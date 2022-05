00:00

You know Bitcoin right now is trading less than eight hundred dollars below where you say above where you say the low might be. When you have that kind of momentum on the downside are you redrawing your lines here at all. And is there a new low that you have to consider. Listen I am I said early in the year. That would be thirty thousand. Fifty thousand. You know we were forty thousand thirty just a week ago. And so the pace of this move has been severe. Right. It's correlated with the risk that they are seeing all assets. Right. The rise of the dollar. And so I still think 30000 should hold right. We'll see if 12000 holds the NASDAQ and we bounce in the next few days. Then I think you'll see a decline. Thirty thirty thousand I'll hold. If the NASDAQ falls and we head towards 11000. You know there is a shot that thirty thousand goes. I would tell you that getting away from price which is hard to do in a day when the market's down 10 percent. It's really interesting. If you just look back at all the adoption that's happened this year I mean the first quarter alone venture funds up with 14 billion dollars into the ecosystem. And so this is a asset class right. BLOCK chain digital assets bitcoin that is getting tremendous investment tremendous interest. And so while the short term outlook is painful it is going to be like I said volatile with the rest of assets as the Fed adjusts from free money to its normalized conditions. My medium term conviction hasn't wavered. I really do still see this as a very exciting asset class with a lot of momentum. Michael you were talking about the idea that venture capital is still moving into the market but you do see a lot of pain in Vichy as well or crossover investors who were tweeting about Tiger Global for example. But what are the ripple effects when these kinds of funds face so much turmoil. You had mentioned restructurings could be ahead. Yeah listen you know we've had a lot of funds that have been spectacular investors for a long time that were longer the market than they should have been on a ride down and including yours truly. And his you know I mean most people over the last five to 10 years got put more or more of their wealth and things were less liquid. Right. We had a huge huge bull market in that. And so that'll have to get worked out. Some hedge funds have great liquidity provisions that they'll just grind it out. Others will restructure others will shut down. But that process of assets being redistributed is going to be a bottoming process that happens over quarters not weeks. And that you know unfortunately unlike most of the major selloffs we've seen it's 18. If it was the crisis for Covid if it was 0 8 or 9 the Fed was able to really respond to the best response we're going to get here is hey we're only going to cut only going to 250 and they will make that claim until they see inflation expectations come down. And we're a ways away from that. And so we're we're in for volatility and pain until there's an all clear on inflation and might infer correlation because I think that was the main hope. The prior saying that was going to be the institutional investors that have come into crypto is that this is an uncorrelated asset. But thus far it's very correlated in large part probably because more institutional players have come in and now having to sell as they see the NASDAQ DAX that it had less correlation until there was free money forever. Right. The correlation increased dramatically after Covid because every central bank took a firehose of liquidity and sprayed it on the tarmac. And so it made all assets. You can look at the correlation of you know fine wines or baseball cards or any collectible to the NASDAQ to assets. And so we're unwinding this era of free money. And so it's not surprising to me that Bitcoin which was ahead it's free money is selling off. I do think those correlations will break down or will lessen the moment we find some stability in the market. But right now if you're investor you've got 100 fires to put out. Did you overcommit to venture. Do you have enough liquidity to pay your private equity commitments. Oh my goodness. I used to be in risk parity. That doesn't seem to work at all anymore. And so very few people want to put on new risk in a moment of this kind of tumult. And so I think once the tumult stops I think that's a word to mold once the chaos stops. Then I think you're going to see the allocators who have been doing all their homework. Listen I just. But around the country and to a bunch of conferences is I am wildly convicted that there is infrastructure being put in place to bring lots of capital into this space. And so again. It's it's it's surviving this. This unwind that investors have to do to manage. When you talk about the unwind though Mike you seem to be talking about a lot of people that maybe just saw the opportunity here. These weren't sort of the early adopters who weren't necessarily the crypto faithful if you will at least not in the traditional sense here. For those crypto faithful out there here do they look at this type of market and think you add to positions you buy into this dip or do you just kind of stay the course and wait for whatever shakeout is happening to listen for the guys who have been in crypto longtime longer than me. This is par for the course for most people who manage institutional money or manage lots of money. This is unbelievably painful. And so you use the same kind of risk analysis you do when you're trading other assets. Right. I would tell you though that the new institutional players that are coming in are coming in with a very long term focus. I mean you can put BlackRock and Blackstone and Citadel and Apollo into that bucket right. Those are four of the biggest names in investing. And they're getting it right there. They're working on infrastructure and trying to help create institutional frameworks to bring their clients in. So I don't think this asset class is going away because we've had a 50 percent selloff. I'm reading. Yeah I'm reading through some of the comments of the street who cover of course Galaxy Digital and highlighting that on the earnings call. You hinted that maybe some of the leverage is out of the system now. What makes you believe that leverage is maybe out of the crypto space. And is that a good thing as you take a look at some of the losses today and the path forward. No in some ways you know it's a more painful thing because this is just a long selling because people that prices and in crypto still is dominated by retail. Retail trade with leverage is not as much leverage you can say if you can show it by the volatility of options market. Usually when you have a sell off like this option wall would spike and it really hasn't. So people would you know short options. And so I kind of think this is a sell off because people were too long. And we're going to need a new story of Fed stability. It's not going to be fed cutting but fed stability to draw capital back into the system. Mike you know there's a lot of talk about there about USD and the decoupling from the dollar trading below par. I know you are long or long have talked about Luna. What do you think about this decoupling and how long can it last. How low can that price go before there are really wide and longer lasting ramifications for a broader defying crypto market here. Well listen you have to remember this is still a young market right. What don't want a terror looted has attempted with and is and is executing with both U.S. T with an Anchorage protocol and with with Lewin. It is a what's called an algorithmic stable point a stable plane without central banks without assets held at a bank. You know for a digital world it's an experiment. It has been running. It's under a lot of stress. There's a classic in essence run on the bank. They are defending it. We will see how it goes. Certainly it's not good for the overall ecosystem if it doesn't go well. But in any new asset class in any newly industry you're going to see experiments you know tried and failed. And some try. And you know you go back to Elon Musk and you read his biography. There were four or five times Tesla was this close to bankruptcy. He'll tell you he didn't say that during the time. He said it afterwards when something happened and he got through it. And now he's built one of the great car companies of the world. And so I'm just you know we are in a frontier asset class. It does traded at 70. All right. And so that you people should expect you're going to see episodes evolve your clients your analysts that I've been asking you about the recession probabilities and how you prepare for that. How do you prepare for that. So I think we are going to go into a recession in some ways that will be good for crypto because it will finally get interest rates calm and down again. I'm sure we'll have crypto adoption both from investors. We're already seeing it with companies. Right. So but asset classes always get prices always get ahead of where the actual you know building of a company is. Right. Tesla was even issued you know selling cars and they had a decent market cap. And so you got to keep the story up until you can build product that then generates the revenue. That's the process that's happening in crypto. And so what crypto needs is stability in the noncriminal markets. At that point you'll see stability crypto and you'll see fast adoption.