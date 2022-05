00:00

Terri it is an extraordinary market that we currently digest and one that had you seen had you been looking at and getting into more safety ahead of this. Well I yeah I mean definitely there have been some creeks before the cracks that we've seen in 2022 but it's been a rough start to 2022. I mean it's not just the past couple days which have been really traumatic for markets but this whole year has been really challenging not just for the risk but for the risk of seen you know pain in stocks as well as pain and in bonds. And so what that has is done is put us into a lot more cash. At this point though you know I think we're starting to get closer perhaps to the bottom than we've been in quite some time. So there might be some opportunities coming in on the horizon. I'm just curious with regards to looking for stocks and or just other hedges out there. Well we've talked to a lot of folks on this program have talked about dividend payers. And I'm curious as to how safe you think some of those dividends are. If we truly are headed for some sort of economic downturn and I do think that there's a good chance we're heading for an economic downturn then let me just preface the question with that. No one did that. We used to talk about the four horsemen of the apocalypse as being signs for a recession in the economy. And the biggest red flag the biggest warning sign is when they tended to invert. And that happened very briefly didn't get touch of story because it reversed itself very quickly. But when that happened you have a recession almost like clockwork within six months. And that's. And I think that's what's pushing a lot of these stocks down is you know anticipation of recession. But then what happens is we start to see a turn in a bottom ahead of the bottom of the recession in terms of certain stocks and dividend yields. I don't think you can just buy any on yield that's out there. But there's so many opportunities that are starting to bubble to the top at this point for us in our view. And there's certain blue chip stocks in particular that I think their dividends are very safe in that that kind of move that bottom a little bit for those stocks that are in better looking interesting for us.