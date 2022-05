00:00

Are you still upbeat longer term here about where this market is going and what it's trying to price in Romaine. It's hard and when the market is doing crazy things like this but my price target still stays forty seven 15 for end of year. And it's not going to be a smooth ride. You know but I think what happened yesterday was a dream come true for growth players. And then everyone dreamt the same nightmare last night is what if we get a policy error from being too dumb. I'm curious though and what gets us back to forty seven hundred. What's the catalyst that maybe brings that type of enthusiasm back into this market. I don't. What do we need to see as people and investors calm down. That yes we are worried about inflation. And as chairman power even went out of his way in the beginning of his speech to address the American population regarding it. But what we're trying for here is that even if the Fed is going to incrementally hike 50 basis points at a time some of the drivers of inflation here aren't necessarily something that we're going to see extended for too long. I think that's a variable that people are trying to qualify here. And when how long our energy price is going to stay this way and how much is housing really going to be that lag effect that kicks in later this year. These are the unknown variables and become the boogeymen that we start to create. I am curious more about what happened overnight what happened between the positivity as of yesterday. And is this some of the technicals that we're seeing today or is this a wake up to sort of this renewed fundamentals that things maybe aren't as great as we thought. Well rather then things aren't as great as we thought. I think it's just kind of this not a correct function. But when we thought yay for equities because I'll tell you we're having more dovish side really. The bigger concern becomes what if in three months or six months the Fed has fallen behind and that policy error leads to an extreme scenario where we're getting some price hikes. I think these kind of steers are very natural in this kind of environment. But what we have seen the Fed do is that they are very data dependent and they have tried their best to communicate what they're doing. So the chances of really seeing a shot that is so much that can really bring our current economy in this state. It is with a consumer strength we have into a recession. We think that's quite unlikely for this year.