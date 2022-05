00:00

Let me start off with the macro environment factors that we're dealing with here rising inflation potentially slowing global growth and demand as well. And you've got the RBA and other central banks now raising rates pretty aggressively. How does that affect your business and how well hedged are you. Thanks Haidi and thank you very much for your time. We're very pleased to be in the sector where we have strong long term demand for our products primarily in plasma. So IG is a product that meets the needs of patients who and there's a long unmet need medical need. And so we find the demand for our products is not really impacted particularly by the inflationary or economic times. And we're very privileged to be in that space. Having said that certainly from a cost perspective we've certainly found through the pandemic and coming out of the pandemic quite a lot of cost pressures as have many businesses. And we're working to continue to try and find efficiencies to offset some of those increases. But from a demand perspective where we see long term growth for our product where are you seeing those cost pressures specifically. And I guess an example of how you're managing to cope with those because you're right most companies and businesses are facing that. Perhaps bigger businesses like CSL seemed to manage that a little bit better. Yeah well us obviously the US is where a big part of our plasma business is. And so we have seen that through wage inflation we've seen it through increased donor fees that we provide to those people who donate their lifesaving plasma that we collect. And so you're mostly in the US. And in terms of how we were responding to that we're really continuing to be very focused on how do we drive efficiencies how do we take cost out of our system. How do we improve the yield through our manufacturing processes. And they're the really big areas that we're focusing on. You talked about your plasma business IG sales. Do you see that being heavily impacted going forward. The pandemic obviously was a challenge as well. And there's also new mechanisms that could potentially have an impact on demand as well. The pandemic certainly had a disruptive impact on the supply of plasma and that's primarily been the disruption that we've seen. But even pre the pandemic we were in a supply constrained environment. So we see ourselves as being in a supply constrained environment for quite some time. As I said earlier we see the demand for our product as being strong for a long time to come. The lovely thing about human plasma is it's actually not that easy to replicate. And so we see new indications our new need for our therapies. And so yeah really strong on the demand side. A lot of work to continue to drive the supply. You're coming off on the back of a record breaking capital raised just last month. Your debt rose. What is the reception that you received tell you about the sort of investor sentiment out there as well as how people perceive CSL and the growth trajectory going forward. Yeah. We have just a few weeks ago done a four billion dollar debt raised in the US public debt market. The 144 a market was our inaugural issue so was quite eye opening for me. And you know it's a very deep market. We were very strongly supported by our private placement. Investors supported us very strongly. And I think that's gonna be really very interesting market for CSL for a long time to come. It's done. I think it's created great flexibility for our balance sheet and for our capital structure and supports the acquisition of E4 Pharma that we announced in December last year. The Swiss pharmaceutical company which has got really strong in iron deficiency and in the renal space and we look forward to completing that acquisition in the coming weeks with the Covid-19 pandemic. I think so much attention is now shifting on how do we future proof for the next pandemic. What sort of vaccine should we be investing in. And the fact that we came to do some ray of new vaccines in such a short period of time is that something that can be replicated if there's sufficient investment. And is that investment coming through from private investors or from the government. Know I think one of the things we saw through the pandemic was actually increased demand for influenza vaccines because governments around the world were trying to prevent this twin pandemic of a Covid pandemic and a flu pandemic. So I think governments are well prepared for a flu pandemic but clearly Covid was a surprise. So we continue to invest in future technologies in vaccines. We're very excited about our cell vaccine which we think will be come the new standard of care for full vaccines for influence in seasonal vaccines. But we're also investing in our second generation self amplifying RNA program and we're looking forward to see how that plays out.