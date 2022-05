00:00

JONATHAN: WE ARE TAKING AWAY SOME OF THE RALLY. NASDAQ DOWN ABOUT 1% AFTER RALLYING BIG TIME IN YESTERDAY'S SESSION. > > EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GET SET FOR THE START OF U.S. TRADING. > > HE TOOK IT OFF THE TABLE. > > IT IS JUST A REPRICING OF THE DEGREE OF INFLATION PANIC. > > 75 BASIS POINTS, THAT REEKS OF PANIC. > > YOU SAW A MASSIVE RELIEF RALLY. > > EVENTUALLY THE FED MIGHT HAVE TO HIKE MORE. > > ULTIMATELY THEY NEED TO SLOW THE ECONOMY. > > THEY NEED TO MOVE IN A WAY THAT DOES NOT CAUSE A RECESSION. > > FUNDAMENTALLY THEY NEED TO MOVE. > > THE CHANCES OF 75 APPEARING LATER IN THE YEAR R0. -- ARE ZERO. JONATHAN: JOINING US ARE LISA HORNBY AND JONATHAN GOLUB. WHAT CHANGED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS? LISA: 75 BASIS POINTS OFF THE TABLE WAS A MAJOR CHANGE. THE IRONY IS JAY POWELL INCREASED RATES 50 BASIS POINTS. THEY ANNOUNCED THEY WILL START QT SOON AND THEY ACTUALLY LOOSENED FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ON THE DAY WITH A MARKET MOVE. I DO NOT KNOW THAT WAS ENTIRELY INTENTIONAL, BUT THAT IS A BIG SHIFT. THEY ARE TAKING OFF SOME OF THE HAWKISH RHETORIC, AT LEAST IN THE NEAR TERM, AND I THINK IT REMOVES THE PROBABILITY OF A FED INDUCED POLICY RECESSION FOR THE TIME BEING. THAT IS SOMETHING THE MARKET WAS CONCERNED ABOUT AND YOU SAW THAT RISK BEING TAKEN OUT OF THE MARKET TO SOME DEGREE YESTERDAY. JONATHAN: THE EFFECTIVELY -- KEEP EFFECTIVELY CLARIFIED -- HE EFFECTIVELY CLARIFIED THE RIGHT PATH FOR THE REST OF THE SUMMER. WHAT CONFIDENCE YOU HAVE THAT RATES HAVE PEAKED AT THE FRONT END? LISA: THERE MORE CERTAINTY IN THE NEAR TERM. I'M NOT ENTIRELY CONFIDENT BULLARD WILL COME OUT TOMORROW AND TAKE SOME OF THAT BACK GIVEN THE NATURE OF HIS COMMENTS MORE RECENTLY. I THINK MARKETS LIKE CERTAINTY AND THE FACT IT DOES SEEM REASONABLY CERTAIN THAT IT IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE 50 BASIS POINTS FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF MEETINGS. I THINK THAT IS A GOOD THING. THE MARKET HAS DISCOUNTED A LOT. THE HARD THING IS IF THE FED WILL BE LESS AGGRESSIVE IN INFLATION FIGHTING THAT MEANS THEY WILL HAVE TO HIKE MORE OVER TIME. IT MAY NOT BE IN THE NEXT TWO OR THREE MONTHS BUT OVER THE NEXT YEAR. I THINK WE PROBABLY HAVE 80% OF THE RATE MOVES PRICED IN. WE ARE PROBABLY IN THE LATER STAGES OF IT GIVEN MARKETS DISCOUNTING AT 3.25% TERMINAL RATE, BUT THERE COULD BE ANOTHER 25 TO GO. JONATHAN: JOHN, YOU CUT YOUR PRICE TARGET OVERNIGHT TO 4900 FROM 5200. THE NEWS IS YOU STILL SEE 14% UPSIDE IN THE EQUITY MARKET. WHY DO YOU STILL SEE SO MUCH UPSIDE FOR THIS YEAR? JONATHAN G.: I THINK IF YOU LOOK AT STOCK RETURNS OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR, IT IS NOT THE 10 YEAR BOND YIELD ALONE THAT HAS BEEN DRIVING MULTIPLES LOWER. IT IS THE FACT THAT THE VIX IS BLOWN OUT AND CREDIT SPREADS HAVE WIDENED IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE RECESSIONARY RISK IS STILL LOW, WHERE CREDIT PERFORMANCE MEANS BASICALLY PEOPLE ARE PAYING THEIR LOANS BUT THE CREDIT SPREAD IS WIDENING. IN THAT ENVIRONMENT THE CREDIT SPREAD TENDS TO COME BACK IN. OF THE 13% WE EXPECT NOW BETWEEN THE END OF THE YEAR, A LITTLE BIT LESS THAN HALF OF THAT IS EARNINGS. THE EARNINGS ARE COMING IN LATE AND THE OTHER PORTION IS A TIGHTENING OF CREDIT SPREADS AND FALLING VOLATILITY. FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE DIFFERENT THAN THEY WERE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. THE PACE OF THE FED MOVE WILL BE MORE THAN WE EXPECTED ON JANUARY 1 THAT MEAN SOME OF THE LOSS WE HAVE THIS YEAR WE WILL NOT GET BACK. JONATHAN: YOUR CALL ON EARNINGS, IT IS PRETTY CONSTRUCTIVE, 12.2%, 8.5% GROWTH FROM THIS YEAR INTO NEXT YEAR. WHAT IS BEHIND THAT AND WHAT YOU THINK OTHERS ARE MISSING WHO DISAGREE WITH YOU? JONATHAN G.: FOR ALL OF THIS RHETORIC THAT EARNINGS WILL FALL APART BECAUSE MARGINS WILL BE A PROBLEM, THE ANALYST ESTIMATES ARE GOING UP RIGHT NOW AT A PACE THAT INDICATES MY NUMBERS ARE EVEN TOO LOW. THE ANALYST ESTIMATE REVISIONS ARE VERY STRONG. YEAR TO DATE THE FORWARD ESTIMATE ON EARNINGS IS UP 6% IN 4.5 MONTHS. THAT IS A FANTASTIC NUMBER. IT COMES DOWN TO ONE THING. NOMINAL GDP. THAT IS GDP PLUS INFLATION IS EXPECTED TO BE 9% THIS YEAR. THAT WILL DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUES IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE EVERYBODY WAS OUR STRONG. -- IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE REVENUES ARE STRONG, YOU DO NOT GET MARGIN DECLINES. EVEN THOUGH COSTS MAY BE GOING UP, THERE ARE OTHER EXPENSES THAT ARE NOT GOING UP. YOUR LEASES, YOUR DEPRECIATION, THINGS LIKE THAT STAY STABLE. IT SHOULD BE A ROBUST EARNINGS ENVIRONMENT. JONATHAN: FUTURES PULLING BACK. THE FAN IS BEHIND US, THE PAYROLLS REPORT IN FRONT OF US. MICHAEL MCKEE STAYING IN WASHINGTON FOR US. GOOD MORNING. MICHAEL: THE NUMBER THAT STUD EVERYBODY THIS MORNING WAS NONFARM PRODUCTIVITY FALLING BY THE MOST SINCE 1947 AS UNIT LABOR COSTS ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY. THAT MAY BE A BIT OF A ONE-OFF. A LOT OF ANALYSTS ARE LOOKING AT THE JOB REPORT FOR A CLUE OF WHETHER THINGS GET BETTER. IT PRESENTS A CONUNDRUM FOR THE FED. WE MAY BE RUNNING OUT OF PEOPLE A HIGHER. THE LABOR FORCE HAS NOT RECOVERED FROM THE PANDEMIC AND MAY NOT AND A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE RETIRING. YOU LOOK AT THE NUMBER OF JOBS FORECAST FOR APRIL, IT IS LOWER THAN WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC. IF YOU LEAVE OUT THE BIG SPIKE AND JUMP BACK, UNEMPLOYMENT WILL DROP BECAUSE THERE ARE FEWER PEOPLE COMING INTO THE LABOR FORCE. THE PARTICIPATION RATE STILL BELOW WHERE WE WERE. THAT PUSHES EARNINGS UP AND ALL OF THAT IS SOMETHING THE FED DOES NOT PARTICULAR WANT TO SEE BECAUSE IT DOES IMPLY MORE INFLATION AND HEAD. YOU CAN SEE THERE HOW WE ARE GETTING MORE INFLATION IN TERMS OF PRODUCTIVITY FALLING AND THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPING AS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WORKING DOES NOT KEEP UP WITH DEMAND, WITH 11 MILLION JOB OPENINGS. WE ARE STILL GOING TO HAVE PROBLEMS GOING FORWARD AND IT SUGGESTS A LABOR SHORTAGE THAT WILL PUSH UP AVERAGE EARNINGS, ADD TO INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, BUT AT THE SAME TIME IT MIGHT MAKE IT EASIER FOR THE FED BECAUSE THE LABOR MARKET IS SO STRONG AND THIS IS THE CASE JAY POWELL MADE YESTERDAY THAT THEY HAVE MUCH MORE MOVE -- MUCH MORE ROOM TO MOVE. JONATHAN: LOOKING UP TO CATCH UP WITH -- LOOKING FORWARD TO CATCHING UP WITH YOU IN THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS. THE FED HAS SUGGESTED 50 AGAIN AND WILL REASSESS AFTER SUMMER. HOW DO YOU THINK WE WILL RESPOND TO INCOMING ECONOMIC DATA TOMORROW AND THROUGH THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS? LISA: I THINK INFLATION DATA STILL RULES THE MARKETS AT THE MOMENT. THE FED IS UNDER PRESSURE TO GET THE INFLATION GENIE BACK INTO THE BOX. POWELL'S ADDRESS THAT STARTED OUT ALMOST TO THE PUBLIC AT LARGE WAS TESTAMENT TO THAT. HE UNDERSTANDS THE PROBLEMS PEOPLE ARE FACING. INFLATION IS A PROBLEM THAT HITS EVERYONE, PARTICULARLY THE LOWEST INCOME. THAT IS THE MAJOR DRIVING FORCE. HAVE WE SEEN INFLATION PEAK? IN OUR VIEW WE ARE PRETTY CLOSE TO THAT PEAK. THE SUPPLY CHAIN DATA WE LOOK AT SUGGESTS SOME OF THE WORST LEVELS ARE NOW BEHIND US. INVENTORIES ARE STARTING TO BE REBUILT. IF THAT IS THE CASE, THAT DOES CLEAR THE WAY FOR A SLIGHTLY MORE CONSTRUCTIVE VIEW GOING FORWARD. A BIG QUESTION IS WHAT HAPPENS TO THE NEXT CPI DATA, AND IS IT 50-50 AND A SERIES OF 25, AND THEN IS IT 50 AND 50 AND WE ARE BACK TO 75 ON THE TABLE. JONATHAN: ON PEAK INFLATION STUART KAISER OF UBS AGREES. HE SAYS -- WHERE ONLY IN STEP ONE OF THREE AND THE PATH FOR PEAK INFLATION TO A LESS HAWKISH RHETORIC MIGHT BE FURTHER DOWN THE ROAD. ULTIMATELY THE CALL FROM UBS IS TO BUY THE Q'S. WE HAD A MASSIVE SQUEEZE YESTERDAY INTACT. I WANT TO UNDERSTAND YOUR INTERPRETATION OF THAT. WITH THAT TRADE COMING OFF OR GOING ON? HOW COMFORTABLE ARE YOU TELLING CLIENTS TO GET LONG BIG TECH AGAIN? JONATHAN G.: I AM GOING TO BE RELUCTANT TO COMMENT ON ANYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN THE MARKET INTERNALS ON A DAY WHEN THE S & P IS UP 330 BASIS POINTS. IS IT POSSIBLE YOU HAD A SHORT SQUEEZE OR SOMETHING ELSE? WHO KNOWS. THERE IS A COUPLE OF THINGS ON TECHNOLOGY. FIRST, TECH OPSWARE INSANELY EXPENSIVE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR -- TECH STOCKS WERE INSANELY EXPENSIVE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. THEY ARE STILL EXPENSIVE, BUT NOWHERE NEAR AS NOSEBLEED AS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. WE HAVE BEEN NEUTRAL ON THEM. WE CONTINUE TO BE. THE OTHER STORY IS DURING EARNINGS SEASON. THAT IS A POSITIVE THING ON VALUATIONS. THE OTHER THING IS THAT FOR SOME REASON THE BIG TECH COMPANIES DID AWFULLY THIS EARNINGS SEASON. THIS WAS A TERRIFIC EARNINGS SEASON ACROSS THE BOARD EXCEPT FOR THE BIGGEST TECH NAMES. YOU CAN MEASURE THAT IN BEATS WERE MINUSCULE, THE GROWTH RATES WERE NEGATIVE. I'M NOT SURE WE HAVE A GREEN LIGHT IN TECHNOLOGY AND I THINK OF THE FED WAS SIGNALING THEY ARE MORE RELUCTANT TO BEAT UP THE ECONOMY, THEN YOU PROBABLY WANT TO BE ENCYCLICALS. COMPANIES IN AREAS LIKE ENERGY AND MATERIALS THAT ACTUALLY DO BETTER FROM THE ECONOMY. WE HAVE AN ECONOMY WHERE EVEN IF LISA IS 100% RIGHT WE HAVE PEAK IN THE LAST PRINT OR THE NEXT PEAK OR WHATEVER THAT IS, WE ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT REALLY LOW INTEREST RATES AND HIGH INFLATION AND GROWTH RATES. JONATHAN: LET'S GO BACK TO THAT FOR JUST A MOMENT. THAT FALL IN IS SOMETHING WE WANT TO TALK ABOUT. JONATHAN AND LISA HORNBY. EQUITY FUTURES LOWER OVER THE LAST 20 MINUTES. DOWN .9% ON THE S & P 500. A REVERSAL OF THE MOVE LOWER WE SAW YESTERDAY IN YIELDS. A BIT HIGHER TODAY. JUST SHORT OF 3%. I WANT TO TURN TO THE STOCKS TO WATCH AHEAD OF THE OPENING BELL. TAYLOR: FUNDAMENTALS. ACTUALLY ONE TO THE UPSIDE. A BIG BOOST. > > I HATE TO GUESS THE FUTURE, I'VE NEVER SEEN ANYONE GUESS IT WELL. IF UKRAINE GETS WORSE I ASSUME EUROPE WOULD GO TO RECESSION. JONATHAN: THE LATEST ON SANCTIONS, NEXT. > > IN MY VIEW THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS AMERICA GROWS, AND AMERICA DOES EVERYTHING WE CAN. THIS DOES NOT VIOLATE CLIMATE CHANGE, BUT WE DO EVERYTHING WE DO TO GET OIL AND GAS INTO THE HANDS OF EUROPEAN SO THEY DO NOT FREEZE IN THE WINTER. I'M NOT SAYING THIS IS GOING TO HAPPEN BUT YOU HAVE A COUPLE OF PROBLEMS. GLOBAL ENERGY IS PRECARIOUS. JONATHAN: JAMIE DIMON SITTING DOWN WITH FRANCINE LACQUA. A BIT OF BREAKING NEWS. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SIX THIS FALL TO BUY 60 BILLION BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL. CRUDE UP 3%. LET'S GET COVERAGE OF THE STORY WITH WILL KENNEDY IN LONDON AND ANNMARIE HORDERN IN D.C.. FIRST TO YOU. YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS REPORT FROM CNN. ANNMARIE: IT MAKES SENSE THAT THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY WILL HAVE TO REFILL SOME OF THE DRAWDOWN THEY HAVE ALPHA THESE STOCKPILES -- THEY HAVE NOW TAPPED IT THREE TIMES. IT WOULD ONLY MAKE SENSE TO WANT TO REFILL THAT EMERGENCY STOCKPILE. IT DOES TAKE A LOT OF TIME. YOU WILL NOT SEE THAT IN MONTHS. JONATHAN: WHAT CAN THEY DO? RIGHT NOW CRUDE IS GOING THE WRONG WAY AND AT THE PUMP THE GAS PRICES HAVE NOT CHANGED. WHAT IS LEFT? ANNMARIE: I WONDER IF SOME POLITICIANS WHO DURING THE 2020 PANDEMIC WHEN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WANTED TO BUY OIL WHEN IT WAS 30 AND GOING LOWER TO FILL UP THE SPR BECAUSE THEY SAID THIS WOULD BE A BUYOUT FOR THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ARE WONDERING IF THAT WAS THE RIGHT MOVE. IF YOU WILL FILL UP THE SPR YOU WILL BE FILLING IT UP AT A TIME WHEN IT IS VERY EXPENSIVE. THIS DOES GIVE MORE OF AN INFLUENCE AND DENIED IN MAYBE A PUSH TO THE U.S. -- THIS DOES GIVE MORBID INFLUENCE AND A NOTCH AND MAYBE A PUSH TO TRY TO GET PRODUCTION UP IN AMERICA. THEY KNOW FOR SURE THEY WILL HAVE A BUYER, THE UNITED STATES. JONATHAN: NEWS ELSEWHERE AS WELL. ON TWITTER CNBC REPORTING ELON MUSK IS EXPECTED TO BE TEMPORARY TWITTER CEO AFTER THE DEAL CLOSES. THE CONVERSATION WE WILL HAVE WITH DAN IVES IS WHETHER THIS DEAL CAN CLOSE IF THE FINANCING IS SECURE. RIGHT NOW IN THE PREMARKET WE TRADE AT ABOUT 50 INTO THE OPENING BELL. AS YOU KNOW, THE OFFER PRICE IS $54.20. ABOUT $4.20 OF DOUBT. WILL KENNEDY, I WANT TO TALK TO YOU BRIEFLY IN LONDON. OPEC-PLUS HAD A MEETING. THEY DID NOT LAST LONG. DID THIS ONE LAST LONG? WILL: 13 MINUTES. JONATHAN: IS IT THAT EMBARRASSING? WILL: IT IS CERTAINLY PERFUNCTORY. WITH SO MUCH GOING ON WITH THE ENERGY WORLD, WITH THE EU EMBARGO, WITH SANCTIONS ON SHIPPING, WITH A MASSIVE SPR RELEASES IN THE U.S. OPEC IS ON THE SIDELINES. THEY ARE NOT PART OF THE CONVERSATION. THEY NOT ALTER THEIR POLICY ONE INCH SINCE THE WAR. THEY HAVE THEIR REASONS. IT IS AN INCREDIBLE CONTRAST WITH TWO YEARS AGO WHEN OPEC WAS AT THE CENTER OF THINGS. WE HAD PRICE WARS, WE HAD NEGATIVE OIL, WE HAD GRAND BARGAINS BETWEEN WASHINGTON AND MOSCOW. IT IS NOT PART OF THIS MARKET RIGHT NOW. THAT IS PARTLY BECAUSE IT SUITS THEM POLITICALLY AND PARTLY BECAUSE THEY DO NOT HAVE ANY FIREPOWER. JONATHAN: I HAD TO GOOGLE PERFUNCTORY. "CARRIED OUT WITH A MINIMUM OF EFFORT OR REFLECTION." WILL KENNEDY IN LONDON AND AMH IN D.C.. I WANT TO BRING BACK LISA HORNBY AND JOHN GOLUB. I WANT TO UNDERSTAND WHERE ENERGY FITS INTO THE CYCLICALS STRAIGHT? JONATHAN G.: IT IS AT THE VERY TOP OF THE FOOD CHAIN. IT IS ABSOLUTELY OUR FAVORITE GROUP. THERE ARE TWO ISSUES. ONE IS WE HAVE RESTRICTED ENERGY PRODUCTION IN THE NAME OF SUSTAINABILITY. I UNDERSTAND THAT THE SAME WAY JAMIE DIMON IS SAYING HE IS A FAN OF SUSTAINABILITY ISSUES, RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO PUMP MORE OIL BECAUSE THERE IS DEMAND FOR IT. ALSO IN A STRONG ECONOMY, YOU MOVE MORE GOODS AND SERVICES. MORE PEOPLE GO ON PLANES. YOU PRODUCE MORE GOODS. ALL OF THOSE THINGS USE MORE ENERGY AND THEREFORE WE ARE LOOKING AT AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE THE ENERGY SECTOR IS THE CHEAPEST SECTOR AT ALL IN THEIR EARNINGS PROSPECTS ARE NOT ONLY GOOD NOW, THEY ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN STRONG UNTIL WE RESOLVE SOME OF THESE TRANSITION ISSUES TO NEW ENERGY SOURCES. JONATHAN: LISA, WHERE DOES THIS LEAVE BREAKEVENS FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE? LISA: I THINK IF THE FED IS SLOWER BREAKEVENS RALLY MORE. WE ARE AT THE END OF THAT TRAIT GENERALLY SPEAKING. I DO AGREE STRUCTURALLY WITH JONATHAN'S COMMENTS THAT OIL AND COMMODITY DEMAND IS WELL SUPPORTED. THAT GOES BEYOND THE NEAR TERM WITH REGARDS TO RUSSIA AND UKRAINE. AS JONATHAN SAID, THE ESG MOVEMENT MEANS WE NEED TO GET THESE COMMODITIES OUT OF THE GROUND TO POWER THE BATTERY AND ELECTRIFICATION MOVEMENTS WE ARE LOOKING AT IN THE NEXT 20 OR 30 YEARS. THAT IS A VERY SUPPORTIVE BACKDROP. BACK TO YOUR QUESTION, THAT MEANS INFLATION IS PROBABLY STRUCTURALLY HIGHER THAN WHERE IT WAS PRETTY COVID. THE FED HAS ARTICULATED THEY MIGHT BE COMFORTABLE WITH IT NORTH OF 2% INFLATION TARGET. THEY MAY GET THAT. JONATHAN: WOULD YOU GO ONE STEP FURTHER? 3%? WOULD YOU SAY THEY ARE COMFORTABLE WITH 4%? IS THAT IMPLICIT IN WHAT THEY ARE TELLING US? LISA: NEAR-TERM THEY WOULD PROBABLY BE THRILLED WITH 4%. OVER THE LONGER TERM, THESE ARE ALL LINES IN THE SAND. I HAVE READ ONCE THAT THE 2% TARGET CAME FROM THE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND AND IT IS STILL FAIRLY ARBITRARY. WHETHER IT IS 2.5% OR 3% THE FED IS COMFORTABLE OVERSHOOTING THAT AS LONG WITH THE DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS DOWN. THAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO THINK ABOUT FROM HERE TO THE NEXT SIX MONTHS, AND FURTHER OUT , 2.5 PERCENT TO 3% IS GUESSING AT THIS JUNCTURE. JONATHAN: WE ARE ALL GUESSING AT THIS POINT. LISA HORNBY AND JONATHAN GOLUB, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. LATER, CHRIS HARVEY OF WELLS FARGO LOOKING TO BREAKEVENS TO GUIDE HIS OUTLOOK, AND THEN DAN IVES OF WEDBUSH AS CNBC REPORTS ELON MUSK IS EXPECT TO THE TEMPORARY TWITTER CEO AFTER THE DEAL CLOSES. SOME MIGHT SAY IF THE DEAL CLOSES. EQUITIES ROCKETING YESTERDAY ON THE S & P BY ALMOST 3%, ON THE NASDAQ 3.2%. FUTURES PULLING BACK .9%. JONATHAN: WE GOT A BIG POP YESTERDAY AND A PULLBACK TODAY. DOWN 1% ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ -1.35%. ON THE U.K. WE HAVE AMASSED WE CAN TOUCH ON LATER. UPSIDE RISK TO INFLATION, DOWNSIDE RISK TO GROWTH. DOUBLE-DIGIT INFLATION YEAR END AND A CONTRACTION TO GDP NEXT YEAR. IT IS A PROBLEM IN THE FX MARKET. THAT IS YOUR PRICE ACTION. DA DAVIDSON CUTTING ITS LYFT PRICE TARGET, SAYING THE COMPANY NEEDS TO INVEST IN BETTER DRIVER -- IN ADDITIONAL DRIVERS AND BETTER MARKETING. FINALLY, BAIRD CUTTING ITS PRICE TARGET ON EBAY DOWN TO 65, EXPRESSING CONCERNS ABOUT THE COMPANY'S GUIDANCE. COMING UP CHRIS HARVEY OF WELLS FARGO JOINING US FOR THE OPENING BELL. THAT CONVERSATION IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER. FUTURES NEGATIVE ON THE S & P, THE NASDAQ, ON THE RUSSELL. JONATHAN: 24 SECONDS AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL THIS MORNING. 23 HOURS AWAY FROM PAYROLLS. EQUITIES PULLING BACK FROM YESTERDAY'S MOVE HIGHER, DOWN 1% ON THE S & P 500. FUTURES -1.4%. ON THE RUSSELL DOWN A LITTLE MORE THAN 1%. THE BOND MARKET ALL OVER THE PLACE THROUGHOUT THE TREASURY CURVE. TODAY BACK A BASIS POINT, BACK THROUGH 3% ON THE U.S. 10 YEAR. THE DOLLAR SHOWED WEAKNESS ON THE BACK OF CHAIR POWELL YESTERDAY, NOW'S STRENGTH AGAINST THE EURO. EURO-DOLLAR 1.0 $561 AND STERLING EARLIER -- 1.0 561. AND STERLING EARLIER GETTING ABSENTLY CRUSHED. TAYLOR: I WANT TO LOOK AT SHARES OF ETSY AND WAYFAIR. WHEN YIELDS ARE RISING, HOW YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT GROWTH AT ANY COST. ETSY DISAPPOINTING GUIDANCE ALREADY DOWN 50% YEAR TO DATE. WORSE THAN EXPECTED. ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE, 52% LOSS FOR THIS YEAR. ROYAL CARIBBEAN IS INTERESTING. A BIG LOSS ON THE BOTTOM LINE. WAITING FOR A BIG REBOUND IN TRAVEL. THE CEO SEEING INFLATION AND SUPPLY CHAINS WAY ON SOME OF THE FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE. I HAVE TO DO IT, IT IS TWITTER. YOU ARE UP 3%. YOU MENTIONED THE BREAKING NEWS EARLIER ABOUT THE TEMPORARY CEO. ELON MUSK FINDING AN ADDITIONAL $7 BILLION WORTH OF FINANCING. THAT WOULD BRING HIS LOAN DOWN FROM ABOUT $12.5 BILLION TO $6 BILLION, PERHAPS MAKING THIS LESS RISKY. FIDELITY, LARRY ELLISON, BRINGING ON BIG NAMES. QATAR AS WELL TO HELP THEM OUT. JONATHAN: MIGHT BE GREAT NEWS FOR TWITTER SHAREHOLDERS. I DO NOT KNOW ABOUT TESLA. WHAT IS IT ABOUT THIS STOCK AND PART-TIME CEOS. TAYLOR: REALLY GOOD POINT. I THINK MAYBE ED LUDLOW WOULD SAY THAT IF ANYONE COULD DO IT, IT IS ELON MUSK. HE HAS BEEN RUNNING MULTIPLE COMPANIES FOR MULTIPLE YEARS. HARD TO BET AGAINST THAT GUY. YOU'RE RIGHT THAT MAYBE IT IS TEMPORARY INSTEAD OF FULL-TIME. JONATHAN: AWESOME AS ALWAYS. RAY TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. WE ARE DOWN 1.1% ON THE S & P. YESTERDAY WITH THE BIGGEST POP ON THE S & P 500 BACK TO 2020. IS THAT RALLY SUSTAINABLE? A BIG QUESTION, KAILEY LEINZ. NO ONE KNOWS THE ANSWER. KAILEY: NO ONE KNOWS THE ANSWER BUT IT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE IT THIS MORNING. NOT ONLY WAS IT THE BEST DAY FOR THE S & P 500 IN TWO YEARS, IT WAS THE BEST PERFORMANCE ON ANY DAY BACK TO 2011 AND THE BEST PERFORMANCE ON THE DAY OF A FED HIKE ALL THE WAY BACK TO 1978. THIS DID,, EVEN IN THE FACE OF A 50 BASIS POINT IN RATE INCREASE AND THE PROMISE OF MORE OF THAT COMING. HOW DOVISH WAS THIS? WAS THIS A MARKET THAT HAD GOTTEN AHEAD OF ITSELF? I WOULD POINT TO CAMERON CRISE ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL SAYING JUST BECAUSE IT IS NOT GETTING WORSE DOES NOT MEAN IT IS GOING TO GET BETTER. IT HAS NOT BEEN GOOD FOR EQUITY OR BOND MARKETS AND THE ANTICIPATION OF TIGHTER POLICY. THE S & P 500 DOWN NEARLY 11%. FOR THE NASDAQ THE BIG TECH INDEX MUCH WORSE, DOWN 18.5%. THAT HAS A LOT TO DO WITH HIGHER YIELDS. WE ARE UP 150 BASIS POINTS ON THE 10 YEAR TREASURY. REAL YIELDS ARE BACK IN POSITIVE TERRITORY. THAT PUTS PRESSURE ON HIGH-GROWTH STOCKS. HIGHER BORROWING COSTS IN THE PAIN AND EQUITIES HAS THE EFFECT OF TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS MATERIALLY. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE BLOOMBERG FINANCIAL CONDITIONS INDEX AND TAKE OUT THE PANDEMIC PANIC OF 2020, THIS IS THE TIGHTEST THEY HAVE SEEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS GOING BACK TO 2018. AS THE FED CONTINUES TO HIDE IN QT GET STARTED IN JUNE, THAT SHOULD BE THE CASE. IT WAS NOT THE CASE YESTERDAY. JONATHAN: HOW QUICKLY THINGS CHANGE. JUST A COUPLE OF COMMENTS ABOUT 75 BASIS POINTS. PERHAPS TELLS YOU MORE ABOUT WHERE WE WERE THEN WHERE WE ARE GOING. WHERE WE WERE AND HOW MUCH WE WERE PRICED IN THIS BOND MARKET. GOLDMAN-S PETER OPPENHEIMER IS PRETTY CONSTRUCTIVE. TAKE A LISTEN. > > WE ARE BULLISH ON EQUITIES ON A RELATIVE BASIS. WE GOT REASONABLE UPSIDE INTO THE MODEST DOUBLE DIGITS IN MOST EQUITY MARKETS. WE THINK SOME OF THE TENSIONS INVESTORS ARE FOCUSING ON AND SOME OF THE UNCERTAINTY ABOUT WHERE RATES WILL BE AND HOW WEAK ECONOMIES WILL BE WILL START TO FADE OVER THAT PERIOD. JONATHAN: JOINING US IS CHRIS HARVEY OF WELLS FARGO. FANTASTIC TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. THE FOCUS SHIFTS FROM REAL RATES TO BREAKEVENS. THIS IS A BIT DIFFERENT FROM WHAT I HEARD EARLIER ON THE SHOW. EXPLAIN IT AND WE WILL WORK THROUGH IT TOGETHER. CHRIS: WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT REAL RATES NORMALIZING FOR SOME TIME. THE THOUGHT PROCESS IS AS REAL RATES NORMALIZED CYCLICAL VALUE WOULD BEGIN TO WORK IN THOSE GROWTH STOCKS WOULD START TO ROLL OVER. THAT HAS MORE OR LESS OCCURRED. THE REASON WE ARE SHIPPING FROM A FOCUS FROM REAL RATES TO BREAKEVENS'S IF YOU LOOK AT REAL RATES, THEY ARE NO LONGER OUT OF TOWN. THEIR HISTORICALLY LOW FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. NOW THEY ARE BACK TO ZERO. WHEN WE LOOK AT BREAKEVENS, WE HAVE A LOT MORE INFORMATION BECAUSE THEY ARE MULTI-DECADE HIGHS. ONE OF THE THINGS WE ARE BEGINNING TO SAY IS WE WILL USE BREAKEVENS FOR A GUIDE FOR GROWTH. IF WE START TO SEE BREAKEVENS BREAK WE THINK THAT IS GOOD FOR THE GROWTH INVESTORS. UNTIL WE SEE THAT BREAK IT WILL BE TOUGH SLEDDING. THE REASON WHY WE WANT TO SEE THE BREAK IS IF IT DOES, THAT MEANS MONETARY POLICY IS TRYING TO INFLUENCE THE MARKET AND IMPACT THE ECONOMY. SUPPLY AND DEMAND STARTED TO COME BACK ONLINE. THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING DOWN AND THAT IS BETTER FOR GROWTH. JONATHAN: GIVE RANGES ON -- YOU HAVE RANGES IN MIND THAT WILL INDICATE WHEN TO MAKE THE SHIFT ONE WAY OR THE OTHER? CHRIS: ONCE WE START GETTING DOWN BELOW 2.75, THAT IS A GOOD INDICATION MONETARY POLICY IS BEGINNING TO WORK AND THAT IS A GOOD TIME TO START TO MOVE BACK INTO THE GROWTH SIDE OF THE EQUATION. WE THINK OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS WE SHOULD START TO SEE THAT. MONETARY POLICY JUST STARTED TO TIGHTEN. THAT IMPACT SHOULD BEGIN TO BE FELT RELATIVELY SHORTLY. MARKETS HAVE ALREADY PRICED THAT IN VERY AGGRESSIVELY VERY QUICKLY. JONATHAN: THIS IS A COMPELLING FRAMEWORK. HAVE YOU BACK TESTED IT? DOES THIS WORK OVER THE PAST YEAR OR SO? CHRIS: THE ANSWER IS YOUR DEFINITION OF BACK TESTED. WE HAVE LOOKED AT OUR GROWTH AT ANY PRICE TYPE PORTFOLIO, WE HAVE LOOKED AT OUR REOPENING PORTFOLIO. WE CORRELATED THAT REAL RATES. THERE WAS A KEY CONNECTION BETWEEN ALL OF THOSE RELATIONSHIPS. AS REAL RATES WENT HIGHER WHAT WE SAW AS THE CYCLICAL PORTFOLIO WHERE THAT REOPENING PORTFOLIO OUTPERFORMED. WITH REGARD TO BREAKEVENS, WE HAVE NOT GOTTEN THAT FAR BECAUSE WE DO NOT HAVE AS MUCH INFORMATION AND AS MUCH VOLATILITY. BREAKEVENS HAVE BEEN AN UPWARD TREND. WHAT WE ARE THINKING IS FOR THE MOST PART THE INFORMATION IS IN THE DETAILS. NOW WE HAVE BREAKEVENS AND A MULTI-DECADE HIGH. WE ARE OFF THE LOWS. THAT SHOULD BE THE FOCUS. THAT WILL BE AN INDICATION OF WHEN MONETARY POLICY STARTS TO INFECT THE ECONOMY AND STARTS TO SHOW ITS TEETH. JONATHAN: I HAD ONE BLOOMBERG SUBSCRIBER RIGHT IN WHO WOULD LIKE TO KNOW WHAT MATURITY YOU ARE USING COMMAS ONE A BETTER INDICATOR THAN THE OTHER? CHRIS: A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE DIFFERENT VIEWS ON THIS. WE LOOK AT THE 10 YEAR BREAKEVENS. IT IS STABLE, IT IS LONGER-TERM, AND WE WANT THE LONGER TERM STABILITY. A LOT OF PEOPLE LOOK AT FIVES AND VARIOUS OTHER ISSUES. WE STICK TO THE 10 YEAR BECAUSE THAT HAS BEEN A PRETTY GOOD INDICATION, A STABLE INDICATION OF INFLATION EXPECTATIONS. JONATHAN: ARE YOU DEEMPHASIZING YOUR INDEX PRICE TARGET FOR YEAR END? CHRIS: AS WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT, I THINK EARLY THIS YEAR WE SET THE EQUITY MARKET WAS GOING TO BREAK, THIS BELIEVE THE MARKET CAN ALWAYS BEND BUT NEVER BREAK, THAT WAS A FALLACY. THAT HAD TO FALL APART. WE CAME INTO THIS YEAR THE THIRD LOWEST ON THE STREET AT 47.15. WE WERE THE BULL LAST YEAR. WE WERE PRETTY COMFORTABLE THERE. WE DO NOT SEE A RECESSION. IF WE THOUGHT THERE WAS A RECESSION WE MIGHT REEVALUATE BUT WE DO NOT SEE A RECESSION BECAUSE THEY'RE NOT THE SAME BAD ACTORS IS ON 2001 AND 2008. YOU CAN SAY IS MUCH AS YOU WANT ABOUT THE CONSUMER, BUT BALANCE SHEETS ARE GOOD AND THEY ARE IN A GOOD SPOT. YOU CAN SAY WHAT YOU WANT ABOUT CORPORATIONS, BUT I DO NOT SEE THINGS BLOWING UP AND THERE'S A LOT OF CASH AND THE BALANCE SHEET. BANKS HAVE GONE TO THE BEST STRETCHES TEST YOU COULD EVER RESIDE, THE PANDEMIC RECESSION. WE DO NOT SEE A RECESSION IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS. WE WILL KEEP THAT 47.15 -- WE WILL KEEP THAT 4715. WE ARE NOT BULLISH BUT WE THINK YOU CAN MAKE MONEY TO THE UPSIDE. JONATHAN: 4300 IS A NUMBER YOU HAVE HAD AS WELL. PUT MONEY TO WORK WHEN WE ARE BELOW 4300. WHAT IS SPECIAL ABOUT 4300? CHRIS: THERE IS NOTHING SPECIAL ABOUT THAT NUMBER. WE WERE JUST SAYING THAT AT A 10% CORRECTION, WHEN YOU DIG -- WHEN YOU GET A 10% CORRECTION YOU'VE TAKEN A LOT OF THE FROTH OUT OF THE MARKET. WE GOT THAT MULTIPLE COMPRESSION. IF I SAID SENTIMENT WAS BAD, THAT IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT. SENTIMENT IS HORRIFIC. IF YOU ARE A GROWTH MANAGER, YOU ARE DOWN 20% TO 25%. THIS IS NOT A GOOD DAY OR A GOOD YEAR. ONE OF THE THINGS WE LIKE TO DO IS GO AGAINST SENTIMENT. AT THIS POINT OF TIME IT IS NOT THAT THINGS WERE GREAT, WE THINK THINGS ARE OVERDONE. YOU'VE GOT RID OF SOME THE EXCESSES AND THE UNDERLYING FUNDAMENTALS ARE GOOD FOR NOW. JONATHAN: HARD TO READ INTO THE PRICE ACTION OF THE LAST 24 HOURS. THE PRICE ACTION POST FED HAS BEEN PRETTY MISLEADING. I'M THINKING BACK TO MARCH 16 WHERE WE HAD A MASSIVE RALLY ON THE NASDAQ AND THEN GOT HAMMERED THROUGH APRIL. YOU THINK THIS WAS JUST TRADES COMING OFF? WHAT WAS IT FOR YOU? CHRIS: IT A LITTLE BIT WEIRD. I AM IN A SIMILAR CAMP TO YOU. EVERYONE WAS EXPECTING A POST FOMC RALLY, FIRST WE GOT IT, THAT WE DID NOT GET IT, THEN WE GOT IT. THEN JAY POWELL SAID 75 IS NOT ON THE TABLE AND THE PARTY STARTED. WHAT WE SAW FROM THE DERIVATIVES SIDE, WE DID SEE PRIOR TO THIS PEOPLE PUTTING ON UPSIDE CALL ON THE BELIEF I WANT TO BE CAREFUL IF THERE IS A POP. PART OF THAT WAS THAT. I THINK SENTIMENT IS POOR. ALL YOU NEEDED WAS A BIT MORE CERTAINTY. WHAT YOU GOT WAS A LITTLE BIT MORE CERTAINTY COMMITTEE TOOK SOME OF THE TAIL RISK OFF. WE CAN ARGUE WHETHER IT IS 3% OR 2% OR 1%, BUT IT SHOULD HAVE GONE HIGHER. IT LOOKS LIKE AS OF TODAY'S ACTION IT WAS TOO STRONG. AT THE END OF THE DAY I THINK YOU CAN MAKE MONEY FROM THE UPSIDE WHERE I CANNOT SAY THAT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. JONATHAN: WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. CHRIS HARVEY OF WELLS FARGO. WE ARE PULLING BACK ON THE S & P I 1% COME ON THE NASDAQ, 1.7%. > > THERE IS A DISPERSION IN TECH STOPS. YOU HAVE A HIGH-QUALITY NAME OF THE TOP OF THE INDEX WHICH ONLY SAW A MODERATE CORRECTION. ON THE OTHERS YOU HAVE A HIGH BETA TECH, SMALLER CAP, DOWN 70% , 80% IN SOME CASES. JONATHAN: THAT CONVERSATION, PLUS ELON MUSK SECURING FINANCING FOR HIS TWITTER DEAL. THAT CONVERSATION JUST AROUND THE CORNER WITH DAN IVES OF WEDBUSH. RITIKA: I AM LIVE IN THE PRINCIPAL ROOM. COMING UP THE UBER CEO AT 11:30 EASTERN, 4:30 IN LONDON. > > THERE IS A VERY BIG DISPERSION IN THE U.S. TECH STOCKS. WE THINK IF THERE'S SOME RELIEF ON INFLATION BASED ON YIELDS, YOU CAN HAVE THE HIGH BETA TECH RALLY A LOT. MAKE A CAP WILL PROBABLY DO IN LINE WITH THE MARKETS. JONATHAN: JUST BUILDING ON HIS OUTLOOK FOR BIG TECH AND MORE -- AND THE MARKET MORE BROADLY. ELON MUSK BRINGING MORE PLAYERS INTO THE TWITTER DEAL, SECURING SEVEN BILLION DOLLARS OF NEW FINANCING. EVER SINCE THE DEAL WAS ANNOUNCED YOU'VE NEVER CLOSED, EXCEPT FOR ONE DAY, ABOVE 50. ON APRIL 25 $51.70 A SHARE. NOT ANYWHERE CLOSE TO $54.20. THIS WOULD BE THE HIGHEST WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THE DEAL WAS ANNOUNCED. LET'S DIG DEEPER INTO SOME OF THE NEWS. $7.1 BILLION OF NEW FINANCING. LOSS OF INVESTOR FINANCE. LARRY ELLISON OF ORACLE. CERTAINLY BRINGING IN NEW PARTNERS. CUTTING DOWN HIS STAKE TO $6 BILLION FROM $12 BILLION. DOING SOME ROUNDING ESTIMATES THERE. YOU GET THE PICTURE. SINCE THE DEAL WAS ANNOUNCED IT HAS BEEN IN THE TITRATING RANGE. NOT GETTING CLOSE TO $52 A SHARE. THE FURTHERED NEWS MAY BE OF CO-CEO IN THE INTERIM. JONATHAN: GREAT COVERAGE AS ALWAYS. DAN IVES SAYS THIS AT WEDBUSH. BRINGING ALLISON AND OTHERS ON BOARD TO HELP FUND THE DEAL IS A SMART POKER MOVE THAT WILL BE WELL RECEIVED BY TESLA AND TWITTER SHAREHOLDERS. WHY BOTH TWITTER AND TESLA SHAREHOLDERS? DAN: IF YOU ARE IN TESLA IF YOU LOOK AT ELON MUSK IN TERMS OF LEVERAGING HIS SHARE IN THE OVERALL OWNERSHIP STAKE OF TWITTER, BASICALLY BEING FINANCED ON TESLA STOCK, TAKING LESS OF A BURDEN FROM ELON MUSK IS A POSITIVE IN TERMS OF WHAT HE WILL ULTIMATELY HAVE TO PUT UP FROM TESLA STOCK. WE ALSO DO THE EQUITY FINANCING. HE WILL BRING IN PARTNERS. THAT IS BULLISH BECAUSE THAT IS ULTIMATELY ABOUT $100 PER SHARE OVERHANG OF TESLA STOCK. IN TERMS OF TWITTER, AT THIS POINT I WOULD SAY 75% OR 85% IT WAS GOING TO GET DONE, NOW PROBABLY 95% LAST. YOU BRING IN THE PARTNERS, LARRY ELLISON, FIDELITY, AND OTHERS, THIS WAS THE MISSING PIECE OF THE PUZZLE ON THE STREET. JONATHAN: YOU'RE CONFIDENT HE HAS THE FINANCING? WHAT IS THE 10% OF DOUBT YOU HAVE GOT? DAN: HE IS A LITTLE ARM SPREAD. THERE BE TWISTS AND TURNS FROM A REGULATORY PERSPECTIVE. THIS WILL GET A BIG FOCUS IN THE BELTWAY AS WELL AS BRUSSELS. THERE'S ONLY ABOUT A BILLION-DOLLAR BREAKUP FOR HIM TO WALK AWAY. IT IS SMALL. I BELIEVE RELATIVE TO TODAY VERSUS YESTERDAY AFTER THIS NEWS , IT FEELS MORE LIKE THIS DEAL IS ON A GLIDE PATH TO GET DONE. IT ALSO SHOWS IT IS NOT JUST ELON MUSK TRYING TO FIX TWITTER HIMSELF. YOU WILL HAVE ALLISON, SEQUOIA, BROOKFIELD, OTHERS. THEY WILL HAVE THEIR TEAMS TO STRATEGICALLY HELP. FOR ELON MUSK THE EASY PART WAS BUYING TWITTER, THE HARD PART WILL BE FIXING IT. JONATHAN: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE FIXING AND THE MANAGEMENT. CNBC REPORTING ELON MUSK IS EXPECTED TO BE THE TEMPORARY TWITTER CEO. WHAT YOU MAKE OF THAT? DAN: I THINK THERE WAS A GOOD CHANCE THIS WAS GOING TO HAPPEN. I ALSO THINK HE WILL BE IN MORE OF A CHAIRMAN ROLE AND NOT A PERMANENT CEO. THE FACT HE IS PUTTING UP A BASICALLY 20% OF HIS NET WORTH TO BUY TWITTER, IT IS NOT A SHOCK. ELON MUSK IS THE HEART OF TESLA. A DISTRACTION FOR HIM, THAT WILL BE MICRO-ANALYZED IN TERMS OF TAKING THE EYE OFF THE BALL. I BELIEVE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO MANAGE IT BUT HE DID NOT WANT TO SEE HIM AS A PERMANENT CEO OF TWITTER. JONATHAN: LET'S TALK ABOUT WHETHER HE WOULD BE COMMENT IF YOU HAVE A DECENT PICTURE OF WHAT HE IS GOING TO DO WITH THIS NAME. IT HAS BEEN WIDELY REPORTED THAT ONCE IT WENT PRIVATE IT WOULD NOT BE LONG BEFORE IT BECAME PUBLIC AGAIN. YOU HAVE A DECENT IDEA FOR THE TRAJECTORY OF HOW YOU THINK THIS PLAYS OUT, THE TIMELINE FOR IT? DAN: I THINK THIS WILL BE IN EVEREST' -LIKE UPHILL BATTLE. WITH WHAT HE IS PAYING, NO ONE WILL GET WITHIN A FOOTBALL FIELD OF THAT PRICE RELATIVE TO THE $54.20. IT WILL TAKE YEARS. SUBSCRIPTION MODEL, THE ADVERTISING, THE ALGORITHMS, FREE SPEECH WILL BE A TIGHT ROPE. THIS WILL BE AN UPHILL BATTLE. I WOULD NOT EXPECT THIS TO GET BACK OUT OF THE PUBLIC MARKETS FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS. JONATHAN: TAYLOR RIGGS MENTIONED ELON MUSK HAS PROVEN HE CAN MANAGE SEVERAL DIFFERENT COMPANIES. HE HAS HAD SUCCESS WITH MANY OF THEM. CAN YOU TELL ME AS SOMEONE WHO COVERS TESLA, WHEN ALL OF THIS STARTS TO BECOME MORE PROBLEMATIC FOR YOU? ARE WE THERE YET? IF NOT, WHAT WOULD IT TAKE? DAN: WE ARE NOT THERE YET. THE BOWLING CHILD FOR ELON MUSK CONTINUES TO BE TESLA. BETWEEN FACTORIES IN BERLIN AND AUSTIN AND WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CHINA, YOU HAVE ECONOMIST, CYBER TRUCKS. THERE IS A LOT ON THE PLATE IN TERMS OF TESLA. WE GOING TO THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS AND YOU START TO SEE PICKUPS, PICKING GOAT -- TRIPPING OVER THE SHOE LACES. THAT IS WHEN YOU'D START TO GET CONCERNED. IT IS HARD TO BET AGAINST HIM. FOR TWITTER, THIS IS BEEN A TRICK WILL STOP FOR THE LAST DECADE. IT WILL IMPROVE IT RIGHT OFF THE BAT. THE EASY PART WAS BUYING IT, THE HARD PART WILL BE FIXING TWITTER. IT IS A DIFFERENT ANIMAL THAN THE TECHNOLOGY OF TESLA AND SPACE-X. JONATHAN: APRIL WAS A TOUGH MONTH FOR YOU. YOU'VE BEEN OPEN AND TRANSPARENT ABOUT IT. RUN ME THROUGH WHAT YOU LEARN FROM THE MONTH OF APRIL AS HOW THESE TECH STOCKS TRADED AND WHAT YOU THINK GOING FORWARD? DAN: IT HAS BEEN A BRUTAL YEAR. FREDDIE TECH INVESTORS LIKE OURSELVES, I THINK THE HAVE AND HAVE-NOTS DURING EARNINGS SEASON , ENTERPRISE, CYBERSECURITY, DEMAND FOR NAMES LIKE APPLE, SEMI'S ARE HOLDING UP STRONG. IT GOES BACK TO THE WORK FROM HOME NAMES, THE E-COMMERCE, THOSE WILL SELLOFF. I THINK YOU HAVE TO OWN QUALITY TECH. I THINK WHAT WE SAW WITH JAY POWELL'S STARTING AT THE BOTTOM OF CHECK IN TERMS OF WHAT WE ARE SEEING. NO DOUBT IT HAS BEEN A YEAR WHERE I THINK IT WILL DRIVE ME TO DRINK A LOT OF WINE. JONATHAN: CANNOT DO THAT. STICK WITH US. STAY SOBER. THAT IS WHY WE NEED YOU ON TV. JONATHAN: WILL YESTERDAY GIVETH, TODAY TAKETH AWAY. I HAVE BUTCHERED THAT BUT YOU GET THE PICTURE. PAYROLLS REPORT TOMORROW MORNING. A HOST OF FED SPEAK. INVENTORIES NEXT MONDAY. MORE FED SPEAK TUESDAY. CBI ON WEDNESDAY. THAT IS THE BIG ONE WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO AFTER PAYROLLS TOMORROW.