volatility. We're holding our cash with both hands and we still like holding a lot of cash. That conversation next. The bond volatility we've seen the equity volatility we've seen is just force both fundamental investors and these more technical investors to shrink the amount of leverage they have in the system. And of course they have to sell the biggest stock investors searching for saying stay with like rocks Rick Reed and making the case for cash. Ash Carter with both hands and we still like holding a lot of cash. We've been reducing the high yield high yield exports are pretty low levels. I still think that's the right place to be. The thing we've also been doing is we've sold down a lot of loans. Joining us now is playing Bass Taylor Riggs Taylor. John interesting when you think about selling out of some of the most liquid assets I wonder if we saw a little bit of that yesterday. Take a look at the energy ETF. And I want to caution here because the energy sector within the S & P is still the best performer on the year. You're up 30 percent but you saw declines yesterday of eight to eight and a half percent. It had not lost more than 4 percent this year. So you saw a little bit of a rotation perhaps out of some of the concerns about lock down the Internet and of course demand in some of the macro economic environment. I think sort of what this paints a broader picture of is sort of the unwind of all the correlations that we've seen this year. You take a look at this terminal chart. Equities are down and bonds are down for the year. So if you're unfortunately in that 60 40 portfolio this year alone it has not held up well. Yesterday actually John was an anomaly when equities sold off hard. Bonds actually caught a bit sort of a flight to the traditional correlation that we've typically seen. I think bigger picture that what this means is we've been talking a lot about sort of the forward P E ratios. Right. And where does everything stand. Energy actually even with a little bit of that sell off yesterday even though they've been a big out performer for the year you're still only looking at P E ratios of about 9 technology. Even with the big selloffs on general still looking at a forward P E ratio of about twenty one time. So really starts to bring up again some valuation. What still looks attractive at this moment maybe a catch back into energy a little bit today. It's either. Thank you Judy. Bailiff came Andersen ran make avoiding companies with less rates riding the swallowing the most capital efficient businesses will really shine. And it's tougher economy. It's time to think about receivables collections. Think about excess inventory. Judy just reading that the first thing I thought of was pilots on this morning. Too much inventory simply capitalized. Talk to me about the names that are working from your perspective with this in mind. Yeah I think for us it's really critical to be looking at balance sheets. We're always trying to avoid highly levered companies but especially right now with interest rates climbing the way that they are. It's critical to be focused on clean pristine balance sheets. And so while I hear what everyone is saying in terms of focusing on valuations I think the quality of the businesses is really critical. So software names for example. Yes they trade at higher multiples but they're durable businesses. They're very capital efficient and they are pretty compelling businesses. So for us we're continuing to look at those spaces over energy where you don't have as much control on your over your destiny. Right. What do you make of the energy move yesterday since you bring it up to date. That was a big move. What did I tell you. I think at a certain point everyone has to look around them and say wow it's kind of amazing when you get to a place where Halliburton is trading at a similar multiple as Google. Right. When Halliburton's finances are a little bit dependent on what Putin does versus Google's finances are dependent on what everyone on planet Earth does. Right. It's a little bit of a more diversified customer space. So I think when you think about where energy is there is the recognition that this is not a stable market. It's dependent on a lot of geopolitical events that are very uncertain. So you have to price in that uncertainty. And I think that's where markets are coming to is that if we are in moving more towards flight to quality you don't really want to be in commodity businesses. Jenny you've talked about small caps as well. Given what we are think about relative safety. One of the small caps what might be a little bit more efficiently. What I like about small caps right now is I think it's positive to be more focused. I think it's positive to have a single line of business. I think it's positive to be more dependent on just the U.S. economy because if you look out over the horizon of all geopolitical economies the US is probably the least bad. And I think it has probably the best positive fundamentals that are going to support it. So I like small cap because the businesses are focused but not all small caps are the same. Many of them are over leveraged. Many of them have businesses that are really very high quality. So you have to be really selective. Some of those software names are quite positive and I think I would focus on businesses that have less exposure to the consumer because I think the consumer's going to have a very hard time over the medium term before this starts to work. Everything you've laid out with a self when names do we need to see peak fed hawkishness Jihye Lee does not need to materialize. And how would you gauge that. I think the thing that's interesting right now right as I did in previous tightening cycles we didn't have nearly the same level of transparency of the Fed's thinking. Right now we have regular speeches. We have the dot plot. I mean at this point I'm surprised that they're not going door to door telling people that they're gonna be raising rates. I mean it's probably because it's like a tight labor economy. But you know I mean it's just it's just been a really big move. And so what happens is that rather than pricing to where the Fed is everyone is pricing to where the Fed is going to be. And so we're well out ahead of that. So you know I think I think you can right now start to wander back into your software names in positioning because I think generally speaking their businesses are the most durable going forward. I won't ask you if you'd open the door to Chairman Powell. Judy. Thank you Bill. We appreciate it. Up next trading diary from New York. This is pulling back. Back about four K on the S & P energy and tank leading the way about 25 26 minutes in the Nasdaq 100 bouncing back by one point eight percent as the price action his trading diary. President Biden speaking at eleven thirty on inflation followed by a meeting with Mario Draghi at the White House at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. Got Fed speak from Walla Kashkari master and boss they all throughout the day. Then tomorrow morning the big one it's the CPI correct. In America your estimate on headline at least eight point one percent from a previous read of eight point five from New York City. From New York City. Thank you for choosing Bloomberg TV. This was the countdown to the open.