Actually I was on air at the time when the news broke my initial reaction was this was a hawkish hike. Maybe others had that reaction. But once you dug into the details actually the outlook for the economy turned into a dovish hike fairly quickly. We saw a significant repricing. Basically the Bank of England does issue probably its most gloomy outlook for a very very long time. And certainly one of the most gloomy outlooks of any major central bank. The Bank of England is basically warning that Britain is going to face double digit inflation and a prolonged period of stagnation or even recession. I spoke to Governor Andrew Bailey a little bit earlier on about the market reaction to this. I wouldn't agree with the statement that would call for higher inflation as higher inflation. If you want to go one step behind that because I think it's important we think that a lot of the work in terms of the cure is going to be done by the fact that we are experiencing historically large shock to real incomes in this country coming from outside the country. So it's the terms of trade shock in that sense. Import prices are rising and that's predominantly energy food and some cool goods. So I just to that that high inflation cause high inflation. No cause it doesn't sort of you know sort of what you might call a sort of standard demand shock where both activity and inflation are going up. But what we've got is inflation going up and it's this big push down on real incomes. And that's the real income push. That is the thing that we think will do a lot of work to to lower inflation. But here's here's the complication. There are risks the other way. And one of the big risks. The other way is the labor market. We've got a very very tight labor market in this country now because it's a good story in many ways for the broader society and economy because we've come through Covid. There were a lot of predictions including some layoffs at some times that we were going to have quite a big rise in unemployment and in the end it didn't happen. Why are you so convinced that wages are not going to rise to meet the inflationary push that we're seeing. I hear what you're saying about the cost of living crisis. But but nevertheless there is a risk that we see wages going high. You talked about this in the press conference. There seems to be a gap between the bank and business. I talked to CEOs all the time. What they tell me is they are really struggling to hire. They are as a result of which having to to raise wages to compensate for that. And as a result of which while at the moment wages are below where inflation is inflation is going to come down. But the labor market may stay tight and we end up with a situation where actually that spiral starts to bite. And that's why we think there are risks on the upside to inflation. But we also think that the core story here is a big real income shock to the country. National real income shock which will push down both on household income and company comes down on corporate margins as well. And that we think is going to slow the economy down. It's going to slow demand in the economy. And we're probably already seeing some signs of that. I mean look at the gap between consumer confidence and business confidence in this country which is quite quite large at the moment. And we had a I never advocate putting too much weight on one number but we had quite a weak retail sales number a couple of weeks ago. So we are seeing some some signs of things beginning to happen. And we think unfortunately this the shot to real income has to come from no wake. Wait. It can't go anywhere else unfortunately and a lot will fail. But you're right. I mean I go around the country a lot at the moment and this backs up the business confidence story. Firms are saying my problem is I can't hire enough people.