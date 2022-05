00:00

THEY ARE GOING TO BE HIKING INTO SLOW GROWTH. WE HAD JAY POWELL YESTERDAY TALKED ABOUT THE STRENGTH IN THE ECONOMY, HOW HE IS CONFIDENT THAT THEY CAN GET A SOFTISH LANDING, BUT THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAS A HARDER THING TO DO. SOFT LANDING IT WAS BEFORE, NOW SOFTISH. GOING TO BE CHALLENGING TO GET THERE. HE IS LOSING CONVICTION BUT IS GOING TO BE ABLE TO ORCHESTRATE IT. IT IS GOING TO BE TOUGH. JONATHAN: WHAT A MOVE YESTERDAY ON THE S & P 500 THE BIGGEST ONE-DAY MOVE HIGHER, THIS MORNING, DOWN .6%. -- THE EURO BACK AT 1.06, EURO-DOLLAR NEGATIVE. LISA: I WANT TO UNDERSTAND THE REACTION FUNCTION WHEN THE ECB COMES OUT WITH THEIR RATE DECISION. ARGUABLY TOUGHER THAN THE BANK OF ENGLAND AS THEY GRAPPLE WITH HOW THAT INFLUENCES THEM. 7:30 AM, WE GET THAT NEWS CONFERENCE FOLLOWING THE DECISION. CPI IN THE U.K. HIGHEST SINCE 1992. HIGH INFLATION, BUT YOU GET A SENSE OF THE SLOWING GROWTH. THIS IS REFLECTED IN REAL RATE THAT ARE SO SEVERELY NEGATIVE. IN THE U.K. NOT IN -- ONLY ABOUT 1.6%. AT A 30 A.M. IN THE U.S., U.S. APRIL INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS. ONE ABOUT THE PARTICIPATION RATE? WHEN DO WE START TALKING ABOUT THE THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE STILL NOT BACK IN THE WORKFORCE COMPARED TO THE PANDEMIC? THIS IS UNDERPINNING THE MYSTERY IN THE MARKET AT A TIME OF RECORD HIKE JOB OPENINGS. TODAY, OPEN TASK -- OPEC-PLUS CONVENES. EXPECTED TO MARGINALLY INCREASE OUTPUT BUT THEY ARE NOT ACHIEVING OUT -- INCREASES IN OUTPUT. IT HAS BEEN DIFFICULT. LOOK AT DISRUPTIONS AND HANG OUT IN TERMS OF HOW QUICKLY THEY CAN BRING THINGS BACK ON. THIS IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST QUESTIONS UNDERPINNING THE RECENT RALLY IN CRUDE GIVEN THE FACT THAT WE DO NOT KNOW HOW MUCH SUPPLY CAN BE AVAILABLE SHOULD IT BE ALLOWED. JONATHAN: HOW FAST WILL THIS MEETING BE? IT IS DEPRESSING TRYING TO TAKE THEM SERIOUSLY GIVEN HOW SHORT THOSE MEETINGS HAVE BEEN. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE BANK OF ENGLAND, THIS IS WHAT KITT HAD TO SAY. WHAT IT DOES HAVE SCOPE FOR IS ECONOMIC DISAPPOINTMENT. HE SAYS THAT THE STERLING AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR IS MORE IN DANGER OF BREAKING 1.20 THEN THE EURO-DOLLAR OF BREAKING PARITY. TOM: THIS IS AN ISLAND NATION WITH LIMITED OPTIONALITY. HIS DEGREES OF FREEDOM ARE VERY DIFFERENT FROM LAGARDE OR POWER. HE HAS GOT FEWER CHOICES TO MAKE AND NO ONE LIKES TO DO THAT. JONATHAN: TRADING AT $1.75. CHAIRMAN POWELL, JUST A COUPLE OF WORDS BURYING A 75 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE POSSIBILITY THIS YEAR. > > 75 BASIS POINT INCREASE IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMMUNITY THAT THE COMMITTEE IS ACTIVELY CONSIDERING. ASSUMING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS EVOLVE ALONG WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS -- IN WAYS THAT ARE CONSISTENT WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS. JONATHAN: THAT TELLS YOU ABOUT HOW THIS MARKET WAS PRICE GOING INTO THIS MEETING. TOM: I FEATURED THAT CHART 20 MINUTES AGO. WHAT WE SAW YESTERDAY WAS A DEEPLY DISCOUNTED MARKET REACTING UP TO THE MIDDLE. WE ALSO THAT ALMOST GOT BACK TO THE CENTER TENDENCY OF THE RECENT VOLATILITY. NOW WHAT FROM HERE? YOU WILL SEE A LOT OF PEOPLE PUBLISHING, PARTICULARLY AFTER THAT JOBS REPORT. JONATHAN: HUGO, GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. WHAT CHANGED YOU YESTERDAY AFTERNOON? HUGO: WE WERE THINKING THAT THE FED WAS BEING PRUDENT AND WENT TO THE FED BEING IN A PANIC MODE. CHAIRMAN POWELL WOUND THAT BACK AND SAID, WE ARE NOT PANICKING. WE ARE GOING TO MAKE RATE INCREASES FAST, BUT 75 BASIS POINTS WEEKS OF PANIC. HE WOUND BACK FROM THERE. THAT WAS BIG, BUT WE SIT AROUND THE FRAMEWORK OF ELITE TIGHTENING. THERE WAS ROEBUCK OF -- ROLLBACK OF FRONT-END RATE INCREASES. WE ARE NOT PANICKING, BUT WE ARE STILL TIGHTENING. TOM: IF WE GET A NEW RATE REGIME, DO YOU HAVE CONFIDENCE ACROSS CORPORATIONS, PARTICULARLY AMERICAN CORPORATIONS, THAT THEY CAN ADAPT TO A NEW RATE LEVEL, EVEN A POSITIVE REAL YIELD? HUGO: NO. IT IS NOT JUST THE ARCHITECTURE OF RATES. IT IS THE SECONDARY EFFECTS. THE FED WHEN IT WAS IN A ZERO BALANCE WAS MANIPULATING TOO STRONG AND CONTROLLING LARGE PARTS OF THE MARKET THROUGH THINGS LIKE VOLATILITY. VOLATILITY IS ANALOGOUS TO RATES. THERE IS VOLATILITY FLYING THROUGH THE CURVE. THE VOLATILITY OF RATES MOVES UP AND HAS PERMANENTLY ELEVATED. THE VIX IS ELEVATED. IT DOES NOT GO BACK FEEL OF 20. THE SPREADS, THERE IS A WHOLE ROSTER OF EFFECTS. CURRENCY VOLATILITY WEAKNESS IN CURRENCY, IT IS AGAINST THE DOLLAR. THERE IS AN ENTIRE FRAMEWORK OF SECONDARY THINGS. THE WORLD IS NOT READY TO START ADJUSTING. LISA: WHAT ARE THE CONSEQUENCES? HUGO: THE TREND IS NOT YOUR FRIEND IN RISK ASSETS. THE MONEY IS NOT FREE, BUT THE SPREADS AGAINST THAT BASE RATE ARE WIDENING. THE COST OF MONEY IS MOVING FROM NOT FREE TO FAIRLY PRICED AND CAN GET EXPENSIVE. COMPANIES THAT ARE RELIANT ON CAPITALIST OPPORTUNITY ART -- LISA: YESTERDAY, IT FELT LIKE PEOPLE WERE TRADING TAIL RISK, TRADING ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A 75 POINT BASE -- BASIS POINT MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU ABOUT WHAT YOU WANT TO DO IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS? HUGO: THE TIMING, THE HERE AND NOW IS SO COMPELLING THAT PEOPLE DO NOT REALIZE -- HAS BEEN IN A BEAR MARKET FOR YEARS. IT IS NOT WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT WITH THESE STRANGE BUSINESS MODELS. THAT IS A ROAD THAT HAS BEEN TRAVELED FOR YEARS. IT IS NOT A SURPRISE TO SEE THESE RALLIES. THEY ARE OVERSOLD CONDITIONS. IN A FEVER LIKE ATMOSPHERE, IT IS TO BE EXPECTED, BUT LIQUIDITY IS CONTINUING TO DRAIN. WE START OF THE PROGRAM STARTING IN JUNE THAT IS CONTINUING TO DRAIN. WE HOPE THESE COMPANIES STATE IT REVILED -- A REVIVAL. JONATHAN: HUGO, AWESOME TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS. THIS IS A STORY IN THE EQUITY MARKET, KIM PEOPLE SAY WITH CONFIDENCE THAT WE HAVE SEEN A PEAK IN THE FRONT END OF THIS YIELD CURVE? TOO EARLY TO MAKE THAT CALL? TOM: GOT TO WAIT UNTIL FRIDAY. WE DO NOT HAVE A CLUE WHAT IS GOING ON. POWELL -- IT IS SUCH A CLICHE BUT TRUE, OR ORIGINAL TERRITORY. THAT IS WHERE THEY ARE, MAKING IT UP AS THEY GO. RITIKA: JEROME POWELL IS VOWING TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO CURB INFLATION, BUT HE ACKNOWLEDGED IT COULD CAUSE PAIN. THE FADE -- THE FED RAISED INTEREST RATES BY .5%. MORE ARE ON THE TABLE FOR JUNE AND JULY. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > WHAT THE U.S. HAS DONE WITH OUR NATO ALLIES IS EXACTLY THE RIGHT THING IN CONFRONTING RUSSIA. THE U.S. AND OUR ALLIES IN THE PACIFIC OUGHT TO FORM THE SAME TYPE OF ALLIANCE IN CONFRONTING CHINA. WE NEEDED TO MAKE CLEAR TO CHINA THAT IF THEY BECOME AGGRESSIVE, THEY WILL PAY A PRICE. JONATHAN: THAT WAS LEON PANETTA WITH FRANCINE LACQUA EARLIER THIS MORNING. EQUITY FUTURES AND NEGATIVE AFTER A MAJOR MOVE IN THE S & P 500 AND THE NASDAQ. THE NASDAQ DOWN .7%, UP YESTERDAY TO MORE THAN 3%. YIELDS UPDATE BASIS POINT OR SO NOTE MAJOR CHANGES ON THE SOUTH SIDE FOLLOWING YESTERDAY'S MEETING, MAYBE A MINOR ONE FROM GOLD, INTRODUCING A 50 POINT BASIS HIKE TO THE JULY MEETING. ULTIMATELY, THEY HAVE NOT CHANGED THE RATE FORECAST. THEY STILL HAVE THAT AT 2.25%. -- 3.25%. TOM: DO WE ADJUST THE DOTS TO TIME? THEY WILL SHOW THEIR CARDS. I WOULD SUGGEST IT IS A NON-LINEAR EVEN TO JULY. I DO NOT BUY THIS IDEA OF A LOT OF FREE TIME, DONE, THEN DIFFICULT. VERY SMOOTH, VERY NONLINEAR. THE NEXT MEETING GOING TO BE DIFFERENT THAN YESTERDAY. JONATHAN: THEY HAVE CLARIFIED RATE HIKES FOR THE SUMMER. THEY WILL GET TO AUGUST AND LOOK AT THE DATA AND ESTABLISH WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH INFLATION. THAT IS WHEN YOU GET TOGETHER AT JACKSON HOLE, GO INTO SEPTEMBER AND MAYBE EXCHANGE. I AM NOT CONVINCED THE FED HAS MOVED AWAY FROM TRANSITORY. I AM NOT ENTIRELY CONVINCED. SOME STILL BELIEVE THEY WILL GET TO THE END OF SUMMER, INFLATION WILL BE SO THAT SHOULD BE SLOWER AND THEY BACK AWAY. TOM: LET US CLOSE THE LOOP ON THAT. THIS IS IMPORTANT. THEY HAVE NOT GIVEN UP ON TRANSITORY, BUT IT IS A NEW TRANSITORY TO 3-4% INFLATION? JONATHAN: IT IS IMPLICIT IN WHAT THEY TALK ABOUT WHEN THEY SAY WE MAY HAVE TO GO ABOVE NEUTRAL. IF THEY HAVE NOT MADE A CONCLUSION JUST YET, THERE MUST BE SOME DEGREE OF CONFIDENCE THAT INFLATION COMES IN WITHOUT THEM GETTING RESTRICTIVE. TOM: BACK TO THE FOCUS OF INFLATION. AMONG PROS AND DIESEL. RETAIL OF 80% -- UP 88% SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE. MORE PRIMARIES COMING UP. WHAT WILL YOU LOOK FOR? > > IN THE PRIMARIES, THE OHIO ONE FOR SOME OF THE MOST INTERESTING. TOM: WHAT ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA? JEFF: I IT WILL BE HONEST. I AM NOT QUITE ON THE WEST VIRGINIA PRIMARY BEAT. TOM: BUT WE ARE INTO THE SEASON AND INTO THE SEASON WITH NEW RETAIL GAS, RETAIL FOR INFLATION? JACK: THAT IS CREATING PRESSURE ALL ACROSS THE DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS. WE ARE IN THE EARLY STAGES, NOTHING WAS A CLEAR PATH TO THE FLOOR, BUT PRESSURE TO COME UP WITH POTENTIALLY SOME IDEA ON REBATES FOR SOME PEOPLE. THERE IS A REAL CHALLENGE, THOUGH, BECAUSE THE REPUBLICAN RESPONSE TO ANYTHING THAT DEMOCRATS ARE PROPOSING IS POINTING TO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION POLICIES THAT THEY DO NOT LIKE, WHETHER IT IS PIPELINE DEVELOPMENT OR ANYTHING ELSE ON FOSSIL FUELS, SOUTH THEY ARE LOCKED INTO A PARTISAN DEBATE OVER THE SPECIFICS OF GAS PRICES. LISA: THERE ARE TWO SIDES TO THE INFLATION DISCUSSION, THE COST OF GOODS AND THE IDEA OF PEOPLE GETTING PAID MORE. WE WILL GET THE LATEST JOBLESS CLAIMS IN TWO HOURS. TOMORROW, THE JOBLESS CLAIMS. IT WILL PROBABLY SHOW AN UNEMPLOYMENT RATE OF 3.5 PERCENT, THE LOWEST SINCE 1960'S. IS THIS SERVING AS A COUNTERWEIGHT OR AN IGNORED FUTURE IN A MARKET THAT FEELS COMPLICATED? JACK: IT MIGHT BE AN IGNORED FUTURE. IT IS SOMETHING THE WHITE HOUSE HAS TRIED TO PLAY UP. THE PRESIDENT IS GOING TO TRY TO GET OUT ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL, BUT IT DOES NOT APPEAR THAT FIXES ALL THE PROBLEMS. WE HAVE HEARD THE PRESIDENT BE VOCAL ABOUT UNDERSTANDING THAT INFLATION IS AN ISSUE. WE HAVE TALKED TO MORE AND MORE ABOUT TRYING TO REDUCE THE DEFICIT, WHICH IS SOMETHING LIKE MODERATES LIKE SENATOR JOE MANCHIN HAVE PUSHED HIM ON. A LOT OF RHETORIC FROM THE PRESIDENT IS SAYING THAT INFLATION IS A MAJOR ISSUE AND NOT TRYING TO FLIP -- COMMITS THE PUBLIC THAT THAT IS THE FLIPSIDE OF THE COIN IN TERMS OF JOB CREATION. JONATHAN: ELON MUSK IN TWITTER, THE HEADLINES READ, THEY HAVE RECEIVED SOME EQUITY COMMITMENT LETTERS ON MAY 4, PROVIDING FOR $7 .139 BILLION. THESE NEW COMMITMENT LETTERS SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FOR THE DEAL. HAVE WE ESTABLISHED WHETHER THAT FINANCING IS THERE YET? LISA: WE HAVE NOT. THIS IS A BIG DEAL, ONLY GETS A SMALL PART OF THE WAY THERE. DOES HE HAVE THE SHARES HE HAS BEEN LIQUIDATING? IS THAT ENOUGH TO QUESTION THE FINANCING? DOES HE NEED OTHER PEOPLE TO COME IN? I HAVE BEEN SURPRISED BY INSTITUTIONAL INTEREST. IT SEEMS ON PAPER THAT THERE ARE WILLING INVESTORS. TOM: WE HAVE CODIFIED NOW THAT MR. MUSK WANTS TO GO PRIVATE AND THEN PUBLIC THREE YEARS OF. JONATHAN: IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR AND SEE ELON MUSK, WHO ADDS VALUE TO EVERYTHING HE TOUCHES, IT YOU CAN SEE WHY THAT MIGHT BE AN ATTRACTIVE PROPOSITION. THE STOCK IS TRADING AT 4950 IN THE PREMARKET RIGHT NOW. THERE IS A SPREAD THERE. LISA: A LOT OF QUESTIONS, NOT ONLY ABOUT HIS ABILITY TO GET THE FINANCING. THE FIVE DOLLARS PLUS OF DOUBT, THE DELTA IN THE SHARE PRICE AND OFFER PRICE TELLS YOU A LOT, BUT THERE IS A DIFFERENCE IN REGULATORY STANCE GIVEN THAT THIS IS CALLED THE TOWN HALL SQUARE OF THE MODERN ERA. JONATHAN: HE IS IN TALKS WITH JACK DORSEY TO CONTRIBUTE SHARES TO THE DEAL. WE CONTINUE THIS CONVERSATION IN A MOMENT. EQUITY FUTURES DOWN .5% ON THE S & P. JONATHAN: WHAT IT MOVE YESTERDAY. WE TALKED ABOUT IT. WE GOT TOGETHER AND SAID, HE WILL HIKE RACIST POINTS IN MAY AND THEN WE SAID THAT IT WILL BE DOVISH. EVERYBODY WOULD SAY, WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN DRINKING? FUTURES DOWN .5% ON THE NASDAQ. MASSIVE MOVE, AS POWELL TAKES A 75 BASIS POINT HIKE OFF THE TABLE, BUT HE DID MORE THAN THAT. HE TALKED ABOUT THE NEED FOR A MORE RESTRICTIVE START CAN WE SAY WE HAVE PEAKED AT A TWO YEAR YIELD? THIS IS WHAT THE TWO YEAR YIELD LOOKS LIKE RIGHT NOW, 2.6 A. THE LOWER THE SESSION, JUST AFTER 2.60. TODAY UP FOUR BASIS POINTS, BUT ARE WE CONFIDENT WE DO NOT GET THAT RIGHT OUT TOWARDS 3% AT THE FRONT END OF THE YIELD CURVE? GIVEN WHAT WE WERE TOLD YESTERDAY, INFLATION NEXT WEEK, AFTER THAT, AFTER THAT UNTIL SUMMER. THINGS GET A WHOLE LOT MORE INTERESTING, THE ECP WITH ONE POLICYMAKER SAYING THAT ECONOMY IS EFFECTIVELY STAGNATING. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE ECB ? WE WILL WIND DOWN QB AND GET AWAY FROM NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES. EURO-DOLLAR RIGHT NOW, 1.06. -- SAID WE HAVE MORE CHANCE OF BREAKING 1.2 ZERO ON CABLE THAN EURO-DOLLAR GETTING TO PARODY. STERLING RIGHT NOW AT 1.2559 THE REASON, THE FACT OF THE MATTER IS WE GET BACK TO THE DATA IN THE U.K.. EXPECTING ECONOMIC WEAKNESS REGARDLESS OF WHAT THE BOE DOES. TOM: SOME THOUGHT HE WAS MORE WEAK THAN WEAK EURO, EVEN TALKING ABOUT A BREACH OF 1.20. NOT ADDICTING ONCE IN 20, BUT THE TENDENCY WAS A STRUGGLE IN THE U.K. JONATHAN: THE GAP LOWER, WEAKNESS. THE CABLE TO CHALLENGE 1.20 IS MORE LIKELY FOR HIM THEN FOR THE EURO-DOLLAR TO CHALLENGE PARODY. TOM: IT IS A MIX OF PICKING UP THE PIECES FROM YESTERDAY BUT ALSO MOVING FORWARD. WE DO THAT WITH BANK OF ENGLAND. NOW, WE HAVE THE SHEATH U.S. ECONOMIST ON WHAT JEROME POWELL WANTS TO LOOK AT IN TOMORROW'S JOB SCRIPT SUDDENLY, IT IS UPON US A JOBS REPORT. WHAT WILL MATTER TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM? > > THINK WHERE THE MESSAGE FROM THE FED HAS BEEN SET THERE IS A LOT OF MOMENTUM IN THE JOBS REPORT. WE EXPECT ANOTHER SOLID GAIN TOMORROW, MAYBE THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS DOWN. WHAT WE SEE ON INFLATION AND WAGES IS GOING TO BE THE FOCUS. WE EXPECT TO SEE AN IMPROVEMENT. WE HAVE SEEN AN IMPROVEMENT OVER THE LAST TWO MONTHS, WHAT WE ARE STILL ROUGHLY ONE PERCENTAGE POINT BELOW WHERE WE WORK THE FOR THE PANDEMIC. THAT IS A VERY IMPORTANT THING IN TOMORROW'S NUMBERS. TOM: THE CLAIM OF HFE AND CARL WEINBERG AND EU IS LINKING IN RATES INTO THE GREATER ECONOMY LET US TO NOW. JOBS REPORT, WAGE INFORMATION, HOW WILL THAT MOVE THE 10 YEAR YIELD? > > IT IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS. THERE ARE SO MANY THINGS GOING ON. WE DOES WHAT THE FED IS DOING IS AN INTERESTING DYNAMIC. I ALSO THINK THAT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH SHE REDUCTION, WE ARE GOING TO MOVE QUICKLY IN A MATTER OF THREE MONTHS. IF WE SEE SOMEONE IN THE LABOR MOVEMENT IN THE LABOR MARKET AND SOME POSITIVE MOMENTUM IN THE -- ECONOMY AND WE SEE BALANCE SHE REDUCTION ON STRAIGHT HIKES GOING THROUGH, IN OUR VIEW, MAYBE THERE IS UPWARD PRESSURE ON THE LONG-TERM RATES, BUT WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE GLOBAL STAGE, WITH THE WAR, HOW MUCH OF A SAFE HAVEN TRADE RECEIPT, ALL OF THOSE THINGS -- LISA: HOW MUCH DO YOU THINK THE FED STILL HAS CONVICTION ABOUT TRANSITORY, ABOUT THE IDEA THAT INFLATION WILL COME DOWN ON ITS OWN EVEN IF THEY DO NOT TIGHTEN TERRY ONLY? -- MATERIALLY? > > IT IS INTERESTING. THEY HAVE BEEN HEAVILY CRITICIZED ON THIS TRANSITORY STAFF AND ON THIS IN GENERAL THAT I WOULD THINK THEY WOULD HESITATE TO MAKE DEFINITIVE COMMENTS ABOUT IT, BUT WHAT DO WE EXPECT IN THE PPI? I -- THERE IS SOME DECELERATION BECAUSE OF THINGS NORMALIZING, ESPECIALLY THE ROTATION, BUT IT IS VERY HARD TO SAY THAT INFLATION IS GOING TO PROCEED, ESPECIALLY WHEN WE ARE TALKING ENERGY AND FOOD PRICES. WHAT DO WE SEE IF WE SEE AN ENERGY EMBARGO? THOSE THINGS ARE IMPORTANT. THAT'S WHEN THE CITATIONS ARE NOT, THEY NEED TO MOVE ON INFLATION. THEY ALSO NEED TO PREPARE FOR THE NEXT DOWNTURN, BECAUSE IF SOMETHING GOES HORRIBLY WRONG IN THE U.S. ECONOMY AND THERE IS A RECESSION, THERE'S NOTHING ON THE POLICY FRONT, MONETARY OR PHYSICAL. LISA: ARE YOU SAYING THEY NEED TO RAISE RATES SO THEY CAN LOWER THEM IN THE NEXT RECESSION? > > THE FUNDAMENTALS OF THE U.S. ECONOMY ALLOW FOR RAISING RATES, BUT LOOK AT WHERE THE ECONOMY IS. THEY ARE AT 75 BASIS POINTS. FUNDAMENTALLY, THEY NEED TO MOVE. ALSO, THEY NEED TO MOVE IN A WAY THAT DOES NOT CAUSE A RECESSION. THAT THEY KNOW MAKE IS WHERE THERE ARE GOING TO BE CHALLENGES. TOM: DR. LEHMAN OF TRINITY COLLEGE AND THE ECB, WE SPOKE TO HIM A FEW DAYS AGO, IS OUT WITH HEADLINES. HE TALKS NO PRIZE ABOUT GRADUALISM AND DATA. YOU AND CARL WEINBERG GO BACK AND FORTH. ARE WE FOOLING OURSELVES THAT THESE CENTRAL BANKS ARE ANYTHING BUT EXPOS, THAT THEY ARE COMPLETELY DATA-DEPENDENT AND HAVE TO WAIT UNLIKE THE MEDIA AND MOBILE WALL STREET THAT WANTS TO GET OUT IN FRONT THE MOMENT? > > THAT IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN TERMS OF GUIDANCE FROM JAY POWELL. THEY HAVE LAID OUT A., BUT WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT IT THREE TO SIX MONTH PERIOD. IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST ANYTHING BEYOND THE NEXT 3 -MONTHS. 4 ALL THE INTERCONNECTIONS -- ALL THE INTERCONNECTIONS WE ARE SEEING IN TERMS OF LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA, SUPPLY CHAINS, UKRAINE. I DO THINK THAT WE ARE IN A SITUATION THAT IS UNIQUE. WE ARE DATA DEPENDENT. AS MUCH AS MARKETS WOULD LIKELY GET AHEAD -- WHAT CENTRAL BANKS ARE DEALING WITH, IT IS A MEASURE OF --. LISA: LET US TALK ABOUT THAT DATA. IT IS EXPECTED TO BE THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BACK TO THE 1960'S. IS THIS GOOD OR BAD FOR THE FACT AND -- FOR THE FED? > > IT DEPENDS ON WHY. IF YOU ARE SEEING PARTICIPATION GO AND WAGES, THAT IS NOT SOMETHING THAT THEY WANT, BUT OUR BASELINE REMAINS THAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE PARTICIPATION PRICE . WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN TERMS OF WAGES IS CLEARLY NOT KEEPING UP WITH PRICE GAINS. THERE IS GOING TO BE -- ON THE MARGINS, PEOPLE ARE GOING TO START COMING BACK INTO THE LABOR FORCE. THAT DYNAMIC IS GOING TO PLAY OUT. JONATHAN: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. TAKEI, YOU AND I HAVE A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE. MY VIEW IS THAT THEY WERE NOT DATA-DEPENDENT AT ALL. THEY LOOKED AT THE DATA, IGNORED IT, THEY FORECAST THAT INFLATION WOULD BE TRANSITORY. THEY TOLD US THEY WOULD BE DATA-DEPENDENT, BUT THEY WERE STILL FORECAST DEPENDENT. A FORMER FED OFFICIALS THAT WE WOULD HAVE BEEN BETTER SERVED TO START GETTING ON TOP OF IT IN SEPTEMBER THAT WAS HARD TO DO UNTIL THERE WAS CLARITY AS TO WHAT THE LEADERSHIP OF THE SAID WAS GOING FORWARD. TOM, DOES THAT SOUND LIKE A FED THAT HAS BEEN DATA-DEPENDENT? THAT IS A FORMER FED OFFICIAL SAYING THAT. TOM: I WOULD SUGGEST YOU MAKE IT UP AS YOU GO. THEY ARE TO RELY ON DATA THAT WITH THE WAR ON UKRAINE, THEY DID NOT SEE THAT COMING, DID NOT SEE THE LEG UP IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS. NO ONE ELSE DID. THE FACTOR THEY HAVE BEEN GIVEN NEWS OFFENSE, WHICH FORCES THEM TO EXTEND OUT THE TIMELINE ON INFLATION, NO QUESTION ABOUT THAT. REMEMBER CRYSTAL CLEAR THE DAY ELLEN SCEPTER WAS CRITICIZED FOR FRAMING INFLATION IS A ONE QUARTER OR TWO QUARTER EVENT, BUT THAT IS NOW NINE MONTHS OF THAT. EVERYTHING HAS BEEN EXTENDED BECAUSE OF THE WAR. JONATHAN: YOU REALLY THINK IT COMES TO UKRAINE? TOM: WE ARE ENJOYING 2, 3, 4 ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EVENTS SINCE AUGUST OF 2007. JONATHAN: GOOD MORNING. EQUITIES A LITTLE BIT LOWER, DOWN BY .6%, THE NASDAQ DOWN BY ALMOST THREE QUARTERS OF A PERCENT. THE S & P UP BY ALMOST THREE PERCENTAGE POINTS YESTERDAY, BIGGEST SINCE THE SPRING OF 2020. CREDIT SUISSE LOWERING ITS PRICE TARGET TO 4900. STILL SEEING AN UPSIDE OF 14.9%. TOM: THEY HAVE TO GET BY THE GUY. JONATHAN: YOU HAVE A DECENT LINE, TOO. CAN WE PLEASE GET THE CAMERA UP? LISA: I AM GOOD. JONATHAN: LISA IS NOT HAPPY. THIS EX POST, IT IS NOT NECESSARILY MY VIEW, THE FACT THAT WE HAVE A FORMER FED OFFICIAL SAYING THEY DISREGARDED THE DATA BECAUSE OF UNCERTAINTY ABOUT LEADERSHIP, I AM SURPRISED A BIGGER DEAL HAS NOT MADE. THAT IS HUGELY PROBLEMATIC FOR THE LEADERSHIP. TOM: YOU ARE CORRECT. IT IS OUT THERE. NO QUESTION ABOUT THAT. AS YET AN OPINION WITH DAVID PAGE, IS NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CONVERSATION. ANTE X POST, IS THIS A FED THAT WAS DISTRACTED LAST YEAR? DAVID: IT IS A FED THAT IS ALWAYS BEEN A BIT CONFUSED ABOUT FORECASTING. POWELL NEVER WANTS TO PUT TOO MUCH WEIGHT ON THE ROLE OF FORECAST IN HIS POLICY, WHEREAS THE CENTRAL BANKS HALF TO HAVE A VIEW OF WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN TERMS OF THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS IN THE ECONOMY. POSSIBLY, THIS SORT OF LEADERSHIP ISSUE WAS HOW MUCH FOCUS TO PUT ON WHERE DATA IS NOW AND HOW MUCH ON WHERE THEY EXPECT IT ONCE POLICY CHANGES HAVE FULLY WORKED THROUGH THE SYSTEM? JONATHAN: CAN YOU EVER BE COMPLETELY DATA-DEPENDENT? IS TRANSITORY THE FORECAST? DAVID: YEAH. MONETARY POLICY WORKS OVER 18 TO 2 YEARS. YOU HAVE TO HAVE AN ELEMENT OF ANTICIPATION. TO MOVE JUST WHEN YOU SEE DATA WOULD BE TOO LATE. THAT IS WHAT CENTRAL BANKING HAS TRANSFORMED. IT IS PERHAPS GONE BACK RECENTLY. LISA: OUTDATE YESTERDAY CHANGE YOUR VIEW ABOUT HOW THE FED IS GOING TO PROCEED? -- HOW DID YESTERDAY CHANGE YOUR VIEW? DAVID: IT WAS FASCINATING HOW POWELL SKETCHED OUT THAT THIS IS THE MOST DIFFICULT TIME TO PUT ASIDE -- TO PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE AND THEN RECITE -- PROCEEDED TO GIVE IT. THE DATA OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS ARE GOING TO BP. -- TO BE KEY. IT IS FUNDAMENTAL TO GET A SLOWER LABOR MARKET, NOT JUST A SOFTENING IN THE ECONOMY. DEPENDING ON HOW QUICKLY THAT COMES, IT DEPENDS ON HOW MUCH THE FED NEEDS TO DO AND THAT SEEPS INTO THE QUESTION OF WHAT ONE OWNS ULTIMATELY, THE FEDS TOLD WAS ON MONETARY POLICY, BUT THEY TRANSLATE INTO FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. IF WE ARE NOT SEEING SIDE DOWN IN THE LABOR MARKET, IT MAY TIGHTEN CONDITIONS FURTHER. LISA: WHERE IS THE BIGGEST ASYMMETRY OF RISK? THERE IS THIS IDEA THAT THE PEOPLE EXPECT TOO MUCH OF THE FACT THAT THE FED WILL NOT HAVE TO GO FURTHER AND FASTER THAN CURRENTLY FORECAST? DAVID: WE THINK THE SITE IS LIKELY TO STOP BEFORE IT GETS THERE. WE ARE SEEING A FED FOCUSED ON INFLATION. THAT IS A BIG SHIFT IN WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN, BUT THAT IS NOT TO SAY THEY CANNOT GO BACK. IF WE START TO SEE THE SLOWDOWN WE ARE EXPECTING IN THE LABOR MARKET, THEN THE SITE CAN RELAX A BIT. WE HAVE TO BEAR IN MIND A BIT OF AN ELEMENT COMING THROUGH AS WELL. I SUSPECT BREAKEVEN INFLATION EXPECTATIONS WORK SOMETHING THAT STARTED TO AN THE FED. TOM: ACHILLES LISA CAM, BRING -- Q THE LISA CAM, BRING IT UP NOW. LISA: -- THAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY. TOM: SO DID TAYLOR SWIFT'S. JONATHAN: DO WE HAVE GUY JOHNSON? JONATHAN: UP .6% ON THE S & P, YIELDS UP THREE BASIS POINTS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. OF THE WORLD, BLOOMBERG MARKETS: EUROPEAN CLOSE. ♪ > > I DO THINK MARKETS HAVE PRICED IN A LOT HERE. > > EQUITY MARKETS HAVE HAD A HARD RUN OF IT. > > THERE IS A LIMIT TO HOW MUCH EQUITIES WILL FALL FROM HERE. > > THE FED LOOKS AT MARKETS CLOSELY. WE DO NOT WANT TO DESTABILIZE THEM. > > JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLDWIDE, GOOD MORNING. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" ON BLOOMBERG TV AND RADIO. FUTURES DOWN 0.7% ON THE S & P. YESTERDAY WE SAW A MASSIVE MOVE HIGHER OFF THE BACK OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE DECISION. WE NEED TO START WITH THE BANK OF ENGLAND AS THEY MOVE INTEREST RATES TO ONE FULL PERCENTAGE POINT. FROM THE CITY OF LONDON, YOUR GUY JOHNSON. TOM: WE HAVE RAISED, AS EXPECTED, UP TO 1%. THAT IS THE LINE IN THE SAND EFFECTIVELY FOR THE START OF QT AS WELL, QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING. THE WAY THE MARKET IS REACTING RIGHT NOW, THIS IS BEING SEEN AS A MARGINALLY HAWKISH HIKE. WE WERE EXPECTING AT LEAST ONE MEMBER OF THE MPC NOT TO VOTE FOR A HIKE TODAY. THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED. YOU'VE HAD THREE GOING FOR A 50 BASIS POINT HIKE AND SIX GOING FOR A 25 BASIS POINT HIKE. SO MORE ON THE 50 BASIS POINT HIKE SIDE THAN ANTICIPATED, LESS ON THE LET'S KEEP THINGS AS THEY ARE CAMP. WE ARE SEEING A TICK HIGHER IN STERLING AS A RESULT OF THAT, AND A TICK LOWER. WE WERE MOVING UP AND NOW WE ARE MOVING DOWN. WE HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT MOVE HIGHER IN TERMS OF YIELDS ON THE U.K. TWO-YEAR, WHICH IS WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING OUT ON THE SCREEN RIGHT NOW. NOW WE ARE GOING TO LOOK AT WHERE WE GO FROM HERE. THE MARKET IS PRICING IN HIKES AT EVERY SINGLE RATESETTING MEETING BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF THE YEAR. WE ARE LOOKING AT A TERMINAL RATE MIDWAY THROUGH NEXT YEAR OF AROUND 2.65%. IS THE BANK OWNED TO DELIVER ON THAT I THINK IS THE NEXT QUESTION WE HAVE TO ASK OURSELVES. THEN WE HAVE TO ASK A QUESTION AROUND WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH QT. WHEN IS IT GOING TO START? HOW'S IT GOING TO BE SEQUENCED? WHAT IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE IN TERMS OF THE PACE OF SALES ON A MONTHLY BASIS? ALL OF THAT IS STILL TO BE DECIDED. I'M LOOKING FOR DETAILS ON EXACTLY WHAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE. BUT AT THE MARGIN, WE ARE SEEING A HAWKISH HIKE BECAUSE WE GOT THAT VOTE COUNT BEING SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT TO WHAT THE MARKET WAS EXPECTING. JONATHAN: I THINK WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE NATURE OF THE DISSENT -- THE 50 BASIS POINT DISSENT. IS THAT BECAUSE THEY HAVE A BIGGER IDEA OF WHERE RATES FOR SHOULD IN THE YEAR OR BECAUSE WE SHOULD BE FRONTLOADING MORE? THE THREE INDIVIDUALS THAT ULTIMATELY ASKED FOR A 50 BASIS POINT HIKE ARE NOT THAT FAR AWAY FROM THE TWO INDIVIDUALS THAT DON'T THINK WE NEED ANYMORE INTEREST RATE HIKES. TOM: -- GUY: THE FRONTLOADING QUESTION I THINK IS INTERESTING. THIS IS AN ECONOMY THAT IS CLEARLY GOING TO SLOW DOWN. THAT IS THE CONCERN HERE. THE QUESTION IS, DO WE FIND OURSELVES IN A POSITION IN THE U.K. WHERE, IF THE BANK DOES NOT ACT SWIFTLY, THAT INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE GOING TO BECOME UN-ANCHORED? THE BANK HAS THIS IDEA THAT ULTIMATELY HIGHER INFLATION IS GOING TO BE THE CURE FOR HIGHER INFLATION AND IT WILL BRING BACK DOWN BELOW TARGET RELATIVELY QUICKLY. IS THERE A CONCERN WITHIN THIS? WE NEED TO BREAK DOWN THE NUMBERS THE BANK OF ENGLAND ARE GIVING IN TERMS OF EXPECTED INFLATION TO BE ABLE TO UNDERSTAND THE ANSWER TO THAT QUESTION. I DON’'T KNOW THE ANSWER TO THAT QUESTION. I THINK WE WILL LEARN A LOT LATER IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE AND THE SUBSEQUENT INTERVIEWS. TOM: WHAT I SEE ON MY BLOOMBERG SCREEN I HAVE NEVER SEEN. WHAT GUY JOHNSON AND JON FERRO FROM ENGLAND, TO THE TWO OF YOU, I HAVE NEVER SEEN. WE HAVE 25 AND 50 BPS MOVE, INCLUDING CATHERINE MANN, AND I'M LOOKING AT GROWTH FORECASTS THAT ARE RESOUNDINGLY DIFFICULT. BANK OF ENGLAND NEXT YEAR GOES FROM A 1.25 DOWN TO 0.25% GROWTH. I HAVE NEVER SEEN A RATE HIKE LIKE THIS INTO THOSE FORECASTS EVER. JONATHAN: CATHERINE MANN CAN SPEAK FOR HERSELF, BUT I THINK OVERWHELMINGLY THERE IS CONSENSUS THAT THIS BANK OF ENGLAND IS WORRIED ABOUT DECELERATING GROWTH IN THE BRITISH ECONOMY. THAT IS WHY I ASK HOW MUCH DISTANCE IS THERE BETWEEN THE SO-CALLED HAWKS AND THE SO-CALLED DOVES ON THE MPC AT THE MOMENT. BECAUSE I'M NOT CONVINCED THAT SAUNDERS FOR A 50 BASIS POINT CALL TODAY, THE ULTIMATELY THEY WANT TO TAKE IT MUCH FURTHER BEYOND THAT BECAUSE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH GROWTH. GUY: BUT THE DANGER IS THAT IF INFLATION BECOMES UN-ANCHORED, THAT'S GOING TO BE AN EVEN BIGGER THREAT TO GROWTH. THE BANK OF ENGLAND FINDS ITSELF IN PROBABLY THE MOST DIFFICULT POSITION AMONGST THE MAJOR CENTRAL BANKS AT THE MOMENT. IT DOES HAVE THIS DECELERATION. PANETTA AT THE ECB WAS TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT THE EUROZONE IS IN DE FACTO STAGNATION. YOU ARE DEFINITELY SEEING THAT HERE IN THE U.K. AT THE MOMENT. HOW DO YOU BALANCE THOSE ISSUES OUT? IF YOU TAKE YOUR FOOT OFF THE BRAKE WHEN IT COMES TO RATES, DO YOU END UP EXACERBATING THE GROWTH SLOWDOWNS AS WELL? IS THAT GROWTH SLOWDOWNS GOING TO BE EVEN GREATER? I THINK THAT IS GOING TO BE THE BATTLE THEY ARE CHALLENGED WITH HERE. TOM: GUY JOHNSON FROM QUEEN VICTORIA STREET, THANK YOU. TO ME IT IS A PRESSURE COOKER ON THE STOVE THAT YOUR MOTHER HAD AND YOU THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO BLOW UP AND TAKE OUT HALF THE HOUSE. THE PRESSURE RELEASE VALVE HERE IS STERLING. DOES THIS KIND OF SET OF HEADLINES GET YOU TO A 1.20 OR 1.19 WEAK POUND? JONATHAN: THREATENING TO BREAK 1.25. WHAT WE ARE SEEING PLAY OUTCOME OF THIS DIVISION, SOME PEOPLE SAYING THAT WE ARE DONE HERE, SOMETHING WE SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE TODAY. IT IS JUST THE POLITICS, THE ECONOMICS OF STAGFLATION ULTIMATELY, THAT WE GOT WEAKER GROWTH MATCHED WITH HIGHER INFLATION AND A CENTRAL BANK THAT IS NOT REALLY KNOW WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT, AND A BIAS FOR SOME ON THE COMMITTEE TO SAY IF WE ARE GOING TO DO A LOT, LET'S FRONTLOADED AND WAIT. LISA: I THINK THAT IS THE ISSUE, IT IS UNCLEAR WHAT THEY CAN DO, AND THERE ARE NO GOOD OPTIONS. I THINK IT IS INTERESTING THAT STERLING IS WEAKENING. THIS IDEA THAT EVEN THOUGH THIS PERHAPS WAS A MORE HAWKISH 25 BASIS POINT HIKE, THE RESPONSE IS SORT OF THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT YOU, AND I WONDER AGAIN WHETHER RATE HIKES CAN REALLY FORTIFY THE CURRENCY, WHETHER THAT IS SOMETHING THAT YOU REALLY WANT. DO YOU WANT A STRONG CURRENCY OR A WEAK CURRENCY IN THE ERA OF INFLATION? JONATHAN: OFF THE BACK OF THE RATE OUTLOOK WHICH GETS REVISED HIGHER THIS MORNING. I WANT TO TURN TO SEBASTIEN PAGE, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AND HEAD OF MULTI-ASSET AT T. ROWE PRICE. THIS IS A TOUGH MOMENT FOR CENTRAL BANKS, AND SOME MIGHT SAY THEY GOT THEMSELVES INTO THIS MESS TO SOME EXTENT. FOR THE U.K. THEY FACE UPSIDE RISK TO INFLATION DIGITALLY AND DOWNSIDE RISK TO GROWTH. YOUR VIEW ON WHAT POLICY IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE IN THAT WORLD, AND ULTIMATELY WHAT IT MEANS FOR RISK ASSETS. SEBASTIEN: THE DISCUSSION ON THE U.K. IS INTERESTING. I LIKE TO LOOK AT A "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" MEASURE, THE FIVE-YEAR FIVE-YEAR FORWARD. THE FIVE-YEAR FIVE-YEAR FORWARD INFLATION AND THE U.K. IS AROUND 4.7 PERCENT. THAT IS HIGH. COMPARE THAT TO THE U.S., WHERE THE FIVE-YEAR FIVE-YEAR FORWARD IS AT 3.2%. THE SIGNAL I AM GETTING FROM THIS IS THAT GROWTH IS EVEN MORE FRAGILE IN THE U.K., AND THE VIEW IS THAT THE BOE WON'T BE ABLE TO BE AS AGGRESSIVE AS THE FED. THAT ALSO FEEDS INTO THE WEAKNESS IN THE POUND THAT YOU WERE JUST TALKING ABOUT. LISA: WILL THE WEAKNESS IN THE POUND ACTUALLY HELP THE ECONOMY OR HURT THE ECONOMY? SEBASTIEN: IT CAN HELP IN TERMS OF EXPORTS FOR SURE, BUT IT ALSO FEEDS INTO INFLATION, WHICH FORCES THE HAND OF THE BOE, AND THEN IT GETS COMPLICATED. IF YOU LOOK AT THE BIG PICTURE, MARKETS GOT DRUNK ON LIQUIDITY POST-COVID. I KNOW YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT TOM DOING OUT EARLIER THIS WEEK, AND YOU MENTIONED A HANGOVER. TOM: OH, THANK YOU. SEBASTIEN: I DON'T KNOW IF THAT IS THE CASE, BUT RIGHT NOW WE ARE GOING THROUGH A HANGOVER IN WORLD CAPITAL MARKETS, AND IT HAS BEEN REMARKABLE IN THE SENSE OF BOTH STOCKS AND BONDS BEING DOWN AT THE SAME TIME. TOM: STERLING THROUGH 1.25. I WILL CALL AN IMPORTANT LEVEL, 1.2450 ON WEAK POUND. SEBASTIEN, YOU OWN THE HIGH GROUND ON THIS. WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR RISK ASSETS? WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR STOCKS? DOES THE MARKET VALUATION, IF WE GET A SET OF CURRENCY DEPRECIATIONS OFF OF THESE ABSOLUTELY HISTORIC CENTRAL BANK MOMENTS, CAN THE STOCK MARKET ADAPT ON VALUATION, ON MULTIPLES TO SUSTAIN A LEVEL MARKET OR EVEN A MODEST SINGLE-DIGIT BULL MARKET? SEBASTIEN: REALLY GOOD QUESTION. WE ENTERED THE YEAR POSITIONED FOR THIS IN OUR TACTICAL PORTFOLIOS. UNDER TO STOCKS AND WITHIN BONDS , UNDERWEIGHT DURATION. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS WE TEND TO BE CONTRARIANS. LOOK AT VALUATION OPPORTUNITIES. WE LOOK 12 MONTHS OUT. NORMALLY WE WOULD BE LEANING IN BOTH STOCKS AND BONDS, AND WHAT IS INTERESTING IS NOT WE ARE DOING. IT IS WHAT WE ARE NOT DOING. WE ARE ACTUALLY BUYING BACK TREASURIES, CLOSING OUR UNDERWEIGHT'S. WE ARE NOT CLOSING OUR UNDERWEIGHT'S IN STOCKS. I SAID BACK IN NOVEMBER, INFLATION IS THE NUMBER ONE RISK FOR MARKETS. I CONTINUE TO SAY THIS. INFLATION IS THE NUMBER ONE RISK FOR MARKETS, AND THE KEY QUESTION THAT IS DEBATED ON YOUR SHOW ALL THE TIME IS WILL THE INFLATION SHOCK LEAD TO A RECESSION, A GROWTH SHOCK. JONATHAN: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU, AS ALWAYS. SEBASTIEN PAGE OF T. ROWE PRICE. WE'VE GOT A GROWTH SHOCK IN THE U.K., AND THESE FORECASTS YOU INDICATE ARE DREADFUL FOR GROWTH INTO 2023. THINK ABOUT WHERE WE WERE AT THE START OF 2022. SOME PEOPLE IN THE U.K. WERE LOOKING FOR A SIX HANDLE ON GDP. THAT HAS BEEN REVISED AGGRESSIVELY LOWER. WE'VE EFFECTIVELY GOT THE BANK OF ENGLAND SAYING THAT GROWTH IS GOING TO STAGNATE. TOM: IT IS NOT THE SAME ECONOMY. THERE ARE SOME HUGE DIFFERENCE IS HERE, INCLUDING EXPORT-IMPORT DYNAMICS. BUT TAKE THIS MOMENT. OUR AMERICAN VIEWERS AND LISTENERS ARE GOING, SO WHAT? IT'S ENGLAND. THIS COULD BE AN AMERICAN DEBATE 6, 9 MONTHS FROM NOW. IF YOU GET A MIX OF U.S. GDP FORECASTS WITH A FED THAT IS RISING INTO 4%, 6% INFLATION, MAYBE THAT IS WHERE YOU GET TO THE EQUIVALENT OF THIS MORNING AND MAY. JONATHAN: BY THE SAME MAGNITUDE, PERHAPS NOT. TOM: AGREED. JONATHAN: WE HAVE NOT SEEN PEAK INFLATION BY ANY STRETCH, AND YOU GOT A BANK OF ENGLAND EFFECTIVELY SAYING GROWTH IS GOING TO GET PUT A BAD, AND A CENTRAL BANK THAT IS TOTALLY DIVIDED ABOUT WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT. I WOULD LOVE NOT TO YOUR NECESSARILY FROM GOVERNOR BAILEY, JUST THE THREE THAT DISSENTED AND LOOKED FOR A THREE BASIS POINT MOVE, WHETHER THAT IS JUST ABOUT FRONTLOADING AND THEN THEY ARE DONE AFTER THAT, OR WHETHER THEY ARE GOING TO BE PUSHING FOR HIKES THROUGH THE REST OF THE YEAR BECAUSE OF WHERE INFLATION IS. WE HAVE BEEN WORRIED WE WOULD HAVE A FEDERAL RESERVE AT THE END OF THIS YEAR THAT WOULD HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN GROWTH, SUPPORTING IT, AND INFLATION, CONTAINING IT. THAT IS THE DECISION THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAS TO MAKE RIGHT NOW. LISA: THIS HAS TO DO ALSO WITH SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS AND EGGS AND US SHOCKS AND WHETHER THEY TAKE THE VIEW -- AND EXOGENOUS SHOCKS AND WHETHER THEY TAKE THE VIEW THAT IF IT IS TO CURTAIL DEMAND. IF THEY CONTINUE TO CURTAIL DEMAND, THEY WILL TAKE THAT ROAD. HOME ENERGY PRICES ROSE BY ANOTHER 40% IN OCTOBER. THIS IS ONE OF THE HEADLINES COMING FROM THIS. JUST TO GIVE YOU A SENSE OF WHAT THE PRESSURES ARE. SO WHAT WILL HIKING RATES ACTUALLY DO TO REALLY CURTAIL ENERGY SHOCKS? THIS IS ALL ABOUT DAMPENING DEMAND AT A TIME WHEN POST-TAX DISPOSABLE INCOME IS DECLINING. THE FED IS NOT TRYING TO GO THAT SAME ROUTE. JONATHAN: THESE NUMBERS FROM THE BOE, I DON'T THINK I'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS, TO SEE THESE KIND OF FORECASTS COME IT IS A DOUBLE DID INFLATION, WE COULD HIT 10%, THE ECONOMY COULD SHRINK. TOM: THIS IS ABSOLUTELY ORIGINAL, WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW. THIS IS IN NONE OF THE TEXTBOOKS. I'M SURE SOME HISTORIAN IS GOING TO TELL ME IN 1872 IT WAS LIKE THIS. I DON'T KNOW. I HAVE NEVER SEEN WHAT IS ON THE BLOOMBERG SCREEN RIGHT NOW. CAN WE SAY STERLING IS YET TO GET A BID, 1.2477? JONATHAN: THAT DOES NOT CALL. WHAT A CALL -- THAT DOES NOT LOOK GOOD. WHAT A CALL FROM KIT JUCKES OF SOCGEN. ANDREW SHEETZ OF MORGAN STANLEY COMING UP IN THE NEXT HOUR. > > IF THAT PATH HAPPENS TO EVOLVE TO LEVELS HIGHER THAN NEUTRAL, WE WILL NOT HESITATE TO GO TO THOSE LEVELS. IF HIGHER RATES ARE REQUIRED, WE WON'T HESITATE TO DELIVER THEM. JONATHAN: THAT WAS CHAIRMAN POWELL. THAT WAS SO YESTERDAY. LET'S GET TO THE BANK OF ENGLAND. WHAT A MOVE WE HAVE SEEN. STERLING, -1.4%. A 25 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE, NOT THE NEWS. THERE WERE THREE INDIVIDUALS LOOKING FOR A 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE. THEY DID NOT GET IT. BUT LOOK AT THESE FORECASTS, LOOK WHAT THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN HIKING INTO IF THEY HAD WENT 50. THEY BELIEVE INFLATION COULD PEAK AT 1020% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER -- AT 10.2% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. TK, THAT IS A MESS OF A DECISION AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND. TOM: YOU WONDER WHERE THE ECONOMIC THEORY IS, WHETHER IT IS OUT OF CAMBRIDGE, OXFORD, WHEREVER. ON BLOOMBERG RADIO, THE WAY YOU LOOK AT STERLING, AND EVERY PAIR IS DIFFERENT, IS TO TWO OR TWO FOUR DIGITS. SO 1.2459. WHEN WE WENT TO BREAK IT WAS 1.247 AT -- 1.247X. THOSE ARE CALLED PIPS, AND WE ARE DOWN 20 PIPS. THAT IS A HUGE, PERSISTENT WEAKNESS. JONATHAN: KIT JUCKES OF SOCGEN SAID THIS DECISION HAS "LITTLE SCOPE FOR A HAWKISH SHOCK. WHAT IT DOES HAVE SCOPE FOR IS ECONOMIC THIS APPOINTMENT. CABLE IS MORE LIKELY MORE IN DANGER OF BREAKING 1.20 THEN EURO-DOLLAR IS A BREAKING PARITY." WE ARE NOT FAR AWAY FROM IT RIGHT NOW. TOM: ANOTHER BEATING HAS BECOME A HISTORIC MEETING AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND. DUMB QUESTION, DOES HE DO A PRESS CONFERENCE? JONATHAN: I BELIEVE WE DO HEAR FROM GOVERNOR BAILEY. LISA KNOWS. LISA: I JUST SIT HERE WITH A SPREADSHEET. TOM: JACK FITZPATRICK JOINS US FROM WASHINGTON. I'VE NEVER SEEN THE COVER OF "THE WASHINGTON POST" SUCH A MESS. THE SUPREME COURT UPROAR, THE ELECTION UPROAR, YOU'VE GOT JOHNNY DEPP AND WHAT'S HER NAME, I'M SORRY, HEARD, I CAN'T REMEMBER. LET'S FOCUS. WHAT IS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOCUSED ON? JACK: THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS I THINK TRYING TO TURN ITS FOCUS FROM A FEW DIFFERENT ISSUES TOWARDS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL. THE IMMEDIATE STUFF THAT THEY ARE CLEARLY FOCUSED ON IS UKRAINE. JACK: THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS I THINK TRYING TO TURN ITS FOCUS FROM A FEW DIFFERENT ISSUES TOWARDS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL. THE IMMEDIATE STUFF THAT THEY ARE CLEARLY FOCUSED ON IS UKRAINE. IF THEY ARE GOING TO GET BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT TO HELP UKRAINE DO THIS BILL AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK, THE $33 BILLION REQUESTED FOR UKRAINE, HOW MUCH GET SLASHED ONTO THAT? LISA: I'M FOCUSED ON HOW THE WHITE HOUSE IS GOING TO SPIN THIS LABOR MARKET REPORT RIGHT NOW. THIS IS WHAT I'M FOCUSED ON, AND I THINK IT'S REALLY DRIVING THE NARRATIVE IN A NATION THAT IS TORN BETWEEN MOMENTUM AND INFLATION. HOW WILL THE WHITE HOUSE SPIN A LABOR MARKET REPORT THAT IS ACTUALLY BETTER THAN EXPECTED? IS THAT NOT OPTIMAL FOR THEM RIGHT NOW? JACK: THEY HAVE TRIED AT LEAST IN PASSING RECENTLY TO SPIN THE INFLATION STORY AND SAY WE WERE VERY AGGRESSIVE IN THE FISCAL RESPONSE THE RECESSION AND THE PANDEMIC AND GOT AN EMPLOYMENT -- GOT UNEMPLOYMENT VERY LOW. THAT IS NOT SOME THING THEY HAVE DEDICATED THEMSELVES TO AS THEIR MESSAGING FOCUS. THE PRESIDENT HAS ACKNOWLEDGED THE AMOUNT OF BAD NEWS AND INSTEAD OF TRYING TO TURN EVERYTHING TOWARD ANY POSITIVE JOB REPORTS OR POSITIVE ECONOMIC NEWS, HE HAS TALKED ABOUT INFLATION, HE'S TALKED ABOUT GAS PRICES, SO YOU WILL PROBABLY, IF THERE IS GOOD NEWS, YOU WILL PROBABLY HEAR THEM PLAY UP THE LOW UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE COUNTRY, BUT THEY HAVE NOT ENTIRELY DEDICATED THEMSELVES TO TRYING TO TURN THE PAGE ON INFLATION. THEY ARE PRETTY FOCUSED ON ADDRESSING THE SORT OF NEGATIVE FLIPSIDE. JONATHAN: THANK YOU, AS ALWAYS, DOWN IN WASHINGTON. JUST RUNNING THROUGH SOME OF THE POLITICAL NEWS AND ECONOMIC NEWS OF THE DAY. GOT TO KEEP RETURNING TO THE BANK OF ENGLAND. THEY ARE EVERYTHING THE FED FEARS IT WILL BE MONTHS DOWN THE ROAD. THIS IS EVERYTHING THAT PEOPLE WORRY THAT THE FED COULD BE. TOM: I SAID THAT. YOU WEREN'T LISTENING. JONATHAN: I WAS. I REPLIED TO IT. TOM: OH, THANK YOU. JONATHAN: 10 POINT 2%, FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022 ON CPI. 2023, CONTRACTING BY A LITTLE BIT. BUT YOU GOT A CENTRAL BANK SAYING THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO CONTRACT. DO YOU KNOW HOW RARE THAT IS A YEAR OUT? TOM: I'VE NEVER SEEN IT. JONATHAN: AND A COMMITTEE REALLY DIVIDED ON HOW MUCH WE NEEDED TODAY AND WHETHER WE SHOULD PAUSE NOW. TOM: SO WHAT HAPPENS AT THIS PRESS CONFERENCE IN SIX MINUTES? JONATHAN: THE CHALLENGE THAT ANY CENTRAL BANK LEADER HAS IN A NEWS CONFERENCE LIKE THIS IS TO TRY AND REFLECT A CONSENSUS WHEN THERE ISN'T ONE. HE'S GOT TO TRY AND DO THAT TODAY. TOM: WHERE IS THE CONSENSUS? JONATHAN: THERE ISN'T ONE. TOM: IS THIS VOTING WHAT THE FED IS? JONATHAN: I'M NOT SURE HOW MUCH DISTANCE THERE IS BETWEEN THE TWO. I WONDER HOW MANY OF THOSE THREE, IF THEY'VE GOT THEIR 50 BASIS POINTS, WOULD HAVE ALSO SAID WE NEED TO PAUSE RATE HIKES. IT IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING TO SEE IF WE GET SOME CLARITY FROM GOVERNOR BAILEY ON THAT. WE ALSO HAVE TO HAVE A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING OF THE REACTION FUNCTION, IF GROWTH REALLY DISAPPOINTS, YET WE ARE GOING TO SEE CPI PRINTS LIKE THAT. ARE THEY DONE? LISA: IS THIS A CONCESSION THAT INFLATION IS THE BIGGEST CONCERN, AND THAT THE ONLY WAY TO CURTAIL IT IS TO SEND THE ECONOMY INTO RECESSION, THAT IT WILL PUSH IT INTO SOMETHING THAT LOWERS DEMAND? TOM: NO BANKER EVER WANTS TO SEND THEIR ECONOMY INTO RECESSION. LISA: NOBODY WANTS TO COME UP BUT IF YOUR PRIORITY IS INFLATION VERSUS A LONG-TERM DEEPER RECESSION, THAT IS SOMETHING VERY MUCH IN THE ZEITGEIST. JONATHAN: MY QUESTION, HOW DOES THE CHANCELLOR RESPOND? TOM: MY EMAIL IS HEATING UP, AND IT IS OVER THE $9 MILLION NUMBER ON THE JERSEY. I'M LOOKING AT MADONNA AND A $9 MILLION JERSEY, AND I'M SORRY, IT WORKS. JONATHAN: I'M NOT RESPONDING TO THAT. I'M LETTING THAT GO. FOR OUR AUDIENCE ON RADIO, YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW. JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, GOOD MORNING. WE RETRACED LOWER ON THE S & P, DOWN 0.7%. ON THE NASDAQ 100, DOWN 0.9%. HARD TO TAKE THESE MOVES TOO SERIOUSLY OFF THE BACK OF WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY, A MASSIVE BREAKOUT ON THE S & P I ALMOST 3%. THE BIGGEST ONE-DAY POP GOING BACK TO SPRING 2020. IN FACT COME AROUND ABOUT TWO YEARS AGO. AT THE FRONT END OF THE YIELD CURVE IN THE TREASURY MARKET, POWELL BURYING THE PROSPECT OF A 75 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE, AND YIELDS CAME AGGRESSIVELY LOWER. THIS MORNING, UP BY A COUPLE OF BASIS POINTS TO 2.6647% . FOR ME, THE BIG STORY IS ON FRED NEWELL STREET IN LONDON -- ON THREAD NEEDLE STREET IN LONDON AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND. THIS IS WHAT YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GROW OLDER. YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE THE BANK OF ENGLAND IF YOU ARE THE FEDERAL RESERVE. THIS IS EVERYTHING THE FED AND INVESTORS FEAR. CALLING FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INFLATION YEAR END, A PEAK NORTH OF 10%, DOWNSIDE RISK TO GROWTH, CALLING FOR A CONTRACTION IN GDP IN 2023, A DIVIDED COMMITTEE, AND THIS STORY RIGHT HERE, STERLING ON A DAY WHEN WE GET AN INTEREST RATE HIKE NEGATIVE TO 1.2442, -1.5%. A NEWS CONFERENCE WITH GOVERNOR BAILEY THAT IS GOING TO BE ABSOLUTELY FASCINATING. TOM: IT HAS GONE FROM INTERESTING TO HISTORIC. I REALLY WANT TO MAKE CLEAR, TALK TO ME A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THIS WITH A 1.2441. IT IS NOT BREXIT KIND OF MOVES AND THE SWEAT AROUND THAT MOMENT IN JUNE A NUMBER OF YEARS AGO, BUT WHAT DOES A 1.23 STERLING, IF WE GET THERE, SIGNAL? JONATHAN: IT SIGNALS SOME REAL ECONOMIC PAIN. THAT IS WHAT KIT JUCKES OF SOCGEN WAS TALKING ABOUT THIS MORNING. THIS IS ABOUT A CENTRAL BANK HIKING INTO ECONOMIC WEAKNESS, AND THIS, HOW IT IS PLAYING OUT, IS A MOVIE THAT THE ECB WILL BE WATCHING WITH THEIR HANDS OVER THEIR EYES. THIS IS SOMETHING THEY DON'T WANT TO SEE EITHER. TOM: EXPLAIN THIS TO US AS GOVERNOR BAILEY, A WONDERFUL GENTLEMAN, SITS DOWN AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE. THAT IS NOT GOVERNOR BAILEY, ON OUR RADIO, BUT WE ARE DOING THE INTRODUCTIONS. LET'S DO THE COMPARE AND COMPARE TRUST -- AND CONTRAST. WHY IS THIS DIFFERENT? JONATHAN: BECAUSE THEY'VE HAD TO HIKE INTEREST RATES FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS AT A TIME WHEN GROWTH IS GOING TO BE A LOT MORE PAINFUL. GOVERNOR BAILEY, I THINK THIS IS PROBABLY ONE OF THE HARDEST NEWS CONFERENCES HE'S HAD TO DO FOR A LONG TIME. IN FACT, SINCE HE'S HELD THIS POSITION. I THINK THIS IS AS TOUGH AS IT GETS FOR THIS GOVERNOR. TOM: IT IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING TO SEE. THE VISIBLE DISSENT VERY MUCH DIFFERENT THAN THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM. THE STOCK MARKET FUTURES, -31. JONATHAN: JUST A BIT SOFTER AFTER THE BIG MOVE YESTERDAY. WE WILL BRING YOU THE HEADLINES FROM THE NEWS CONFERENCE. LET'S GET YOU SOME MOVERS AND CATCH UP THIS MORNING WITH KAILEY LEINZ. KAILEY: THERE ARE A LOT OF MOVERS OUT THERE THIS MORNING, INCLUDING SOME POSITIVE ONES ON THE BACK OF EARNINGS. ALBEMARLE IS ONE OF THE BIG OUTPERFORMER'S, UP ABOUT 14%. IT IS THE NUMBER ONE MINER OF LITHIUM, WHICH IS NEEDED FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES. DEMAND IS STRONG, PRICE IS UP, AND THAT IS HELPING THE COMPANY WITH A BEAT ON ITS FORECAST. IT WAS ALSO A BEAT FOR STRONG DEMAND FOR SOLAR PRODUCTS, ALLOWING THE PRODUCTS TO PASS THROUGH HIGHER COSTS, UP ABOUT 12.7 PERCENT. STILL AN UPSIDE MOVER WOULD BE TWITTER. ELON MUSK SECURING MORE IN FINANCING FROM THE LIKES OF FINANCE, BROOKFIELD, AND SEQUOIA. MAYBE REMOVES A LITTLE BIT OF DOUBT ABOUT HIS ABILITY TO ACTUALLY CLOSE THAT, BUT EVEN WITH A 1.76 PERCENT GAIN THIS MORNING, WE ARE MORE THAN FOUR DOLLARS BELOW THE DEAL PRICE OF $54.20 A SHARE. THERE ARE SOME DOWNSIDE MOVERS ON THE BACK OF EARNINGS, AND AMONG THOSE ARE AT AND EBAY. BOTH GIVING WEAK FORECASTS. THAT PANDEMIC BOOM AND SHOPPING STARTING TO UNWIND. COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY, THIS IS AN I.T. SERVICES COMPANY, CUT ITS GUIDANCE FOR TOP AND BOTTOM LINE. AS FOR THE REASON WHY, THE COMPANY SAYING ON THE CALL THAT IT IS BECAUSE OF COMPENSATION PRESSURE DRIVEN BY THE CONTINUED LABOR SUPPLY AND DEMAND IMBALANCE. REALLY INTERESTING COMMENTARY OUT OF CORPORATE AMERICA AHEAD OF TOMORROW'S JOBS REPORT. TOM: THANK YOU SO MUCH. ON BLOOMBERG RADIO AND BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, WE'VE GOT BANK OF ENGLAND STARTING THE FIRST HEADLINE FROM GOVERNOR BAILEY, SAYING THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS NAVIGATING A NARROW PATH ON POLICY. WE ARE GOING TO NAVIGATE QUICKLY HERE TO DISTRESSED DEBT IN AMERICA. WINNIE CISAR JOINS US, GLOBAL HEAD OF CREDIT STRATEGY AT CREDITSIGHTS. I LOOK AT THE BLOOMBERG TOTAL RETURN INDEX, FULL FAITH AND CREDIT, THE CORPORATE CREDIT QUALITY MARKET, AND WHERE YOU ARE, THE MORE DISTRESSED MARKET, I SEE DISTRESSED -8%. IS THAT A BEAR MARKET IN YOUR WORLD? WINIFRED: IT IS NOT A MAYOR BURKETT -- NOT A BEAR MARKET IN OUR WORLD. . IT IS A MASSIVE OUTPERFORMANCE VERSUS HIGHER-RATED CREDIT. SO THE DISTRESSED MARKET IS HAVING A COMPARABLY DECENT YEAR SO FAR, ALTHOUGH NEGATIVE TOTAL RETURNS. JONATHAN: I THINK WE'VE GOT SOME DISRUPTION, SOME TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES HERE WITH WINNIE CISAR OF CREDITSIGHTS. I'M NOT SURE WE CAN REESTABLISH THAT CONNECTION ANYTIME SOON. TOM: WE WILL GET BACK TO WINNIE CISAR, WHO IS REALLY QUITE GOOD, AS IS LISA ABRAMOWICZ COME AWAY FROM FULL FAITH AND CREDIT. QUICKLY HERE, THERE SEEMS TO BE A THREE-PART BOND MARKET. DO I HAVE THAT RIGHT? LISA: YEAH, BUT THE SCENARIO THAT THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS SOMETHING THAT IS VERY SCARY TO THE ECB, BUT ALSO HERE IN THE U.S., PEOPLE ARE WATCHING WITH A WARY EYE. WHAT DOES STAGFLATION MEAN IN TERMS OF ALL OF THE CORPORATE DEBT THAT HAS BEEN RAISED? WHAT IF THE FED KEEPS HIKING RATES AND YOU GET WE IS IN THE ECONOMY? I THINK THAT IS WHAT IS KEEPING A LOT OF PEOPLE UP AT NIGHT AND WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IN SOME OF THE SPREADS STARTING TO WIDEN OUT, BASICALLY A GAUGE OF HOW MUCH CREDIT RISK IS START TO INCREASE. I'VE GOT TO SAY, THIS BANK OF ENGLAND DECISION IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. JONATHAN: IT IS NUTS. I THINK WE'VE GOT TO BE CAREFUL WITH THE LINE WHICH BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT FORECASTING A RECESSION PER SE. THE DEFINITION, TWO CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS OF NEGATIVE GROWTH. THEY ARE ESSENTIALLY FORECASTING STAGNATION AND A SMALL CONTRACTION NEXT YEAR, BUT I THINK THE BOTTOM LINE HERE IS THIS IS EVERY THING WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE YEAR SO FAR, WHICH IS UPSIDE RISK TO INFLATION, DOWNSIDE RISK TO GROWTH, AND A CENTRAL BANK CAUGHT IN A CLASSIC DILEMMA. WHAT DO YOU DO ABOUT IT? AT FIRST LOOK, THEY DON'T REALLY KNOW. IT IS SOMETHING GOVERNOR BAILEY IS A KNOWLEDGE AND RIGHT NOW, THAT THE PEAK IN U.K. INFLATION IS GOING TO BE LATER THAN IN OTHER ECONOMIES. WE BELIEVE HERE IN THE UNITED STATES THAT WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN THE PEAK YEAR-OVER-YEAR BECAUSE OF THE BASE EFFECT. YOU'VE GOT A GOVERNOR HERE THAT DOES NOT THINK WE HAVE SEEN THE WORST OF IT. THIS IS REALLY PROBLEMATIC AS THEY LOOK TO SET POLICY TODAY. TOM: WHEN THE FACTS CHANGE, GOVERNOR BAILEY IS GOING TO CHANGE. I BELIEVE A GUY SAID THAT A FEW YEARS AGO. I LOOKED BACK AT TRADE-WEIGHTED STERLING WEEK OR TWO AGO, AND TO GET BACK TO THE DEBACLE OF THE EARLY 1990'S, IT NEEDS TO DEPRECIATE ABOUT 8%. I DON'T KNOW WHERE THAT IS, BUT IT IS WAY UNDER 1.20. IT IS NOT THAT WE ARE GLOOMY, BUT THE VECTOR IS IN PLACE FOR WEEK STERLING AS OF THIS MORNING. JONATHAN: AS OF RIGHT NOW WE ARE SEEING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ONE-DAY MOVE SLOWER IN CABLE SINCE SEPTEMBER 2020. GOVERNOR BAILEY MAKING ANOTHER HEADLINE HERE, TALKING ABOUT THE GROWTH, THE U.K. GROWTH EXPECTED TO SLOW SHARPLY. THERE'S NOT SOME SMOOTH GLIDE PATH HERE. THEY ARE LOOKING FOR A SHARP SLOWDOWN IN THE QUARTERS AHEAD. LISA: HOW DO THEY THEN JUSTIFY RAISING RATES? IS IT JUST THAT THEY THINK INFLATION IS THAT MUCH HARDER FOR THE ECONOMY TO HANDLE AND THAT MUCH MORE DIFFICULT, THAT THEY WILL DO ANYTHING TO STAVE THAT OFF IN THE NEAR TERM? OR ARE THEY SAYING THAT IF THEY ALLOW THE SHORT-TERM DECLINE OR STAGNATION, DOES THAT LEAD TO A SOFTER DOWNTURN AND A QUICKER RECOVERY? THESE ARE SOME OF THE THINGS I WANT TO HEAR FROM HIM AS HE PARSES THROUGH THIS VERY DIFFICULT DECISION. JONATHAN: WE'VE ALSO GOT TO THE ABOUT THE OTHER SIDE OF LONDON. GET OVER TO WESTMINSTER AND SICK ABOUT THE CHANCELLOR RIGHT NOW -- AND THINK ABOUT THE CHANCELLOR RIGHT NOW. HOW DOES THE CHANCELLOR THINK ABOUT THIS MOMENT AS HIS BANK OF ENGLAND IS STARING DOWN THE BARREL OF ECONOMIC STAGNATION, STARING DOWN THE BARREL OF INFLATION NORTH OF 10%? GOVERNOR BAILEY SAYING HE RECOGNIZE THE HARDSHIP MANY ARE FACING IN THE U.K.. HE IS UNELECTED, AND TO SOME DEGREE UNACCOUNTABLE. FOR THIS GOVERNMENT, THEY FACE A REALLY TOUGH DECISION. PART OF THE REASON PEOPLE LIKE CITI ARE NEGATIVE ON STERLING RIGHT NOW IS NOT JUST BECAUSE OF THIS STORY AT THE MOMENT BEFORE OUR EYES. IT IS BECAUSE THE FISCAL OFFSET JUST IS NOT THERE AT THE MOMENT. ARE WE GOING TO SEE ONE, AND CAN THEY DELIVER ONE AFTER WHAT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS? THAT IS WHERE THE DOUBT IS. TOM: ONE OF THE THINGS I WOULD WANT TO EMPHASIZE, PEOPLE IN FANCY SUITS AND BOWTIES GET ON THE PLANE AT JFK, WE GO OVER TO LONDON AND THINK THAT IS ENGLAND, LIKE WE GO TO HONG KONG AND THINK THAT IS CHINA. EXPORTS AS A PERCENTAGE OF GDP IN THE UNITED STATES, 11%, 12%, 13%, WHATEVER THE NUMBER. TO THE ISLAND NATION IT IS WHAT, 30% OF WHAT YOU ARE DOING? IT IS A HUGE DIFFERENCE, AND THOSE DYNAMICS, PARTICULARLY WITH THE CONTINENT, WE HAVE NOT EVEN MENTIONED EURO STERLING DYNAMICS, I CAN'T SAY ENOUGH HOW IT IS A DIFFERENT CHALLENGE FOR GOVERNOR BAILEY THAT IT IS FOR CHAIRMAN POWELL. JONATHAN: THEY ALL HAVE THEIR OWN UNIQUE PROBLEMS, BUT THEY SHARE A SIMILAR DYNAMIC AT THE MOMENT, AND WE KEEP GOING OVER THIS. IT IS DOWNSIDE GROWTH RISKS, UPSIDE INFLATION RISKS. TALKED ABOUT WHAT THIS MIGHT MEAN FOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE. WILL THEY/MULTI-EXPERIENCE THIS FOR THE YEARS TO COME? FOR THE ECB, I THINK THAT IS WHAT MANY ARE GRAPPLING WITH RIGHT NOW GOING INTO JUNE. THIS IS THE STORY THEY FACE RIGHT NOW, AN ECONOMY THAT, IN THE WORDS OF AN OFFICIAL FROM THE ECB THIS MORNING, THIS ECONOMY IS FACING STAGNATION AND AND INFLATION PRINT HEADING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION STILL. THAT IS THE PROBLEM THAT THE ECB AND THE BOE HAVE GOT THAT MAYBE THE FED DOES NOT HAVE. THE FED MIGHT HAVE THE COMFORT OF GETTING SOME INFLATION PRINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR THAT START TO DECLINE IN THE MONTHS AHEAD. GOVERNOR BAILEY IS TELLING YOU TODAY THAT HE DOES NOT HAVE THAT LUXURY. TOM: A BIT OF HISTORY HERE. I RUMOR THE MOMENT WHERE CATHERINE MANN BECAME ACCLAIMED IN ECONOMICS. SHE'S ONE OF THE RARE PEOPLE WHO HAS DONE NOT ONE, BUT TO COME ABOUT THREE GIANT THINGS IN ACADEMIC ECONOMICS. A MONOGRAPH, UNAFRAID TO SAY HOW MANY YEARS AGO, SHE WAS LIKE 15 WHEN SHE WROTE IT, IS A TRADE DEFICIT SUSTAINABLE. THAT SPEAKS TO THE TRADE BALANCE REPORTED BY THE U.S. YESTERDAY AND THE CHALLENGES THAT DR. MANN AND GOVERNOR BAILEY HAVE. JONATHAN: STERLING JUST ABOUT CLINGING ONTO 1.24, THE POUND AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR, AND DOWN BY 1.7% ON THAT CURRENCY PAIR. GUY JOHNSON IS GOING TO TOUCH BASE WITH US VERY SHORTLY TO RUN US THROUGH THIS NEWS CONFERENCE, AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT THE POSSIBLE POTENTIAL PARALLELS FURTHER DOWN THE ROAD FOR WHAT MIGHT OR MIGHT NOT HAPPEN HERE IN AMERICA. FUTURES DOWN ON THE S & P BY 0.6% OR 0.7%. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, WITH THE FIRST WORD, I'M RITIKA GUPTA. ELON MUSK HAS NOW SECURED ABOUT $7.1 BILLION IN NEW FINANCING COMMITMENTS FOR HIS PROPOSED $44 BILLION TAKEOVER OF TWITTER. AMONGST OF THE INVESTORS NAMED OUR BINANCE, BROOKFIELD, AND LARRY ELLISON TRUST. MUSK IS NOW IN TALKS WITH TWITTER FOUNDER JACK DORSEY ON CONTRIBUTING SOME OF HIS SHARES TOWARDS THE DEAL. IT IS THE MOST AGGRESSIVE ACTION INDICATES TO FIGHT INFLATION. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > GOING BACK TO THE 1930'S, WE HAVE NEVER BEEN ABLE TO REDUCE INFLATION BY MORE THAN 2.5% WITHOUT INDUCING A RECESSION. SO EVEN IF WE DON'T GET CLOSE TO THE 2% TARGET, IT IS VERY LIKELY THAT WE WILL HAVE SOME KIND OF AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN WELL BEFORE WE GET TO THE DESIRED INFLATION TARGET. JONATHAN: HE WASN'T TALKING ABOUT THE BANK OF ENGLAND. HE MIGHT AS WELL BE. GOOD MORNING. AFTER A BIG MOVE HIGHER YESTERDAY OF ALMOST 3% ON THE S & P 500, THE NASDAQ 100 AND BY ABOUT 0.8%. YIELDS HIGHER BY A COUPLE OF BASIS POINTS TO GET THE MAIN EVENT LOOKS A LITTLE SOMETHING LIKE THIS. STERLING VERY BRIEFLY RAKING -- BRIEFLY BREAKING 1.24 AND HAVING A LOOK AT 1.23. ALL THE WRONG THINGS HAPPENING IN THE U.K. TODAY. TOM: IT IS AMAZING, YOU WONDER WHAT THE VALUE OF THE POUND WAS IN THE 1930'S. NOW WE ARE DOWN WHERE WE ARE A DOLLAR IN CHANGE. 1.2399 ON STERLING. I DIGRESS FOR A MOMENT AND COME BACK TO THE FED AND WHAT WE OBSERVED YESTERDAY OFF OF THE TAYLOR RULE AND THE GREAT SEPARATION OF THE THEORY AND WHERE WE ARE, KRITI GUPTA. KRITI: A HISTORIC DAY FOR THE FED YESTERDAY. WE HAD THE 50 BASIS POINT HIKE, THE FIRST IN 22 YEARS. HAVE TO TALK ABOUT HOW WE GOT HERE. THE SPREAD BETWEEN THE FED FUNDS RATE AND CPI AT THE LARGEST EVER. BASICALLY, WHAT YOU SEE IS GOING BACK EVEN TO THE 1970'S, A STEEP DROP STARTING IN 2020 AND IT COMES TO THIS SPREAD. IT BEGS THE QUESTION, IS THE FEDERAL RESERVE BEHIND THE CURVE? WE HEAR THAT ALL THE TIME AND THE COMMENTARY. SOME THING THAT STUCK OUT IS WHEN CHAIRMAN POWELL SAID MONETARY POLICY IS WORKING THROUGH EXPECTATIONS TO A LARGE EXTENT. WE CAN ACTUALLY SEE THAT HAPPENING AS THEY ADDRESS THIS ISSUE OF THE SPREAD BEING SO HISTORICALLY WIDE. HOW DID THEY GET BACK TO THE NORMAL? DOES IT JUST APPLIED TO THE FEDERAL RESERVE OR CENTRAL BANK AROUND THE WORLD? TOM: THANKS SO MUCH. OPEC WITH SOME HEADLINES. WE WILL GET THESE OUT TO YOU. $111.30 ON BRENT CRUDE. THERE REALLY IS NO OTHER STORY RIGHT NOW. WE GO FROM THE FED YESTERDAY, THE BANK OF ENGLAND TODAY. WHAT WILL BE THE SURPRISE IN JOBS TOMORROW? JONATHAN: LET'S GET TO GUY JOHNSON IN LONDON. YOU AND I HAVE BOTH SHARED THAT ROOM WITH THE BANK BEEN IN GOVERNOR MANY TIMES OVER THE LAST DECADE OR SO, WITH GOVERNOR KING, WITH GOVERNOR CARNEY, AND ALL KINDS. BREXIT, TIME AFTER TIME THERE WERE TOUGH NEWS CONFERENCES. I CAN'T THINK OF A TOUGHER NEWS CONFERENCE THAN THIS ONE FOR THIS GOVERNOR IN HIS TENURE. TOM: ABSOLUTELY. THIS IS CLEARLY AN INCREDIBLY DIVIDED MPC, PROBABLY THE MOST DIVIDED I THINK I HAVE EVER SEEN . IT IS IRONIC IN SOME WAYS THAT THE BANK IS CELEBRATING TODAY 25 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE. THIS IS A REALLY DIFFICULT SITUATION THAT THE BANK FINDS ITSELF WITH HERE. MY INITIAL REACTION WAS IT WAS A HAWKISH HIKE. CLEARLY WRONG. LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE MARKET RIGHT NOW. I DON'T KNOW WHERE THE BANK IS GOING TO GO NEXT. THE MARKET IS STILL PRICING 118 BASIS POINTS OF HIKES BETWEEN NOW AND YEAR-END. THAT COULD BE WAY OFF THE MARK. IS THE BANK OF ENGLAND DONE? IS THE BANK OF ENGLAND GOING TO DELIVER FURTHER HIKES? GOVERNOR BAILEY TALKING ABOUT RISK TO INFLATION IN THE NEAR TERM. HE'S TALKING ABOUT THE INFLATION PAIN THAT THE U.K. POPULATION IS GOING TO FEEL, BUT HE'S ALSO TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA THAT WHEN INFLATION COMES DOWN, IT IS GOING TO FALL PRECIPITOUSLY. THE IDEA HERE SEEMS TO BE THAT BASICALLY THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS GOING TO USE INFLATION TO CRUSH DEMAND IN THE ECONOMY AND BRING INFLATION BACK DOWN TO TARGET AND POTENTIALLY BELOW TARGET. THE RISK AROUND THAT IS MASSIVE. IF YOU END UP UN-ANCHORING INFLATION, THE RISK OF A WAGE PRICE SPIRAL IS LURKING IN THE WINGS. TOM: JON MENTIONED THIS EARLIER. I THINK WE HAVE A REAL UNDERSTANDING OF THE RELATIONSHIP OF MR. POWELL WITH SECRETARY YELLEN, WITH THE ADMINISTRATION IN AMERICA. WHAT IS THE RELATIONSHIP OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND TO MR. SUNAK, CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER? GUY: I AM GOING TO DODGE THIS, AND THE REASON I AM GOING TO DODGE THIS IS BECAUSE THERE ARE POLLS OPEN HERE IN THE U.K. TODAY. AS A RESULT OF WHICH, TALK OF FISCAL POLICY IS GOING TO STRAY US INTO AN AREA WHERE I THINK REGULATORS ARE GOING TO HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF AN ISSUE WITH US. SO LET'S PARK THAT FOR JUST A MOMENT. TOM: FAIR ENOUGH. GUY: BUT CLEARLY THAT IS AN ISSUE THAT OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE GOING TO BE THINKING ABOUT. YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE OTHER CITED THE ENGLISH CHANNEL, YOU THICK ABOUT WHAT THE ECB IS DOING RIGHT NOW, THEY FIND THEMSELVES IN A VERY SIMILAR POSITION. FISCAL IS GOING TO HAVE TO DO THE HEAVY LIFTING FOR THE ECB, BUT MAYBE WE ARE GOING TO SEE THAT -- CERTAINLY WE ARE WATCHING CAREFULLY. TOM: IS THIS LIKE IF GUY SCREWS US UP WITH THE ELECTION TODAY, DOES HE GO TO LONDON OR IS HE FORCED TO WATCH TOTTENHAM? JONATHAN: I WILL TRY TO KEEP GUY OUT OF TROUBLE. IT IS NOT CLEAR TO ME HOW MUCH DISTANCE THERE IS BETWEEN THE DISSENTERS TODAY. THERE WAS A SET OF INDIVIDUALS, THE THREE THAT WANTED THE 50 BASIS POINT HIKE, AND THE TWO THAT WANTED IT TO BE OVERCOME AT A SIGNAL TO THE MARKET WE ARE DONE NOW. DO WE GET AN UNDERSTANDING OF THAT FROM GOVERNOR BAILEY IN THIS NEWS CONFERENCE, HOW MUCH DISTANCE THERE IS? TOM: WE DON'T KNOW WHO THOSE TWO ARE -- GUY: WE DON'T KNOW WHO THOSE TWO ARE, AND I THINK THAT IS SIGNIFICANT. IT COULD BE THOSE THAT ARE VOTING FOR A 50 BASIS POINT HIKE, YOU FRONTLOADED AND THEN YOU ARE DONE. BUT I COME BACK TO THIS IDEA THAT THE MARKET IS STILL PRICING 118 BASIS POINTS, STILL LOOKING FOR SIGNIFICANT HIKES FROM HERE. IF WE ARE GOING TO CHANGE THAT, THAT IS GOING TO BE HUGE FOR THE MARKET IN THE BANK OF ENGLAND. ONCE AGAIN WE ARE FLIP-FLOPPING. WE DON'T KNOW WHAT THE REACTION FUNCTION OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS. WE DON'T KNOW WHAT GUIDANCE ACTUALLY REALLY LOOKS LIKE. IT IS INTERESTING THEY HAVE NOT MADE A DECISION ON WHEN THEY ARE GOING TO START QT. I DON'T KNOW WHAT THAT DISTANCE IS. THIS IS AN UNBELIEVABLY MURKY PICTURE SURROUNDING THE MPC RIGHT NOW. THIS IS AN UNBELIEVABLY DIVIDED MPC. WE SEEK FURTHER CLARITY. WHO IS IT THAT HAS DECIDED THAT WE DON'T NEED ANY MORE FROM HERE? ARE THEY THE SAME PEOPLE, AS YOU SUGGEST? COULD BE A POSSIBLY. WE FIND OURSELVES WITH A LACK OF CLARITY THAT THE MARKET IS STRUGGLING TO PRICE, AND AS A RESULT OF WHICH, I THINK THE INSTINCT IS TO LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC NUMBERS THE BANK IS PROJECTING AND SAY IF THOSE ARE THE NUMBERS, THE BANK IS GOING TO FIND IT REALLY HARD TO HIKE INTO A RECESSION. JONATHAN: AWESOME TO CATCH UP WITH YOU, AS ALWAYS. LOOKING FORWARD TO THE SHOW A LITTLE BIT LATER. GUY JOHNSON PICKING THINGS UP LATER, TAKING YOU INTO THE CLOSE , AND ON BLOOMBERG RADIO A LITTLE BIT LATER AS WELL. THE ISSUE FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE TODAY IS HOW TRANSPARENT THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS BEING HERE. THE DYNAMIC IS TOUGH. UPSIDE RISK TO INFLATION, DOWNSIDE RISK TO GROWTH. ULTIMATELY AT THE SAME TIME, YOU'VE GOT A GOVERNOR THAT CAN'T REALLY OFFER YOU A CONSENSUS BECAUSE THERE ISN'T ONE. HOWDY REFLECT THE CONSENSUS WHEN THERE ISN'T A CONSENSUS ANSWER? TOM: IS THERE A CONSENSUS IN WASHINGTON? JONATHAN: I THINK THERE'S CONSENSUS FURTHER DOWN THE ROAD. THIS DIVISION RIGHT NOW AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND, THE UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK LED TO A RANGE OF VIEWS ON THE MPC. THAT WAS GOVERNOR BAILEY MOMENTS AGO. THAT OUTLOOK RIGHT NOW FOR THIS BRITISH ECONOMY AND FOR THE ECONOMY AROUND THE WORLD IS INCREDIBLY UNCERTAIN. CABLE, 1.2382%. YOU GOTTA MOVE ON POUND STERLING OF 2% AGAINST THE U.S. > > THERE ARE AREAS OF THE GLOBAL EQUITY MARKET THAT HAVE PRICED AND WHAT WE THINK IS THE WORST CASE AN AREA. > > AT LEAST SOME OF THIS INFLATION IS TEMPORARY AND WILL START TO EASE. > > I THINK THE JOB OF THE FED IS TO SHOW THEY CAN BRING INFLATION DOWN. > > WE ARE VERY SENSITIVE TO A LITTLE BIT OF LOOSENING OF THIS FED VICE WE HAVE BEEN CAUGHT IN. > > THIS IS NOT A FED THAT ONCE TO DO SHOCK AND AWE. THIS IS A FED THAT WANTS TO CONTROL THE MARKETPLACE, LET THE MEDICINE TAKE HOLD. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. TOM: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. JOBS DAY TOMORROW, THE FED DAY YESTERDAY. THIS MORNING, HISTORY AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND, AND THAT WRAPS INTO ALL OF GLOBAL WALL STREET. YOU HAVE LIVED IT. GOVERNOR BAILEY IN A VERY SMALL CHAIR SPEAKING TO THE BRITISH PEOPLE. JONATHAN: AND LOOKING TO ENGINEER A SOFT LANDING ON A VERY SMALL LANDING STRIP AS WELL. THAT IS A TOUGH TASK FOR THIS GOVERNOR RIGHT NOW. FORECASTING AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND DOUBLE-DIGIT INFLATION BY YEAR-END AND POTENTIALLY A CONTRACTION IN THE ECONOMY NEXT YEAR, AND A BANK OF ENGLAND RATE SETTING COMMITTEE THAT JUST DOES NOT KNOW WHAT TO DO THIS YEAR. TOM: WITHIN THAT IS THE DISSENT. GOVERNOR BAILEY DOES NOT AGREE WITH THE CALLS FOR A FAR BIGGER MOVE. FINE. IS THAT IS SENT NORMAL -- THAT DISSENT NORMAL? JONATHAN: POLICY MOVERS ESSENTIALLY SAYING THEY WANT TO BE DONE FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF MEETINGS. THREE WANTED A BIGGER MOVE TODAY. WHAT IS IN CLEAR TO ME IS HOW MUCH DISTANCE THERE IS BETWEEN THE THREE THAT WANTED A 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE TODAY IN THE TWO THAT WANTED TO STOP. I WONDER HOW MANY OF THOSE THREE, IF THEY HAD THAT THERE 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE, WOULD HAVE BEEN ON THE SAME PAGE AS THOSE WHO WANT TO STOP NOW AND WAIT AND SEE. EITHER WAY, YOU HAVE A CLASSIC CENTRAL BANKING DILEMMA WHEN YOU HAVE UPSIDE RISK TO INFLATION AND DOWNSIDE RISK TO GROWTH. IT IS TERRIBLY DIFFICULT TO KNOW WHAT TO DO, AND THAT IS THE POSITION THIS GOVERNOR IS IN TODAY. TOM: ENTRY SHEETS WILL JOIN US IN A MOMENT. YOU GET LUCKY SOMETIMES. LISA ABRAMOWICZ, THIS ALLUDES TO SOMETHING YOU HAVE TALKED -- YOU HAVE TALKED ABOUT. WE HEARD IT FROM CHAIRMAN POWELL YESTERDAY, MAKING IT UP AS WE GO TO NEUTRAL VERSUS FORGET ABOUT ONE AND DONE. MAYBE IT IS TWO AND DONE AT THE BOE. LISA: BASICALLY, ARE THEY GOING TO RAISE LESS THAN THE MARKET IS CURRENTLY PRICING AND BECAUSE OF THIS DILEMMA THEY ARE FACING? A QUESTION UNDERSCORING A LOT OF WHAT GOVERNOR BAILEY IS TALKING ABOUT, OR WAGE INCREASES GOOD OR BAD? HE SAID ONE OF HIS HEDGE STATIONS -- HIS HESITATIONS FOR RAISING RATES TOO MUCH RIGHT NOW IS BECAUSE HE DOES NOT WANT TO CURTAIL REAL WAGES. EVEN THOUGH THERE IS TIGHTNESS IN THE LABOR MARKET, IS THAT A BAD THING OR A GOOD THING IN ORDER TO SOFTEN THE BLOW FROM SOME OF THESE HIGHER PRICES? I THINK THAT IS THE DILEMMA AS THEY TRY TO TAKE SOME OF THE MOMENT AMOUNT OF THE ECONOMY, BUT NOT SO MUCH THAT IT EXACERBATES THE PAIN. TOM: INTRADAY STERLING, 1.2381. JONATHAN: JUST TO SEE IT WITH A 1.23 HANDLE IS QUITE SOMETHING. A BREAKDOWN THIS MORNING, 1.2398, AT ONE POINT -9%. FUTURES OK, DOWN 0.6 PERCENT. WE HAD ALMOST A 3% MOVE YESTERDAY, SO THIS IS JUST A LITTLE BIT OF A CORRECTION ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ 100, NEGATIVE ZERO .8%. THE DYNAMIC THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS CONFRONTING IS THE DILEMMA THE ECB HAS TO CONFRONT AS WELL. EURO-DOLLAR BACK TO 1.555 -- 1.0555. TOM: ANDREW SHEETS JOINS US WITH HIS BROWN MATHEMATICS, CHIEF CROSS ASSET STRATEGIST AT MORGAN STANLEY. DO THE MATH. AT ONE POINT IT IS ABOUT POLICY ALONG THE TIME CONTINUUM. HOW IS BAILEY'S TIME CONTINUANT DIFFERENT FROM POWELL AND CHRISTINE LAGARDE? ANDREW: IT IS REALLY NICE TO BE HERE WITH YOU. I THINK YOU PUT IT RIGHTLY, THESE ARE THREE CENTRAL BANKS WITH SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT CHALLENGES. I THINK WITH THE U.S. YOU HAVE A CLEARLY STRONG ECONOMY, AND I THINK THAT IS MORE OF A CLASSIC CHALLENGE OF CENTRAL BANK POLICY THAT IS TRYING TO SLOW A STRONG ECONOMY WHERE EMPLOYMENT IS VERY STRONG AND WHERE A LOT OF THAT INFLATION IS COMING THROUGH THE CORE PARTS OF THE INFLATIONARY CHANNEL. FOR THE ECB IT IS DIFFERENT. THE INFLATION IS A LOT LESS AND THE CORE ELEMENTS OF CPI. THE INFLATION IS A LOT MORE BEING DRIVEN BY ENERGY AND FOOD PRICES, AND THE RISKS TO THE ECONOMY ARE THIS VERY BINARY GEOPOLITICAL RISK TO THE ENERGY MARKETS, MORE SO THAN PROBABLY TRADITIONAL SLOWING OF FISCAL POLICY OR OTHER FACTORS. I THINK WHEN IT COMES TO THE ECB, THERE IS A LOW BIT MORE FLEXIBILITY. YOU ALSO HAVE A NEGATIVE RATES SCENARIO, UNLIKE THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND THE FED, GETTING OUT OF NEGATIVE RATES IS SOMETHING WE THINK TO BE BROADER BUY-IN TO . I THINK THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS IN THE TOUGHEST POSITION OF THOSE THREE BANKS. IT HAS A WEAK ECONOMY. U.K. GROWTH IS SOME OF THE WEAKEST IN THE G7. IT HAS A LARGE CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT, UNLIKE THE EURO ZONE, AND YOU HAVE VERY HIGH INFLATION, HIGHER INFLATION THEN YOU HAVE HAD IN THE EURO ZONE COMPARABLE TO THE U.S. I THINK WE ARE SEEING IT COME THROUGH THE CURRENCY MARKETS, AND I THINK MARKETS COULD CONTINUE TO APPLY A HIGHER RISK PREMIUM THERE, GIVEN THOSE HIGHER CHALLENGES AND UNCERTAINTIES. JONATHAN: THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS EFFECTIVELY COMMUNICATING THAT A SOFT LANDING IS THE STUFF OF FANTASY. DO YOU THINK THAT IS TRUE OF THE UNITED STATES TOO? ANDREW: NOT NECESSARILY. I DO THINK THAT THE U.S. DOES HAVE SOME SHOCKS TO ITS INFLATION OR BACKDROP THAT ARE ALREADY UNIQUE OR BEING DRIVEN BY GEO-POLITICAL RISKS ABROAD WERE BEING DRIVEN BY SUPPLY CHAIN CONCERNS. SO I DON'T THINK IT IS UNREALISTIC TO THINK THAT THE INFLATION NUMBERS IN THE U.S. 3, 6 MONTHS FROM NOW ARE COMING DOWN, WHICH WOULD MEAN THAT THE WAGE PICTURE STARTS TO SHOW REAL WAGE GROWTH AGAIN. THAT ALL STARTS TO LOOK A LITTLE BIT BETTER. YOU'VE ALSO ALREADY PRICED IN A 1994 STYLE HIKING CYCLE IN THE U.S. I THINK IT IS FAIR TO SAY THAT SOFT LANDINGS ARE DIFFICULT. THEY ARE LESS LIKELY THAN MORE LIKELY THROUGH A LOT OF HIKING CYCLES, BUT I DON'T THINK IT IS IMPOSSIBLE. I THINK THE IMPORTANT ELEMENT HERE THAT WE PROBABLY DON'T TALK ENOUGH ABOUT IS THAT THE FED IS ONLY PART OF THIS STORY. THE OTHER HALF OF IT IS WHAT FISCAL POLICY IS GOING TO DO, HOW FAST WILL IT CONTRACT, HOW DO THE U.S. MIDTERM ELECTIONS AFFECT THAT. WE ARE A WAYS FROM KNOWING HOW THAT WILL AFFECT POLICY IN 2023. LISA: WE TALK ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR STAGFLATION. HOW LONG CAN THE U.S. REMAIN THE ONLY ONE, THE ONLY MAJOR ECONOMY THAT IS AVOIDING A STAGFLATION LIKE KIND OF ENVIRONMENT, IF YOU HAVE THE BANK OF ENGLAND ADDRESSING SOMETHING VERY SIMILAR TO THAT, AS WELL AS THE ECB? ANDREW: IT DOES PUT THE U.S. IN A DIFFICULT PLACE BECAUSE I THINK THE ECB, AS YOU CORRECTLY MENTIONED, THE U.S. BEING THE STRONGEST HOUSE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD IS LEADING TO A LOT OF DOLLAR STRENGTH, WHICH IS ONLY TIGHTENING U.S. FINANCIAL CONDITIONS FURTHER. SO IT IS NOT JUST THE U.S. ECONOMY IS FACING A MORE HAWKISH FED. IT IS ALSO FACING A MUCH STRONGER DOLLAR IN THOSE FED INTEREST RATE INCREASES AND DOLLAR STRENGTH THAT ARE BOTH DOUBLING UP ON SLOWING THE ECONOMY DOWN. SO THAT IS A CHALLENGE THAT THE FED IS GOING TO FACE. THAT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY WE DO NOT THINK THAT THE MARKET IS UNDERPRICING THE FED. WE THINK THE MARKET CURRENTLY PRICING THE TERMINAL RATE AROUND 3.25% IS BUBBLY RIGHT. PART OF THAT IS WHILE THE DOLLAR IS ALSO A LOT, WHICH WILL SLOW THE ECONOMY, BUT IT IS GOING TO BE IMPORTANT THAT GROWTH ELSEWHERE PICKS UP. IT IS GOING TO BE IMPORTANT ESPECIALLY IN EUROPE, WHERE OUR BASE CASE IS FOR QUITE REASONABLE GROWTH THIS YEAR, BUT USE TO HAVE THIS ENORMOUS UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE ENERGY SECURITY PICTURE, WHICH MIX IT HARD TO HAVE AS MUCH CONFIDENCE AND THAT FORECAST AS WE WOULD LIKE. LISA: HOW DOES THIS EQUATE INTO SOME KIND OF STRATEGY? ARE YOU BUYING LONGER-TERM TREASURIES ON THIS CONVICTION THAT YOU WILL GET A SLOWDOWN? ARE YOU DOUBLING DOWN ON U.S. ASSETS? ANDREW: WE DO THINK U.S. 10 YEAR RATES ARE PRETTY FAIR AT CURRENT LEVELS. WE WOULD NO LONGER BE UNDERWEIGHT IN TREASURIES. WE THINK AROUND 2.90%, 3% ON THE 10 YEAR WHEN YOU HAVE ALREADY PRICED IN A 1994 STYLE HIKING CYCLE, AND WHEN WE THINK GROWTH IS GOING TO SLOW IN THE U.S. WITH ALL OF THIS TIGHTENING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, AS INFLATION ALSO MODERATES, THAT SEEMS PRETTY REASONABLE. SO I DO THINK A LOT OF INVESTORS HAVE BEEN UNDERWEIGHT RATION, CORRECTLY, BUT WE SENT THIS IS NOW A TIME TO START MODERATING THAT POSITION. I THINK THIS IS ALSO AN ENVIRONMENT VERY WELL-SUITED FOR OIL AND FOR ENERGY TO OUTPERFORM WITHIN THE COMMODITIES COMPLEX. WE THINK THE OIL CURVE REMAINS VERY BACKWARD DATED, WHICH MEANS INVESTORS ARE PAID VERY WELL TO HOLD OIL. IF WITH ABOUT INFLATIONARY RISK, IT IS VERY HARD FOR US TO SEE THOSE HAPPENING IN ANY WAY THAT DOES NOT INVOLVE HIGHER OIL PRICES OVER THE MEDIUM TERM, SO THAT IS ANOTHER ASSET CLASS THAT WE THINK OUTPERFORMS ON A BROAD CROSS ASSET BASIS. JONATHAN: WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU, AS ALWAYS. ANDREW SHEETZ OF MORGAN STANLEY, ESSENTIALLY SAYING THAT THE LONG AND HAS PEAKED FOR NOW. LISA: BASICALLY SAYING WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT IS WHAT IS GOING TO BE A SLOWDOWN BECAUSE OF WHAT IS GOING ON, AND FRANKLY, THIS FASCINATING CONFLUENCE OF EVENTS , WE'VE GOT A STRENGTHENING DOLLAR THAT IS TIGHTENING POLICY AS MUCH AS SOME OF THE RATE HIKES. I DON'T THINK WE HAVE MADE ENOUGH ABOUT THAT AT A TIME WHEN DOLLAR STRENGTH IS INCREDIBLY RESILIENT. JONATHAN: SEEING SOME DOLLAR STRENGTH RIGHT NOW AGAINST ONE PARTICULAR CURRENCY. STERLING, 1.2410, A MOVE OF 0.75% ON THE DAY. TOM: 12% OF THE ACCLAIMED DXY INTELLECTS DID ASK -- THE ACCLAIMED DXY INDEX. THERE'S SOME OTHER FACTORS GOING ON HERE, INCLUDING YEN, WHICH HAS NOT MOVED, BUT AS ANDREW SHEETS TALKED ABOUT, YOU WONDER WHERE CURRENCY COMES IN AS A RELEASE VALVE FOR THESE ODDITIES IN THE SYSTEM OF ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, AND YET WE'VE GOT TO RAISE RATES. NEVER SEEN IT. JONATHAN: I KNOW YOU ARE FOCUSED ON CRUDE TOO, TOM. TOM: THIS IS A HUGE UNSPOKEN DEAL, TO SEE DIESEL DO WHAT IT IS DOING IN AMERICA AND IN WAR-TORN EUROPE, AND A GALLON OF GAS, I'M SORRY, IT IS CREEPING UP. JONATHAN: ACKNOWLEDGING THESE PROBLEMS AT THE BACK OF ENGLAND, THE GOVERNOR COMMUNICATING TO THE PEOPLE OF THE U.K. THAT WE FACE A PROBLEM, AND HE UNDERSTANDS THE PAIN THEY ARE GOING THROUGH. AND PART OF THAT IS THE ENERGY PRICE STORY. LISA: HOW DO YOU THEN ADJUST MONETARY POLICY TO DEAL WITH THAT? THAT IS NOT EXACTLY SOMETHING THAT CAN INFLUENCE. THEY CAN'T PUMP MORE OIL AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND. JONATHAN: IT IS REALLY DIFFICULT RIGHT NOW TO SET POLICY IN A WORLD LIKE THIS ONE. PAUL SANKEY IS GOING TO JOIN US SHORTLY. GREAT ASKED ON THE COMMODITY MARKET, FOUNDER AND LEAD ANALYST AT SANKEY RESEARCH, NEXT. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE." RITIKA: KEEPING YOU UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, WITH THE FIRST WORD, I'M RITIKA GUPTA. OPEC HAS AGREED TO RAISE OIL OUTPUT BY THE EXPECTED 432,000 BARRELS A DAY FOR JUNE. STILL, MOST COUNTRIES IN OPEC+ ARE STRUGGLING TO KEEP PACE WITH THE RISING OUTPUT ALLOWANCES. ELON MUSK HAS WON THE BACKING OF SOME OF HIS BIGGEST INVESTORS FOR HIS PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF TWITTER. ACCORDING TO A FILING, HE SECURED ABOUT $7.1 MILLION OF NEW FINANCING COMMITMENTS. THE INVESTORS INCLUDE BINANCE, BROOKFIELD, AND QATAR HOLDINGS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > DUE TO INFLATION AND TO COVID DEVELOPMENTS, PARTICULARLY IN CHINA, THESE DEVELOPMENTS HAVE EXACERBATED GREATLY THE CHALLENGES ALREADY FACED IN THE U.K. AND MANY OTHER ECONOMIES FROM A SERIES OF ADVERSE SUPPLY SHOCKS WE CONTINUE TO FACE. MONETARY POLICY THEREFORE MUST NAVIGATE A NARROW PATH BETWEEN THE INCREASED RISK FROM ELEVATED INFLATION AND A TIGHT LABOR MARKET ON ONE HAND AND A FURTHER HIT TO ACTIVITY FROM REDUCTION IN REAL INCOMES ON THE OTHER. JONATHAN: THAT IS THE TOUGH SPOT THIS BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR IS IN RIGHT NOW. THAT WAS ANDREW BAILEY A MOMENT AGO SAYING THAT NO ONE ADVOCATED FOR A 75 BASIS POINT INCREASE. LET'S BE CLEAR, THAT IS NOT HAVING QUITE THE SAME EFFECT THAT CHAIRMAN POWELL HAD SAYING THE SAME THING JUST YESTERDAY. EQUITY FUTURES THIS MORNING NEGATIVE ZERO POINT 5% ON THE S & P. A MONSTER MOVE HIGHER YESTERDAY ON THIS 500, THE BIGGEST ONE-DAY RALLY GOING BACK TO 2020, UP ALMOST 3%. YIELDS COMING IN JUST A LITTLE BIT, NOT EVEN A BASIS POINT NOW TO 2.937%. THE EURO AS A WHOLE LOT WEAKER, THE DOLLAR A WHOLE LOT STRONGER AFTER YESTERDAY'S MOVE. THE BIG MOVIE IS POUND STERLING, DOWN BY 1.9%. THAT IS A WEAKER POUND STERLING IN A BIG WAY. TOM: I WOULD SUGGEST TO GET EVERY SECOND OF VALUE WE CAN THAT THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND, TRULY ONE OF THE GIANT LIGHTS OF UNITED KINGDOM ECONOMICS, AND GOVERNOR BAILEY, THEY WOULD LIKE TO LISTEN TO PAUL SANKEY, FOUNDER AND LEAD ANALYST AT SANKEY RESEARCH, WITH AN ABSOLUTELY BLISTERING NOTE FOR A TWO HOUR CONVERSATION. I WANT TO GO TO THE NITTY-GRITTY OF YOUR EXPERTISE, WHICH IS YOU LINK HENRY HOB AND LNG INTO A NET GAS -- A NAT GAS EXPLOSION IN PROFIT AND PRICE. PAUL: U.S. PRODUCTION IS NOT REACTING TO HIGH PRICES, SO A LOT OF OUR NORMAL ELASTICITIES ARE SIMPLY NOT THERE, AND THE OTHER KEY ONE IS THAT COAL PRICES ARE VERY HIGH AND COAL INVENTORIES ARE VERY LOW. SO THE U.S. PRICE HAS GONE TO $8.50, BTU AT A 50 YEAR HIGH. THE REASON OBVIOUSLY IS EUROPE IS CUTTING OFF RUSSIAN GAS, AND AS A RESULT THEY HAVE TO IMPORT AS MUCH AS THEY CAN. THEY WERE DEPENDENT ON THE SPOT MARKET, SO THEY DON'T HAVE LONG-TERM CONTRACTS, AND AS A RESULT THEY ARE HAVING TO BUY LNG FROM A BUYER, FROM SOMEONE WHO HAD ALREADY BOUGHT. TOM: PUT IT INTO SCALE, IT IS NOW EIGHT, AND MR. SANKEY SAID WE SHOULD ENJOY $20. LET'S LOOK AT THE UNITED IN THE MAN UNITED STATES, A GALLON OF GAS. I UNDERSTAND JON DRIVES A LITTLE CAR OVER THERE, BUT IT IS UP 26% TO UNITED KINGDOM $5.79. YOU SAY THE PROFITS ARE OUT THERE FOR BIG OIL LIKE YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN IN 30 YEARS. IT GOES BACK TO JUERGEN AND THE PRIZE, THE WHOLE THING. WHAT IS A GALLON OF GAUZE GOING -- A GALLON OF GAS GOING TO COST IN THREE TO FIVE YEARS > > -- IN THREE TO FIVE YEARS? PAUL: I THINK WE WILL HOLD 100 AND DOLLARS -- $110 TO $150. OVER TIME, THE MORE RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS WE WOULD LOSE. NOW WE ARE FOCUSED ON MAY 9 FOR THE KEY DATE IN RUSSIA TO CELEBRATE THE VICTORY OVER THE NAZIS. WE ARE WONDERING WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN, BUT THAT COULD BE A KEY, WHETHER PUTIN DECLARES VICTORY, WHETHER IN NOT -- WHETHER OR NOT HE GOES TO FULL, ALL-OUT BOMBING. WE ARE WATCHING THAT PRETTY CAREFULLY. WHAT WE DO KNOW IS THAT RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS IS EFFECTIVELY GONE FROM THE MARKET, AND THAT IS A VERY BIG VIEW FOR MARKETS, WHICH WERE ALREADY TIGHTENED BEFORE THIS HIKING. LISA: ALL OF THIS GOES TO HOW MUCH PEOPLE CAN KEEP BETTING ON OIL COMPANIES, ESPECIALLY WHEN THERE IS INSERT ABOUT HOW MUCH GAS PRICES, OIL PRICES ARE GOING UP, WHILE AT THE SAME TIME THERE IS THIS UNCERTAIN BACKDROP IN THE MACROECONOMIC PICTURE. SHELL JUST REPORTED RECORD PROFIT. WE HAVE SEEN THIS TIME AND TIME AGAIN. THERE'S ALL THIS REGULATORY SCRUTINY. PAUL: THAT IS THE NUMBER ONE CONCERN OF THE CLIENTS. THE INVESTORS IN OIL WORRY THAT THE GOVERNMENT WON'T TOLERATE 10 OR $20 HENRY HUB GAS BECAUSE OF U.S. CONSUMERS. BUT THE GOVERNMENT IS VERY WEAK. THEY DON'T HAVE AN ENERGY POLICY , AND THEY HAVE A COUPLE OF KEY SENATORS, JOE MANCHIN OBVIOUSLY, WHO OPPOSE ANY KIND OF INTERFERENCE WITH MARKETS, AND IT IS COMPLICATED TO INTERFERE IN THE GAS MARKET. THESE GUYS ARE SELLING GAS DIRECTLY BY CONTRACT THROUGH PROCESSING HUBS, AND TO SHUT THAT DOWN AS A GOVERNMENT WOULD BE DIFFICULT WITHOUT LEGISLATION, AND WITHOUT LEGISLATION IT IS DIFFICULT. THEY'RE KINDA POWERLESS. THERE'S NOT MUCH THEY CAN DO, AND THAT IS WHY IT IS SUCH A CRAZY ENVIRONMENT BECAUSE THE MONEY THEY'RE GOING TO MAKE IS GOING TO BE ENORMOUS. IT WILL INFURIATE PEOPLE COME ABOARD ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT? JONATHAN: PAUL, THANK YOU. PAUL SANKEY OF SANKEY RESEARCH. BRENT, 1.1182, UP 1.5%. WT -- BRENT, $111.82, UP 1.5%. TOM: WITH A FEELING OF POWERLESSNESS, THE FED TRYING TO BE AN INSTITUTION WHERE WE ARE IN CONTROL AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND AS MAY BE A LITTLE MORE HONEST AND SAYING WE ARE REALLY NOT SURE THE POWER THAT WE HAVE. THAT'S SORT OF NAVELGAZING, BUT I WONDER THE DIFFERENCE IN LANGUAGE. JONATHAN: PROBLEMATIC FOR ME TO DO, ALTHOUGH I'M HAPPY TO DO SO IF YOU WISH. THEY ARE BEING TRANSPARENT AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND ABOUT THE FUTURE IN A WAY IS NOT. TOM: THEY ARE ENGAGING IN DEBATE, WHICH IS TRUE OF ALL OF ECONOMICS. THE HERITAGES THERE. LET'S BE HONEST. A MUCH MORE FRACTIOUS AND VISIBLE DISCUSSION OF ENGLAND. TO ONE OF OUR GUESTS WHO MENTIONED IT, WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ECB? WHAT LESSON DO THEY TAKE FROM THE TUMULT TODAY? JONATHAN: THE CHALLENGE FOR THE ECB, THEY ARE AT -50 BASIS POINTS ON THE DEPOT RATE, SO THEY ARE ALREADY AT A MUCH LOWER INTEREST RATE SETTING THAN THE FED AND THE ECB WAS. -- AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND WAS. THEY'VE GOT TO TALK ABOUT ENGINEERING THE FIRST RATE HIKE. WE KNOW THAT GET THIS IS THE QUESTION I HAD AS SOON AS THE BANK OF A NONE HIKED IN DECEMBER. IT IS HOW FAR ARE YOU GOING TO TAKE THIS. HOW FAR CAN YOU TAKE THIS? HERE WE ARE WITH A CHALLENGE FROM THE GROWTH OUTLOOK. TOM: STERLING BREAKING DOWN NOW, NEW WEAKNESS. JONATHAN: IT IS UGLY. TOMORROW WE HAVE A JOBS REPORT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND WE WILL CATCH UP WITH THE CHIEF ECONOMIST OF ADP NEXT. JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLDWIDE ON TV AND RADIO, THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. YOUR EQUITY MARKET, -.6% ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ DOWN .75%. ECONOMIC DATA COMING OUT. LET'S CROSS OVER TO MICHAEL MCKEE. MICHAEL: IT IS NOT DIRECTLY RELATED TO TOMORROW'S JOBS REPORT, BUT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE FILING FOR FIRST-TIME UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS GOES UP A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT. UP TO 200,000 FROM 185,000. A 15,000 GAIN. THAT IS STATISTICALLY INSIGNIFICANT, BASICALLY. IT TELLS YOU THERE ARE STILL PEOPLE LOOKING FOR UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE. THIS WAS NOT A REFERENCE WEEK FOR JOBS. TOMORROW'S NUMBERS ARE NOT GOING TO BE AFFECTED BY THIS. THE OTHER NUMBER THAT IS OUT TODAY IS NONFARM PRODUCTIVITY DOWN 7.5% IN THE FIRST QUARTER. THAT IS FROM A SIX POINT 3% GAIN IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. IT SHOWS YOU THE SWING IN GDP MADE A BIG DIFFERENCE IN PRODUCTIVITY. UNIT LABOR COSTS RISE 11.6% AFTER RISING 1% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. LET ME CHECK. THAT IS THE MOST SINCE 2020, WHICH IS GOING TO BE BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC. I WILL HAVE TO SEE WHAT THE LOWEST -- WHAT THE HIGHEST IS IN TERMS OF UNIT LABOR COSTS BEFORE THAT WAS. LISA: 2014. MICHAEL: 2014. AT THIS POINT IT LOOKS LIKE COMPANIES ARE PAYING UP AND GETTING LESS FOR IT. MICHAEL: LET'S GET A CLINIC ON THAT. WHILE YOU WERE YAMMERING AWAY I WENT TO UNIT LABOR COSTS AND A FANCY CHART. THE LONGER TERM MOVING AVERAGE COST GET US BACK TO THE EARLY 1990'S. WHAT DOES THAT SAY KNOW ABOUT WAGE INFLATION THAT WE MAY SEE TOMORROW? MICHAEL: THE NUMBERS SUGGEST WE PROBABLY WILL SEE CONTINUED WAGE INFLATION. ALSO THE FACT THE EMPLOYMENT RATE IS FORECAST DOWN TO 3.5%. WE MAY NOT SEE A LOT OF GAIN IN THE LABOR FORCE. WE ARE EXPECTING WAGES TO GO UP. JAY POWELL SAYS THE LABOR MARKET IS EXTREMELY TIGHT. YOU WANT TO GO BACK TO THE 1990'S. ALAN GREENSPAN RAISED INTEREST RATES 300 BASIS POINTS AND WE DID NOT HAVE A RECESSION. INSTEAD WE GOT A VERY LONG AND STRONG EXPANSION. I GUESS THERE ARE TWO PATHS WE CAN FOLLOW FROM HERE. JONATHAN: PAYROLLS ON FRIDAY. CPI NEXT WEEK. ONE OF THE ESTIMATES FROM MORGAN STANLEY. 8.1% DOWN FROM 8.5%. AWAY FROM PAYROLLS INTO CPI, WHAT IS THE FOCUS FOR YOU? MICHAEL: IT WILL BE THE POOR RATE. WE KNOW WE WILL SEE ENERGY AND FOOD PRICE PRESSURES CONTINUE, ESPECIALLY WITH UKRAINE AND RUSSIA. IS THE CORE RATE SLOWING DOWN? WE SAW THAT WITH THE PCE NUMBERS. IF THE CORE RATE IS MODERATING THAT WOULD GIVE THE FED SOME HOPE THEIR INTEREST RATE INCREASES WOULD HAVE SOME EFFECT. WE ALSO WANT TO LOOK AT WHAT HOUSING IS DOING. THAT WILL TAKE A LONG TIME TO COME DOWN. JONATHAN: AWESOME WORK YESTERDAY. GREAT TO SEE YOU BACK IN THE ROOM IN THE NEWS CONFERENCE. ISN'T THAT GOOD TO SEE, TO GET THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN? IT IS A REUNION FOR ECONOMISTS IN WASHINGTON. TOM: WE ARE SEEING THAT IN ALL SORTS OF THINGS AND IT DOES SPEAK TO THE OPTIMISM. THE GENTLEMAN FROM ST. LOUIS HAS AN OPTIMISM OF RESILIENT AMERICAN ECONOMY. JONATHAN: THE GENTLEMAN FROM ST. LOUIS IS SCHEDULED TO SPEAK TOMORROW ALONGSIDE GOVERNOR WALLA. JUST TO GO THROUGH THE DATA, 200,000, UPSIDE SURPRISE, STILL VERY LOW FOR INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS. LISA: THIS IS CONCERNING FOR THE FED AT A TIME YOU HAVE TIGHTNESS IN THE LABOR MARKET NOT BEING REFLECTED IN THE NUMBERS THE WAY THEY HAVE TRADITIONALLY. THE FACT THAT IT IS ON THE WRONG WAY UP, WE ARE GETTING AN ACCELERATION IN WAGES, IS THIS A GOOD THING RIGHT BAD THING? AS WE SAW FROM THE BANK OF ENGLAND YOU NEED WAGE INCREASES SO PEOPLE COULD KEEP UP WITH THE PRICE OF INFLATION. THAT COULD EXACERBATE HOW FAR INFLATION CAN GO. TOM: WITH ADP, THEIR CHIEF ECONOMIST, NILA RICHARDSON JOINS US. I AM LOOKING AT THE CPI THAT JONATHAN JUST MENTIONED. WE MIGRATED FROM 6.5% TO 6.1 PERCENT ON THE SURVEY ON CORE INFLATION. 114% OF OUR AUDIENCE ON RADIO AND TV THINK PEOPLE LIKE MICHAEL MCKEE, JONATHAN FERRO, TOM KEENE AND THE REST ARE NOT SAYING THAT IS A GOOD FRIEND. HOW MUCH -- IS A GOOD FRIEND. -- IS A GOOD TREND. HOW MUCH DOES THAT HAVE TO GO DOWN? NELA: I THINK WE WILL STAY ON THE EDGE OF OUR SEATS UNTIL WE SEE THE CORE INFLATION GO DOWN BELOW 3%. I THINK WE CANNOT TAKE IT AS A FOREGONE CONCLUSION THAT IT MOVES DOWN IN A STRAIGHT LINE. MANY ON YOUR SHOW HAVE SAID THE FED CAN ONLY DO SO MUCH, THIS IS A SUPPLY-SIDE ISSUE AS MUCH AS A DEMAND ISSUE. WE MIGHT SEE INFLATION BOUNCE AROUND EVEN IN THE CORE RATE. COMFORT IS BELOW 3%. LISA: YOU THINK PEOPLE INTERPRETED YESTERDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE CORRECTLY? NELA: NO. I DON'T. [LAUGHTER] I THINK IT WAS WAY TOO EASY FOR THE FED, AND THEIR JOB IS TO MAKE IT LOOK EASY. IT IS NOT WHAT MARKETS DO THE DAY AFTER THE PRESS CONFERENCE, IT IS WHAT INFLATION DOES MONTHS FROM NOW. THE NUMBERS MICHAEL MCKEE JUST READ ARE CONCERNING. PRODUCTIVITY WENT DOWN, WAGES WENT UP. THAT IS NOT THE PLACE THE FED WANTS TO BE. THEY WANT IF WAGES ARE GOING UP IT MEANS THE ECONOMY IS GETTING MORE PRODUCTIVE, NOT BECAUSE WE HAVE A SUPERTIGHT SUPPLY SHORTAGE. THAT IS THE CONCERN. WAGES MAY NOT BOOST INFLATION, BUT WAGE GROWTH MAY STICK AROUND LONGER THAN ANYONE IS EXPECTING. LISA: ANOTHER THING PEOPLE PICKED UP ON FROM JAY POWELL YESTERDAY IS HE STILL SEES THE TARGET RATE AROUND 2% TO 3% IN TERMS OF HOW FAR THEY WILL RAISE RATES. DO YOU THINK THAT IS SOMETHING WE CAN TAKE AT FACE VALUE WHAT YOU THINK THERE IS MORE WILLINGNESS TO GO BEYOND THAT INTO A TIGHTENING THAT IS WHAT PEOPLE ARE PRICING IN EARLIER THIS WEEK BUT NOT NOW? NELA: I THINK FOR NOW IN TERMS OF THE FUNDAMENTALS WHICH ARE STRONG AND WHERE THE FED IS GUIDING TOWARDS, I THINK THAT IS APPROPRIATE. I'M ALWAYS STRUCK BY THE COMPARISON OF 1994. WE ARE STILL IN THE SCHOOL ZONE IN TERMS OF RATE HIKES. WE ARE NOT ON THE OPEN HIGHWAY. WHAT THE FED IS TRYING TO SAY IS THEY CAN MANEUVER A SOFT LANDING GIVEN WE ARE STARTING FROM SUCH A LOW POINT ON THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE. TOM: YOU ARE AT INDIANA UNIVERSITY WHICH I BELIEVE IS THE STOMPING GROUND OF JAMES BULLARD. INDIANA IS AN ACCLAIMED MATHEMATICS AND ECONOMIC COMBINE. THERE IS A DIFFERENT VIEW IN INDIANA. IT IS AN OPTIMISM AMERICA CAN HEAL AND MOVE ON AWAY FROM THE ELITES ON THE EAST COAST. IS THAT STILL IN PLACE? CAN WE TECHNOLOGICALLY MOVE ON AND MOVE FORWARD LIKE THAT INDIANA OPTIMISM? NELA: I WILL HAVE TO NOTE THAT GOVERNOR WALLER IS ALSO AN IU AFFILIATE SO WE HAVE A GOOD REPRESENTATION IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM. I THINK THE OPTIMISM AROUND INNOVATION AND PRODUCTIVITY IS WARRANTED. THAT IS WHAT MAKES THE WAGE GAINS GOOD FOR THE ECONOMY. THAT IS WHAT LEADS TO PROFITABILITY. WE HAVE SEEN A BIG UPTICK IN INNOVATION JUST TO GET THROUGH THE PANDEMIC. A LOT OF THINGS THAT WERE EXPECTED INTO THE FUTURE SUCH AS E-COMMERCE AND AUTOMATION HAS BEEN PULLED FORWARD. CAN THE ECONOMY BUILD ON THAT MOMENTUM ON THOSE GAINS TO KEEP THAT PRODUCTIVITY MOVING? TOM: I LOVE THAT WE HAVE NELA ON. THERE IS NOT ENOUGH MIDWEST FRESHWATER REPRESENTATION IN THE ECONOMIC DISCUSSION. YOU GET GUYS LIKE JEROME POWELL WHO ARE A BEAST OF FINANCE ON THE EAST COAST. JONATHAN: WE HAVE TO RUN. NELA RICHARDSON OF ADP. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. TO NELA'S PRODUCTIVITY DOWN, UNIT LABOR COSTS -- TO NELA'S POINT, PRODUCTIVITY DOWN -- TOM: THERE IS ONE RATIO, STERLING, DOLLARS STERLING, THAN THERE IS OTHER RELATIONSHIPS THAT ARE TWO FRACTIONS, THAN THERE EQUITY RELATIONSHIPS THAT ARE FIVE FRACTIONS. PRODUCTIVITY IS THE MOVING PARTS OF THREE DIFFERENT RELATIONSHIPS. THREE DIFFERENT FRACTIONS. WHAT NELA IS SAYING IS THE DYNAMICS OF THOSE THREE MOMENTS OUR UNIT LABOR COSTS ARE GOING THE WRONG WAY AND PRODUCTIVITY IS GOING THE WRONG WAY. THE EFFICIENCY OF THE AMERICAN ECONOMY. IT IS NOT THE RIGHT KIND OF PRODUCTIVITY, THE RIGHT KIND OF DYNAMICS WITHIN THAT RELATIONSHIP. JONATHAN: IT IS PROBLEMATIC. LISA: THE LAST TIME WE SAW UNIT COSTS OF LABOR RISING AT THIS KIND OF PAYS, TWICE IN 2004 AND I CANNOT FIND ANYMORE GOING BACK DECADES. THIS IS GIVING YOU A SENSE OF HOW HISTORIC THE WAGE GAINS HAVE BEEN, HOW HISTORIC THE LABOR COSTS HAVE BEEN AT A TIME WHEN WE ARE NOT SEEING MORE FOR IT. THIS IS NOT WHAT THEY WANT TO SEE. TOM: THIS GOES BACK TO PROFESSOR ROEMER YESTERDAY. THIS PHRASE, TOTAL FACTOR PRODUCTIVITY, AND AS MS. RICHARDSON JUST STATED, THE PANDEMIC SPED IT ALL UP. JONATHAN: PAYROLLS ESTIMATES 380,000. COMING UP, LISA HORNBY WILL BE JOINING US ON THE MARKET, FIXED INCOME COMPANY EVERYTHING WITH THE VET YESTERDAY. ALSO JONATHAN GOLUB OF CREDIT SUISSE AND CHRIS HARVEY OF WELLS FARGO. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: KEEPING UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. BILLIONAIRE LARRY ELLISON IS ONE OF THE WELL-KNOWN INVESTORS AGREEING TO BACK ELON MUSK'S PURCHASE OF TWITTER. A SAUDI PRINCE HAS AGREED TO ROLLOVER HIS CURRENT INVESTMENT IN TWITTER. OPEC AND ITS ALLIES ARE GREAT ON A SMALL MONTHLY INCREASE IN PRODUCTION AT A TIME WHEN GLOBAL MARKETS ARE LIKELY TO GET TIGHTER BECAUSE OF THE EU'S PROPOSED BAN ON RUSSIAN OIL. RATIFIED A 432,000 BARREL A DAY INCREASE. ANALYSTS DOUBT THE ALLIANCE WILL BE ABLE TO DELIVER EVEN THAT MONTH. IN THE CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL PROBABLY CLIMBED TO ALMOST 50 MILLION PEOPLE IN ITS FIRST TWO YEARS. THAT IS ONE OUT OF 500 PEOPLE WORLDWIDE. IT IS MORE THAN TWICE THE FIGURES FROM INDIVIDUAL GOVERNMENTS. WARREN BUFFETT IS BOOSTING ITS BACK ON OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM. BERKSHIRE AND PREVIOUSLY BUILT UP ESTATE AND MORE THAN 40% OF THE COMPANY. THE BEST PERFORMING STOCK ON THE S & P 500 DURING THE FIRST QUARTER. BMW POSTED FIRST QUARTER PROFITS THAT BEAT ESTIMATES. GERMAN AUTOMAKERS HAVE BEEN HAMMERED BY THE SEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGE SO THEY HAVE SHIFTED PRODUCTION TO HIGHER-MARGIN MODELS. BMW DELIVER 6% FEWER CARS BUT REVENUE ROSE OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > U.K. GDP GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO SLOW SHARPLY OVER THE FIRST HALF OF THE FORECAST PERIOD. THAT REFLECTS THE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT OF SHARP RISES OF ENERGY AND GOOD PRICES ON MOST U.K. HOUSEHOLDS. TOM: THE GOVERNOR OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND WITH A VERY DIFFICULT TASK AHEAD FOR THE UNIQUE ECONOMY THAT IS THE UNITED INCOME. IT WAS NOT THAT HE SHOT TO THE WORLD OF FINANCE, IT IS THE DISSENT. LISA ABRAMOWICZ, IT WAS A DISSENT NOT SEEN YESTERDAY AT THE FED. LISA: THIS IS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT PATH FOR THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND THEY HAVE A VERY DIFFERENT TRAJECTORY THAN AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE BECAUSE THEY CANNOT COUNT ON SAYING THERE WILL BE GROWTH NEXT YEAR, SEEING ACTUALLY A CONTRACTION, EVEN AMID HIKING RATES. TOM: IS APPROPRIATE TO END THIS HOUR WITH MARC CHANDLER. HIS BOOK "POLITICAL ECONOMY OF TOMORROW" LOOKS AT THE ASTROLOGY OF THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE SYSTEM. HE IS CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT BANNOCKBURN. I WANT TO GO BACK TO 1992. I BELIEVE JOHN MAJOR AND THE MODERN COLLAPSE OF THE BRITISH FINANCIAL SYSTEM, YES, THERE WERE A FEW OTHER MOMENTS ALONG THE WAY. COMPARE AND CONTRAST WHAT IS COMING FOR GOVERNOR BAILEY AND WHAT JOHN MAJOR DEALT WITH IN 1992 WITH THE STERLING COLLAPSE. MARC: IN 1992 THE U.K. WAS PART OF THE EXCHANGE RATE THAT LIMITED HOW MUCH THE STERLING COULD MOVE. NOW THE U.K. HAS BEEN LIMITED BY THAT BAND AND STERLING HAS COLLAPSED. YESTERDAY CHAIRMAN POWELL TALK ABOUT CHANNING -- CHANNELING PAUL VOLCKER BUT I THINK IT IS GOVERNOR BAILEY WHO IS DOING IT. THE BANK BIG WHIT IS FORECASTING CONTRACTION IN THE GDP NEXT YEAR AND WILL BE STAGNANT IN 2024. NOT ONLY HIKING RATES, BUT THEY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT STARTING IN SEPTEMBER -- TOM: WHAT WILL BE THE LESSONS. MARC CHANDLER, HOW DOES THE ECB, IN A MORE CONSERVATIVE BLOCK AT THE ECB AS REPRESENTED BY THE BUDDHIST BANK, HOW DO THEY RESPOND TO WHAT WE LET -- BY THE BUNDISBANK, HOW DO THEY RESPOND TO WHAT WE HAVE SEEN THIS MORNING? MARC: I THINK THE HAWKS ARE PRESSING FOR A JULY RATE HIKE. THE SWAPS MARKET HAD IT PRICED IN. AT 25 BASIS POINT HIKE IN JULY. THIS IS A DIFFERENT THEORY IN THE SENSE THAT IS ALL THE FACTORY ORDERS AND GERMANY. WEAKER THAN EXPECTED IN FRANCE. EUROPE AS A WHOLE LOOKS LIKE IT IS HEADED FOR A RECESSION. LISA: IS THAT BEING PRICED INTO THE EURO? MARC: I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE CRITICAL THAT THE FED IS BEHIND THE CURVE. I THINK THEY ARE PLAYING CATCH-UP. IT IS NOT JUST THAT THE FED IS BEHIND THE CURVE. LOOK AT SWEDEN, WHO SAID THEY WILL HIKE RATES -- THE SAME THING FROM OTHER CENTRAL BANKS. I THINK ALL THE MAJOR CENTRAL BANKS ARE BEHIND THE CURVE. IN THEIR DEFENSE, IT IS A PANDEMIC. AND THEN THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE, AND THEN THE SLOW DOWN, THE COVE INDUCED SLOWDOWN IN CHINA. IT IS MORE THAN ANYONE WOULD'VE EXPECTED. THERE'S NOTHING IN OUR EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD'VE PREPARED US FOR THIS. LISA: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR RECESSION IN EUROPE. THE BANK OF ENGLAND SEEING A HIGH LIKELIHOOD IN ENGLAND AND THE UNITED KINGDOM. IN THE U.S. THERE SEEMS TO BE A CONSENSUS THAT IS NOT THE NEAR-TERM FORECAST, THERE IS SO MUCH MOMENTUM UNDERPINNING THE STRENGTH. YOU THINK THAT IS OVERSTATED OR YOU THINK PEOPLE CAN BET ON THAT, LEADING TO MORE DOLLAR STRENGTH? MARC: I THINK WE WILL GET MORE DOLLAR STRENGTH AND TOMORROW WE WILL GET THE JOBS REPORT IN THE U.S.. I'VE SEEN ESTIMATES FALL BUT WE ARE STILL TALKING ABOUT 280,000 INCREASING JOBS. IT IS HARD FOR ME TO RECEIVE A RECESSION. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A SLOW DOWN. I SEE IT LATER THIS YEAR AND INTO NEXT YEAR, NOT SO MUCH IN THE NEXT QUARTER. WE HAVE A SHARP CONTRACTION IN Q1 GDP BUT THAT WAS STATISTICAL BECAUSE OF TRADE AND INVENTORY. SALES TO DOMESTIC PURCHASERS WAS A RELATIVELY ROBUST NUMBER. TOM: ALL OF US BEGIN FOREIGN-EXCHANGE AND BANKING BY WATCHING JULIE ANDREWS AND MARY POPPINS. LET'S BE HONEST. DICK VAN DYKE STOLE THE SHOW. THERE IS A VIEW OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND OF THE FIDELITY AND MUTUAL BANK, THE BANK IN THE MOVIE MARY POPPINS. WE HAVE MOVED ON FROM THAT. A NEW CENTRAL BANK THAT IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE A NEW SOCIAL CONSTRUCT. IS THAT SOCIAL CONSTRUCT GETTING IN THE WAY OF MAKING TOUGH DECISIONS? MARC: LOOK WHAT THEY JUST DID. THEY HIKED RATES. THEY VOTED IN FAVOR OF THE RATE HIKE. THREE OF THEM WANTED A 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE KNOWING THE COST OF WILL BE CRUSHING THE CONSUMER AND BUSINESSES IN THE U.K.. I DO NOT SEE THE BUSINESS AS SOME SORT OF GIVEBACK TO THE SOCIAL CONSCIOUSNESS. WHAT I SEE HAPPENING IS IN MEXICO WHERE A PACKED WAS ANNOUNCED WITH BUSINESSES TO LIMIT THE PRICE INCREASES OF 24 COMMON PRODUCTS. TOM: WE HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. ON SHORT NOTICE, MARC CHANDLER WITH BANNOCKBURN. I LOVE THE TAPESTRY MR. CHANDLER PUTS TO THE HISTORY AND SOCIAL ASPECTS OF ALL OF THIS FINANCIAL BLATHER WE DO. WHEN I'D KNOW IS ALL OF THIS -- WHAT I KNOW IS ALL OF THIS IS SHOWN FIRST IN THE FIXED INCOME MARKET. HOW DO YOU PRESERVE DAD ON PRICE AND ON GUILT ADJUST WHAT HAS BEEN WROUGHT IN THE LAST 48 HOURS. LISA: HOW DO IN STAGFLATION? THIS IS FRANKLY A SITUATION SOME PEOPLE, THE SECOND U.S. PUBLIC PENSION CAME OUT AND SAID THERE IS NO GOOD TRADE WHEN IT COMES TO STAGFLATION. EVERYTHING FAILS. GOING FORWARD, MOST PEOPLE ARE SAYING IN THE U.S. WE WILL AVOID THAT. PEOPLE ARE SAYING IS LOOKING LESS LIKELY IN EUROPE AND THE U.K. HOW DO YOU SITUATE YOURSELF IN A PERILOUS MOMENT? TOM: CAN WE HAVE A MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR LAWRENCE SUMMERS. LET'S BE QUIET. A MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR LAWRENCE SUMMERS. HE IS A PINYON A. -- HE IS EIA PINATA. CLAUDIA PSALM WENT AFTER HIM THE OTHER DAY. WHEN YOU SAY -- WHEN YOU SEE THE ACTION, I AM SORRY, POLICY AND ECONOMICS MEET UP WITH A CRUSHING FORCE EVERY ONCE IN A WHILE. LISA: ALTHOUGH WE DID NOT REALLY HAVE AN UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT THE DISSENTERS WERE GOING FOR. THIS IS WHAT JONATHAN WAS HARPING ON, SAYING WHERE THEY TRYING TO FRONTLOAD AS MANY AS POSSIBLE AND THEN BE DONE WITH IT AND CREATE A SHOCK OR WERE THEY SAYING WE NEEDED TO BE MORE AGGRESSIVE? TOM: I THINK YOU'RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. THE JOKE IS IT IS NOT ONE AND DONE IT IS TWO AND DONE. THE CALENDAR IS A COMPLETE DIFFERENCE FROM JAY POWELL AND THE REACTION FUNCTION OF THE NEUTRALITY VERSUS THE LET'S GO WE SAW THIS MORNING. THANK YOU TO GUY JOHNSON HELPING IN LONDON AS WELL. STAY WITH US.