We know that the Covid Zero policy has had an impact widely on the Chinese economy and now we're getting this warning from the Prime Minister himself about the job situation there. How worrisome is this given its importance in the social stability framework of the country. It seems like employment has become a priority now for the for the policymakers out there you talked about premier talking about how it's a grave and complicated job situation right now. When you have these two seemingly contradictory goals of achieving Covid 0 and are all five and a half percent growth target and you add that we saw even more intense measures in the two most important cities in China Beijing and Shanghai over the weekend. So that's why you heard from the premier in that statement saying instructing all governments departments and regions to start prioritizing measures to help businesses retain jobs. And whether these current difficulties we have seen the jobless rate in China climb in March to five point eight percent. That is the highest we've seen since May of 2020. And over the weekend we saw on Saturday China reported four thousand three hundred eighty four new Covid cases we've seen have seen that break in Shanghai cases at least below 4000 which has been sort of the norm 4000 plus for some time now. But Beijing also reported sixty two new Kovac cases with authorities there on Sunday requiring all residents in the Eastern District of Chao Yang to start working from home. This is the district where it is home to many multinationals offices like Apple like Ali Baba also home to many embassies as well and non essential services like gyms and movie theaters have been forced to close down for now.