It's not directly related to tomorrow's jobs report but the number of people filing for first time unemployment benefits takes up a significant amount given where we are up to 200000 from one hundred and eighty five thousand the prior week. So 15000 gain now. But that's statistically insignificant basically. But it does tell you that there are still people who are for one reason or another looking for unemployment insurance. But as I said this was not a reference week for jobs. So tomorrow's numbers aren't going to be affected by this. The other number that is out today that is bad news is non-farm productivity down seven and a half percent in the first quarter. That is from a six point three percent gain in the fourth quarter. And it just shows you the swing in GDP made a big difference in productivity. Unit labor costs rise eleven point six percent after rising 1 percent in the fourth quarter. And let me just check here. That is the most since 90 well since 2020 which of course is going to be because of the pandemic. But I'll have to see what the lowest but rather the highest that is in terms of unit labor costs. Before that was. You probably have to go. 2014. Yeah 2014. So at this point it looks like companies are paying up and getting less for it. At least they were in the first place. Mark let's get a clear picture that you're yammering away there and it's really hard for Michael McKee to do this. Folks with the headlines coming out I went to unit labor costs and a fancy chart here and basically the longer term moving average of unit labor costs. Michael McKee get us back to the early 1990s. What does that signal about wage inflation that we may see tomorrow. Well it suggests the numbers suggest that we probably will see continued wage inflation. Also the fact that the unemployment rate is forecast to tick down to three and a half percent and we we may not see a lot of gain in the labor force. So we are expecting wages to go up. Jay Powell said the labor market is extremely tight. You want to go back to the 1990s. What happened then was Alan Greenspan raised interest rates by 300. Yes his points. And we did not have a recession. Instead we got a very long very strong expansion. So I guess there's two paths we can follow here from here. Payrolls on Friday tomorrow my cut to CPI next week. Just looking at one of the estimates for a moment Stanley eight point one per cent down from eight point five. Then you get into core and the month over month figures to Michael Barr from payrolls into CPI next week. What's the focus for you. Well it's going to be the core rate because we know that we're going to see energy and food price pressures continue especially with what's going on with Ukraine and Russia. So is the core rate slowing down. We saw that in the PCG numbers last week. The Fed's favorite indicator of inflation. And if the core rate is moderating that would give the Fed some hope that their interest rate increases would have an effect. But we also will see look at what housing is doing because that's going to take a long time to come down. And it has added a lot to price pressures in CPI.