00:00

It's not increasing very significantly. The complexity it's increasing the volumes but it's still about producing the same planes than the one we're producing today. As you'll remember we want to reach to reach 65 by the middle of next year and 65 is roughly what we were producing when we were first hit by Covid beginning of 2020. So 65 is something we have done in the past. We want to be doing again mid of 2023. We have a very strong demand and therefore we have assessed the ability of the supply chain to continue to grow beyond 65 and we will be adding 10 points of production progressively till 2025. So it's a matter of speed. The supply chain is capable of doing it. We have a demand for this. So we've decided to go. As you say though there are some significant risks to the supply chain. One of them is simply getting the materials that you need. Correct me if I'm wrong but I think you'd get around 50 percent of your titanium from Russia glioma. You comfortable with that. And if that was turned off overnight do you have the supplies to keep going until you can find alternatives. And their world aviation is procuring titanium for the planes for other aircraft and mainly procuring from Russia. That's the historical situation we have. We are protected on the shaman midterm by the inventories and the stocks that we've had given the policy that we've put in place in the last year. So we are protected on the short and the mid-term and on the more longer term. We are working to be able to continue to operate. Would we be in a different situation. So we feel like we are protected on the Shery Ahn midterm by the stock and inventories and on the more longer term by the actions we are taking to be able to move away from this titanium would we need to do this. How quickly is that going to happen. When are you going to find an alternative. When are you not going to be relying on Russia. Today we have this inventory and stock policy in place that gives us visibility as I said on the short and the mid-term in part and we are activating secondary sources that will be ready in case we have to rely on non Russian titanium exclusively. That's not the situation of the industry at the moment but it's something we are looking at for the future and we want to be able to continue to operate. Would we find ourselves in that situation. But but are you have you made an active decision that you are going to move Airbus away from relying on Russia. We have taken the decision to develop the secondary sources to be able to at a later stage potentially be independent from Russian titanium.