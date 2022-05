00:00

Gerard let me first ask you about the flows that we've seen that Eric was just highlighting in light of the really bad now five weeks of declines across the board for benchmark index is in stocks. Yeah. Thanks for the question Martin. Good to be here. You know there's always lessons to be learned whenever there's a market decline. And one important lesson I think is that for every seller there's a buyer. And buyers think that it's a good opportunity because the market has to be held in aggregate. So you were showing some outflows in inflows there across different strategies. But when you look at something like credit over the course of the year credit spreads have certainly widened. Increase the expected returns on those bonds. And that's attractive to many investors right now. And Gerard if we look across dimensions line up at this point you have 24 funds. And what's interesting it seems like most of them have seen inflows year to date so far. Obviously you've seen a lot of money get pulled out of equity funds overall not in dimensional lineup. What do you chalk that up to and where are you seeing money sort of gravitate around when you look across your stable. Yeah based on the charts that you were showing earlier it looks like we're bucking the trend. Katie when you look across our suite of ETF. We've had about five billion in inflows across the suite so far year to date and about a billion actually in the past two weeks. And in fact it's in all asset categories from US stocks to non U.S. developed emerging and fixed income. So we've had a solid set of flows into our strategies over the course of this year. I think a lot of that due to the discipline that the financial professionals that we work with apply you know they have a plan that they stick to the plan regardless of where what's going on in markets or if they're a little bit more volatile or uncertain at different times. Gerard it's Eric here. Besides inflows you guys got a bunch of money coming over via conversions. I mean I think you really put conversions on the map. What I'm talking about is where you convert a mutual fund rate into an ETF. So your investors go to sleep one night with a mutual fund they wake up with an ETF. Can you talk about the motive to do that and how big this could get. We think it could be trillions of dollars over the next five to 10 years. What's your take. Eric you're spot on where the kind of leader in converting mutual funds to ETF is. When you look across our ETF lineup and Katie mentioned we have 24 you know we've had about 12 billion or so in inflows and the rest has been conversions of what we had tax managed funds into ETF. It was a lot of work. We thought it was the best thing for the end investors in those funds. But what it allows us to do is do a little bit more on the tax management side with the tools that come with being an ETF. So you may be right more conversions may come from other firms but we're quite pleased with how we kind of served our investors in getting those funds over to the ETF format. And you're out of course with those conversions. I believe it's over 40 billion at this point that Dimensional has converted. And I mean that places you solidly in the top 10 in terms of U.S. ETF issuers. I believe you're the largest active ETF manager at this point. But when I speak to other people in the industry about that and dimensional is growth some of the pushback that I get is dimensional. You know they jumped the line because they decided to convert their mutual funds. I would love to hear your take on that. Yeah. You know I would put it in context with the overall flows and we've had strong flows into our funds overall around you know 12 billion since inception about 18 months ago which if you kind of put that in the all time categories that's that's a pretty good launch in terms of net new flows. The other aspect though I would say is that if we can do something better for our clients we will. And when the ETF ruling came about in 2019 we looked at what we were able to do because of that rule. And we discovered that we could make those strategies even better than they had been in the past by converting them to the ETF format. So we took that opportunity. It was a lot of education for our clients. A lot of them didn't even know that you could convert a mutual fund into ETF and into an ETF. But we thought it was the right thing to do for the investors and those strategies. We were on my radio show this morning. Eric came on and we were talking about this big conference. He was plugging. You were plugging your conference over the next couple of days here at 731 Lacks one of the things you're focused on the whole conference. The point of having it is themes. Right. And to me that's so interesting because it's kind of factors. It's kind of sectors and it's a new way to invest. Yes. Somatic themes used to be kind of laughed at but now it's big business and themes of sort of stolen thunder from the sector world. Right. You know sectors are a little stale. Companies now do many different things. And they've also stole some thunder in my opinion from the factor in quantitative world. I'd love to get Drudge's opinion on this. You've got some thematic chips coming out basically repackaging growth momentum. Now moving forward value. I'm curious if you see themes as a threat or viable threat. We're just sort of like something off to the side you don't need to worry about. Well Erik I think one broad theme that we're definitely seeing in the marketplace today outside of themes in ETF is that when you look at the ETF landscape over the past you know 10 20 years it's dominated by index ETF. And I think there's a trend beginning now where a more active transparent approach that can operate efficiently in these types of volatile markets are coming to the fore. So ETF Su Keenan to compete on spreads tracking error fees. Now the investment proposition is becoming ever more important and that's why you're seeing you know maybe some theme ETF some secretary ETF. What we do I think in terms of rules based going beyond indexing is certainly becoming more popular in our view in the ETF landscape. So that will be a theme I think going forward for the next few years.